Messineo wins mountaintop finish

Tondo remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 42

Charly Wegelius ( Unitedhearlhcare)

Charly Wegelius ( Unitedhearlhcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 42

Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing)

Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 42

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) celebrates his victory atop the Mirador del Sol.

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) celebrates his victory atop the Mirador del Sol.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 42

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare)

Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 42

Xavier Tondo remains race leader in Argentina

Xavier Tondo remains race leader in Argentina
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 42

Argentina fans were thrilled with a home winner on stage five.

Argentina fans were thrilled with a home winner on stage five.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 42

Mauricio Soler (Movistar)

Mauricio Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 42

Adelio Silva (Funvic)

Adelio Silva (Funvic)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 42

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) maintains the overall lead.

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) maintains the overall lead.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 42

Andrew Pinfloid (Unitedhealthcare) on stage five of the Tour de San Luis.

Andrew Pinfloid (Unitedhealthcare) on stage five of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 42

Mountains leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) demonstrates his climbing form

Mountains leader Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) demonstrates his climbing form
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 42

Marco Arriagada (Chile) has been the revelation of the Tour de San Luis.

Marco Arriagada (Chile) has been the revelation of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 42

Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbing at the Tour de San Luis.

Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbing at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 42

Charly Wegelius and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) cross the finish line.

Charly Wegelius and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) cross the finish line.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 42

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 42

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) closes in on a famous victory.

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) closes in on a famous victory.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 42

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) in the peloton on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) in the peloton on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 42

Luis Mansilla (Chile) in action on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.

Luis Mansilla (Chile) in action on stage 5 of the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 42

Luis Mansilla (Chile) pips Richard Mascarañas (Uruguay) at the second sprint.

Luis Mansilla (Chile) pips Richard Mascarañas (Uruguay) at the second sprint.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 42

Josue Moyano (Argentina) leads Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci).

Josue Moyano (Argentina) leads Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci).
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 42

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) on the attack.

Miguel Angel Rubiano (D'Angelo & Antenucci) on the attack.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 42

Christian Meier ( Unitedhealthcare)

Christian Meier ( Unitedhealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 42

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 42

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) won stage 5, demonstrating the strength of Argentinean cycling

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) won stage 5, demonstrating the strength of Argentinean cycling
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 42

Ivan Basso poses with Giovanni Lombardi, retired Italian sprinter

Ivan Basso poses with Giovanni Lombardi, retired Italian sprinter
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 42

Cycling

Cycling
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 42

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) awaits the start

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) awaits the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 42

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 42

Argentina takes podium girls to a whole new level

Argentina takes podium girls to a whole new level
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 42

The Argentinean beauty queens

The Argentinean beauty queens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 42

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 42

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 42

Jorge Giacinti (Argentina)

Jorge Giacinti (Argentina)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 42

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) held onto the race lead

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) held onto the race lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 42

The Androni-Giocattoli team prepares for the stage.

The Androni-Giocattoli team prepares for the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 42

The decisive breakaway of stage five.

The decisive breakaway of stage five.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 37 of 42

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) climbs alone to the finish line.

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) climbs alone to the finish line.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 38 of 42

The Movistar team of race leader Xavier Tondo sets tempo in the peloton.

The Movistar team of race leader Xavier Tondo sets tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 39 of 42

The breakaway splintered on the finishing climb.

The breakaway splintered on the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 40 of 42

Race Leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) leads moutains leader and second-placed overall Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) on the finishing climb.

Race Leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) leads moutains leader and second-placed overall Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) on the finishing climb.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 41 of 42

Race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) and Mauricio Soler (Movistar), l-r, climb together to the finish.

Race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) and Mauricio Soler (Movistar), l-r, climb together to the finish.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 42 of 42

Race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) is tucked in behind his teammates in the peloton.

Race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) is tucked in behind his teammates in the peloton.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Leandro Messineo (Team Argentina) triumphed in front of his home-town fans after climbing into the stage five win at the Tour de San Luis atop the Mirador Del Sol on Friday. The Argentine climber out-paced four of his all-day breakaway companions Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale) in second and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada) in third. Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing) hung on for fourth place.

“There were five of us left from the big breakaway and I thought I had good legs,” Messineo said. “There was a lot of wind in the front. I spoke with my technical director and he was telling me the time difference to the peloton. I didn’t feel too good, especially because of the wind, but I made it to the finish line.”

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) gained four additional seconds toward his overall race lead and is currently 34 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli). Marco Arriagada (Team Chile) made it to the top of the climb ahead of Tondo, a result that moved him into third place overall 37 seconds behind Tondo.

