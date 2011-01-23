Trending

Aguilar, Crespo give Funvic one-two on final stage

Arriagada wraps up overall Tour de San Luis title

Image 1 of 23

Hector Aguila takes the sprint on the final stage of the 2011 Tour de San Luis

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 23

The intermediate sprint was won by Luis Mansilla.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 23

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) won the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 23

Marco Arriagada (Chile) sits in the bunch on the final day.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 23

Eventual overall winner Marco Arriagada (Chile).

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 23

Marco Arriagada (Chile) won the overall title.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 23

Marco Arriagada (Chile).

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 23

The Chilean team after the finish.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 23

The breakaway group.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 23

The main group goes after the break.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 23

Javier Iriarte (Movistar).

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 23

Josue Moyano (Argentina).

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 23

Alexandro Marque (Onda).

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 23

Matias Medici (Funvic-Pindamonhangaba).

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 23

The peloton climbs during 167km final stage.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 23

Marco Arriagada (Chile) on the final podium.

(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 23

Hector Aguilar (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba) sprinted to victory in the final stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

Funvic - Pindamonhangaba teammates Hector Aguilar and Marco Crespo finished 1-2 in the Tour de San Luis finale.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

Stage 7 podium (l-r): Marco Crespo, Hector Aguilar and Mauro Richeze

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Tour de San Luis champion Marco Arriagada (Chile) with his winner's trophy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Argentina won the team classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Tour de San Luis top three (l-r): Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli), Marco Arriagada (Chile) and Josue Moyano (Argentina)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Italy's Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) awaits the final stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Hector Aguilar (Funvic) brought his team a victory during the final stage sprint at the Tour de San Luis on Sunday. The Uruguay fast man out-paced teammate Marco Crespo in second and Mauro Richeze (Team Argentina) in third.

"I have to give a big salute to my teammates for their work in the end of the race today," Aguilar said. "There were a lot of good riders working at the finish of the race. But we were able to finish first and second and I'm really happy about that."

Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) was crowned the winner of the fifth annual Tour de San Luis; the outstanding climber finished the seven-stage race 38 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) and 1:49 minutes ahead of Josue Moyano (Team Argentina) in third.

"I'm very happy to win this stage race here in Argentina," said Arriagada. "I have to say thank you to my team for the work they did for me this week. The stages with the big climbs were well-suited to my ability. It was a hard stage today and we stayed at the front in the end mainly to stay out of trouble and safe."

Antonio Piedra (Andalucia-Caja Granada) secured the best climber's jersey by two points ahead of his nearest rivals, Jonathan Millan (Colombia). Arriagada's teammate wrapped up the best sprinter's competition with a six-point advantage while Argentina's national squad won the overall team competition placing four riders inside the top 10.

"There were a lot of climbs in this edition of the tour and a lot of climbing for our team," said Argentina's directeur sportif, Juan Carlos Haedo. "Moyano was very strong this week and I think he has a big future ahead of him. As for the team, we knew it would be a hard stage race and came prepared for that."

Tour de San Luis ends in sweltering heat

The peloton rolled to the start of stage seven of the Tour de San Luis in the highest temperatures all week. In addition to battling heat of 40 degrees Celsius the final stage offered 167km spread over three circuits that began in San Luis and traveled out to El Trapiche before returning to San Luis for what has traditionally led to a blistering downhill sprint finish.

Pablo Lastres (Movistar) won the first King of the Mountain, located 17km into the opening lap. The ascent was quickly followed by the first intermediate sprint that offered points and valuable time bonuses for the top three riders.

Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), who was sitting in 10th place overall, won the three bonus seconds. Josue Moyano (Team Argentina) and Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) were tied for time in third and fourth place overall. Moyano took second place along with the two-second bonus to secure third place in the overall classification. Capecchi placed third in the sprint and gained a one-second bonus.

A breakaway of nine riders split off the front of the field halfway through the first lap. Those riders included Juan Lucero and Cristian Martinez (Team Argentina), Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli), Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia-Caja Granada), David Clarke and Iker Camano (Endura Racing), Patxi Vila (De Rosa-Flaminia), Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci) and Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare).

