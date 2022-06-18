Live coverage
Tour de Suisse stage 7 - live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
Fuglsang defends slender lead over Thomas in key mountain stage
The suspense at this Tour de Suisse has not been limited to the signing-on ceremony before each stage. Jakob Fulgsang (Israel Premier Tech) carries a lead of one second over Geraint Thomas (Ineos) into today's stage with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further 9 seconds back in third. Some eight riders lie within a minute of yellow.
Bora-Hansgrohe have now announced that Marco Haller is a non-starter after he tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The team already lost race leader Aleksandr Vlasov and Anton Palzer ahead of yesterday's stage.
🇨🇭 #tourdesuisse2022@mhaller91 will not start today’s @tds stage due to a positive COVID result this morning.June 18, 2022
Who is and who isn't? After 30 riders abandoned the Tour de Suisse with COVID-19 yesterday morning, there is a certain apprehension about today's start in Ambri. Four teams left the race en masse yesterday, and a similar volume of withdrawals could prevent this race from completing its course. So far, there is one confirmed non-starter to report, with Groupama-FDJ announcing that Quentin Pacher has abandoned the Tour de Suisse after testing positive for COVID-19. The rest of the Groupama-FDJ team will continue in the race. Although none of Groupama-FDJ's riders and staff reported symptoms, they all underwent testing last night in the wake of the mass abandons earlier in the day.
L’équipe Groupama-FDJ, dont aucun des coureurs et du personnel ne présentait de symptôme évocateur de la Covid-19 sur le Tour de Suisse, a procédé à un test de dépistage hier soir. Il s’est révélé positif pour Quentin Pacher, qui ne prendra donc pas le départ de la 7e étape.June 18, 2022
Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse brings the peloton from Ambri to a summit finish at Malbun. The 194.6km stage features the category 1 Lukmanierpass and the category 3 ascents of Flims and St. Lutzistieg ahead of the 12.8km hors categories ascent to the finish. The peloton will roll out of Ambri at 11.00 local time and the race is scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 11.12.
