Tour de Suisse stage 6 - live coverage
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Peloton faces Queen stage as multiple COVID cases hit race
Race notes
- Riders set to tackle Queen Stage with two Hors Categorie climbs and summit finish
- Multiple COVID cases affecting the race, several teams including UAE, Bahrain, Alpecin none-starters
- Race leader Aleksandr Vlasov none-starter
- Neutralised start set for 1130 CET
And here's a photo of the stage 6 startline with Jakob Fuglsang in the leader's jersey. No changes in the other secondary classifications: Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Andrea Leknessund (DSM) in the points and Andreas Kron (Lotto-Soudal) in the BYR jersey.
Following the DNS for overnight leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) inherits Vlasov's place at the head of the general classification.
And stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse is underway and the first attacks have already started.
At the moment the Tour de Suisse peloton is reported to contain 94 riders. Though this total could be altered shortly.
Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse is 177.5 kilometres long from Locarno to Moosalp, and with 4,208 metres of vertical gain, is the toughest of the entire race. On the menu are two Hors Categorie ascents, the only two classified climbs of the day. The first, the Nufenenpass, peaks out at km 93 after 21 kilometres of climbing. The final climb to the finish is 18 kilometres long and has an average gradient of 8 percent.
A brief neutralised section now follows before racing proper starts at 1138.
And the Tour de Suisse stage 6 is underway.
More none-starters reported today, although tbc: Alex Aramburu (Movistar), Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). Four minutes to the neutralised start.
Olivier Senn, Tour de Suisse director, said in an interview with multiple media a few minutes ago that following a meeting with teams representatives, commissaires, the UCI (by phone), riders representatives the race will go ahead. He also said that four teams have decided to withdraw including Jumbo-Visma yesterday, the others are Alpecin-Fenix, UAE Team Emirates and Bahrain Victorious.
For the latest updates on who has had to quit the Tour de Suisse overnight, Cyclingnews has an updated story here.
The race is currently being hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases, with leader Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) just one of numerous riders forced to withdraw this morning. And we're waiting to see what happens to the race under these extremely difficult circumstances. Rollout, in any case, is set for 1130.
Today is the Queen stage of the race, a 177.5 kilometre run from Locarno to Moosalp featuring two major Hors Categorie climbs and a summit finish at Moosalp. However...
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
