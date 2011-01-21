Image 1 of 42 Charly Wegelius ( Unitedhearlhcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 42 Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Leandro Messineo (Argentina) celebrates his victory atop the Mirador del Sol. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 42 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Xavier Tondo remains race leader in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Argentina fans were thrilled with a home winner on stage five. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 42 Mauricio Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 42 Adelio Silva (Funvic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 42 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) maintains the overall lead. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 42 Andrew Pinfloid (Unitedhealthcare) on stage five of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 42 Mountains leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) demonstrates his climbing form (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 42 Marco Arriagada (Chile) has been the revelation of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 42 Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbing at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 42 Charly Wegelius and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) cross the finish line. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 42 Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 42 Leandro Messineo (Argentina) closes in on a famous victory. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 42 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) in the peloton on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 42 Luis Mansilla (Chile) in action on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 42 Luis Mansilla (Chile) pips Richard Mascarañas (Uruguay) at the second sprint. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 42 Josue Moyano (Argentina) leads Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 42 Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) on the attack. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 42 Christian Meier ( Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 42 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 42 Leandro Messineo (Argentina) won stage 5, demonstrating the strength of Argentinean cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 42 Ivan Basso poses with Giovanni Lombardi, retired Italian sprinter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 42 Cycling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 42 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) awaits the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 42 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 42 Argentina takes podium girls to a whole new level (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 42 The Argentinean beauty queens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 42 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 42 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 42 Jorge Giacinti (Argentina) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 42 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) held onto the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 42 The Androni-Giocattoli team prepares for the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 42 The decisive breakaway of stage five. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 37 of 42 Leandro Messineo (Argentina) climbs alone to the finish line. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 38 of 42 The Movistar team of race leader Xavier Tondo sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 39 of 42 The breakaway splintered on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 40 of 42 Race Leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) leads moutains leader and second-placed overall Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 41 of 42 Race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) and Mauricio Soler (Movistar), l-r, climb together to the finish. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 42 of 42 Race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) is tucked in behind his teammates in the peloton. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Leandro Messineo (Team Argentina) triumphed in front of his home-town fans after climbing into the stage five win at the Tour de San Luis atop the Mirador Del Sol on Friday. The Argentine climber out-paced four of his all-day breakaway companions Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) in second and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada) in third. Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing) hung on for fourth place.

“There were five of us left from the big breakaway and I thought I had good legs,” Messineo said. “There was a lot of wind in the front. I spoke with my technical director and he was telling me the time difference to the peloton. I didn’t feel too good, especially because of the wind, but I made it to the finish line.”

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) gained four additional seconds toward his overall race lead and is currently 34 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli). Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) made it to the top of the climb ahead of Tondo, a result that moved him into third place overall 37 seconds behind Tondo.

“In the last 200 metres I did my best to gain some seconds on Serpa and not lose too much time to Arriagada,” Tondo said. “I am still in first place and tomorrow is a long stage with two big mountains and we need to take it day by day.”

The peloton fractures on Mirador Del Sol



The peloton started the final 10 km ascent three minutes behind a breakaway of 13 breakaway riders. The top overall classification contenders emerged quickly from the field that included Mauricio Soler who set a fast tempo for his teammate Tondo. Serpa waited patiently on Tondo’s wheel for a prime opportunity to attack the leader.

Arriagada was the first to jump ahead of the dwindling field and gained several seconds mid-climb, forcing Soler to close the gap for Tondo. “The Chilean rider attacked very hard at the bottom but I have a super teammate in Soler and he set a tempo that only myself and Jose Serpa could follow,” Tondo said.

The stage victory and podium places were already sewn up by breakaway riders Messineo, Salerno and Palomares but the climbers back in the group were less interested in the stage win than in fighting to gain small amounts of time on one another in the overall classification. They passed the remnants of the breakaway riders with two kilometres to go.

