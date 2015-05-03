Trending

Image 1 of 97

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 97

Fans watch the peloton pass by on stage three

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 97

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) with the number one dossard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 97

Team Sky controlling the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 97

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 97

CJ Sutton and Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 97

The peloton passes the Ford Inn

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 97

CJ Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 97

The view at the back of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 97

Team Sky controlled the race today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 97

CJ Sutton controlling the pace for Team Sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 97

The breakway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 97

Ben Hermans (BMC) celebrates winning stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire from Wakefield to Leeds

Image 14 of 97

The peloton spread across the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 97

The peloton mid-way through the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 97

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) at the start line

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 97

Bradley Wiggins and the WIGGINS team at sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 97

Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) during the stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 97

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) at the sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 97

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 97

Topsport-Vlaanderen

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 97

Local Continental team Madison Genesis are presented to the crowd

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 97

The NFTO riders at sign on

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 97

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) wearing the points jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 97

The peloton passes the coast

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 97

Last minute interview for Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 97

The third and final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire about to get underway

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 97

The peloton passes through the green Wakefield

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 97

The fans enjoying the final day of racing

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 97

Yannick Martinez (Europcar) is the last rider in a strung out peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 97

CJ Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 97

An NFTO rider gets clear from the peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 34 of 97

The peloton in Denby Dale, West Yorkshire

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 35 of 97

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) in the KOM jersey he would lose at the end of the race

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 36 of 97

The fans packed the roadside just as they did at last year's Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 37 of 97

Race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 38 of 97

Team Sky controlling the pace

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 39 of 97

The breakaway in the Yorkshire countyside

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 40 of 97

The breakaway during the stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 41 of 97

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 42 of 97

The day's breakaway passes by Pecket Wall

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 43 of 97

The picturesque countryside of Yorkshire

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 44 of 97

The peloton crests the Côte de Hebden Bridge

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 45 of 97

The peloton passes through the town of Haworth

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 46 of 97

Mark McNally (Madison Genesis)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 47 of 97

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 48 of 97

Lawson Craddock (Giant-Alpecin) wins the sprint in Ukley

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 49 of 97

There was lots of support for the riders all along the route

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 97

Nicloas Edet (Cofidis)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 51 of 97

Ian Bibby (NFTO) won the most combative prize

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 52 of 97

The jersey winners at the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 53 of 97

Nathan Earle tries on a police custodian helmet on the podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 54 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug at the post-race press conference

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 55 of 97

Another win for Ben Hermans (BMC), another podium visit

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 97

Ben Hermans (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 97

Overall winner Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) salutes from the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) pulls on green

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 97

Points classification victor Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 97

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) and Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 97

The overall podium: Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) and Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 97

People are trying to find the best vantage point possible including the rocks in the far distance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 97

It was a big day out in Yorkshire for the race today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 97

BMC lead the peloton through the fans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 97

The peloton can hardly believe how many fans there are

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 97

Not much room for the peloton to ride on with all the fans packing the road

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 97

Yorkshire in all its glory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) seals overall victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) safe in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 97

Is is the Cote de Saint Nicolas? No it's Main Street, Haworth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 97

The moors of Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 97

The full beauty of the Yorkshire countryside on display

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 97

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) trying to fathom where all the people came from

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 97

Not too many fans at this section of the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 97

The peloton under blue skies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 97

Team Sky looking after Lars Petter Nordhaug

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 97

CJ Sutton stretches the legs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 97

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 97

Fans cheers on the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) also won the points jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 82 of 97

CJ Sutton (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 97

Colourful crowds line the roadside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 97

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 97

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) on the podium after winning the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 97

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) wins the overall title at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) also won the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) wins the green points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 97

The final overall podium at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 97

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) tops the overall podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 97

Team Sky on the front to protect GC leader Nordhaug

Image 94 of 97

The peloton single file under threatening rain clouds

Image 95 of 97

The clouds break to blue sky as the peloton races through stage 3

Image 96 of 97

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 97

Cobblestone street through the village of Haworth during stage 3 Tour de Yorkshire

Ben Hermans (BMC Racing) won stage 3 of the Tour de Yorkshire from Wakefield to Leeds after a bold attack with just over 10 kilometres remaining. The Belgian came to the line on his own with teammate Greg Van Avermaet and Julien Simon (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) taking second and third respectively. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) finished safely in the chasing pack and successfully defended his overall lead to claim the title in the inaugural edition of the race.

"I never thought that I could be on a high level here in Yorkshire and the weather conditions were not really my favourite. Today was a good day and I had a hard moment on the second to last KOM when it stated to rain but then I felt better and I had a go," Hermans said.

Hermans struck for home just as the remnants of the peloton, and the overall contenders, eased off after the final ascent of the day. At that point, the race for the blue jersey was effectively over and BMC’s target switched from unsettling Nordhaug to claiming a consolation stage win.

Up ahead lay the tiring Lawson Craddock, who had been part of the day’s main break, but the American rider was unable to defend a slender 30-second lead when Hermans made his move with 11 kilometres to go.

With five kilometres to go Hermans made the juncture and Craddock was immediately forced to concede his race lead as the BMC Racing rider pushed for the line.

With the opposition tamed, Team Sky rode tempo all the way to the finish, with Van Avermaet winning the sprint for second.

How it unfolded

After two days of relatively good weather the Yorkshire peloton were treated to a more typical climate of rain and grey skies after setting out from Wakefield.

Ahead lay the final and arguably most difficult stage of the race with six categorized climbs and barely a metre of flat roads between the start town and Leeds.