The riders gained a maximum of 4:30 by the end of the second lap and swallowed up the remaining KOM and sprint points. The break was doomed on the last lap as teams rallied at the front of the field to put their fast men in good position to sprint on the predominantly downhill, 20km run in to the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba3:45:55
2Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
3Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
4Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
6Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
8Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
9Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
11Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
12Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
14Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
15Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
16Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
17Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
18Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
19Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
20Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
21Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
22Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
23Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
24Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
27Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
28Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
29Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
30Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
31Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
32Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
33Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
36Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
37Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
38Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
39Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
40Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
41Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
42Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
43Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
44Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
45Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
46Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
47Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
48Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
52Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
53Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
54Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
55Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
58Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
59Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
60David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
62Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
63Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
64Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
65Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
66Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
67David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
68Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
69Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
70Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
71Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
72Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
73Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
74Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
75Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
76Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
77Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
78Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
79Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
80Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
81Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
83Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
84Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
85Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
86David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
87Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
88Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
89Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
90Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
91Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
92Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
93Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
95Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
97Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
98Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
99Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
100Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:00:14
101Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
102Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
103Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
104Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
105Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
106Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
107Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
108Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
109Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:00:33
110Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse

Los Puquios (Cat. 3), km. 17.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar3pts
2Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia2
3Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada1

El Durazno, km. 23,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina2
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

El Durazno, km. 72,50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina3pts
2Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina2
3Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1D'Angelo & Antenucci11:17:45
2Argentina
3Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
4Cuba
5Colombia
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Endura Racing
8De Rosa-Flaminia
9ONDA
10Movistar
11Liquigas-Cannondale
12Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
13UnitedHealthcare
14Androni-Giocattoli
15Andalucia-Caja Granada
16Chile
17Ecuador
18Uruguay
19Bolivia0:00:14

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile25:51:54
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:38
3Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:01:49
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:50
5Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:02:42
6Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:04:36
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:04:56
8Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:05:24
9Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:38
10Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:05:50
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:06:17
12Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:07:08
13Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:07:16
14Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:51
15David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:08:33
16Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:08:35
17Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:08:38
18Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:09:03
19Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:09:36
20Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:10:58
21Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:01
22Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:11:20
23Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar0:13:03
24Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:05
25Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:13:23
26Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:13:33
27Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:13:35
28Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:14:55
29Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:15:21
30Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:15:35
31Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:15:56
32Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:16:29
33Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador0:16:41
34Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:16:47
35Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:16:54
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:01
37Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:18:19
38Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:18:57
39Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:19:50
40Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:19:55
41Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:20:41
42David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:55
43Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:21:01
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
45Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:21:15
46Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:21:30
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:48
48Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:21:51
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:52
50David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:21:58
51Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:22:06
52Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:22:19
53Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:22:59
54Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:23:42
55Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare0:24:03
56Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:24:23
57Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:25:10
58Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:25:56
59Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:26:04
60Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:27:25
61Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:27:45
62Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:28:02
63Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:29:04
64Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:29:39
65Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:30:09
66Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:30:19
67Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:21
68Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:30:36
69Celio Sousa (Por) Onda0:32:16
70Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:32:38
71Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:34:37
72Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:34:38
73Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
74Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:35:14
75Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:35:15
76Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:37:15
77Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:37:26
78Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:38:19
79Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:38:39
80Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:40:42
81Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:40:47
82Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:41:01
83Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:42:55
84Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:42:59
85Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:44:22
86Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:44:40
87Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:45:01
88Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:45:03
89Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:45:21
90Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:45:40
91Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:46:14
92Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:46:49
93Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar0:46:50
94Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:46:53
95Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:56
96Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:48:07
97Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:49:11
98Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:49:32
99Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:50:07
100Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:51:27
101Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:51:28
102Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:51:32
103Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:52:00
104Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda0:52:16
105Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:52:40
106Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:53:40
107Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:53:53
108Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:54:44
109Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:58:39
110Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1:09:37

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada17pts
2Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia15
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile14
4Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10
5Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci10
6Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina10
7Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
9David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada7
10Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
11Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar6

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile19pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay13
3Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina9
4Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare5
5Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
6Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing3
7Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina3
8Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina2
9Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci2
10Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
5Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
6Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Argentina77:43:35
2Chile0:05:09
3Andalucia-Caja Granada0:10:03
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:54
5Colombia0:16:40
6Endura Racing0:21:03
7AG2R La Mondiale0:21:08
8UnitedHealthcare0:31:55
9D'Angelo & Antenucci0:34:17
10Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:39:30
11Movistar0:48:01
12Androni-Giocattoli0:48:15
13Cuba0:51:06
14ONDA0:53:34
15De Rosa-Flaminia0:54:10
16Ecuador1:03:02
17Uruguay1:11:27
18Bolivia1:13:16
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse1:37:12

 

