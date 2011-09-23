Tour du Gévaudan Languedoc-Roussillon past winners
Champions from 1980-2010
|#
|2010
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2009
|David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Romer's Hausbäckerei
|2008
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CC Etupes le Doubs
|2007
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Roue d'or Saint-Amandoise
|2006
|Ludovic Martin (Fra) VC Lyon - Vaux-en-Velin
|1993
|Pascal Churin (Fra) AS Corbeil Essonne
|1992
|Pascal Hervé (Fra) Niort
|1991
|Artu-ras Kasputis (Ltu) Lituanie
|1990
|Eugeny Anaskine (Rus) URSS
|1989
|Luis Felipen Moreno (Col) Colombie
|1988
|Philippe Delaurier (Fra) Flandres Artois
|1987
|Denis Jusseau (Fra) Stade Auxerrois
|1986
|Fabrice Lagrange (Fra) Stade Auxerrois
|1985
|Jean-Paul Garde (Fra) Stade Auxerrois
|1984
|Bernard Faussurier (Fra) CRC 4 Roanne
|1983
|Bernard Pinneau (Fra) CC Marmande
|1982
|Jean-Marie Landher (Fra) EC Colmar
|1981
|Etienne Néant (Fra) Dauphiné Savoie
|1980
|Philippe Chevalier (Fra) Dauphiné Savoie
