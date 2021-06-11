Tour de Suisse stage 6 - Live coverage

Refresh

De la Cruz looks totally committed to this move and he's got close to four minutes on the peloton at this point.

Just ahead of him we have Andreas Leknessund, who is second on the road but de la Cruz is out of sight with 38km to go.

It looks as though Andersen has cracked and is going backwards rapidly through the field. Rui Costa is making a surge but he's quite far down the climb, having been in the break. Antwan Tolhoek is leading a three man chase just ahead of the former world champion.

The huge break is starting to crack under the pressure and riders are all over the climb now but up ahead de la Cruz has opened up a nice little gap.

Sivakov has now taken over at the front of the peloton for Carapaz and his yellow jersey. 40km to go in the stage and it's looking like a rider from the break could take this. De la Cruz has about 10 seconds on two chasers right now.

New time gap and the bunch are now at 3'09 with 41km to go, so safe to assuming that previous time check was wrong.

Three riders, at least are trying to hunt down the Dane from DSM but he's on a mission as he sits in the saddle and turns the big ring. David de la Cruz though has just gone over the top of him and with 42km to go he now leads the race.

The peloton are making in roads now because too few riders are working in the break. Kron was caught but the bunch are at 46 seconds with 43km to go and it looks like Kragh Andersen is leading the stage alone now. Indeed, he is.

No one will get that reference will they?

Immediately there's an attack from a Kron from Lotto. Alone I Break, he's probably thinking to himself.





The riders in the break have just started the lower slopes of the Lukmanier Pass – 18km at 5.6 per cent.

Golas is on the front for Ineos right now as the gap moves out to 2'24 to group 1.

Ineos are still at the front of what's left of the peloton and setting a decent tempo. There are no major threats up the road right now so they just need to keep the break in check but they're unlikely to get any assistance from other teams.

The 41 rider break, they picked up another two riders, now have 1'41 over the peloton with 48km to go.

The road is gradually starting to climb though and there's not a massive amount of wind from what I can see. Sun's out and guns out for Tim Declercq who sets the pace at the front of the break. The 39 rider break.

51km to go We have 39 riders up the road with 13 chasers and the main field at 1'36. There are no major GC riders up the road.

From what I can tell from race radio the peloton now consists of Alaphilippe, the yellow jersey... and that's about it. Everyone is attacking or counter-attacking.

We have just under thirty riders up the road now, spread over three groups but the three riders at the head of the race have been joined by Hirschi and company.

It's gently uphill, and with the second climb of the day to come, for around the next 30km or so. Ineos still lead the peloton with 61km to go.

Those riders are 25 seconds off the three man break with the peloton at one minute but the road is gently starting to rise now.

Powless is the top placed rider on GC in this counter attack but he's over nine minutes down on Carapaz.

As soon as Alaphilippe is back about 20 riders shoot up the road and go after the break with 64km to go. Matthews is there again, as BikeExchange want to give Chaves some support later and the Australian needs to up the road for that to happen. Decent climber though, if you remember that stage in Paris-Nice a few years ago when combined with Alberto Contador on the final stage of the race. Good race that.

Jon Aberasturi Izaga has won over in Slovenia. Results are here.

And with 67km to go the peloton welcome back Alaphilippe. So we just have Mattia Cattaneo, Marc Soler and Antonio Nibali out-front. Will the peloton let them extend their modest lead?

68km to go and it looks like Alaphilippe is sitting up and allowing the other three riders to go up the road without him. Soler is no threat on GC so this could give the break some much-needed breathing room.

71km to go and the gap is back under one minute, 55 seconds to be exact. Alaphilippe has made a decent go of this but in this valley section it's advantage Ineos and the rest of the peloton.

Here's our full story on the BikeExchange situation after four of the riders pulled out sick today.

80km to go and the gap is just holding at a minute.

There's been a crash in the peloton with Viktor Verschaeve coming down. 92km to go and the break have 1'20 on the main field.

The break have another 30-40 km of slightly downhill roads before they start to climb again but Ineos are on the front and just keeping the break at 1'15.

Into the final 100km of the stage and the four leaders have pushed their gap out to 1'10. That's the largest gap that Alaphilippe has had all day. He started the day 4th at 55 seconds, so it now the virtual leader on the road. The World champion isn't holding back today.

The Matthews and Hirchi group has been reeled in but the leading for riders including Alaphilippe have 28 seconds with 103km to go.

It looks like Mattia Cattaneo is back so we've four leaders again as Nibali leads us over the first ascent of the day. We've got about 50 of flat and descending ahead of us. Last time gap we had showed that the Alaphilippe, Mattia Cattaneo, Soler and Nibali foursome had 25 seconds over the peloton.

It doesn't look like Ineos are too worried just yet but there's another 8 riders on the attack now, including Hirschi, Rui Costa and Matthews. This is turning into a great stage already. We still don't have a time gap on the leaders yet though. We're hearing that Schachmann is almost a minute down on the peloton. He can't be right.

Mattia Cattaneo has dropped back from the lead group after taking a huge turn on the front in order to give his French leader as much help as possible. Some great early action in today's stage.

So our four leaders are Julian Alaphilippe, Marc Soler, Mattia Cattaneo, and Antonio Nibali. According to race radio Max Shachmann is out the back of the bunch. We'll wait on confirmation for that one but that would be huge news. He started the day third overall, 38 seconds off the overall lead.

#TourdeSuisse 🇨🇭We might be down in numbers, but we underway on stage 6! 💪Here's what's coming up as we go climbing from the gun! pic.twitter.com/z4wLv2XPY5June 11, 2021 See more

Marc Soler does indeed make it a three man group at the front of the race. Nibali (Antonio) is the next rider to try and break away.

125km to go and Alaphilippe has gone on the attack on the first climb of the day. He's brought a teammate for good measure as Marc Soler jumps out from the pack and goes after him.

The flag has dropped and we're underway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse. No major break just yet though.

Andre Greipel has a mechanical at the back of the bunch but the German should be fine pacing himself back.

The riders have rolled out from the start by the way and have a 5km neutralized zone to tackle. Then they race up a major climb.

And there's a bug going around because four BikeExchange riders will also miss the start today and are out off the race. #TourdeSuisse 🇨🇭🏥 UPDATE: Unfortunately @JackBauerNZ is also a non-starter on today’s stage for the same reasons. https://t.co/9CyLSDRJJCJune 11, 2021 See more

The big news this morning is that Mathieu van der Poel has left the race due to illness. The Dutchman won two stages earlier in the race and wore yellow but has cold has taken him out as he looks to wrap himself up in cotton wool ahead of the Tour de France. The story is just... here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders about to roll out now and they'll immediately start climbing the Gotthardpass. What a brutal way to start the day.

Here's how things stand coming into the stage in terms of the overall standings, with Richard Carapaz in the yellow jersey with three stages remaining. General classification after stage 5 Rank Bib Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 16:42:50 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:0:26 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:0:33 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:38 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:11 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:31 7 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:32 8 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:02:22 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:03:10

We're about 12 minutes from the neutalized start of the stage and given the profile off the stage, with the riders climbing as soon as the flag drops, we're going to a see a wave of attacks.

We've another day in the mountains in store for the riders today with three climbs in the Swiss Alps. It's a relatively short stage, just 130.1km between Fiesch and Disentis – Sedrun. The riders will climb the Gotthard Pass – 8.5km at 7.2 per cent – before tackling the Lukmanier Pass – 18km at 5.6 per cent. There's then another climb towards the line.