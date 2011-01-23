Aguilar, Crespo give Funvic one-two on final stage
Arriagada wraps up overall Tour de San Luis title
Hector Aguilar (Funvic) brought his team a victory during the final stage sprint at the Tour de San Luis on Sunday. The Uruguay fast man out-paced teammate Marco Crespo in second and Mauro Richeze (Team Argentina) in third.
"I have to give a big salute to my teammates for their work in the end of the race today," Aguilar said. "There were a lot of good riders working at the finish of the race. But we were able to finish first and second and I'm really happy about that."
Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) was crowned the winner of the fifth annual Tour de San Luis; the outstanding climber finished the seven-stage race 38 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) and 1:49 minutes ahead of Josue Moyano (Team Argentina) in third.
"I'm very happy to win this stage race here in Argentina," said Arriagada. "I have to say thank you to my team for the work they did for me this week. The stages with the big climbs were well-suited to my ability. It was a hard stage today and we stayed at the front in the end mainly to stay out of trouble and safe."
Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) secured the best climber's jersey by two points ahead of his nearest rivals, Jonathan Millan (Colombia). Arriagada's teammate wrapped up the best sprinter's competition with a six-point advantage while Argentina's national squad won the overall team competition placing four riders inside the top 10.
"There were a lot of climbs in this edition of the tour and a lot of climbing for our team," said Argentina's directeur sportif, Juan Carlos Haedo. "Moyano was very strong this week and I think he has a big future ahead of him. As for the team, we knew it would be a hard stage race and came prepared for that."
Tour de San Luis ends in sweltering heat
The peloton rolled to the start of stage seven of the Tour de San Luis in the highest temperatures all week. In addition to battling heat of 40 degrees Celsius the final stage offered 167km spread over three circuits that began in San Luis and traveled out to El Trapiche before returning to San Luis for what has traditionally led to a blistering downhill sprint finish.
Pablo Lastres (Movistar) won the first King of the Mountain, located 17km into the opening lap. The ascent was quickly followed by the first intermediate sprint that offered points and valuable time bonuses for the top three riders.
Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), who was sitting in 10th place overall, won the three bonus seconds. Josue Moyano (Team Argentina) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) were tied for time in third and fourth place overall. Moyano took second place along with the two-second bonus to secure third place in the overall classification. Capecchi placed third in the sprint and gained a one-second bonus.
A breakaway of nine riders split off the front of the field halfway through the first lap. Those riders included Juan Lucero and Cristian Martinez (Team Argentina), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli), Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada), David Clarke and Iker Camano (Endura Racing), Patxi Vila (De Rosa-Flaminia), Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci) and Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare).
The riders gained a maximum of 4:30 by the end of the second lap and swallowed up the remaining KOM and sprint points. The break was doomed on the last lap as teams rallied at the front of the field to put their fast men in good position to sprint on the predominantly downhill, 20km run in to the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|3:45:55
|2
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|3
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|5
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|6
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|9
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|11
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|12
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|14
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|15
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|16
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|17
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|18
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|19
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|20
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|22
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|23
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|24
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|27
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|28
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|29
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|30
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|31
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|32
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|33
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|36
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|37
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|38
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|39
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|40
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|41
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|42
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|43
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|44
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|45
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|46
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|47
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|48
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|52
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|53
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|54
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|55
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|58
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|59
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|60
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|62
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|63
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|64
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|65
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|66
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|67
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|68
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|69
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|70
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|71
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|72
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|73
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|74
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|75
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|76
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|77
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|78
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|79
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|80
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|81
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|83
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|84
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|85
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|86
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|87
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|88
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|89
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|90
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|91
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|92
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|93
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|95
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|97
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|98
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|99
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|100
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:00:14
|101
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|102
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|103
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|104
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|105
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|106
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|107
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|108
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|109
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:00:33
|110
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|3
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|2
|3
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|11:17:45
|2
|Argentina
|3
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|4
|Cuba
|5
|Colombia
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Endura Racing
|8
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|9
|ONDA
|10
|Movistar
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|13
|UnitedHealthcare
|14
|Androni-Giocattoli
|15
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|16
|Chile
|17
|Ecuador
|18
|Uruguay
|19
|Bolivia
|0:00:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|25:51:54
|2
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:38
|3
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:49
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:50
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:42
|6
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:36
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:56
|8
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:05:24
|9
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:38
|10
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:05:50
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:06:17
|12
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:07:08
|13
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:07:16
|14
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:51
|15
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:08:33
|16
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:08:35
|17
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:08:38
|18
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:03
|19
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:36
|20
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:10:58
|21
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:01
|22
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:11:20
|23
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|0:13:03
|24
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:05
|25
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:13:23
|26
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:13:33
|27
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:13:35
|28
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:14:55
|29
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:15:21
|30
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:15:35
|31
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|0:15:56
|32
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:16:29
|33
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:16:41
|34
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:16:47
|35
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:16:54
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:01
|37
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:18:19
|38
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:18:57
|39
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:19:50
|40
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:19:55
|41
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:20:41
|42
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:55
|43
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:21:01
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:21:15
|46
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:21:30
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:48
|48
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:21:51
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:52
|50
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:21:58
|51
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:22:06
|52
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:22:19
|53
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|0:22:59
|54
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:23:42
|55
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|0:24:03
|56
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:24:23
|57
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:25:10
|58
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:25:56
|59
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:04
|60
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:27:25
|61
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:27:45
|62
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|0:28:02
|63
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:29:04
|64
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:29:39
|65
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:30:09
|66
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:30:19
|67
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:21
|68
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:30:36
|69
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|0:32:16
|70
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:32:38
|71
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:34:37
|72
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:34:38
|73
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|74
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:14
|75
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:35:15
|76
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:37:15
|77
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:37:26
|78
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:19
|79
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|0:38:39
|80
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:40:42
|81
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:40:47
|82
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:41:01
|83
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:42:55
|84
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:42:59
|85
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|0:44:22
|86
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:44:40
|87
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:45:01
|88
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:45:03
|89
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:45:21
|90
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:45:40
|91
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:46:14
|92
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:46:49
|93
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|0:46:50
|94
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:46:53
|95
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:56
|96
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:48:07
|97
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:49:11
|98
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:49:32
|99
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:50:07
|100
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:51:27
|101
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:51:28
|102
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:51:32
|103
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:52:00
|104
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|0:52:16
|105
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:52:40
|106
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:53:40
|107
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:53:53
|108
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:54:44
|109
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:58:39
|110
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|1:09:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|17
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|15
|3
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|14
|4
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|10
|6
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|10
|7
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|9
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|7
|10
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|11
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|19
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|13
|3
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|9
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|5
|5
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|4
|6
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|3
|7
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|3
|8
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|2
|10
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|4
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|6
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Argentina
|77:43:35
|2
|Chile
|0:05:09
|3
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:10:03
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:54
|5
|Colombia
|0:16:40
|6
|Endura Racing
|0:21:03
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:08
|8
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:31:55
|9
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:34:17
|10
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:39:30
|11
|Movistar
|0:48:01
|12
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:48:15
|13
|Cuba
|0:51:06
|14
|ONDA
|0:53:34
|15
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:54:10
|16
|Ecuador
|1:03:02
|17
|Uruguay
|1:11:27
|18
|Bolivia
|1:13:16
|19
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|1:37:12
