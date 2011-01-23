Image 1 of 23 Hector Aguila takes the sprint on the final stage of the 2011 Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 23 The intermediate sprint was won by Luis Mansilla. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 23 Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) won the mountains classification. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 23 Marco Arriagada (Chile) sits in the bunch on the final day. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 23 Eventual overall winner Marco Arriagada (Chile). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 23 Marco Arriagada (Chile) won the overall title. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 23 Marco Arriagada (Chile). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 23 The Chilean team after the finish. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 23 The breakaway group. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 23 The main group goes after the break. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 23 Javier Iriarte (Movistar). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 23 Josue Moyano (Argentina). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 23 Alexandro Marque (Onda). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 23 Matias Medici (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 23 The peloton climbs during 167km final stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 23 Marco Arriagada (Chile) on the final podium. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 23 Hector Aguilar (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba) sprinted to victory in the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 Funvic - Pindamonhangaba teammates Hector Aguilar and Marco Crespo finished 1-2 in the Tour de San Luis finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Stage 7 podium (l-r): Marco Crespo, Hector Aguilar and Mauro Richeze (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 Tour de San Luis champion Marco Arriagada (Chile) with his winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 23 Argentina won the team classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 23 Tour de San Luis top three (l-r): Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli), Marco Arriagada (Chile) and Josue Moyano (Argentina) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 23 Italy's Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) awaits the final stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hector Aguilar (Funvic) brought his team a victory during the final stage sprint at the Tour de San Luis on Sunday. The Uruguay fast man out-paced teammate Marco Crespo in second and Mauro Richeze (Team Argentina) in third.

"I have to give a big salute to my teammates for their work in the end of the race today," Aguilar said. "There were a lot of good riders working at the finish of the race. But we were able to finish first and second and I'm really happy about that."

Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) was crowned the winner of the fifth annual Tour de San Luis; the outstanding climber finished the seven-stage race 38 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) and 1:49 minutes ahead of Josue Moyano (Team Argentina) in third.

"I'm very happy to win this stage race here in Argentina," said Arriagada. "I have to say thank you to my team for the work they did for me this week. The stages with the big climbs were well-suited to my ability. It was a hard stage today and we stayed at the front in the end mainly to stay out of trouble and safe."

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) secured the best climber's jersey by two points ahead of his nearest rivals, Jonathan Millan (Colombia). Arriagada's teammate wrapped up the best sprinter's competition with a six-point advantage while Argentina's national squad won the overall team competition placing four riders inside the top 10.

"There were a lot of climbs in this edition of the tour and a lot of climbing for our team," said Argentina's directeur sportif, Juan Carlos Haedo. "Moyano was very strong this week and I think he has a big future ahead of him. As for the team, we knew it would be a hard stage race and came prepared for that."

Tour de San Luis ends in sweltering heat

The peloton rolled to the start of stage seven of the Tour de San Luis in the highest temperatures all week. In addition to battling heat of 40 degrees Celsius the final stage offered 167km spread over three circuits that began in San Luis and traveled out to El Trapiche before returning to San Luis for what has traditionally led to a blistering downhill sprint finish.

Pablo Lastres (Movistar) won the first King of the Mountain, located 17km into the opening lap. The ascent was quickly followed by the first intermediate sprint that offered points and valuable time bonuses for the top three riders.

Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), who was sitting in 10th place overall, won the three bonus seconds. Josue Moyano (Team Argentina) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) were tied for time in third and fourth place overall. Moyano took second place along with the two-second bonus to secure third place in the overall classification. Capecchi placed third in the sprint and gained a one-second bonus.

A breakaway of nine riders split off the front of the field halfway through the first lap. Those riders included Juan Lucero and Cristian Martinez (Team Argentina), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli), Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada), David Clarke and Iker Camano (Endura Racing), Patxi Vila (De Rosa-Flaminia), Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci) and Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare).

