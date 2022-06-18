Tour de Suisse stage 7 - live coverage

Refresh

The suspense at this Tour de Suisse has not been limited to the signing-on ceremony before each stage. Jakob Fulgsang (Israel Premier Tech) carries a lead of one second over Geraint Thomas (Ineos) into today's stage with Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) a further 9 seconds back in third. Some eight riders lie within a minute of yellow.

Bora-Hansgrohe have now announced that Marco Haller is a non-starter after he tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The team already lost race leader Aleksandr Vlasov and Anton Palzer ahead of yesterday's stage. 🇨🇭 #tourdesuisse2022@mhaller91 will not start today's @tds stage due to a positive COVID result this morning.June 18, 2022

Who is and who isn't? After 30 riders abandoned the Tour de Suisse with COVID-19 yesterday morning, there is a certain apprehension about today's start in Ambri. Four teams left the race en masse yesterday, and a similar volume of withdrawals could prevent this race from completing its course. So far, there is one confirmed non-starter to report, with Groupama-FDJ announcing that Quentin Pacher has abandoned the Tour de Suisse after testing positive for COVID-19. The rest of the Groupama-FDJ team will continue in the race. Although none of Groupama-FDJ's riders and staff reported symptoms, they all underwent testing last night in the wake of the mass abandons earlier in the day. L'équipe Groupama-FDJ, dont aucun des coureurs et du personnel ne présentait de symptôme évocateur de la Covid-19 sur le Tour de Suisse, a procédé à un test de dépistage hier soir. Il s'est révélé positif pour Quentin Pacher, qui ne prendra donc pas le départ de la 7e étape.June 18, 2022