“In the last 200 metres I did my best to gain some seconds on Serpa and not lose too much time to Arriagada,” Tondo said. “I am still in first place and tomorrow is a long stage with two big mountains and we need to take it day by day.”

The peloton fractures on Mirador Del Sol

The peloton started the final 10 km ascent three minutes behind a breakaway of 13 breakaway riders. The top overall classification contenders emerged quickly from the field that included Mauricio Soler who set a fast tempo for his teammate Tondo. Serpa waited patiently on Tondo’s wheel for a prime opportunity to attack the leader.

Arriagada was the first to jump ahead of the dwindling field and gained several seconds mid-climb, forcing Soler to close the gap for Tondo. “The Chilean rider attacked very hard at the bottom but I have a super teammate in Soler and he set a tempo that only myself and Jose Serpa could follow,” Tondo said.

The stage victory and podium places were already sewn up by breakaway riders Messineo, Salerno and Palomares but the climbers back in the group were less interested in the stage win than in fighting to gain small amounts of time on one another in the overall classification. They passed the remnants of the breakaway riders with two kilometres to go.

“Arriagada had a very good climb and is in very good form right now,” said Gianni Savio, Androni-Giocattoli directeur sportiff. “He is very close now, only three seconds behind Serpa, in third place. It was an interesting race and we will wait for tomorrow’s climb.”

Arriagada proved stronger than expected and held off the chasing trio that included Soler, Tondo and Serpa to the finish line where he placed fifth on the day. Soler took his teammate as far as he could but the true race was between Tondo and Serpa. Tondo jumped on the last, steep uphill pitch and finished four seconds ahead of Serpa.

Four men survive the all-day breakaway to the finish line

After the previous day’s scorching stage four time trial, the 140 racers were treated to windier but cooler 24C conditions. The stage five parcours brought the peloton along the undulating terrain through the foothills of the Andes Mountain Range toward the event’s second mountaintop finish on the Mirador Del Sol.

A breakaway of 13 riders split off the front of the field and gained nearly six minutes. Luis Mansilla (Team Chile) was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 3:48 behind Tondo.

Those in the break were Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale), Leandro Messineo (Team Argentina), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Adrian Palomares (Andalucia-Caja Granada), Alexander Wetterhall (Endura Racing), Cristian Benenati (De Rosa-Flaminia), Andrew Pinfold and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare), Rodigo Cuevas and Jorge Contreras (Team Chile), Richard Mascaranas and Jorge Soto (Team Uruguay).

Mansilla moved further ahead in the event’s sprint competition when he picked up full points at both intermediate sprint lines located in La Punilla at 57 kms and Los Molles at 141 kms.

The peloton behind got closer to the final ascent and Movistar set a quick tempo and closed the gap down to three minutes to protect Tondo. “My team worked very hard because there was a big breakaway and one rider was at four minutes,” Tondo said. “We needed to take care because you never know something can happen.”

Serpa lost one of his teammates, Luca Solari, to a crash mid-race and was forced to rely on his four remaining teammates at the base of the climb. “Luca crashed and has a very bad cut on his head,” Androni manager Gianni Savio said. “He went to the hospital, just to be safe, but he is all good and there are no problems.”

As the breakaway approached the 10 km to go mark, Palomares ignited a series of attacks that were countered by Salerno. The pair opened a small gap ahead of chasers Messineo, Wetterhall and Mansilla. After being off the front for more than 145 kms, the remaining breakaway riders were caught by the front of the peloton, one-by-one, on the Mirador Del Sol.

 

Full Results
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina4:04:44
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
3Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:00:35
4Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:00:41
5Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:57
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:01:07
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar0:01:19
8Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:01:22
9Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:01:23
10Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:01:25
11Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:43
13Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:02:00
14Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:02:01
15Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:02:05
16Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:02:08
17Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
18Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:02:10
19Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:23
20Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:02:35
21Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
22Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:02:38
23Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:41
24David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:43
25Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:02:58
26Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare0:03:13
27Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
28Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:03:18
29Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
30Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
31Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:03:24
32Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
33Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:03:32
34Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:03:33
35David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:41
36Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:03:44
37Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:46
38Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:03:54
39Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
40Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
41David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:56
43Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:04:10
44Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:04:12
45Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
46Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:04:17
47Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:04:22
48Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:04:27
49Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
50Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:04:35
51Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
52Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:40
53Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:57
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
56Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
57Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:05:05
58Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:17
59Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:05:22
60Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
61Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
62Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
63Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
64Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:26
65Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
66Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:05:30
67Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:05:41
68Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:05:43
69Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:05:51
70Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:05:56
71Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:59
72Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:06:01
73Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:06:15
74Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:06:17
75Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:06:25
76Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
77Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
78Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
79Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
80Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
81Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:29
82Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:06:34
83Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:06:40
84Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:06:52
85Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
86Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:07:12
87Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
89Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:07:40
90Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
91Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:07:42
92Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:07:51
93Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:08:02
94Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil0:08:09
95Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:08:26
96Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:08:40
97Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:08:41
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:02
99Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
100Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:10:11
101Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:10:23
102Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:10:31
103Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
104Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:11:02
105Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
106Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
107Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
108Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
110Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:11:06
111Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
112Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
113Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:11:07
114Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:11:29
115Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
116Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:12:16
117Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
118Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
119Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:12
120Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:21
121Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
122Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:23
123Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:13:24
124Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:13:41
DNFDaizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
DNFTiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
DNFGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
DNFLucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
DNSHernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia

