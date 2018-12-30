"The Tour Down Under has used this terrain before, but we've not finished in Strathalbyn. If there's any day that could be affected by wind, this could be the one, but we would need a strong southerly wind for that to happen," Mitchelton-Scott's head sports director Matt White tells Cyclingnews.

"If it's a quiet day in terms of the weather and the wind, then it should be an uncomplicated stage for the sprinters and their last chance to take a stage win in the race. The terrain is relatively flat, but if the wind kicks up as the race goes south, then there could be some moments when the GC riders have to really pay attention."