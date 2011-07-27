Trending

Simon opens Tour do Rio with stage win

Argentinean tops Colombians to take race lead

Image 1 of 12

Edgurdo Simon (Padaria Real / Caloi / CEU Azul / Alimentos) punches the air as he crossed the finish line in first position.

Edgurdo Simon (Padaria Real / Caloi / CEU Azul / Alimentos) punches the air as he crossed the finish line in first position.
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 2 of 12

Team Rwanda relaxes at the end of a tough day

Team Rwanda relaxes at the end of a tough day
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 3 of 12

The podium for Stage 1 of the Tour do Rio: Rafael Andriato, Edgurdo Simon and Marco Coldan

The podium for Stage 1 of the Tour do Rio: Rafael Andriato, Edgurdo Simon and Marco Coldan
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 4 of 12

The peloton leaves Rio de Janiero on stage 1 of the Tour do Rio

The peloton leaves Rio de Janiero on stage 1 of the Tour do Rio
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 5 of 12

And they're off!

And they're off!
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 6 of 12

Riders line up at the start of the opening stage of the 2011 Tour do Rio

Riders line up at the start of the opening stage of the 2011 Tour do Rio
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 7 of 12

The peloton leaves Rio de Janiero on stage 1 of the Tour do Rio

The peloton leaves Rio de Janiero on stage 1 of the Tour do Rio
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 8 of 12

There were seveal splits in the peloton as riders found the going hard

There were seveal splits in the peloton as riders found the going hard
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 9 of 12

The opening stage of the Tour do Rio was from Rio de Janiero to Angra dos Reis

The opening stage of the Tour do Rio was from Rio de Janiero to Angra dos Reis
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 10 of 12

There were several breakaway attempts before one finally stuck

There were several breakaway attempts before one finally stuck
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 11 of 12

The chase group heads towards Angra dos Reis on stage one of the Tour do Rio

The chase group heads towards Angra dos Reis on stage one of the Tour do Rio
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)
Image 12 of 12

The classification leaders at the end of Stage 1: Andrei Nechita, Edgurdo Simon, and Rafael Andriato

The classification leaders at the end of Stage 1: Andrei Nechita, Edgurdo Simon, and Rafael Andriato
(Image credit: Marcio Rodrigues)

Edgurdo Simon (Padaria Real / Caloi / CEU Azul / Alimentos) won the opening stage of the 2011 Tour do Rio, a 149 kilometre stage down the coastline from Rio de Janeiro to Angra dos Reis. The Argentinean triumphed in a bunch sprint in a time of 3:12:25, ahead of Rafael Andriato (Petroli Firenze), Marco Coldan (Trevigiani) and Jaime Castaneda (EPM – UNE). In a difficult run to the finish, the fast men of the peloton were forced to cool their jets one hundred metres from the finish line due to a speed bump.

Simon made the trip from his home to Sao Paulo in the north of Brazil earlier this month to get the best preparation possible for the Tour do Rio.

"The roads weren't very good because they were unpredictable – it was complicated," he admitted. "But the view of the sea and the coast made up for it.

Declaring his intentions for the rest of the week, Simon explained it was important to begin the race on the right note. "It was very important for me to win today because I'm fighting for overall."

Andriato meantime was rueing the role the speed bump played in his run to the finish, saying that it had cost him the win, with his cleats coming away from his pedals. The Brazilian intends to make amends on Thursday.

"The next stage will be even better for me because of the mix between mountains and the flat," he told reporters at the finish. "The third and the fourth stage will decide overall. I'm working for the team here and I owe them for helping me today."

On a draining day in the Brazilian winter heat, where temperatures pushed the 30 degree mark and the peloton was forced to battle roads that varied in their condition, 18 riders failed to make the time cut, set at a "generous" 15 percent by race organisers.

Several riders mentioned following the finish that the flat parcours promised in the race manual had not eventuated, especially in the final half of the stage, one commenting to Cyclingnews that "there's no way that's flat."

A group of 11 riders formed a breakaway around 40 kilometres from the finish on the base of the one and only mountain prime of the day – with the earlier ascent forcing an already split peloton to fray even more. Romanian rider Andrei Nechita (Trevigiani) claimed the maximum KOM points of offer, with Brazilian pair Renato Seabra (Funvic/Marcondes Cesar/Pindamonhangaba) and Antonio Nascimento (Clube DataRo de Ciclismo/Foz do Iguaçu) next best – all three riders finished the day in the lead group across the finish line.

