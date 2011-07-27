Image 1 of 12 Edgurdo Simon (Padaria Real / Caloi / CEU Azul / Alimentos) punches the air as he crossed the finish line in first position. (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 2 of 12 Team Rwanda relaxes at the end of a tough day (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 3 of 12 The podium for Stage 1 of the Tour do Rio: Rafael Andriato, Edgurdo Simon and Marco Coldan (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 4 of 12 The peloton leaves Rio de Janiero on stage 1 of the Tour do Rio (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 5 of 12 And they're off! (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 6 of 12 Riders line up at the start of the opening stage of the 2011 Tour do Rio (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 7 of 12 The peloton leaves Rio de Janiero on stage 1 of the Tour do Rio (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 8 of 12 There were seveal splits in the peloton as riders found the going hard (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 9 of 12 The opening stage of the Tour do Rio was from Rio de Janiero to Angra dos Reis (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 10 of 12 There were several breakaway attempts before one finally stuck (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 11 of 12 The chase group heads towards Angra dos Reis on stage one of the Tour do Rio (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues) Image 12 of 12 The classification leaders at the end of Stage 1: Andrei Nechita, Edgurdo Simon, and Rafael Andriato (Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)

Edgurdo Simon (Padaria Real / Caloi / CEU Azul / Alimentos) won the opening stage of the 2011 Tour do Rio, a 149 kilometre stage down the coastline from Rio de Janeiro to Angra dos Reis. The Argentinean triumphed in a bunch sprint in a time of 3:12:25, ahead of Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze), Marco Coldan (Trevigiani) and Jaime Castaneda (EPM – UNE). In a difficult run to the finish, the fast men of the peloton were forced to cool their jets one hundred metres from the finish line due to a speed bump.

Simon made the trip from his home to Sao Paulo in the north of Brazil earlier this month to get the best preparation possible for the Tour do Rio.

"The roads weren't very good because they were unpredictable – it was complicated," he admitted. "But the view of the sea and the coast made up for it.

Declaring his intentions for the rest of the week, Simon explained it was important to begin the race on the right note. "It was very important for me to win today because I'm fighting for overall."

Andriato meantime was rueing the role the speed bump played in his run to the finish, saying that it had cost him the win, with his cleats coming away from his pedals. The Brazilian intends to make amends on Thursday.

"The next stage will be even better for me because of the mix between mountains and the flat," he told reporters at the finish. "The third and the fourth stage will decide overall. I'm working for the team here and I owe them for helping me today."

On a draining day in the Brazilian winter heat, where temperatures pushed the 30 degree mark and the peloton was forced to battle roads that varied in their condition, 18 riders failed to make the time cut, set at a "generous" 15 percent by race organisers.

Several riders mentioned following the finish that the flat parcours promised in the race manual had not eventuated, especially in the final half of the stage, one commenting to Cyclingnews that "there's no way that's flat."

A group of 11 riders formed a breakaway around 40 kilometres from the finish on the base of the one and only mountain prime of the day – with the earlier ascent forcing an already split peloton to fray even more. Romanian rider Andrei Nechita (Trevigiani) claimed the maximum KOM points of offer, with Brazilian pair Renato Seabra (Funvic/Marcondes Cesar/Pindamonhangaba) and Antonio Nascimento (Clube DataRo de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu) next best – all three riders finished the day in the lead group across the finish line.

The following bunch of 25 riders came in two minutes after Simon had thrown his hands in the air in celebration, including three members of the highly-fancied American squad, Jamis-Sutter Home, with Anibal Borrajo, Tyler Wren and James Driscoll all arriving safely.

The same couldn't be said for teammate Nicolas Frey who crashed in the morning's neutral zone following a collision with a cat's eye on the edge of the road, forcing him to abandon the race. Six other riders were forced to drop out of the often punishing stage.

Breaks had threatened for much of the race, with groups of between two and five riders getting away but never more than around 50 seconds due to constant skirmishes at the front of the chase group. Wren said it was only a matter of time before an escape group stuck.

"I think everyone in the whole race knew it was going to be a break today, there was no prologue and no time-trial," he told Cyclingnews at the finish. "So it was just kinda like the roulette nature of these breaks – you can't cover all of them; we were already short-handed because we lost a guy and we were saving a sprinter, whereas some teams finished with seven or eight guys. But there's plenty of fight left."

