Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire from Wakefield to Leeds after a bold attack with just over 10 kilometres remaining. The Belgian came to the line on his own with teammate Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Simon (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) taking second and third respectively. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) finished safely in the chasing pack and successfully defended his overall lead to claim the title in the inaugural edition of the race.

"I never thought that I could be on a high level here in Yorkshire and the weather conditions were not really my favourite. Today was a good day and I had a hard moment on the second to last KOM when it stated to rain but then I felt better and I had a go," Hermans said.

Hermans struck for home just as the remnants of the peloton, and the overall contenders, eased off after the final ascent of the day. At that point, the race for the blue jersey was effectively over and BMC’s target switched from unsettling Nordhaug to claiming a consolation stage win.

Up ahead lay the tiring Lawson Craddock, who had been part of the day’s main break, but the American rider was unable to defend a slender 30-second lead when Hermans made his move with 11 kilometres to go.

With five kilometres to go Hermans made the juncture and Craddock was immediately forced to concede his race lead as the BMC Racing rider pushed for the line.

With the opposition tamed, Team Sky rode tempo all the way to the finish, with Van Avermaet winning the sprint for second.

How it unfolded

After two days of relatively good weather the Yorkshire peloton were treated to a more typical climate of rain and grey skies after setting out from Wakefield.

Ahead lay the final and arguably most difficult stage of the race with six categorized climbs and barely a metre of flat roads between the start town and Leeds.

Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), and Rasmus Christian Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) formed the early break and Team Sky, defending a slender Nordhaug lead settled in for what potentially could have been a stage to threaten their overall ambitions, with Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) both at ten seconds in arrears.

The break quickly established a lead close to five minutes and with no genuine threats on GC the race settled into an uneasy alliance as Team Sky set tempo, and BMC and Europcar watched in the wings.

On the Cot de Goose Eye the break split to pieces with Edet and Craddock going clear of the their companions. The Frenchman was on a mission, gobbling up the KOM points in a successful bid to win the mountains jersey and he and Craddock briefly threatened to settle the stage between themselves with the gap a 4’45 and less than 50 kilometres to race.

By the time the leading pair had crested the Coe de Cow their advantage began to lose momentum and time, and when they reached the peak at the Cote de Chevin the gap was down to just 1’35.

Team Sky still had men to help defend Nordhaug at this point and Philip Deignan, Ian Boswell and David Lopez were crucial in keeping the Norwegian out of trouble and close to the front. Their work also shed the majority of the field, including Bradley Wiggins, and Team Sky’s rivals were running out of ground in order to challenge for the overall.

The final sprint, with 15km to go took place at the top of an uncategorized climb, and with little to play for and even less in his legs, Edet sat up as Craddock set his eyes on the stage win.

Samuel Sanchez rolled the dice with a dig near the top of the climb but he merely brought Nordhaug into play and the Norwegian took the final bonus second at the top of the climb to essentially end any chance of Team Sky unravelling.

As Craddock held a slender lead Steve Cumming attacked from the peloton, dragging Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL- Jumbo) goes with him. However the counter attack never gained more than a few seconds and Hermans was the next rider to roll the dice. This move stuck and the Belgian quickly caught Craddock, before time trialling his way to the line and a deserving victory.

Watch the press conference highlights with overall winner Nordhaug below. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 4:27:22 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 0:00:09 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 5 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 13 Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh 14 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 15 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 16 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 17 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 18 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:16 20 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 0:00:31 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:39 22 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 23 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:03 24 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 0:05:35 25 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 0:05:38 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 30 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 32 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh 33 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 36 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 41 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 42 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 43 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 0:08:21 45 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 46 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 47 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 49 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 50 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 52 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 53 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 55 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing 56 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 57 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh 58 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 59 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:28 60 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo 61 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 62 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:11:18 63 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 64 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 66 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 67 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 69 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:14:44 70 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:16:51 71 Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling 72 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 73 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 74 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 75 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:13 76 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 77 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing 80 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 81 Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO 82 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 83 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 85 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 86 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 88 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 90 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar 91 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 92 Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO 93 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 94 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 95 Dan Craven Nam Europcar 96 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS 97 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 98 Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain 99 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh 100 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 101 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh 102 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 103 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 104 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 105 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 106 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain 107 Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS 108 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 109 Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo 110 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 111 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar 112 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 113 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 114 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 115 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh 116 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh 117 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 118 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 119 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh 120 Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar 121 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 123 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 15 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 12 3 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 7 5 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 6 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 5 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 2 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 5 pts 2 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 2 4 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 3 3 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 2 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 3 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 4 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 1

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO

Final general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 12:47:56 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 0:00:11 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:24 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:05 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:15 8 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:21 9 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:27 10 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:30 12 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 13 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 0:01:52 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:28 15 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:32 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 17 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:38 18 Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh 19 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:40 20 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:48 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:45 22 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 0:07:50 23 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:07:58 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:01 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:08:04 26 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh 0:08:07 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:16 28 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 29 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:22 30 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 0:09:25 31 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 33 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 34 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:09:38 35 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:10:21 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 0:10:55 37 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:49 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 0:12:02 39 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh 40 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:12:07 41 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:12:08 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing 43 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 44 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 46 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:41 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:14:42 48 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:15:05 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 0:15:56 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:17:00 51 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:18:30 52 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 0:18:31 53 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:18:36 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:19:14 55 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:19:27 56 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:20:22 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 0:20:38 58 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 59 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 60 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar 0:20:54 61 Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO 62 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:57 63 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:21:00 64 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 65 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 66 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 68 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 69 Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:22:26 70 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 71 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:25:03 72 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:25:28 73 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:26:19 74 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:36 75 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:27:16 76 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:27:58 77 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:06 78 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar 0:28:19 79 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 80 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:29:35 81 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:30:40 82 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 0:31:12 83 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh 0:31:18 84 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:46 85 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 0:32:03 86 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing 0:32:07 87 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 88 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS 89 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 0:32:12 90 Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain 0:32:13 91 Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo 92 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 93 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 94 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh 95 Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar 96 Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:32:48 97 Dan Craven Nam Europcar 0:33:16 98 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:33:37 99 Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:33:39 100 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:33:43 101 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:33:49 102 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:33:55 103 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh 104 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:33:58 105 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:34:01 106 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 107 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:34:04 108 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:34:10 109 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:34:38 110 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh 0:34:57 111 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:35:00 112 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:04 113 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:35:22 114 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:35:31 115 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:37:35 116 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:38:52 117 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor 0:39:32 118 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:41:01 119 Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO 0:42:39 120 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:43:42 121 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain 0:43:43 122 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh 0:51:28 123 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:51:31

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 21 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 17 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 15 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 15 5 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 14 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 13 7 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 10 10 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 10 11 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 12 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 9 14 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 7 15 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 7 17 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 18 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 5 20 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 21 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 5 22 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 23 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 24 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 25 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 26 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 27 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 2 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 2 29 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 2 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 31 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 32 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 33 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 1 34 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 1