“Arriagada had a very good climb and is in very good form right now,” said Gianni Savio, Androni-Giocattoli directeur sportiff. “He is very close now, only three seconds behind Serpa, in third place. It was an interesting race and we will wait for tomorrow’s climb.”

Arriagada proved stronger than expected and held off the chasing trio that included Soler, Tondo and Serpa to the finish line where he placed fifth on the day. Soler took his teammate as far as he could but the true race was between Tondo and Serpa. Tondo jumped on the last, steep uphill pitch and finished four seconds ahead of Serpa.

Four men survive the all-day breakaway to the finish line



After the previous day’s scorching stage four time trial, the 140 racers were treated to windier but cooler 24C conditions. The stage five parcours brought the peloton along the undulating terrain through the foothills of the Andes Mountain Range toward the event’s second mountaintop finish on the Mirador Del Sol.

A breakaway of 13 riders split off the front of the field and gained nearly six minutes. Luis Mansilla (Team Chile) was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 3:48 behind Tondo.

Those in the break were Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Leandro Messineo (Team Argentina), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Adrian Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing), Cristian Benenati (De Rosa-Flaminia), Andrew Pinfold and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Rodigo Cuevas and Jorge Contreras (Team Chile), Richard Mascaranas and Jorge Soto (Team Uruguay).

Mansilla moved further ahead in the event’s sprint competition when he picked up full points at both intermediate sprint lines located in La Punilla at 57 kms and Los Molles at 141 kms.

The peloton behind got closer to the final ascent and Movistar set a quick tempo and closed the gap down to three minutes to protect Tondo. “My team worked very hard because there was a big breakaway and one rider was at four minutes,” Tondo said. “We needed to take care because you never know something can happen.”

Serpa lost one of his teammates, Luca Solari, to a crash mid-race and was forced to rely on his four remaining teammates at the base of the climb. “Luca crashed and has a very bad cut on his head,” Androni manager Gianni Savio said. “He went to the hospital, just to be safe, but he is all good and there are no problems.”

As the breakaway approached the 10 km to go mark, Palomares ignited a series of attacks that were countered by Salerno. The pair opened a small gap ahead of chasers Messineo, Wetterhall and Mansilla. After being off the front for more than 145 kms, the remaining breakaway riders were caught by the front of the peloton, one-by-one, on the Mirador Del Sol.

Full Results 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 4:04:44 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 3 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:00:35 4 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:00:41 5 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:57 6 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:01:07 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 0:01:19 8 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:01:22 9 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:01:23 10 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:01:25 11 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:43 13 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:02:00 14 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:02:01 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:02:05 16 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:02:08 17 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 18 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:02:10 19 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:23 20 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:02:35 21 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 22 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:02:38 23 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:41 24 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:43 25 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:02:58 26 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:13 27 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 28 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:03:18 29 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 30 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 31 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:03:24 32 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 33 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:03:32 34 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:03:33 35 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:41 36 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:03:44 37 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:46 38 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:03:54 39 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 40 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 41 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:56 43 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:10 44 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:04:12 45 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 46 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:04:17 47 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:04:22 48 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:27 49 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 50 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:04:35 51 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 52 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:40 53 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:57 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 56 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 57 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:05:05 58 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:17 59 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:05:22 60 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 61 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 62 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 63 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 64 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:26 65 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 66 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:30 67 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:05:41 68 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:05:43 69 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:05:51 70 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:05:56 71 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:59 72 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:06:01 73 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:06:15 74 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:06:17 75 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:06:25 76 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 77 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 78 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 79 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 80 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 81 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:29 82 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:06:34 83 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:06:40 84 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:06:52 85 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 86 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:07:12 87 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 89 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:07:40 90 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 91 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:07:42 92 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:07:51 93 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:02 94 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 0:08:09 95 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:08:26 96 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:08:40 97 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:08:41 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:02 99 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 100 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:11 101 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:10:23 102 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:10:31 103 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 104 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:11:02 105 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 106 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 107 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 108 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 110 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:06 111 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 112 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 113 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:11:07 114 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:11:29 115 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 116 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:12:16 117 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 118 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 119 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:12 120 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:21 121 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 122 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:13:23 123 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:13:24 124 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:13:41 DNF Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil DNF Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba DNF Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia DNF Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli DNS Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia

