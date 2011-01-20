Image 1 of 26 Juan Arrango (Colombia) took fourth on the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 26 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Charly Wegelius in his first race for UnitedHealthcare. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 New race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) relaxes on stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Stage four podium (L-r): Jorge Giacinti (Argentina), Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Walter Perez (Argentina) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Stage winner and new leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) powers to victory in the stage four time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Marco Arriagada (Chile) would finish fifth in the time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) rode to a stage win and the leader's jersey in the 19.5km time trial. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 26 Matias Medici (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place result. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 26 Chile'sLuis Mansilla put in a good ride to finish 6th in the stage four time trial. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 26 Leandro Messineo (Argentina) finished 50 seconds off the pace in 11th place. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 26 Josue Moyano (Argentina) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 26 Overnight race leader Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) finished 9th in the time trial and dropped to second on GC. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 26 Mountains leader Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) in action during the time trial. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 26 David De Lay (AG2R La Mondiale) time trials to a 15th place finish. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 26 Ivan Basso (Liguigas - Cannondale) finished the time trial in 10th place, 45 seconds off Tondo's winning time. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 26 Walter Perez (Argentina) en route to a 7th place finish. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 26 Jorge Giacinti (Argentina) came in second by 8 seconds. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 26 Marco Arriagada (Chile) placed fifth (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 26 Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) tuned his time trial bike in the wind tunnel before the race, and it paid off with a third place on the stage. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 26 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on his way to the win in stage four. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 26 Xavier Tondo during his stage-winning performance (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 26 Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 26 of 26 The stage four podium: Jorge Giacinti (Argentina), Xavier Tondo (Movistar) and Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) blasted to victory and the overall race lead following the stage four time trial at the Tour de San Luis. The Spaniard won the 19.5 kms individual event in a time of 23:23, besting Argentina’s Jorge Giacinti (Team Argentina) in second and American Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

"It was difficult to get a perfect rhythm today because of the wind,” Tondo said. “I went with my intuition and saved some energy in some moments. When I came back to San Luis, I did my best because my teammates told me there were hard sections on the way back. It is my third professional win in the time trial. Every time trial is different and you never know what to expect.”

Tondo’s victory moved him into the overall race lead, surpassing the previous leader and stage two winner Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) by 30 seconds. Giacinti’s second place performance in the time trial moved him into third place overall at 34 seconds.

"The next two stages will be very complicated but I think my team is really strong, we have good riders for the flat terrain and riders for the mountains too,” Tondo said. “Even if the other riders want to attack, my team is strong enough. The problem will be my legs and not knowing how they might react after four days of racing. It is complicated but we are in a good position.”

Italian teams look for redemption in the mountains

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) put forth a respectable time trial performance but it was not enough to stop his Spanish rival, Tondo, from taking the lead in the overall classification. According to Serpa’s directeur sportif Gianni Savio, the Italian team will try and take back the leader’s jersey during the mountainous stages five on the Merlo ascent and six on La Carolina.

"I think Serpa made a good time trial, the top ten,” Savio said. “I was surprised, many compliments to Xavier Tondo for his spectacular ride today. Serpa is still in second and we will try to attack Tondo in the mountains. Maybe Tondo was very good today but will pay something for his effort in tomorrow’s stage.”

Two-time Giro d’Italia winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) announced that he would be using the Tour de San Luis as a training race and pointed to his teammate Eros Capecchi as the team’s go-to man for the overall classification. Capecchi placed second in stage two and held onto the runner up position overall rankings until the time trial, where he lost over a minute to the new overall race leader Tondo. He will no doubt want to make up the difference in the mountains during the next two stages.

Fans go wild for home-town favourites

Racers flew through the downtown San Luis main street in pursuit of the highest placing possible in stage four’s individual time trial. Arguably the number one favourite to win the event was Giacinti, who had won the time trial stage in 2009 and the overall race in 2007.

"I feel very good this week because it is one of my main goals to win this race,” Giacinti said. “I’m in top form right now. I trained a lot with my time trial bike for this event because that is where I could make some time. I think I will be good on the climbs in the next two stages. I will take this one day at a time.”

