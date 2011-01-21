Messineo wins mountaintop finish
Tondo remains atop general classification
Leandro Messineo (Team Argentina) triumphed in front of his home-town fans after climbing into the stage five win at the Tour de San Luis atop the Mirador Del Sol on Friday. The Argentine climber out-paced four of his all-day breakaway companions Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) in second and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada) in third. Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing) hung on for fourth place.
“There were five of us left from the big breakaway and I thought I had good legs,” Messineo said. “There was a lot of wind in the front. I spoke with my technical director and he was telling me the time difference to the peloton. I didn’t feel too good, especially because of the wind, but I made it to the finish line.”
Xavier Tondo (Movistar) gained four additional seconds toward his overall race lead and is currently 34 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli). Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) made it to the top of the climb ahead of Tondo, a result that moved him into third place overall 37 seconds behind Tondo.
“In the last 200 metres I did my best to gain some seconds on Serpa and not lose too much time to Arriagada,” Tondo said. “I am still in first place and tomorrow is a long stage with two big mountains and we need to take it day by day.”
The peloton fractures on Mirador Del Sol
The peloton started the final 10 km ascent three minutes behind a breakaway of 13 breakaway riders. The top overall classification contenders emerged quickly from the field that included Mauricio Soler who set a fast tempo for his teammate Tondo. Serpa waited patiently on Tondo’s wheel for a prime opportunity to attack the leader.
Arriagada was the first to jump ahead of the dwindling field and gained several seconds mid-climb, forcing Soler to close the gap for Tondo. “The Chilean rider attacked very hard at the bottom but I have a super teammate in Soler and he set a tempo that only myself and Jose Serpa could follow,” Tondo said.
The stage victory and podium places were already sewn up by breakaway riders Messineo, Salerno and Palomares but the climbers back in the group were less interested in the stage win than in fighting to gain small amounts of time on one another in the overall classification. They passed the remnants of the breakaway riders with two kilometres to go.
“Arriagada had a very good climb and is in very good form right now,” said Gianni Savio, Androni-Giocattoli directeur sportiff. “He is very close now, only three seconds behind Serpa, in third place. It was an interesting race and we will wait for tomorrow’s climb.”
Arriagada proved stronger than expected and held off the chasing trio that included Soler, Tondo and Serpa to the finish line where he placed fifth on the day. Soler took his teammate as far as he could but the true race was between Tondo and Serpa. Tondo jumped on the last, steep uphill pitch and finished four seconds ahead of Serpa.
Four men survive the all-day breakaway to the finish line
After the previous day’s scorching stage four time trial, the 140 racers were treated to windier but cooler 24C conditions. The stage five parcours brought the peloton along the undulating terrain through the foothills of the Andes Mountain Range toward the event’s second mountaintop finish on the Mirador Del Sol.
A breakaway of 13 riders split off the front of the field and gained nearly six minutes. Luis Mansilla (Team Chile) was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 3:48 behind Tondo.
Those in the break were Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Leandro Messineo (Team Argentina), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Adrian Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing), Cristian Benenati (De Rosa-Flaminia), Andrew Pinfold and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Rodigo Cuevas and Jorge Contreras (Team Chile), Richard Mascaranas and Jorge Soto (Team Uruguay).
Mansilla moved further ahead in the event’s sprint competition when he picked up full points at both intermediate sprint lines located in La Punilla at 57 kms and Los Molles at 141 kms.
The peloton behind got closer to the final ascent and Movistar set a quick tempo and closed the gap down to three minutes to protect Tondo. “My team worked very hard because there was a big breakaway and one rider was at four minutes,” Tondo said. “We needed to take care because you never know something can happen.”
Serpa lost one of his teammates, Luca Solari, to a crash mid-race and was forced to rely on his four remaining teammates at the base of the climb. “Luca crashed and has a very bad cut on his head,” Androni manager Gianni Savio said. “He went to the hospital, just to be safe, but he is all good and there are no problems.”
As the breakaway approached the 10 km to go mark, Palomares ignited a series of attacks that were countered by Salerno. The pair opened a small gap ahead of chasers Messineo, Wetterhall and Mansilla. After being off the front for more than 145 kms, the remaining breakaway riders were caught by the front of the peloton, one-by-one, on the Mirador Del Sol.