Mountain 1 - Merlo (Cat. 3) 153.3km 1 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 1

Mountain 2 - Mirador Del Sol (Cat. 1) 160.6km 1 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 10 pts 2 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 6 4 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 4 5 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 2 6 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 1

Sprint 1 - La Punilla, 57.6km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 2 3 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 1

Sprint 2 - Los Molles, 141.3km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 2 3 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 1

Teams 1 Argentina 12:18:21 2 Chile 0:00:05 3 Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:01:17 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:53 5 Endura Racing 0:03:08 6 Colombia 0:04:52 7 Unitedhealthcare 0:04:55 8 Movistar 0:05:06 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:09 10 Cuba 0:07:05 11 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:07:35 12 Ecuador 0:08:20 13 Bolivia 0:09:17 14 Onda 0:09:34 15 De Rosa-Flaminia 0:09:57 16 Uruguay 0:10:06 17 D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:10:27 18 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:04 19 Brasil 0:13:58 20 Androni-Giocattoli 0:14:58

General classification after stage 5 1 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 16:41:43 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:34 3 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:37 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 5 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:01:52 6 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:02:13 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:02:33 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:30 9 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:03:43 10 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:03:54 11 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:04:45 12 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:04:53 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:04:56 14 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:05:06 15 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:28 16 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 17 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:37 18 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:39 19 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:05:44 20 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:06:06 21 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:06:40 22 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:07:30 23 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:07:35 24 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:07:42 25 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:07:58 26 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 27 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:08:15 28 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:19 29 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:08:31 30 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:08:37 31 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:08:39 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:45 33 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:08:48 34 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:08:49 35 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:08:57 36 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:09:16 37 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:24 38 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:09:39 39 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:09:56 40 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:10:03 41 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 42 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:10:13 43 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:19 44 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:10:39 45 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:10:42 46 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 0:10:46 47 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 0:10:48 48 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:10:49 49 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:10:54 50 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:11:05 51 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:11:10 52 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:11:20 53 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:11:51 54 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:11:52 55 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:12:07 56 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:12:12 57 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:13:04 58 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:13:10 59 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:13:25 60 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:37 61 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:13:57 62 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:14:13 63 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:14:16 64 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:14:22 65 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:14:36 66 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:15:28 67 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:38 68 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:59 69 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 0:16:20 70 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:16:28 71 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:18 72 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:17:20 73 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:17:23 74 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:17:37 75 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 76 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:17:47 77 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:31 78 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:18:41 79 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:18:46 80 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 81 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:19:21 82 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:19:29 83 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:19:35 84 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:19:45 85 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:20:40 86 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:21:15 87 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:21:35 88 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:22:17 89 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:22:24 90 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:23:15 91 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:23:43 92 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:23:56 93 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:23:58 94 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:24:02 95 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:24:31 96 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:24:35 97 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:24:36 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:38 99 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:24:50 100 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:25:13 101 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:25:36 102 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:25:38 103 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 0:25:49 104 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:25:51 105 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:25:52 107 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:25:56 108 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:26:24 109 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:26:31 110 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 0:26:40 111 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:26:44 112 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 0:27:06 113 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:27:30 114 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:27:55 115 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:28:04 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:28:17 117 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:29:08 118 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 0:29:44 119 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 0:30:35 120 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:32:30 121 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:35:06 122 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:44:11 123 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:49:23 124 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:51:29

Mountain classification 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 10 3 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 8 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 6 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 7 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 6 8 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 4 9 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 4 10 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 4 11 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 3

Sprint classification 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 16 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 11 3 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 6 4 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 2 7 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 1 8 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1 9 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 1 10 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 1 11 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 1

U23 classification 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 4 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 6 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 7 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada