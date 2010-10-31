Image 1 of 16 In a tremendous gesture of sportsmanship, Christophe Premont applauds as Abdoul Aziz Nikieme wins the final stage of the 2010 Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 2 of 16 Team Reine Blanche sets tempo as the peloton leaves Korsimoro. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 3 of 16 Nikieme glows in the press spotlight after the biggest victory of his young career. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 4 of 16 Zbigniew Gucwa (Team Reine Blanche) claims the field sprint for third place in front of Peter Van Agtmaal (Netherlands) and Laurent Mars (Belgium). (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 5 of 16 Nikieme is ecstatic at winning Stage Ten in front of an enormous crowd in downtown Ouagadougou. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 6 of 16 Team Benin suffered more mechanical problems in the final stage, but four Beninese riders nonetheless completed the 2010 Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 7 of 16 The Netherland Team contributes to the French effort at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 8 of 16 Team Reine Blanche concludes an exhausting week of defending their yellow jersey. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 9 of 16 Nikieme and Premont worked well together in the closing laps of the Ouagadougou circuits. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 10 of 16 The Power2Max spider is there as a reference point against which to test data from the Rotor Power LT (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 11 of 16 Team Reine Blanche protects their yellow jersey in the final kilometers of the 2010 Tour du Faso. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 12 of 16 A closer look at the seatpost, which is effectively a 27.2mm post with aero faring's top and bottom (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 13 of 16 Handcycle racers watch the Tour du Faso peloton after competing in a demonstration race for the crowds of Ouagadougou. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 14 of 16 Poland’s Zbigniew Gucwa goes head-to-head against Burkina Faso’s Abdou Sokondo in an intermediate sprint. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 15 of 16 Abdoul Aziz Nikieme (Burkina Faso) and Christophe Premont (Belgium) enter Ouagadougou for ten final laps of a 5km circuit. (Image credit: Christoph Herby) Image 16 of 16 Two generations of crazed Burkina Faso sports fans. (Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Home rider Abdoul Aziz Nikiema won another stage for Bukino Faso on the final day of the race to the capital Ouagadougou as Julien Schick of Team Reine Blanche managed to defend the leader’s yellow jersey and secure overall victory.

The 116km final stage of the 2010 was far from a stroll to the capital. The racing started off fast and finished that way with 10 hot laps on a 5km circuit in downtown Ouagadougou.

Although Schick started the stage with a healthy one minute and 17 second lead in the overall standings, the Burkina Faso teams forced the French to defend the yellow jersey all the way to Ouagadougou. Numerous attacks were launched from the gun and the peloton immediately accelerated into a single-file. After 20km the peloton had already split, as all the leaders and overall contenders formed a selection of 30 riders. Several attacks gained small advantages, but the leaders’ peloton refused to let any of the major contenders escape.

Eventually the pace slowed a little as the peloton regrouped and Team Reine Blanche continued to set tempo. 10km outside the capital, Abdoul Aziz Nikiema and Belgium’s Christophe Premont attacked together and gained a significant advantage. With neither rider threatening the overall or the sprint classification, the stage eight runner-up and the stage seven winner managed to gain a two minute advantage coming into the chaotic outskirts of Ouagadougou. Entering the first of ten 5km downtown laps, the duo still held a two-minute lead, thrilling the thousands of spectators who lined the boulevard in front of the prime minister’s house.

With the peloton still being lead by a tireless Team Reine Blanche, Julien Schick rode ever closer to overall victory with each lap down the crowded main boulevard. Nikiema and Premont worked together smoothly, matching the pace of the chasing peloton and with two laps remaining, Eddy Merckx jumped into the Belgian team car to follow Premont and Nikiema on their penultimate lap.

Still maintaining a two minute lead as they entered the final 500 meters, Premont and Nikiema approached the line exhausted but elated. In a tremendous gesture of sportsmanship, Premont applauded as Nikiema raised his hands and took an uncontested victory. Having already won a stage, the young Belgian showed great generosity by offering Nikiema a beautiful win in front of thousands of cheering Burkina Faso fans.

As the peloton sprinted down the boulevard, Poland’s Zbigniew Gucwa claimed third place while Julien Schick finished comfortably in the peloton to seal his overall victory. Rasmané Ouedraogo maintained second place in the overall classification, securing the jersey of Best African rider.



Full Results 1 Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur) 2:52:57 2 Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium 0:00:02 3 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) 0:02:01 4 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 5 Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium 6 Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands 7 Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 8 Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast 9 Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 10 Oumarou Minoungou (Bur) 11 Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur) 12 Guillaume Tourret (Fra) 13 Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur) 14 Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali 15 Sébastien Destruel (Fra) 16 Laurent Zongo (Bur) 17 Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast 18 Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands 19 Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands 20 Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon 21 Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon 22 Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali 23 Julien Schick (Fra) 24 Damien Leguay (Fra) 25 Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal 26 Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon 27 Abdou Sokondo (Bur) 28 Yacouba Yameogo (Bur) 29 Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon 30 Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 0:02:06 31 Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal 32 Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur) 33 Guillaume Soula (Fra) 34 Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso 35 Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali 36 Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal 37 Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium 38 Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium 39 Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon 40 Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast 41 Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon 42 Boukare Kagambega (Bur) 43 Idrissa SAWADOGO 44 Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso 45 Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso 46 Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur) 47 Harouna Ilboudo (Bur) 0:02:13 48 Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands 49 Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal 0:02:15 50 Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra) 51 Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:02:17 52 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) 0:02:21 53 Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:02:01 54 Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast 0:02:49 55 Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin 0:06:43 56 Dorian Albouy (Fra) 0:09:01 57 Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali 0:09:03 58 Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali 0:12:54 59 Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin 0:14:00 60 Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin 61 Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal 0:24:00 62 Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo 63 Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin 0:32:00 64 Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo