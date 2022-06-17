Tour de Suisse stage 6 - live coverage

Refresh

And here's a photo of the stage 6 startline with Jakob Fuglsang in the leader's jersey. No changes in the other secondary classifications: Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Andrea Leknessund (DSM) in the points and Andreas Kron (Lotto-Soudal) in the BYR jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a reminder of the list of non-starters today. - Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) - Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix) - Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) - Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix) - Sjoerd Bax (Alpecin-Fenix) - Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) - Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) - Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) - Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates)- - Joel Suter (UAE Team Emirates) - Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) -Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) - Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) -Reto Hollenstein (Israel-Premier Tech) -Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech) -Filip Maciejuk (Bahrain Victorious) -Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) -Johan Price-Pejtersen (Bahrain Victorious) -Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) -Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain Victorious) -Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) -Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) -Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) -Alberto Bettiol(EF Education-EasyPost) -Louis Vervaeke (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) -Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) -Alex Aranburu (Movistar) -Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) 28 riders in total. There's still a questionmark over whether Simone Pettili (intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) is present or not.

Following the DNS for overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) inherits Vlasov's place at the head of the general classification.

And stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse is underway and the first attacks have already started.

At the moment the Tour de Suisse peloton is reported to contain 94 riders. Though this total could be altered shortly.

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse is 177.5 kilometres long from Locarno to Moosalp, and with 4,208 metres of vertical gain, is the toughest of the entire race. On the menu are two Hors Categorie ascents, the only two classified climbs of the day. The first, the Nufenenpass, peaks out at km 93 after 21 kilometres of climbing. The final climb to the finish is 18 kilometres long and has an average gradient of 8 percent.

A brief neutralised section now follows before racing proper starts at 1138.

More none-starters reported today, although tbc: Alex Aramburu (Movistar), Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). Four minutes to the neutralised start.

Olivier Senn, Tour de Suisse director, said in an interview with multiple media a few minutes ago that following a meeting with teams representatives, commissaires, the UCI (by phone), riders representatives the race will go ahead. He also said that four teams have decided to withdraw including Jumbo-Visma yesterday, the others are Alpecin-Fenix, UAE Team Emirates and Bahrain Victorious.



Here is the complete list of riders withdrawn from Tour de Suisse stage 6 that we know of to date. 25 in total, although we're expecting more.

For the latest updates on who has had to quit the Tour de Suisse overnight, Cyclingnews has an updated story here.

The race is currently being hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases, with leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) just one of numerous riders forced to withdraw this morning. And we're waiting to see what happens to the race under these extremely difficult circumstances. Rollout, in any case, is set for 1130.

Today is the Queen stage of the race, a 177.5 kilometre run from Locarno to Moosalp featuring two major Hors Categorie climbs and a summit finish at Moosalp. However...