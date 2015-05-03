Tour de Yorkshire: Hermans solos to victory in Leeds
Nordhaug seals overall victory
Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire from Wakefield to Leeds after a bold attack with just over 10 kilometres remaining. The Belgian came to the line on his own with teammate Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Simon (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) taking second and third respectively. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) finished safely in the chasing pack and successfully defended his overall lead to claim the title in the inaugural edition of the race.
"I never thought that I could be on a high level here in Yorkshire and the weather conditions were not really my favourite. Today was a good day and I had a hard moment on the second to last KOM when it stated to rain but then I felt better and I had a go," Hermans said.
Hermans struck for home just as the remnants of the peloton, and the overall contenders, eased off after the final ascent of the day. At that point, the race for the blue jersey was effectively over and BMC’s target switched from unsettling Nordhaug to claiming a consolation stage win.
Up ahead lay the tiring Lawson Craddock, who had been part of the day’s main break, but the American rider was unable to defend a slender 30-second lead when Hermans made his move with 11 kilometres to go.
With five kilometres to go Hermans made the juncture and Craddock was immediately forced to concede his race lead as the BMC Racing rider pushed for the line.
With the opposition tamed, Team Sky rode tempo all the way to the finish, with Van Avermaet winning the sprint for second.
How it unfolded
After two days of relatively good weather the Yorkshire peloton were treated to a more typical climate of rain and grey skies after setting out from Wakefield.
Ahead lay the final and arguably most difficult stage of the race with six categorized climbs and barely a metre of flat roads between the start town and Leeds.
Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), and Rasmus Christian Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) formed the early break and Team Sky, defending a slender Nordhaug lead settled in for what potentially could have been a stage to threaten their overall ambitions, with Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) both at ten seconds in arrears.
The break quickly established a lead close to five minutes and with no genuine threats on GC the race settled into an uneasy alliance as Team Sky set tempo, and BMC and Europcar watched in the wings.
On the Cot de Goose Eye the break split to pieces with Edet and Craddock going clear of the their companions. The Frenchman was on a mission, gobbling up the KOM points in a successful bid to win the mountains jersey and he and Craddock briefly threatened to settle the stage between themselves with the gap a 4’45 and less than 50 kilometres to race.
By the time the leading pair had crested the Coe de Cow their advantage began to lose momentum and time, and when they reached the peak at the Cote de Chevin the gap was down to just 1’35.
Team Sky still had men to help defend Nordhaug at this point and Philip Deignan, Ian Boswell and David Lopez were crucial in keeping the Norwegian out of trouble and close to the front. Their work also shed the majority of the field, including Bradley Wiggins, and Team Sky’s rivals were running out of ground in order to challenge for the overall.
The final sprint, with 15km to go took place at the top of an uncategorized climb, and with little to play for and even less in his legs, Edet sat up as Craddock set his eyes on the stage win.
Samuel Sanchez rolled the dice with a dig near the top of the climb but he merely brought Nordhaug into play and the Norwegian took the final bonus second at the top of the climb to essentially end any chance of Team Sky unravelling.
As Craddock held a slender lead Steve Cumming attacked from the peloton, dragging Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL- Jumbo) goes with him. However the counter attack never gained more than a few seconds and Hermans was the next rider to roll the dice. This move stuck and the Belgian quickly caught Craddock, before time trialling his way to the line and a deserving victory.
Watch the press conference highlights with overall winner Nordhaug below. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|4:27:22
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:00:09
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|13
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
|14
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|15
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|16
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|17
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|22
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|23
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:03
|24
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:05:35
|25
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|0:05:38
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|30
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|32
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|36
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|41
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|42
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|43
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|0:08:21
|45
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|46
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|47
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|49
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|50
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|52
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|55
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
|56
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|57
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
|58
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|59
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:28
|60
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|61
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|62
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:11:18
|63
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|64
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|66
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|67
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|69
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:14:44
|70
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:16:51
|71
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|72
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|73
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|74
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|75
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:13
|76
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|77
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
|80
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|81
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|82
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|83
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|84
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|86
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|88
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|90
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
|91
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|92
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|93
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|94
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Dan Craven Nam Europcar
|96
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|97
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|98
|Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|99
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
|100
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|101
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
|102
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|103
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|104
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|105
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|106
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|107
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|108
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|109
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|110
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|111
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
|112
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|113
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|114
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|115
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
|116
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
|117
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|118
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|119
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
|120
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
|121
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|123
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|12
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|7
|5
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|2
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|5
|pts
|2
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|4
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|4
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|3
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|12:47:56
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|0:00:11
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:24
|6
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:05
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:15
|8
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:21
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:27
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:30
|12
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|0:01:52
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:28
|15
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:32
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|18
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
|19
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|20
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:48
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:45
|22
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:50
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:58
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:01
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|0:08:04
|26
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
|0:08:07
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:16
|28
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:22
|30
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:25
|31
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|33
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|34
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:09:38
|35
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:10:21
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|0:10:55
|37
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:49
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|0:12:02
|39
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
|40
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:12:07
|41
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:12:08
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
|43
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|46
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:41
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:14:42
|48
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:15:05
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:56
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:17:00
|51
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:18:30
|52
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|0:18:31
|53
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:18:36
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:19:14
|55
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:19:27
|56
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:20:22
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|0:20:38
|58
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|59
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|60
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
|0:20:54
|61
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|62
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:57
|63
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:21:00
|64
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|65
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|66
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|68
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:22:26
|70
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|71
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:25:03
|72
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:25:28
|73
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:26:19
|74
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:36
|75
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:27:16
|76
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:27:58
|77
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:06
|78
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
|0:28:19
|79
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|80
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:29:35
|81
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:30:40
|82
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:31:12
|83
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
|0:31:18
|84
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:46
|85
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:03
|86
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
|0:32:07
|87
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|88
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|89
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:12
|90
|Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|0:32:13
|91
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|92
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|93
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|94
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
|95
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
|96
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:32:48
|97
|Dan Craven Nam Europcar
|0:33:16
|98
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:33:37
|99
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:33:39
|100
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:33:43
|101
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:33:49
|102
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:33:55
|103
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
|104
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:33:58
|105
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:34:01
|106
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|107
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:34:04
|108
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:34:10
|109
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:34:38
|110
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
|0:34:57
|111
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:35:00
|112
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:04
|113
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:35:22
|114
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:35:31
|115
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:37:35
|116
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:38:52
|117
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:39:32
|118
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:41:01
|119
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|0:42:39
|120
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:43:42
|121
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|0:43:43
|122
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
|0:51:28
|123
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:51:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|21
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|17
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|15
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|15
|5
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|14
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|13
|7
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|10
|10
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|10
|11
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|12
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|9
|14
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|15
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|7
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|18
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|5
|20
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|21
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|22
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|24
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|26
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|27
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|2
|29
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|31
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|32
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|33
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|1
|34
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|pts
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|16
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|11
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|10
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|6
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|7
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|6
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|10
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|3
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|15
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|2
|17
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|19
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|20
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|1
|21
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|22
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy