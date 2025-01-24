Narváez's battles for bonus seconds bubbles over in contentious stage 4 Tour Down Under sprint in Victor Harbor

UAE Team Emirates protests after Narváez finishes third but still nabs four-second time bonus to close GC gap

Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates sprint at finish line during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 4 a 1572km stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor on January 24 2025 in Victor Harbor Australia
Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) - center - gestures to the race jury in protest of winner Bryan Coquard's sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stakes are getting higher and higher in the Tour Down Under as Saturday's key climbing stage to Willunga Hill approaches. On stage 4 to Victor Harbor, the fight for the time bonuses was the point of contention as third-placed Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) gesticulated in frustration behind stage winner Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

UAE Team Emirates' sports director Fabio Baldato asked the officials to review the sprint as Narváez felt Coquard closed down his line along the right side of the course in the finale, but the jury deemed the sprint was within the rules.

