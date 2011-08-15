Tour du Limousin past winners
Champions from 1996-2010
|#
|2010
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2007
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2006
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
|2005
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2004
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2003
|Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Cofidis
|2002
|Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2001
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bonjour
|2000
|Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
|1999
|Stéphane Heulot (Fra) Française des Jeux
|1998
|Vincent Cali (Fra) Casino-Ag2r
|1997
|Lauri Aus (Est) Casino
|1996
|Laurent Brochard (Fra) Festina-Lotus
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy