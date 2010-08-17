Trending

Tour du Limousin past winners

1968-2009

2009Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2007Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2006Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis
2005Sébastien Joly (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2004Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Crédit Agricole
2003Massimiliano Lelli (Ita) Cofidis
2002Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
2001Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bonjour
2000Patrice Halgand (Fra) Jean Delatour
1999Stéphane Heulot (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
1998Vincent Cali (Fra) Casino
1997Lauri Aus (Est)
1996Laurent Brochard (Fra)
1995Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
1994Jens Heppner (Ger)
1993Charly Mottet (Fra)
1992Eric Boyer (Fra)
1991Michel Vermote (Bel)
1990Martial Gayant (Fra)
1989Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
1988Jean-Marc Manfrin (Fra)
1987Charly Mottet (Fra)
1986Domenique Gaigne (Fra)
1985Thierry Marie (Fra)
1984Kim Andersen (Den)
1983Domenique Arnaud (Fra)
1982Eric Salomon (Fra)
1981Patrick Bonnet (Fra)
1980René Bittinger (Fra)
1979Bernard Vallet (Fra)
1978Gilbert Chaumaz (Fra)
1977Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1976Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1975Francis Campaner (Fra)
1974Ryszard Szurkowski (Pol)
1973Dubreuil (Fra)
1972Dimitriev (Rus)
1971Francis Duteil (Fra)
1970Francis Duteil (Fra)
1969Paul Gutty (Fra)
1968Pierre Martelozzo (Fra)

