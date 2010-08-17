Tour du Limousin past winners
1968-2009
|2009
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2007
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2006
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
|2005
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2004
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Crédit Agricole
|2003
|Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Cofidis
|2002
|Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2001
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bonjour
|2000
|Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
|1999
|Stéphane Heulot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|1998
|Vincent Cali (Fra) Casino
|1997
|Lauri Aus (Est)
|1996
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|1995
|Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
|1994
|Jens Heppner (Ger)
|1993
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1992
|Eric Boyer (Fra)
|1991
|Michel Vermote (Bel)
|1990
|Martial Gayant (Fra)
|1989
|Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
|1988
|Jean-Marc Manfrin (Fra)
|1987
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1986
|Domenique Gaigne (Fra)
|1985
|Thierry Marie (Fra)
|1984
|Kim Andersen (Den)
|1983
|Domenique Arnaud (Fra)
|1982
|Eric Salomon (Fra)
|1981
|Patrick Bonnet (Fra)
|1980
|René Bittinger (Fra)
|1979
|Bernard Vallet (Fra)
|1978
|Gilbert Chaumaz (Fra)
|1977
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1976
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1975
|Francis Campaner (Fra)
|1974
|Ryszard Szurkowski (Pol)
|1973
|Dubreuil (Fra)
|1972
|Dimitriev (Rus)
|1971
|Francis Duteil (Fra)
|1970
|Francis Duteil (Fra)
|1969
|Paul Gutty (Fra)
|1968
|Pierre Martelozzo (Fra)
