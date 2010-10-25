Image 1 of 14 The caravan rolls through the dusty streets of Ouagadougou ahead of the peloton. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 14 The main breakaway of the day held a gap of 1-2 minutes. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 14 A Burkina rider takes the intermediate sprint from the 7-man breakaway. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 14 Young spectators came to watch the intermediate sprint in Barma. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 14 The peloton rides single-file in hot pursuit. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 14 The early breakaway attempts to escape the peloton before the sun heats up. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 14 An early breakaway in the opening kilometers of Stage 2. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 14 The recently-ended rainy season left the Sahel lush and humid for the Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 14 One of the Burkina Faso coaches discusses strategy with all of the Burkina teams. They have a significant numbers advantage, with 18 riders racing for three teams. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 14 A schoolgirl takes notes for an assignment about the Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 11 of 14 Youngsters gather water bottles discarded by the race. These containers sell in local markets for 25-50 CFA ( approximately 5-10 US cents). (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 12 of 14 Sbigniew Gucwa launches his attack with 500m remaining, overtaking Jérémy Burton for the win. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 13 of 14 Zbigniew Gucwa has ample time to celebrate victory before he crosses the line. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 14 of 14 Belgian Lauren Mars claimed the yellow jersey from Dutchman Peter Van Agtmaal. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Zbigniew Gucwa claimed the scorching second stage of the Tour du Faso, while Laurent Mars moved into the yellow jersey. Gucwa sprinted to victory over a greatly diminished peloton in a race of attrition. Burkina Faso placed two riders in the first four, coming ever-closer to winning on home soil.

Stage two followed much of the same route as stage 1, travelling in the opposite direction to return to Ouagadougou, the capital city, before continuing to the finish in Ziniaré. Despite starting in the cool morning, temperatures quickly exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) as the peloton sped along the flat roads of northern Burkina Faso.

Leading into the first intermediate sprint, the field split into several smaller groups. A selection of seven riders went clear after the sprint. With good representation from the African teams, the small peloton allowed the breakaway to achieve a gap that fluctuated between one and two minutes.

The seven riders arrived in Ouagadougou to thunderous applause from the hometown crowd that lined the streets of the sprawling capital. A Burkina Faso rider claimed the intermediate sprint in downtown Ouagadougou.

The peloton also put on a show for the crowd, accelerating single-file through the dusty streets. As riders continued to drop from the peloton, the breakaway was absorbed between Ouagadougou and Ziniaré.

Approaching the finish Jérémy Burton (Belgium) made an audacious solo attempt. He crossed the red banner solo with 1k to go. Zbigniew Gucwa launched a long sprint 500 meters before the line, passing Burton and accelerating ahead of the Burkina National Team’s valiant effort to claim victory.

The Polish sprinter riding for the French composite Team Reine Blanche had time to raise his hands as he crossed the line ahead of Rasmané Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso National Team) and Laurent Mars (Belgium). Although yellow jersey Peter Van Agtmaal (Holland) finished in fifth position, Mars claimed the yellow jersey through time bonuses, while Rasmané Ouedraogo retained the jersey of Best African Rider.

Sunday’s third stage will be the longest of the 2010 Tour du Faso, covering 163.5km from Kaya to Dori. Featuring two sections of unpaved piste, the stage may present an opportunity for the local teams who are accustomed West Africa’s challenging roads.

Full Results 1 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 3:39:59 2 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 3 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 4 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 5 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 6 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 7 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 8 Damien Leguay (Fra) 9 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 10 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 11 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 12 Julien Schick (Fra) 13 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 14 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 15 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) 16 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 17 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 18 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 19 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 20 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 21 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 22 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 23 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 24 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 25 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 26 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 27 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 0:00:13 28 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 0:00:27 29 Sawadogo (Bur) 0:01:51 30 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 31 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 32 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:52 33 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 34 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 35 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:02:50 36 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 37 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 38 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 39 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:03:36 40 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 41 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 42 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 43 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 44 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 45 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 46 Mounir Khalil (Fra) 0:07:32 47 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 48 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 49 Nicolas Chadefaux (Fra) 50 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 0:09:56 51 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 52 Rob Mud (Ned) Netherlands 53 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 54 Fabrice Goutaudier (Fra) 55 Malik Thiam (Sen) Senegal 56 Cédric Chartier (Fra) 57 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 0:10:50 58 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 59 Edem Daku (Tog) Togo 0:13:38 60 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 0:15:13 61 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 62 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 0:15:31 63 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 64 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 0:15:49 65 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 0:20:53 66 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:22:35 67 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 68 Simeon Green (GBr) 69 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 0:32:36 70 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 0:47:25 71 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:51:41 72 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo 73 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 74 Michel Awounou (Tog) Togo 75 Alphonse Ntcha Mpo (Ben) Benin 0:56:36 76 Kokouvil Apedo (Tog) Togo 1:00:18 77 Arnaud Dehorgue (Fra) DNF Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Belgium DNF Mawulil Deh (Tog) Togo DNF Adrien Massanet (Fra)