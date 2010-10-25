Trending

The caravan rolls through the dusty streets of Ouagadougou ahead of the peloton.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The main breakaway of the day held a gap of 1-2 minutes.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
A Burkina rider takes the intermediate sprint from the 7-man breakaway.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Young spectators came to watch the intermediate sprint in Barma.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The peloton rides single-file in hot pursuit.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The early breakaway attempts to escape the peloton before the sun heats up.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
An early breakaway in the opening kilometers of Stage 2.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
The recently-ended rainy season left the Sahel lush and humid for the Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
One of the Burkina Faso coaches discusses strategy with all of the Burkina teams. They have a significant numbers advantage, with 18 riders racing for three teams.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
A schoolgirl takes notes for an assignment about the Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Youngsters gather water bottles discarded by the race. These containers sell in local markets for 25-50 CFA ( approximately 5-10 US cents).

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Sbigniew Gucwa launches his attack with 500m remaining, overtaking Jérémy Burton for the win.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Zbigniew Gucwa has ample time to celebrate victory before he crosses the line.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Belgian Lauren Mars claimed the yellow jersey from Dutchman Peter Van Agtmaal.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Zbigniew Gucwa claimed the scorching second stage of the Tour du Faso, while Laurent Mars moved into the yellow jersey. Gucwa sprinted to victory over a greatly diminished peloton in a race of attrition. Burkina Faso placed two riders in the first four, coming ever-closer to winning on home soil.

Stage two followed much of the same route as stage 1, travelling in the opposite direction to return to Ouagadougou, the capital city, before continuing to the finish in Ziniaré. Despite starting in the cool morning, temperatures quickly exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) as the peloton sped along the flat roads of northern Burkina Faso.

Leading into the first intermediate sprint, the field split into several smaller groups. A selection of seven riders went clear after the sprint. With good representation from the African teams, the small peloton allowed the breakaway to achieve a gap that fluctuated between one and two minutes.

The seven riders arrived in Ouagadougou to thunderous applause from the hometown crowd that lined the streets of the sprawling capital. A Burkina Faso rider claimed the intermediate sprint in downtown Ouagadougou.

The peloton also put on a show for the crowd, accelerating single-file through the dusty streets. As riders continued to drop from the peloton, the breakaway was absorbed between Ouagadougou and Ziniaré.

Approaching the finish Jérémy Burton (Belgium) made an audacious solo attempt. He crossed the red banner solo with 1k to go. Zbigniew Gucwa launched a long sprint 500 meters before the line, passing Burton and accelerating ahead of the Burkina National Team’s valiant effort to claim victory.

The Polish sprinter riding for the French composite Team Reine Blanche had time to raise his hands as he crossed the line ahead of Rasmané Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso National Team) and Laurent Mars (Belgium). Although yellow jersey Peter Van Agtmaal (Holland) finished in fifth position, Mars claimed the yellow jersey through time bonuses, while Rasmané Ouedraogo retained the jersey of Best African Rider.

Sunday’s third stage will be the longest of the 2010 Tour du Faso, covering 163.5km from Kaya to Dori. Featuring two sections of unpaved piste, the stage may present an opportunity for the local teams who are accustomed West Africa’s challenging roads.

Full Results
1Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)3:39:59
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
3Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
4Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
5Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
6Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium
7Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
8Damien Leguay (Fra)
9Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
10Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
12Julien Schick (Fra)
13Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
14Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
15Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
16Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
17Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
18Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
19Guillaume Soula (Fra)
20Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
21Laurent Zongo (Bur)
22Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
23Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
24Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
25Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
26Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
27Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:00:13
28Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)0:00:27
29Sawadogo (Bur)0:01:51
30Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
31Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
32Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:01:52
33Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
34Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
35Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:02:50
36Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
37Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
38Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
39Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:03:36
40Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast
41Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal
42Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
43Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
44Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
45Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
46Mounir Khalil (Fra)0:07:32
47Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
48Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
49Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)
50Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin0:09:56
51Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
52Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands
53Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast
54Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
55Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
56Cédric Chartier (Fra)
57Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium0:10:50
58Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)
59Edem Daku (Tog) Togo0:13:38
60Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal0:15:13
61Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
62Dorian Albouy (Fra)0:15:31
63Benjamin Trouche (Fra)
64Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin0:15:49
65Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)0:20:53
66Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:22:35
67Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
68Simeon Green (GBr)
69Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin0:32:36
70Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali0:47:25
71Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:51:41
72Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo
73Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
74Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
75Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin0:56:36
76Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo1:00:18
77Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium
DNFMawulil Deh (Tog) Togo
DNFAdrien Massanet (Fra)

General classification after stage 2
1Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium7:01:40
2Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
3Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:00:06
4Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:00:56
5Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:01:12
6Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:13
7Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:16
8Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:01:17
9Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:19
10Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
11Julien Schick (Fra)0:01:20
12Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
13Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
14Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
15Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
16Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
17Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
18Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:08:37
19Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:08:50
20Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands0:08:54
21Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra)
22Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
23Laurent Zongo (Bur)
24Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:09:07
25Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:10:28
26Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali0:10:45
27Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:10:46
28Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
29Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:11:27
30Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:11:35
31Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:12:30
32Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
33Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)0:15:40
34Guillaume Tourret (Fra)0:17:02
35Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:18:03
36Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
37Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:18:49
38Cédric Chartier (Fra)0:18:50
39Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:19:43
40Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast0:22:09
41Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:22:10
42Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal0:24:00
43Sawadogo (Bur)0:24:01
44Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:24:25
45Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)0:25:05
46Sébastien Destruel (Fra)0:25:46
47Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra)0:29:42
48Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast0:31:29
49Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands0:32:06
50Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal
51Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra)
52Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali0:32:13
53Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium0:33:00
54Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali0:37:20
55Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands0:37:23
56Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin0:37:59
57Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal0:38:33
58Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin
59Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:40:35
60Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo0:41:16
61Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast
62Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast0:43:40
63Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal0:43:50
64Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)0:44:45
65Simeon Green (GBr)
66Mounir Khalil (Fra)0:45:59
67Edem Daku (Tog) Togo0:47:22
68Dorian Albouy (Fra)0:52:30
69Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon1:00:35
70Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali1:09:35
71Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin1:10:06
72Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo1:28:40
73Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo
74Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin1:29:11
75Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin1:30:20
76Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo1:37:48
77Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra)1:41:37