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|4:04:44
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|3
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:00:35
|4
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:00:41
|5
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:00:57
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:01:07
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:19
|8
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|0:01:22
|9
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:01:23
|10
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:25
|11
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:43
|13
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:00
|14
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:01
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:05
|16
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:08
|17
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|18
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:02:10
|19
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:23
|20
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:02:35
|21
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|22
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:02:38
|23
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:41
|24
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:43
|25
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:58
|26
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|0:03:13
|27
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|28
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:03:18
|29
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|30
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|31
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|0:03:24
|32
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|33
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:03:32
|34
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:33
|35
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:41
|36
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:03:44
|37
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:46
|38
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:03:54
|39
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|40
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:56
|43
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:10
|44
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:04:12
|45
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|46
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:17
|47
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:22
|48
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:27
|49
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|50
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:04:35
|51
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|52
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:40
|53
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:57
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|56
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|57
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:05:05
|58
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:17
|59
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:22
|60
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|61
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|62
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|63
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|64
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:26
|65
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|66
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:30
|67
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:41
|68
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:05:43
|69
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:05:51
|70
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:05:56
|71
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:59
|72
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:06:01
|73
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:06:15
|74
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:06:17
|75
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:25
|76
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|77
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|78
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|79
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|80
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|81
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:29
|82
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:06:34
|83
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:06:40
|84
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:52
|85
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|86
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:07:12
|87
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|89
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|0:07:40
|90
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|91
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:07:42
|92
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:07:51
|93
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:02
|94
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|0:08:09
|95
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:26
|96
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:08:40
|97
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:08:41
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:02
|99
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|100
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:10:11
|101
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:10:23
|102
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:10:31
|103
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|104
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:11:02
|105
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|106
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|107
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|108
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|110
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:06
|111
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|112
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|113
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:11:07
|114
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:11:29
|115
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|116
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:12:16
|117
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|118
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|119
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:12
|120
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:21
|121
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|122
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:23
|123
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:13:24
|124
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:13:41
|DNF
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|DNF
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|DNF
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|DNF
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|DNS
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|1
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|1
|1
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|10
|pts
|2
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|6
|4
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|4
|5
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|2
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|1
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|3
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|1
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|3
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|1
|1
|Argentina
|12:18:21
|2
|Chile
|0:00:05
|3
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:01:17
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:53
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:03:08
|6
|Colombia
|0:04:52
|7
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:55
|8
|Movistar
|0:05:06
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:09
|10
|Cuba
|0:07:05
|11
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:07:35
|12
|Ecuador
|0:08:20
|13
|Bolivia
|0:09:17
|14
|Onda
|0:09:34
|15
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:09:57
|16
|Uruguay
|0:10:06
|17
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:10:27
|18
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:04
|19
|Brasil
|0:13:58
|20
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:14:58
|1
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|16:41:43
|2
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:34
|3
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:00:37
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|5
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:52
|6
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:13
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:33
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:30
|9
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:43
|10
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:03:54
|11
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:04:45
|12
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:04:53
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:04:56
|14
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:05:06
|15
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:28
|16
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|17
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:37
|18
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:39
|19
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:05:44
|20
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:06:06
|21
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:40
|22
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:07:30
|23
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:07:35
|24
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:07:42
|25
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:07:58
|26
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|27
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:08:15
|28
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:19
|29
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:08:31
|30
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:08:37
|31
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:08:39
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:45
|33
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:08:48
|34
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:08:49
|35
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:08:57
|36
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:09:16
|37
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:09:24
|38
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:39
|39
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|0:09:56
|40
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:10:03
|41
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|42
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:13
|43
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:19
|44
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:39
|45
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:10:42
|46
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|0:10:46
|47
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:48
|48
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:10:49
|49
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:54
|50
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:05
|51
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:11:10
|52
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:11:20
|53
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:51
|54
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|0:11:52
|55
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:12:07
|56
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:12:12
|57
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:13:04
|58
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:10
|59
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:25
|60
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:37
|61
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:13:57
|62
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:14:13
|63
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:16
|64
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:14:22
|65
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:36
|66
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:15:28
|67
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:38
|68
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:59
|69
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|0:16:20
|70
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:16:28
|71
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:18
|72
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:17:20
|73
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:17:23
|74
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:17:37
|75
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|76
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:17:47
|77
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:31
|78
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:41
|79
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:18:46
|80
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|81
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:19:21
|82
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:19:29
|83
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:19:35
|84
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:19:45
|85
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:20:40
|86
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:21:15
|87
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:21:35
|88
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:22:17
|89
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:22:24
|90
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:23:15
|91
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:23:43
|92
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:23:56
|93
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:58
|94
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:24:02
|95
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:24:31
|96
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:24:35
|97
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:24:36
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:38
|99
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:24:50
|100
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:25:13
|101
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|0:25:36
|102
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:25:38
|103
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|0:25:49
|104
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:25:51
|105
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:25:52
|107
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:25:56
|108
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:26:24
|109
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:26:31
|110
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|0:26:40
|111
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:26:44
|112
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|0:27:06
|113
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:27:30
|114
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:27:55
|115
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:28:04
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:28:17
|117
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:29:08
|118
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|0:29:44
|119
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|0:30:35
|120
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:32:30
|121
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:35:06
|122
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:44:11
|123
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:49:23
|124
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:51:29
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|10
|3
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|4
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|8
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|6
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|7
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|6
|8
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|4
|9
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|4
|10
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|4
|11
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|3
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|16
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|11
|3
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|6
|4
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|7
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|1
|8
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|9
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|1
|10
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|11
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|1
|1
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|4
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|6
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|7
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|1
|Argentina
|50:08:17
|2
|Chile
|0:08:05
|3
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:10:30
|4
|Colombia
|0:11:05
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:11:56
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:08
|7
|Movistar
|0:13:37
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:37
|9
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:19:18
|10
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:20:09
|11
|Cuba
|0:24:29
|12
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:25:38
|13
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:26:50
|14
|Ecuador
|0:29:28
|15
|Onda
|0:30:37
|16
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:32:53
|17
|Bolivia
|0:32:58
|18
|Uruguay
|0:34:27
|19
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:44:23
|20
|Brasil
|0:48:05
