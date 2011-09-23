Trending

Tour du Gévaudan Languedoc-Roussillon past winners

Champions from 1980-2010

Past winners
#
2010Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
2009David Rösch (Ger) Atlas Romer's Hausbäckerei
2008Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CC Etupes le Doubs
2007Tanel Kangert (Est) Roue d'or Saint-Amandoise
2006Ludovic Martin (Fra) VC Lyon - Vaux-en-Velin
1993Pascal Churin (Fra) AS Corbeil Essonne
1992Pascal Hervé (Fra) Niort
1991Artu-ras Kasputis (Ltu) Lituanie
1990Eugeny Anaskine (Rus) URSS
1989Luis Felipen Moreno (Col) Colombie
1988Philippe Delaurier (Fra) Flandres Artois
1987Denis Jusseau (Fra) Stade Auxerrois
1986Fabrice Lagrange (Fra) Stade Auxerrois
1985Jean-Paul Garde (Fra) Stade Auxerrois
1984Bernard Faussurier (Fra) CRC 4 Roanne
1983Bernard Pinneau (Fra) CC Marmande
1982Jean-Marie Landher (Fra) EC Colmar
1981Etienne Néant (Fra) Dauphiné Savoie
1980Philippe Chevalier (Fra) Dauphiné Savoie

Latest on Cyclingnews