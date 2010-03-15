Image 1 of 9 Honk Kong's Wong Kam Po (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 2 of 9 The peloton passes some distinctive Taiwanese architecture (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 3 of 9 Miyataka Shimizu (Bridgestone Anchor) wins the sprint finish (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 4 of 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice lead the peloton on stage two (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 5 of 9 The peloton makes its way beneath blue skies (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 6 of 9 The peloton passes a stadium in Taiwan (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 7 of 9 Local performers at the finish (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 8 of 9 Ther jersey holders line up on the podium (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International) Image 9 of 9 David McCann (Giant Asia) celebrates after his first full day of yellow (Image credit: Lin Hung/PhotoSport International)

It was probably the best move he's ever made in his career and for Shimizu Miyataka riding on the tail of Hong Kong's prolific Kam Po Wong gifted him the second stage of thius year's Tour de Taiwan.

The 136km flat journey from Chiayi City Hall to the historically spiritual finish at the Fentien Temple might not have promised much but the end was anything but predictable.

"We had the right strategy in place for this stage and with the terrain being flat, there's every possibility that one of us can take it," said Shimizu.

"The final lap was important and I tailed Kam Po before hitting the gas at the end; it was a little gamble but it being my first time here, it was a chance and a fight I was willing to take - and it paid off."

The several breakaways throughout the day did not yield the advantage some of the riders were looking for.

And despite the ban on radio communication, there was enough experience in the peloton to make sure that only a few riders with the right kilometres in their legs survived going into the final sprint at the Fengtien Temple.

For Wong, the advantage he thought he had after building a steady lead going into the three-round circuit in and around Fengtien Temple evaporated in the last 300m.

"My teammate (Choi Ki Ho, winner of the Madison at the Track World Cup in Beijing earlier this year) had led at the last two kilometres and when I went on my way, I did not realise the Japanese rider was following me," said Wong.

"By the time I wanted to shake him off, he was already pushing past me and by then it was already too late."

With David McCann sitting comfortably and well-protected by his Giant Asia Racing team, the lanky Irishman still holds the tour leader yellow jersey and the sprinters' green jersey heading into tomorrow's stage three in Changhua County.

"The team worked really well today and our aim was just to protect the yellow jersey. I think that we should not have a problem in keeping it until the end of the tour," said McCann afterwards.

The Malaysian national team is also applying the same strategy in as far as their ultimate target for the Tour de Taiwan is concerned.

Following its strong start when Rezuan Zainal rode into the king of the mountains jersey in stage one, the race today, which was devoid of any climbs, saw them sitting back in preparation for the several first and second category mountains in the next few days.

"The plan is to protect the jersey until the end while at the same time, we are also aiming to try to win at least one stage," added Rezuan.

"The weather here is not too bad and it is certainly not as hot as Malaysia. But since there are no big climbs this time round, I think that we are quite confident of keeping the jersey."

For the current best Asian rider, Cheung King Wei of Hong Kong, he was just not willing to sit back and protect the jersey.

"It could have been an easy ride but I tried to go for the stage win when I went in front with the breakaway group - but I was caught," said Cheung.

"For the next couple of days, I will have to pay special attention to Feng (Chun Kai). He seems to be quite strong."

Stage three will start from Baguashan Buddha - one of the biggest in Taiwan - before passing through Lugang Old Town, Sijhou Flower Park and then returning to finish at Baguashan. With a category two climb and two sprints, the 136km ride will be anything but leisurely.

Results 1 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 3:22:00 2 Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 Tomas Smolen (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 4 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 5 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Japan 6 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 7 Young Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 9 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 11 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Psn 12 Ben Grenda (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 13 Chad Hartley (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 14 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 15 Wan Mohammed Najmee Wan Mohammed (Mas) Malaysia 16 Yung Hua Cheng (Tpe) 17 Kin San Wu (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Psn 19 Patria Rastra (Ina) Psn 20 Nara Motoi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 21 Wei Cheng Lee (Tpe) Act 22 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 23 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 24 Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Netherlands 25 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 26 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 27 Jumpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing 28 Masamichi Yamamoto (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 29 Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) 30 Shih Chang Huang (Tpe) Act 31 Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Act 32 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 33 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 34 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Act 35 Shu Ming Liu (Tpe) 36 Deon Locke (Aus) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 37 Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 38 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Netherlands 39 Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 40 Ssu Ju Peng (Tpe) 41 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 42 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 43 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 44 Tomoya Kano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 45 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 46 Haan Wouter (Ned) Netherlands 47 William Clarke (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 48 Yin-Chih Wang (Tpe) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 49 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 50 Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing 51 Cheng Chen Su (Tpe) 52 Mart Ojavee (Est) Ckt Tmit - Champion System 53 Ivor Bruin (Ned) Netherlands 54 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) 55 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 56 Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Act 57 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 58 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 59 Chih Feng Liu (Tpe) 60 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 61 Wen Lung Chien (Tpe) 62 Alex Coutts (Gbr) Giant Asia Racing Team 63 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice 64 Barati Rasoul (Iri) Giant Asia Racing Team 65 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 66 Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Malaysia 67 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 68 Seiichi Koshinomi (Jpn) Japan 69 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 70 Jonathan Sundt (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 71 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder 72 Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) 73 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 74 Ali Ahmad Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia 75 Chin Lung Huang (Tpe) 76 Jun-Oh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 77 Shuai-Chun Chiang (Tpe) 0:00:20 78 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Psn 79 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:22 80 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Japan 0:00:24 81 Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:38 82 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:46 83 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:45 84 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:01:59 85 Tsun Kuei Chen (Tpe) 0:03:16 86 An Lung Hsieh (Tpe) 0:03:46 87 Chia Hung Lin (Tpe) 0:03:56 88 Tosser Chiu (Tpe) 89 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:52 90 Jong Kwang Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 91 Chia Hong Yang (Tpe) 92 Nonaka Ryoma (Jpn) Japan 0:07:07 93 Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing 0:08:40 94 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Psn 0:09:07 95 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:10:00 DNS Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Netherlands