Craddock (Giant-Alpecin), Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN – Qhubeka), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), and Rasmus Christian Quaade (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) formed the early break and Team Sky, defending a slender Nordhaug lead settled in for what potentially could have been a stage to threaten their overall ambitions, with Samuel Sanchez (BMC Racing) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) both at ten seconds in arrears.

The break quickly established a lead close to five minutes and with no genuine threats on GC the race settled into an uneasy alliance as Team Sky set tempo, and BMC and Europcar watched in the wings.

On the Cot de Goose Eye the break split to pieces with Edet and Craddock going clear of the their companions. The Frenchman was on a mission, gobbling up the KOM points in a successful bid to win the mountains jersey and he and Craddock briefly threatened to settle the stage between themselves with the gap a 4’45 and less than 50 kilometres to race.

By the time the leading pair had crested the Coe de Cow their advantage began to lose momentum and time, and when they reached the peak at the Cote de Chevin the gap was down to just 1’35.

Team Sky still had men to help defend Nordhaug at this point and Philip Deignan, Ian Boswell and David Lopez were crucial in keeping the Norwegian out of trouble and close to the front. Their work also shed the majority of the field, including Bradley Wiggins, and Team Sky’s rivals were running out of ground in order to challenge for the overall.

The final sprint, with 15km to go took place at the top of an uncategorized climb, and with little to play for and even less in his legs, Edet sat up as Craddock set his eyes on the stage win.

Samuel Sanchez rolled the dice with a dig near the top of the climb but he merely brought Nordhaug into play and the Norwegian took the final bonus second at the top of the climb to essentially end any chance of Team Sky unravelling.

As Craddock held a slender lead Steve Cumming attacked from the peloton, dragging Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL- Jumbo) goes with him. However the counter attack never gained more than a few seconds and Hermans was the next rider to roll the dice. This move stuck and the Belgian quickly caught Craddock, before time trialling his way to the line and a deserving victory.

Watch the press conference highlights with overall winner Nordhaug below. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing4:27:22
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing0:00:09
3Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
12Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
13Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
14Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
15Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
16Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
17Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
18Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:16
20David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky0:00:31
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
22Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
23Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain0:04:03
24Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:05:35
25Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling0:05:38
29Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
30Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
31Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
32Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
33Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
36Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
37Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
41Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
42Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
43Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing0:08:21
45Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
46Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
47Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
49Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
50Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
52Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
53Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
55Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
56Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
57Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
58Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
59Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:28
60Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
61Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
62Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:11:18
63Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
64Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
67Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
69Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:14:44
70Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:16:51
71Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
72Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
73Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
74Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
75Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:13
76Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
77Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
79Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
80Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
81Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
82Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
83Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
85Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
86Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
87André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
88Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
89Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
90Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
91Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
92Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
93Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
94Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
95Dan Craven Nam Europcar
96Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
97Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
98Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
99Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
100Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
101Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
102Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
103James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
104Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
105Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
106Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
107Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
108Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
109Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
110Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
111Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
112Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
113Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
114Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
115Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
116Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
117Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
118Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
119Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
120Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
121Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
123Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing15pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing12
3Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing7
5Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot6
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky5
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo2
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO5pts
2James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis2
4Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin3
3Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain2
4Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin3
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
4David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky1

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO

Final general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky12:47:56
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing0:00:11
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:24
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:05
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:15
8Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:21
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:27
10Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:30
12Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
13David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky0:01:52
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:28
15Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:32
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:38
18Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
19Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:40
20Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:48
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:45
22Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain0:07:50
23Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:58
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:08:01
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:08:04
26Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh0:08:07
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:16
28Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:22
30Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:09:25
31Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
33Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
34Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:09:38
35Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling0:10:21
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling0:10:55
37Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:49
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing0:12:02
39Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
40Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:12:07
41Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:12:08
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
43Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
44Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
46Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:41
47Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:14:42
48Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:15:05
49Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin0:15:56
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:17:00
51Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:18:30
52Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO0:18:31
53Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:18:36
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:19:14
55Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:19:27
56Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:20:22
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar0:20:38
58James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
59Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
60Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar0:20:54
61Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
62Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:57
63Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:21:00
64Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
65Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
66Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
67Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
68Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
69Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:22:26
70Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
71Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:25:03
72Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:25:28
73Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:26:19
74Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:36
75Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:27:16
76Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:27:58
77Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:06
78Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar0:28:19
79Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
80Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:29:35
81Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:30:40
82Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor0:31:12
83Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh0:31:18
84Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:46
85Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:32:03
86Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing0:32:07
87Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
88Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
89Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin0:32:12
90Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain0:32:13
91Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
92Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
93Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
94Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
95Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
96Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:32:48
97Dan Craven Nam Europcar0:33:16
98Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:33:37
99Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:33:39
100Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:33:43
101Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:33:49
102André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:33:55
103Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
104Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:33:58
105Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:34:01
106Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
107Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:34:04
108Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:34:10
109Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:34:38
110Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh0:34:57
111Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:35:00
112Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:04
113Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:35:22
114James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:35:31
115Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:37:35
116Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:38:52
117Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor0:39:32
118Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:41:01
119Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO0:42:39
120Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:43:42
121Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain0:43:43
122Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh0:51:28
123Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:51:31

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky21pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing17
3Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing15
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo15
5Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing14
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar13
7Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
9Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin10
10Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot10
11Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
12Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin9
14Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot7
15Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing7
17Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
18Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar5
20Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
21André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot5
22Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
23Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
24Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis3
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
26Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
27Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor2
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo2
29Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor2
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
31Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1
32Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
33Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin1
34Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26pts
2Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO16
3Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin11
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar10
5Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis10
6James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis9
7Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis7
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing6
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky3
10Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky3
11David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky3
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
15Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar2
17Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain2
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
19Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
20Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing1
21Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1
22Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot1

