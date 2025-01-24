Narváez's battles for bonus seconds bubbles over in contentious stage 4 Tour Down Under sprint in Victor Harbor

The stakes are getting higher and higher in the Tour Down Under as Saturday's key climbing stage to Willunga Hill approaches. On stage 4 to Victor Harbor, the fight for the time bonuses was the point of contention as third-placed Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) gesticulated in frustration behind stage winner Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

UAE Team Emirates' sports director Fabio Baldato asked the officials to review the sprint as Narváez felt Coquard closed down his line along the right side of the course in the finale, but the jury deemed the sprint was within the rules.

Baldato explained Narváez's gesture, telling reporters at the finish, "He was near the limit. I feel the finale was turning a bit to the right, and he told me the rider in front tried to keep a shorter line. I went to speak with the jury president. They said they watched it two or three times. I trust them in the end."

Coquard only learned of Narváez's protest after seeing the replay on the television and didn't have any idea what he might have done wrong.

"He was a little angry at the final, but I don't know [why]. I didn't look outside, I just looked at the finish line and sprinted at maximum to win again in Australia."

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), who finished a close second to Coquard, said "It was also difficult because the road went a bit to the right ... and I think Coquard took a bit the inside. I felt that Narváez wanted to go even more to the right to pass us. A split second later, I started my sprint on the left. It's always difficult to really understand or to see what happens behind you, because you're so focused on the sprint, of course."

Narváez is now four seconds in arrears on the overall to stage 3 winner Javier Romo (Movistar), and had he won in Victor Harbor, he would have moved into the leader's jersey and been in a much better position heading into the Willunga Hill stage.

"That it was close is a pity, because Johnny was coming really fast, really double speed on the others," Baldato said. "If he found that the free way to go [around], then it was a victory. We'll try again tomorrow. It's good that we are there – he took a four-second bonus, and came closer to the leader."

Still, Baldato is hopeful that last year's second-placed rider overall can get to the top step on the penultimate stage on Saturday.

"I'm optimistic. OK, [he] needs to be in the top three again to get the bonus. That can be one solution. [Romo] looked really strong with the team today – chapeau – they did a great job because they pulled all day without being afraid.

"It was really fast to the end, and we went for it in the stage. But mostly, we are thinking about the GC, for sure, with Johnny tomorrow."

