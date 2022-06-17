Multiple COVID-19 cases emerge at Tour de Suisse and Tour of Slovenia

Marc Hirschi in the UAE Team Emirates line at the Tour de Suisse on stage 3

Further cases of COVID-19 have emerged at the Tour de Suisse and the Tour of Slovenia, as the days countdown to the start of the Tour de France.

UAE Team Emirates (opens in new tab)have withdrawn two riders from each race, while EF Education-EasyPost (opens in new tab) announced that Stefan Bissegger, Rigoberto Urán, Hugh Carthy, and Alberto Bettiol at the Tour de Suisse (opens in new tab) have tested positive.

Soon after announcements by UAE Team Emirates and EF Education, Bora-Hansgrohe also revealed that race leader Aleksandr Vlasov and Anton Palzer would not continue in the Tour de Suisse after testing positive for COVID-19 in routine testing.

Still that was not the end of the withdrawals as Bahrain Victorious and Alpecin-Fenix also quit the Tour de Suisse before the start of stage 6.

Bahrain Victorious revealed a rider had tested positive on Friday morning and the two riders who had abandoned the race ahead of stage 5 with gastrointestinal issues had subsequently also returned positive COVID-19 tests. Alpecin-Fenix said it had two team members return positive COVID-19 tests and they were pulled out.

“Leaving the race is considered the most sensible decision by the team management and medical staff. This decision was taken in consultation with the management of the Tour de Suisse,” Alpecin-Fenix said.

Israel-Premier Tech said that Sebastian Berwick had also tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Tour de Suisse, with roommate Reto Hollenstein also removed after being deemed a close contact.

On Thursday the whole Jumbo-Visma team withdrew from the Tour de Suisse after four members of the team tested positive. Adam Yates of Ineos Grenadiers also tested positive and left the race, as did Søren Kragh Andersen, Casper Pedersen, and Cees Bol of Team DSM.

Human Powered Health also announced that the US national champion Joey Rosskopf had tested positive and was out of the race.

With few COVID-19 restrictions in European countries and the protection against infection waning, case numbers are increasing across Europe despite the warm summer weather helping reduce case numbers in the past two years.

There are now growing concerns about the Tour de France which starts in Copenhagen on Friday July 1. Bissegger, Urán and Bettiol were all due to ride the Tour de France.

Team manager Jonathan Vaughters revealed early on Friday morning that the four EF Education-EasyPost riders at the Tour de Suisse that had tested positive have been sent home.

No staff tested positive and so the US-registered WorldTour team have given Neilson Powless and Jonas Rutsch the option of staying in the race for the final three stages. The team will continue to test for COVID-19 twice daily.

UAE Team Emirates were hit by two cases of COVID-19 in 24-hours. Marc Hirschi tested positive at the Tour de Suisse and Mikkel Bjerg at the Tour of Slovenia, where he was riding in support of team leader Tadej Pogačar. Both Hirschi and Bjerg were withdrawn from competition.

Their teammates and staff at both races returned negative tests but Joel Suter (roommate of Hirschi) and Vegard Stake Laengen (roommate of Bjerg) were removed from racing as a precautionary measure.

“Unfortunately, like many other teams we have also had a surge in Covid-19 cases,” UAE Team Emirates Medical Director Adrian Rotunno said.

“Our affected riders have been fully assessed, and are currently mildly symptomatic. The riders sharing a room with the positive cases are deemed high-risk contacts, so in the interest of rider, team and community health, we decided it is best that they also be withdrawn.

“It’s a pity but the reality is that the virus is still with us as a society and we are monitoring our athletes regularly to be as careful as we can.”