Nikiema wins final stage

Image 1 of 16

In a tremendous gesture of sportsmanship, Christophe Premont applauds as Abdoul Aziz Nikieme wins the final stage of the 2010 Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 2 of 16

Team Reine Blanche sets tempo as the peloton leaves Korsimoro.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 3 of 16

Nikieme glows in the press spotlight after the biggest victory of his young career.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 4 of 16

Zbigniew Gucwa (Team Reine Blanche) claims the field sprint for third place in front of Peter Van Agtmaal (Netherlands) and Laurent Mars (Belgium).

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 5 of 16

Nikieme is ecstatic at winning Stage Ten in front of an enormous crowd in downtown Ouagadougou.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 6 of 16

Team Benin suffered more mechanical problems in the final stage, but four Beninese riders nonetheless completed the 2010 Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 7 of 16

The Netherland Team contributes to the French effort at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 8 of 16

Team Reine Blanche concludes an exhausting week of defending their yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 9 of 16

Nikieme and Premont worked well together in the closing laps of the Ouagadougou circuits.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 10 of 16

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 11 of 16

Team Reine Blanche protects their yellow jersey in the final kilometers of the 2010 Tour du Faso.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 12 of 16

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 13 of 16

Handcycle racers watch the Tour du Faso peloton after competing in a demonstration race for the crowds of Ouagadougou.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 14 of 16

Poland’s Zbigniew Gucwa goes head-to-head against Burkina Faso’s Abdou Sokondo in an intermediate sprint.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 15 of 16

Abdoul Aziz Nikieme (Burkina Faso) and Christophe Premont (Belgium) enter Ouagadougou for ten final laps of a 5km circuit.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)
Image 16 of 16

Two generations of crazed Burkina Faso sports fans.

(Image credit: Christoph Herby)

Home rider Abdoul Aziz Nikiema won another stage for Bukino Faso on the final day of the race to the capital Ouagadougou as Julien Schick of Team Reine Blanche managed to defend the leader’s yellow jersey and secure overall victory.

The 116km final stage of the 2010 was far from a stroll to the capital. The racing started off fast and finished that way with 10 hot laps on a 5km circuit in downtown Ouagadougou.

Although Schick started the stage with a healthy one minute and 17 second lead in the overall standings, the Burkina Faso teams forced the French to defend the yellow jersey all the way to Ouagadougou. Numerous attacks were launched from the gun and the peloton immediately accelerated into a single-file. After 20km the peloton had already split, as all the leaders and overall contenders formed a selection of 30 riders. Several attacks gained small advantages, but the leaders’ peloton refused to let any of the major contenders escape.

Eventually the pace slowed a little as the peloton regrouped and Team Reine Blanche continued to set tempo. 10km outside the capital, Abdoul Aziz Nikiema and Belgium’s Christophe Premont attacked together and gained a significant advantage. With neither rider threatening the overall or the sprint classification, the stage eight runner-up and the stage seven winner managed to gain a two minute advantage coming into the chaotic outskirts of Ouagadougou. Entering the first of ten 5km downtown laps, the duo still held a two-minute lead, thrilling the thousands of spectators who lined the boulevard in front of the prime minister’s house.

With the peloton still being lead by a tireless Team Reine Blanche, Julien Schick rode ever closer to overall victory with each lap down the crowded main boulevard. Nikiema and Premont worked together smoothly, matching the pace of the chasing peloton and with two laps remaining, Eddy Merckx jumped into the Belgian team car to follow Premont and Nikiema on their penultimate lap.

Still maintaining a two minute lead as they entered the final 500 meters, Premont and Nikiema approached the line exhausted but elated. In a tremendous gesture of sportsmanship, Premont applauded as Nikiema raised his hands and took an uncontested victory. Having already won a stage, the young Belgian showed great generosity by offering Nikiema a beautiful win in front of thousands of cheering Burkina Faso fans.

As the peloton sprinted down the boulevard, Poland’s Zbigniew Gucwa claimed third place while Julien Schick finished comfortably in the peloton to seal his overall victory. Rasmané Ouedraogo maintained second place in the overall classification, securing the jersey of Best African rider.
 