The following bunch of 25 riders came in two minutes after Simon had thrown his hands in the air in celebration, including three members of the highly-fancied American squad, Jamis-Sutter Home, with Anibal Borrajo, Tyler Wren and James Driscoll all arriving safely.

The same couldn't be said for teammate Nicolas Frey who crashed in the morning's neutral zone following a collision with a cat's eye on the edge of the road, forcing him to abandon the race. Six other riders were forced to drop out of the often punishing stage.

Breaks had threatened for much of the race, with groups of between two and five riders getting away but never more than around 50 seconds due to constant skirmishes at the front of the chase group. Wren said it was only a matter of time before an escape group stuck.

"I think everyone in the whole race knew it was going to be a break today, there was no prologue and no time-trial," he told Cyclingnews at the finish. "So it was just kinda like the roulette nature of these breaks – you can't cover all of them; we were already short-handed because we lost a guy and we were saving a sprinter, whereas some teams finished with seven or eight guys. But there's plenty of fight left."

EPM – UNE dominated the day, with all riders finishing in the top 30. Time bonuses will see Simon take a seven second lead into Thursday's second stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edgardo Simon (Arg)3:12:25
2Rafael Andriato (Bra)
3Marco Coledan (Ita)
4Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
5Andrei Nechita (Rom)
6Antonio Xavier Nascimento (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
7Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
8Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
9Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
11Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:11
12Filippo Fortin (Ita)0:02:03
13Edoardo Costanzi (Ita)
14Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa)
15Raphael Serpa (Bra)
16Simone Fruini (Ita)
17Roberto Pinheiro Silva (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
18Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
19Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
21Thiago Nardin (Bra)
22Flavio Reblin (Bra)
23Josep Betalu (Spa)
24James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
25Wagner Pereira Alves (Bra)
26Alcides Flaviano Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
27Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
28Alex Diniz Correia (Bra)
29Gregory Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
30Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
31Dario Mantelle (Ita)0:02:12
32Felipe Delai Da Silva (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu0:02:17
33Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)0:02:22
34Daniel Rogelin (Bra)0:02:03
35Renato Aparecido Dos Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu0:02:27
36Antoelson Bruno (Bra)0:08:02
37Fabiano Motta (Bra)
38Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
39Andrea Dal Col (Ita)
40Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:09:43
41Tiago Damasceno (Bra)
42Geraldo Silva (Bra)
43Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
44Cristian Egidio Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu0:11:00
45Rubén Velasco (Spa)
46Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
47Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
48Lauro Cesar Chaman (Bra)
49Fabiele Mota (Bra)
50David Silva (Bra)
51Jean Marcel Silva (Bra)
52Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
53Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
54Renan Maia (Bra)
55Eugeny Zhupa (Alb)
56Walter Ribeiro Junior (Bra)
57Bruno Petroucic (Bra)
58William Chiarello (Bra)
59Marcos Novelo (Bra)
60Jose Medeiros (Bra)
61Willian Solera (Bra)
62André Pulini (Bra)
63Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
64Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
65Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
66Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)
67Armando Camargo Filho (Bra)
68Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
69Luiz Carlos Amorim Ferrao Tavares (Bra)
70Jean Carlo Coloca (Bra)
71Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
72Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra)
73Nelson Correia Jr. (Bra)
74Mauricio Morandi (Bra)
75Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi)
76Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
77Fabricio Morandi (Bra)
78Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda0:14:35
79Rogerio Santiago Silva (Bra)
80Gustavo Costa (Bra)0:19:14
81Ricardo Piccoli (Bra)0:20:23
82Adriano Martins (Bra)0:22:33
83Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
84Luis Nova (Chi)0:24:21
85Jonathan Guzmán (Chi)