EPM – UNE dominated the day, with all riders finishing in the top 30. Time bonuses will see Simon take a seven second lead into Thursday's second stage.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edgardo Simon (Arg) 3:12:25 2 Rafael Andriato (Bra) 3 Marco Coledan (Ita) 4 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 5 Andrei Nechita (Rom) 6 Antonio Xavier Nascimento (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 7 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 8 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE 9 Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 10 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 11 Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE 0:00:11 12 Filippo Fortin (Ita) 0:02:03 13 Edoardo Costanzi (Ita) 14 Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) 15 Raphael Serpa (Bra) 16 Simone Fruini (Ita) 17 Roberto Pinheiro Silva (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 18 Marco Prodigioso (Ita) 19 Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 20 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 21 Thiago Nardin (Bra) 22 Flavio Reblin (Bra) 23 Josep Betalu (Spa) 24 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 25 Wagner Pereira Alves (Bra) 26 Alcides Flaviano Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 27 Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 28 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) 29 Gregory Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 30 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 31 Dario Mantelle (Ita) 0:02:12 32 Felipe Delai Da Silva (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 0:02:17 33 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) 0:02:22 34 Daniel Rogelin (Bra) 0:02:03 35 Renato Aparecido Dos Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 0:02:27 36 Antoelson Bruno (Bra) 0:08:02 37 Fabiano Motta (Bra) 38 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 39 Andrea Dal Col (Ita) 40 Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home 0:09:43 41 Tiago Damasceno (Bra) 42 Geraldo Silva (Bra) 43 Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 44 Cristian Egidio Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 0:11:00 45 Rubén Velasco (Spa) 46 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda 47 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda 48 Lauro Cesar Chaman (Bra) 49 Fabiele Mota (Bra) 50 David Silva (Bra) 51 Jean Marcel Silva (Bra) 52 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 53 Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda 54 Renan Maia (Bra) 55 Eugeny Zhupa (Alb) 56 Walter Ribeiro Junior (Bra) 57 Bruno Petroucic (Bra) 58 William Chiarello (Bra) 59 Marcos Novelo (Bra) 60 Jose Medeiros (Bra) 61 Willian Solera (Bra) 62 André Pulini (Bra) 63 Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu 64 Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda 65 Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 66 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) 67 Armando Camargo Filho (Bra) 68 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 69 Luiz Carlos Amorim Ferrao Tavares (Bra) 70 Jean Carlo Coloca (Bra) 71 Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home 72 Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra) 73 Nelson Correia Jr. (Bra) 74 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) 75 Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi) 76 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) 77 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) 78 Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda 0:14:35 79 Rogerio Santiago Silva (Bra) 80 Gustavo Costa (Bra) 0:19:14 81 Ricardo Piccoli (Bra) 0:20:23 82 Adriano Martins (Bra) 0:22:33 83 Mauricio Frazer (Arg) 84 Luis Nova (Chi) 0:24:21 85 Jonathan Guzmán (Chi) 86 Geovane Andriato (Bra) 87 Halysson Ferreira (Bra) 88 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) 0:25:15 89 Carlos Franca (Bra) 90 Bruno Fernando De Oliveira Tabanez (Bra) 91 Breno França Sidoti (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba 92 Pedro Milan (Spa) DNQ Alvimanio Chagas (Bra) 0:28:56 DNQ Fabricio Santos (Bra) DNQ Robson Dias (Bra) DNQ Carlos Melo (Bra) DNQ Felipe Marques (Bra) 0:30:52 DNQ Obedi Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda DNQ Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) DNQ Weslen Oliveira (Bra) DNQ Vicente Muga (Chi) 0:33:38 DNQ José Mauricio Silva (Bra) 0:35:23 DNQ José Ronaldo Silva (Bra) DNQ Antonio Santos (Por) DNQ Luciano Pereira (Bra) 0:36:30 DNQ Renan Soares (Bra) DNQ Camilo Velasquez (Chi) DNQ Diego Ares (Bra) DNQ Raphael Dorna (Bra) 0:47:03 DNQ Izael Silva (Bra) 0:59:12 DNF Jonas Melo (Bra) DNF Eliel Balbino (Bra) DNF Michel Fernandez Garcia (Cub) DNF Mauricio Knapp (Bra) DNF Marcelo Seixas Segundo (Bra) DNF Adriano Ribeiro (Bra) DNF Nick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home