Shimizu takes a sprint win at Hsingang
McCann maintains his overall lead
It was probably the best move he's ever made in his career and for Shimizu Miyataka riding on the tail of Hong Kong's prolific Kam Po Wong gifted him the second stage of thius year's Tour de Taiwan.
The 136km flat journey from Chiayi City Hall to the historically spiritual finish at the Fentien Temple might not have promised much but the end was anything but predictable.
"We had the right strategy in place for this stage and with the terrain being flat, there's every possibility that one of us can take it," said Shimizu.
"The final lap was important and I tailed Kam Po before hitting the gas at the end; it was a little gamble but it being my first time here, it was a chance and a fight I was willing to take - and it paid off."
The several breakaways throughout the day did not yield the advantage some of the riders were looking for.
And despite the ban on radio communication, there was enough experience in the peloton to make sure that only a few riders with the right kilometres in their legs survived going into the final sprint at the Fengtien Temple.
For Wong, the advantage he thought he had after building a steady lead going into the three-round circuit in and around Fengtien Temple evaporated in the last 300m.
"My teammate (Choi Ki Ho, winner of the Madison at the Track World Cup in Beijing earlier this year) had led at the last two kilometres and when I went on my way, I did not realise the Japanese rider was following me," said Wong.
"By the time I wanted to shake him off, he was already pushing past me and by then it was already too late."
With David McCann sitting comfortably and well-protected by his Giant Asia Racing team, the lanky Irishman still holds the tour leader yellow jersey and the sprinters' green jersey heading into tomorrow's stage three in Changhua County.
"The team worked really well today and our aim was just to protect the yellow jersey. I think that we should not have a problem in keeping it until the end of the tour," said McCann afterwards.
The Malaysian national team is also applying the same strategy in as far as their ultimate target for the Tour de Taiwan is concerned.
Following its strong start when Rezuan Zainal rode into the king of the mountains jersey in stage one, the race today, which was devoid of any climbs, saw them sitting back in preparation for the several first and second category mountains in the next few days.
"The plan is to protect the jersey until the end while at the same time, we are also aiming to try to win at least one stage," added Rezuan.
"The weather here is not too bad and it is certainly not as hot as Malaysia. But since there are no big climbs this time round, I think that we are quite confident of keeping the jersey."
For the current best Asian rider, Cheung King Wei of Hong Kong, he was just not willing to sit back and protect the jersey.
"It could have been an easy ride but I tried to go for the stage win when I went in front with the breakaway group - but I was caught," said Cheung.
"For the next couple of days, I will have to pay special attention to Feng (Chun Kai). He seems to be quite strong."
Stage three will start from Baguashan Buddha - one of the biggest in Taiwan - before passing through Lugang Old Town, Sijhou Flower Park and then returning to finish at Baguashan. With a category two climb and two sprints, the 136km ride will be anything but leisurely.
|1
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|3:22:00
|2
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|4
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|5
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|9
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|11
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn
|12
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|13
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|14
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|15
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia
|16
|Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe)
|17
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn
|19
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn
|20
|Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|21
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act
|22
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|23
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|24
|Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|26
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|27
|Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|28
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|29
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe)
|30
|Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act
|31
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act
|32
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|33
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act
|35
|Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
|36
|Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|37
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|38
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|39
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe)
|41
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|42
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|43
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|44
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|45
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|46
|Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands
|47
|William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|48
|Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|49
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|50
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|51
|Cheng Chen Su (Tpe)
|52
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|53
|Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe)
|55
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|56
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act
|57
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|58
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|59
|Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|61
|Wen Lung Chien (Tpe)
|62
|Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|63
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
|65
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|66
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia
|67
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|68
|Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan
|69
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|70
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|71
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|72
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe)
|73
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|74
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|75
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe)
|76
|Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|77
|Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe)
|0:00:20
|78
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn
|79
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:22
|80
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:24
|81
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:38
|82
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:46
|83
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:45
|84
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:01:59
|85
|Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe)
|0:03:16
|86
|An Lung Hsieh (Tpe)
|0:03:46
|87
|Chia Hung Lin (Tpe)
|0:03:56
|88
|Tosser Chiu (Tpe)
|89
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:52
|90
|Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|91
|Chia Hong Yang (Tpe)
|92
|Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:07
|93
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:08:40
|94
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn
|0:09:07
|95
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:10:00
|DNS
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6:33:30
|2
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|0:00:11
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:27
|5
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act
|0:00:31
|6
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:50
|7
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:55
|8
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:57
|9
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|10
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:03
|11
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:01:04
|12
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:07
|13
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
|15
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|16
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|17
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|18
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|19
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe)
|20
|Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:10
|21
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn
|0:01:19
|22
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:02:40
|23
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|24
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:03:21
|25
|Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act
|0:03:27
|26
|Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|27
|Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act
|28
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act
|29
|Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|30
|Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|31
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|33
|Chih Feng Liu (Tpe)
|34
|Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia
|35
|Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|36
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|37
|Ben Greenwood (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|38
|Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|0:03:32
|39
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:05:19
|40
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|41
|Chin Lung Huang (Tpe)
|42
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|0:06:06
|43
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|44
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe)
|45
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn
|0:06:41
|46
|Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|47
|Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|49
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe)
|50
|Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|51
|Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia
|52
|Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe)
|53
|Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands
|54
|Mathew Cronshaw (Gbr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|55
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe)
|57
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System
|58
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn
|59
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|61
|Cheng Chen Su (Tpe)
|62
|Wen Lung Chien (Tpe)
|63
|Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|64
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands
|66
|Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan
|67
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|69
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder
|70
|Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|71
|Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia
|72
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|73
|Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team
|74
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|75
|Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe)
|0:06:43
|76
|Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe)
|0:07:01
|77
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn
|78
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:03
|79
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:05
|80
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:07:27
|81
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:07:48
|82
|Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:08:24
|83
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:08:26
|84
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:08:40
|85
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:08:44
|86
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:01
|87
|An Lung Hsieh (Tpe)
|0:09:05
|88
|Chia Hong Yang (Tpe)
|0:11:33
|89
|Tosser Chiu (Tpe)
|0:12:20
|90
|Chia Hung Lin (Tpe)
|0:12:27
|91
|Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan
|0:13:46
|92
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:15:16
|93
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:15:37
|94
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn
|0:15:40
|95
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:16:38