Mountain 1 - Merlo (Cat. 3) 153.3km
1Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile3pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba1

Mountain 2 - Mirador Del Sol (Cat. 1) 160.6km
1Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina10pts
2Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada6
4Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing4
5Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile2
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile1

Sprint 1 - La Punilla, 57.6km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay2
3Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba1

Sprint 2 - Los Molles, 141.3km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay2
3Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay1

Teams
1Argentina12:18:21
2Chile0:00:05
3Andalucia-Caja Granada0:01:17
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:53
5Endura Racing0:03:08
6Colombia0:04:52
7Unitedhealthcare0:04:55
8Movistar0:05:06
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:09
10Cuba0:07:05
11Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:07:35
12Ecuador0:08:20
13Bolivia0:09:17
14Onda0:09:34
15De Rosa-Flaminia0:09:57
16Uruguay0:10:06
17D'Angelo & Antenucci0:10:27
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:04
19Brasil0:13:58
20Androni-Giocattoli0:14:58

General classification after stage 5
1Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar16:41:43
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:34
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:37
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
5Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:01:52
6Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:02:13
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:02:33
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:30
9Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:03:43
10Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:03:54
11Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:04:45
12Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:53
13Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:04:56
14Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:05:06
15Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:28
16David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
17Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:37
18Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:39
19Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:05:44
20David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:06:06
21Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:06:40
22Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:07:30
23Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:07:35
24Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:07:42
25Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:07:58
26Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
27Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:08:15
28Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:19
29Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:08:31
30Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:08:37
31Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:08:39
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:45
33Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:08:48
34Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:08:49
35Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:08:57
36Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:09:16
37Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:24
38Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:09:39
39Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:09:56
40Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:10:03
41Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
42Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:10:13
43Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:19
44Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:10:39
45David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:10:42
46Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare0:10:46
47Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:48
48Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:10:49
49Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:54
50Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:11:05
51Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:11:10
52Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:11:20
53Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:11:51
54Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:11:52
55Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:12:07
56Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:12:12
57Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:13:04
58Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:13:10
59Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:13:25
60Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:37
61Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:13:57
62Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:14:13
63Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:14:16
64Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:14:22
65Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:14:36
66Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:15:28
67Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:38
68Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:59
69Celio Sousa (Por) Onda0:16:20
70Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:16:28
71Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:18
72Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:17:20
73Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:17:23
74Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:17:37
75Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
76Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:17:47
77Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:31
78Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:18:41
79Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:18:46
80Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
81Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:19:21
82Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:19:29
83Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:19:35
84Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:19:45
85Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:20:40
86Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:21:15
87Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:21:35
88Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:22:17
89Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:22:24
90Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:23:15
91Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:23:43
92Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:23:56
93Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:23:58
94Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:24:02
95Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:24:31
96Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:24:35
97Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:24:36
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:38
99Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:24:50
100Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:25:13
101Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:25:36
102Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:25:38
103Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar0:25:49
104Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:25:51
105Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:25:52
107Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:25:56
108Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:26:24
109Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:26:31
110Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda0:26:40
111Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:26:44
112Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil0:27:06
113Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:27:30
114Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:27:55
115Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:28:04
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:28:17
117Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:29:08
118Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil0:29:44
119Bruno Lima (Por) Onda0:30:35
120Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:32:30
121Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:35:06
122Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:44:11
123Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:49:23
124Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:51:29

Mountain classification
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10pts
2Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina10
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile8
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
6Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
7Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada6
8Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar4
9Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile4
10Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing4
11Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada3

Sprint classification
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile16pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay11
3Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina6
4Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay2
7Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing1
8Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1
9Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba1
10Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina1
11Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba1

U23 classification
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
3Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
4Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
6Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
7Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada

Teams classification
1Argentina50:08:17
2Chile0:08:05
3Andalucia-Caja Granada0:10:30
4Colombia0:11:05
5Endura Racing0:11:56
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:08
7Movistar0:13:37
8AG2R La Mondiale0:18:37
9Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:19:18
10Unitedhealthcare0:20:09
11Cuba0:24:29
12Andalucia-Caja Granada0:25:38
13Androni-Giocattoli0:26:50
14Ecuador0:29:28
15Onda0:30:37
16De Rosa-Flaminia0:32:53
17Bolivia0:32:58
18Uruguay0:34:27
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:44:23
20Brasil0:48:05

 

