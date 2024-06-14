'We're both in good shape' - Almeida and Adam Yates highlight strength of Pogačar's Tour de France squad

UAE Team Emirates claim another one-two at Tour de Suisse

João Almeida and Adam Yates on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
João Almeida and Adam Yates on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another demonstration. While Tadej Pogačar prepares for the Tour de France at altitude at Isola 2000, the key members of his supporting cast continued their dominance at the Tour de Suisse on the shortened stage 6 to Blatten.

For the second consecutive afternoon, UAE Team Emirates claimed the first two places, tightening their grip on the general classification. After taking second behind his teammate Adam Yates to victory at Carì on Thursday, João Almeida helped himself to the win on Friday’s 42km. Yates came across the line four seconds later to retain the yellow jersey.

