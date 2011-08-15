Trending

Tour du Limousin past winners

Champions from 1996-2010

Past winners
#
2010Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
2009Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2007Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
2006Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
2005Sébastien Joly (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2004Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2003Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Cofidis
2002Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
2001Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bonjour
2000Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
1999Stéphane Heulot (Fra) Française des Jeux
1998Vincent Cali (Fra) Casino-Ag2r
1997Lauri Aus (Est) Casino
1996Laurent Brochard (Fra) Festina-Lotus

Latest on Cyclingnews