86Geovane Andriato (Bra)
87Halysson Ferreira (Bra)
88Francisco Chamorro (Arg)0:25:15
89Carlos Franca (Bra)
90Bruno Fernando De Oliveira Tabanez (Bra)
91Breno França Sidoti (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
92Pedro Milan (Spa)
DNQAlvimanio Chagas (Bra)0:28:56
DNQFabricio Santos (Bra)
DNQRobson Dias (Bra)
DNQCarlos Melo (Bra)
DNQFelipe Marques (Bra)0:30:52
DNQObedi Ruvogera (Rwa) Rwanda
DNQWolfgang Burmann (Chi)
DNQWeslen Oliveira (Bra)
DNQVicente Muga (Chi)0:33:38
DNQJosé Mauricio Silva (Bra)0:35:23
DNQJosé Ronaldo Silva (Bra)
DNQAntonio Santos (Por)
DNQLuciano Pereira (Bra)0:36:30
DNQRenan Soares (Bra)
DNQCamilo Velasquez (Chi)
DNQDiego Ares (Bra)
DNQRaphael Dorna (Bra)0:47:03
DNQIzael Silva (Bra)0:59:12
DNFJonas Melo (Bra)
DNFEliel Balbino (Bra)
DNFMichel Fernandez Garcia (Cub)
DNFMauricio Knapp (Bra)
DNFMarcelo Seixas Segundo (Bra)
DNFAdriano Ribeiro (Bra)
DNFNick Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edgardo Simon (Arg)3:12:12
2Rafael Andriato (Bra)0:00:07
3Marco Coledan (Ita)0:00:09
4Antonio Xavier Nascimento (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba0:00:12
5Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:13
6Andrei Nechita (Rom)
7Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
8Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) EPM - UNE
9Renato Seabra (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
10Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
11Javier Eduardo Gomez Pineda (Col) EPM - UNE0:00:22
12Filippo Fortin (Ita)0:02:16
13Edoardo Costanzi (Ita)
14Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa)
15Raphael Serpa (Bra)
16Simone Fruini (Ita)
17Roberto Pinheiro Silva (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
18Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
19Anibal Andres Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
20Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
21Thiago Nardin (Bra)
22Flavio Reblin (Bra)
23Josep Betalu (Spa)
24James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
25Wagner Pereira Alves (Bra)
26Alcides Flaviano Vieira (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
27Douglas Moi Bueno (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
28Alex Diniz Correia (Bra)
29Gregory Panizo (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
30Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
31Daniel Rogelin (Bra)
32Dario Mantelle (Ita)0:02:25
33Felipe Delai Da Silva (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu0:02:30
34Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)0:02:35
35Renato Aparecido Dos Santos (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu0:02:40
36Antoelson Bruno (Bra)0:08:15
37Fabiano Motta (Bra)
38Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
39Andrea Dal Col (Ita)
40Eric Schildge (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:09:56
41Tiago Damasceno (Bra)
42Geraldo Silva (Bra)
43Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
44Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)0:11:10
45Jose Medeiros (Bra)0:11:11
46Lauro Cesar Chaman (Bra)0:11:12
47Cristian Egidio Da Rosa (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu0:11:13
48Rubén Velasco (Spa)
49Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Rwanda
50Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda
51Fabiele Mota (Bra)
52David Silva (Bra)
53Jean Marcel Silva (Bra)
54Murilo Affonso (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
55Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Rwanda
56Renan Maia (Bra)
57Walter Ribeiro Junior (Bra)
58Bruno Petroucic (Bra)
59William Chiarello (Bra)
60Marcos Novelo (Bra)
61Willian Solera (Bra)
62André Pulini (Bra)
63Rodrigo Araujo (Bra) Clube Dataro De Ciclismo - Foz Do Iguacu
64Emanuel Rudahunga (Rwa) Rwanda
65Flavio Cardoso Santos (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
66Armando Camargo Filho (Bra)
67Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba
68Luiz Carlos Amorim Ferrao Tavares (Bra)
69Jean Carlo Coloca (Bra)
70Guido Emanuel Palma (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
71Kleber Da Silva Ramos (Bra)
72Nelson Correia Jr. (Bra)
73Mauricio Morandi (Bra)
74Gonzalo Gonzalez (Chi)
75Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa)
76Fabricio Morandi (Bra)
77Eugeny Zhupa (Alb)0:11:33
78Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa) Rwanda0:14:48
79Rogerio Santiago Silva (Bra)
80Gustavo Costa (Bra)0:19:27
81Ricardo Piccoli (Bra)0:20:36
82Adriano Martins (Bra)0:22:46
83Mauricio Frazer (Arg)
84Luis Nova (Chi)0:24:34
85Jonathan Guzmán (Chi)
86Geovane Andriato (Bra)
87Halysson Ferreira (Bra)
88Francisco Chamorro (Arg)0:25:28
89Carlos Franca (Bra)
90Bruno Fernando De Oliveira Tabanez (Bra)
91Breno França Sidoti (Bra) Funvic - Pindamonhangaba

 

Latest on Cyclingnews