The riders gained a maximum of 4:30 by the end of the second lap and swallowed up the remaining KOM and sprint points. The break was doomed on the last lap as teams rallied at the front of the field to put their fast men in good position to sprint on the predominantly downhill, 20km run in to the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 3:45:55 2 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 3 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 4 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 6 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 8 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 9 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 11 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 12 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 14 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 15 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 16 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 17 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 18 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 19 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 20 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 21 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 22 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 23 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 24 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 27 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 28 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 29 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 30 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 31 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 32 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 33 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 36 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 37 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 38 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 39 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 40 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 41 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 42 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 43 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 44 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 45 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 46 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 47 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 48 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 52 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 53 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 54 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 55 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 58 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 59 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 60 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 62 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 63 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 64 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 65 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 66 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 67 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 68 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 69 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 70 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 71 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 72 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 73 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 74 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 75 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 76 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 77 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 78 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 79 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 80 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 81 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 83 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 84 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 85 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 86 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 87 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 88 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 89 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 90 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 91 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 92 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 93 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 95 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 97 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 98 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 99 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 100 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:00:14 101 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 102 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 103 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 104 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 105 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 106 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 107 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 108 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 109 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:00:33 110 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse

Los Puquios (Cat. 3), km. 17.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 3 pts 2 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 2 3 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 1

El Durazno, km. 23,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

El Durazno, km. 72,50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 3 pts 2 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 D'Angelo & Antenucci 11:17:45 2 Argentina 3 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 4 Cuba 5 Colombia 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Endura Racing 8 De Rosa-Flaminia 9 ONDA 10 Movistar 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 13 UnitedHealthcare 14 Androni-Giocattoli 15 Andalucia-Caja Granada 16 Chile 17 Ecuador 18 Uruguay 19 Bolivia 0:00:14

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 25:51:54 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:38 3 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:01:49 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:50 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:02:42 6 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:04:36 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:56 8 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:05:24 9 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:38 10 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:05:50 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:06:17 12 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:07:08 13 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:07:16 14 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:51 15 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:08:33 16 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:08:35 17 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:08:38 18 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:09:03 19 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:09:36 20 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:10:58 21 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:01 22 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:11:20 23 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 0:13:03 24 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:05 25 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:13:23 26 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:13:33 27 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:13:35 28 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:14:55 29 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:15:21 30 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:15:35 31 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:15:56 32 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:16:29 33 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 0:16:41 34 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:16:47 35 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:16:54 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:01 37 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:18:19 38 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:57 39 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:19:50 40 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:19:55 41 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:20:41 42 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:55 43 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:21:01 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:21:15 46 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:21:30 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:48 48 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:21:51 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:52 50 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:21:58 51 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:22:06 52 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:22:19 53 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:22:59 54 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:23:42 55 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 0:24:03 56 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:24:23 57 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:25:10 58 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:25:56 59 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:26:04 60 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:27:25 61 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:27:45 62 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:28:02 63 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:29:04 64 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:29:39 65 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:30:09 66 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:30:19 67 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:21 68 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:30:36 69 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 0:32:16 70 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:32:38 71 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:34:37 72 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:34:38 73 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 74 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:35:14 75 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:35:15 76 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:37:15 77 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:37:26 78 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:38:19 79 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:38:39 80 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:40:42 81 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:40:47 82 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:41:01 83 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:42:55 84 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:42:59 85 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:44:22 86 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:44:40 87 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:45:01 88 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:45:03 89 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:45:21 90 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:45:40 91 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:46:14 92 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:46:49 93 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 0:46:50 94 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:46:53 95 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:56 96 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:48:07 97 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:49:11 98 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:49:32 99 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:50:07 100 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:51:27 101 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:51:28 102 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:51:32 103 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:52:00 104 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 0:52:16 105 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:52:40 106 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:53:40 107 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:53:53 108 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:54:44 109 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:58:39 110 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1:09:37

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 17 pts 2 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 15 3 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 14 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 10 6 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 10 7 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 9 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 7 10 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 11 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 6

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 19 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 13 3 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 9 4 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 5 5 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 6 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 3 7 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 3 8 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 2 10 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 6 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada