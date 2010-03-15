Trending

Shimizu takes a sprint win at Hsingang

McCann maintains his overall lead

Image 1 of 9

Honk Kong's Wong Kam Po

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 2 of 9

The peloton passes some distinctive Taiwanese architecture

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 3 of 9

Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone Anchor) wins the sprint finish

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 4 of 9

CCC Polsat Polkowice lead the peloton on stage two

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 5 of 9

The peloton makes its way beneath blue skies

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 6 of 9

The peloton passes a stadium in Taiwan

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 7 of 9

Local performers at the finish

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 8 of 9

Ther jersey holders line up on the podium

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)
Image 9 of 9

David McCann (Giant Asia) celebrates after his first full day of yellow

(Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)

It was probably the best move he's ever made in his career and for Shimizu Miyataka riding on the tail of Hong Kong's prolific Kam Po Wong gifted him the second stage of thius year's Tour de Taiwan.

The 136km flat journey from Chiayi City Hall to the historically spiritual finish at the Fentien Temple might not have promised much but the end was anything but predictable.

"We had the right strategy in place for this stage and with the terrain being flat, there's every possibility that one of us can take it," said Shimizu.

"The final lap was important and I tailed Kam Po before hitting the gas at the end; it was a little gamble but it being my first time here, it was a chance and a fight I was willing to take - and it paid off."

The several breakaways throughout the day did not yield the advantage some of the riders were looking for.

And despite the ban on radio communication, there was enough experience in the peloton to make sure that only a few riders with the right kilometres in their legs survived going into the final sprint at the Fengtien Temple.

For Wong, the advantage he thought he had after building a steady lead going into the three-round circuit in and around Fengtien Temple evaporated in the last 300m.

"My teammate (Choi Ki Ho, winner of the Madison at the Track World Cup in Beijing earlier this year) had led at the last two kilometres and when I went on my way, I did not realise the Japanese rider was following me," said Wong.

"By the time I wanted to shake him off, he was already pushing past me and by then it was already too late."

With David McCann sitting comfortably and well-protected by his Giant Asia Racing team, the lanky Irishman still holds the tour leader yellow jersey and the sprinters' green jersey heading into tomorrow's stage three in Changhua County.

"The team worked really well today and our aim was just to protect the yellow jersey. I think that we should not have a problem in keeping it until the end of the tour," said McCann afterwards.

The Malaysian national team is also applying the same strategy in as far as their ultimate target for the Tour de Taiwan is concerned.

Following its strong start when Rezuan Zainal rode into the king of the mountains jersey in stage one, the race today, which was devoid of any climbs, saw them sitting back in preparation for the several first and second category mountains in the next few days.

"The plan is to protect the jersey until the end while at the same time, we are also aiming to try to win at least one stage," added Rezuan.

"The weather here is not too bad and it is certainly not as hot as Malaysia. But since there are no big climbs this time round, I think that we are quite confident of keeping the jersey."

For the current best Asian rider, Cheung King Wei of Hong Kong, he was just not willing to sit back and protect the jersey.

"It could have been an easy ride but I tried to go for the stage win when I went in front with the breakaway group - but I was caught," said Cheung.

"For the next couple of days, I will have to pay special attention to Feng (Chun Kai). He seems to be quite strong."

Stage three will start from Baguashan Buddha - one of the biggest in Taiwan - before passing through Lugang Old Town, Sijhou Flower Park and then returning to finish at Baguashan. With a category two climb and two sprints, the 136km ride will be anything but leisurely.

Results
1Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor3:22:00
2Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
3Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
4Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
5Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan
6Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
7Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
9Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
10Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
11Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn
12Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
13Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
14Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
15Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia
16Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe)
17Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn
19Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn
20Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
21Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act
22Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
23David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
24Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands
25Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
26Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
27Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
28Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
29Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe)
30Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act
31Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act
32Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
33Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
34Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act
35Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
36Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
37Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
38René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
39Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
40Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe)
41Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
42Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
43Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
44Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
45Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
46Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands
47William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
48Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
49Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
50Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
51Cheng Chen Su (Tpe)
52Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
53Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands
54Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe)
55Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
56Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act
57Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
58King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
59Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
61Wen Lung Chien (Tpe)
62Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team
63Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
64Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
65Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
66Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia
67Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
68Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan
69Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
70Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
71Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
72Chun Liang Pan (Tpe)
73Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
74Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
75Chin Lung Huang (Tpe)
76Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
77Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe)0:00:20
78Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn
79Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:22
80Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:24
81Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:38
82Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:46
83Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:45
84Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:01:59
85Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe)0:03:16
86An Lung Hsieh (Tpe)0:03:46
87Chia Hung Lin (Tpe)0:03:56
88Tosser Chiu (Tpe)
89Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:52
90Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
91Chia Hong Yang (Tpe)
92Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan0:07:07
93Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:08:40
94Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn0:09:07
95Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:10:00
DNSMelvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands

General Classification
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team6:33:30
2Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder0:00:11
3William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
4King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:27
5Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act0:00:31
6Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan0:00:50
7Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:55
8Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:57
9Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
10Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice0:01:03
11Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:01:04
12Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:07
13René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
14Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
15Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
16Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
17Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
18Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
19Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe)
20Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:10
21Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn0:01:19
22Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:02:40
23Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
24Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:03:21
25Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act0:03:27
26Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
27Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act
28Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act
29Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
30Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
31Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
32Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
33Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
34Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia
35Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Ben Greenwood (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
38Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System0:03:32
39Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:05:19
40Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
41Chin Lung Huang (Tpe)
42Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia0:06:06
43Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
44Chun Liang Pan (Tpe)
45Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn0:06:41
46Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
47Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands
48Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
49Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe)
50Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
51Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia
52Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe)
53Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands
54Mathew Cronshaw (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
55Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
56Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe)
57Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
58Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn
59Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
61Cheng Chen Su (Tpe)
62Wen Lung Chien (Tpe)
63Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
64Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
65Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands
66Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan
67Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
68Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
69Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
70Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
71Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
72Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
73Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
74Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
75Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe)0:06:43
76Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe)0:07:01
77Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn
78Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:07:03
79Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan0:07:05
80Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:07:27
81Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:48
82Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:08:24
83Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:26
84Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:08:40
85Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:44
86Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:01
87An Lung Hsieh (Tpe)0:09:05
88Chia Hong Yang (Tpe)0:11:33
89Tosser Chiu (Tpe)0:12:20
90Chia Hung Lin (Tpe)0:12:27
91Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan0:13:46
92Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:15:16
93Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:15:37
94Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn0:15:40
95Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:16:38

 