Full Results
1Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)2:52:57
2Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:00:02
3Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:02:01
4Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
5Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium
6Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands
7Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
8Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast
9Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
10Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)
11Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)
12Guillaume Tourret (Fra)
13Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)
14Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali
15Sébastien Destruel (Fra)
16Laurent Zongo (Bur)
17Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast
18Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands
19Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands
20Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon
21Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon
22Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali
23Julien Schick (Fra)
24Damien Leguay (Fra)
25Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal
26Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon
27Abdou Sokondo (Bur)
28Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)
29Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon
30Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:02:06
31Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal
32Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
33Guillaume Soula (Fra)
34Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso
35Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali
36Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal
37Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium
38Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium
39Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon
40Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast
41Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon
42Boukare Kagambega (Bur)
43Idrissa SAWADOGO
44Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso
45Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso
46Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)
47Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)0:02:13
48Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands
49Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal0:02:15
50Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)
51Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast0:02:17
52Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:02:21
53Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast0:02:01
54Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast0:02:49
55Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin0:06:43
56Dorian Albouy (Fra)0:09:01
57Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali0:09:03
58Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali0:12:54
59Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin0:14:00
60Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin
61Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal0:24:00
62Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo
63Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin0:32:00
64Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo

Final general classification
1Julien Schick (Fra)34:24:52
2Rasmane Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:01:17
3Damien Leguay (Fra)0:01:49
4Guillaume Soula (Fra)0:02:04
5Ngock Yves Ngue (Cmr) Cameroon0:03:05
6Laurent Mars (Bel) Belgium0:03:29
7Bassirou Kante (CIv) Ivory Coast0:03:46
8Martinien Tega (Cmr) Cameroon0:05:59
9Hamidou Yameogo (Bur) Burkina Faso0:08:36
10Abdul Wahab Sawadogo (Bur)0:09:29
11Becaye Traore (Sen) Senegal0:10:21
12Joseph Sanda (Cmr) Cameroon0:13:26
13Abdoul Aziz Nikiema (Bur)0:13:43
14Wim Botman (Ned) Netherlands0:23:41
15Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:23:45
16Christophe Premont (Bel) Belgium0:26:33
17Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol)0:26:48
18Leander Schreurs (Ned) Netherlands0:29:17
19Oumarou Minoungou (Bur)0:29:38
20Boukare Kagambega (Bur)0:31:53
21Benjamin Trouche (Fra)0:32:37
22Clovis Guewa (Cmr) Cameroon0:33:49
23Jérémy Burton (Bel) Belgium0:40:06
24Idissa Ouedraogo (Bur)0:44:42
25Noufou Minoungou (Bur) Burkina Faso0:49:36
26Etienne Tarbagdo (Bur)
27Damien Tekou (Cmr) Cameroon0:56:20
28Yacouba Yameogo (Bur)0:56:35
29Abdou Sokondo (Bur)0:58:38
30Saidou Tall (Bur) Burkina Faso0:59:53
31Gueswende Sawadogo (Bur) Burkina Faso1:01:42
32Siaka Mariko (Mli) Mali1:02:30
33Laurent Zongo (Bur)1:02:38
34Bolodigui Ouattara (CIv) Ivory Coast1:04:37
35Joris De Boer (Ned) Netherlands1:14:09
36Harouna Ilboudo (Bur)1:15:30
37Rabaki Jeremie Ouedraogo (Bur) Burkina Faso1:16:44
38Guillaume Tourret (Fra)1:17:04
39Massamba Diouf (Sen) Senegal1:18:24
40Mbaye Mor Diop (Sen) Senegal1:19:44
41Bram Delie (Bel) Belgium1:21:14
42Sébastien Destruel (Fra)1:25:23
43Tidiani Sanogo (Mli) Mali1:27:52
44Ben Zakalia Fofana (CIv) Ivory Coast1:32:13
45Moustapha Diaw (Sen) Senegal1:46:09
46Aubiege Soglo (Ben) Benin1:46:50
47Abdoulaye Roamba (Bur)1:50:33
48Idrissa SAWADOGO1:54:44
49Géoffrey Decarvalho (Fra)1:59:11
50Johan Procee (Ned) Netherlands1:59:27
51Nkama Kouamé (CIv) Ivory Coast2:07:57
52Hamidou Diarra (Mli) Mali2:12:48
53Oumar Sangaré (Mli) Mali2:18:46
54Flaubert Douanla (Cmr) Cameroon2:20:59
55Mamadou Coulibaly (CIv) Ivory Coast2:25:47
56Dorian Albouy (Fra)2:33:57
57Saliou N'dour (Sen) Senegal2:37:10
58Augustin Amoussouvi (Ben) Benin2:49:22
59Dodji Toulassi (Tog) Togo3:21:08
60Chadas Kakpo (Ben) Benin3:41:20
61Inoussa Guébré (CIv) Ivory Coast4:01:07
62Kowouvi Dossouvi (Tog) Togo4:28:46
63Yacouba Togola (Mli) Mali5:09:32
64Armand Kossavoun (Ben) Benin5:56:48