Other notable contenders on the country’s national team included Alfredo Lucero, who won the overall event in 2008. His teammate Josue Moyano was sitting fourth overall before the start of the stage, but slid a few places in the race standings following the time trial. Last year’s overall sprint classification winner Walter Perez opened the event with the fastest mid-race split at 13:36 and managed to hold onto a top ten placing

American holds the fastest time until the very end

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) was the 15th rider to embark on the short but decisive time trial and ended up sitting in the hot seat with the fastest time of 23:38 for nearly the entire event.

"I was really happy to be in the lead today,” Zwizanski said. “Unfortunately the top guys are battling it out and of course they are going to go fast. But I was happy with my new equipment and the team support during the time trial today was great.”

The flat out-and-back parcours suited the time trial specialist, however, his performance came as a surprise, having arrived at the Tour de San Luis from the cold winter months of North America.

"I was happy for this performance because it is January and I did the best I could for this time of year,” Zwizanski said. “It was windy and a good course for me. There was a lot of head wind on the way out and I think I was about two minutes faster on the way back because of that tail wind. It was a good course.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 0:23:23 2 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:00:08 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:15 4 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:00:23 5 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:25 6 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:00:32 7 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:33 8 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:40 9 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 11 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:00:50 12 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:00:51 13 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:56 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:10 15 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 16 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:16 17 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 18 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:01:17 19 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:01:19 20 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:01:27 21 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 22 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 23 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 24 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 25 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:01:30 26 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:33 27 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:34 28 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:01:38 29 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:41 30 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:01:42 31 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:01:43 32 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:01:47 33 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:01:52 34 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:58 35 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:02:01 36 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:02:03 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 38 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:08 39 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:02:12 40 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:02:13 41 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:02:20 42 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:02:22 43 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:02:28 44 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:30 45 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:02:36 46 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:02:38 47 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 48 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 49 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:02:45 50 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 51 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:02:47 52 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 53 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:02:48 54 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:50 55 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 56 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:52 57 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 0:02:54 58 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:02:55 59 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:02:57 60 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:03:03 61 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 0:03:10 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:12 63 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:15 64 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:16 65 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 66 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:03:19 67 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:03:22 68 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:23 69 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:03:24 70 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:03:26 71 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:27 72 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:03:28 73 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 74 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 75 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:03:29 76 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:03:35 77 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 78 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:03:38 79 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 80 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 81 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:42 82 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 83 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:45 84 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 85 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 86 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 0:03:52 87 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:03:54 88 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 0:03:55 90 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 0:03:56 91 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:58 92 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 93 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:03:59 94 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:00 95 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:02 96 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:04:03 97 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:04:04 98 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 99 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 100 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:04:05 101 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:13 102 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:04:14 103 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:16 104 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:04:20 105 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:04:25 106 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:04:38 107 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 0:04:41 108 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 109 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 0:04:49 110 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:55 111 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:59 112 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 0:05:09 113 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:14 114 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:05:21 115 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 0:05:23 116 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:05:24 117 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:35 118 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:05:36 119 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:40 120 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:44 121 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:48 122 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:00 123 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:06:02 124 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:06:09 125 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:06:15 126 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:06:35 127 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:39 128 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:06:44 129 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:48

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Argentina 1:11:40 2 Chile 0:00:45 3 UnitedHealthcare 0:01:33 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 5 Movistar 0:02:30 6 Colombia 0:03:05 7 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:14 8 Endura Racing 0:04:11 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:30 10 Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:04:35 11 Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:58 12 D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:05:21 13 Cuba 0:05:49 14 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:08:24 15 Bolivia 0:08:31 16 De Rosa-Flaminia 0:08:34 17 Ecuador 0:08:36 18 ONDA 0:09:03 19 Uruguay 0:09:18 20 Brazil 0:10:17

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 12:35:40 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:30 3 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:00:34 4 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:59 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:04 6 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:01:10 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:44 8 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:52 9 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:28 10 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 11 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:03:07 12 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:10 13 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:03:13 14 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:48 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:04:10 16 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:04:33 17 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:04:42 18 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:04:46 19 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:04:55 20 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:05:07 21 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:05:12 24 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:05:15 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:17 26 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:05:24 27 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:05:31 28 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:05:33 29 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:05:51 30 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:05:53 31 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:06:07 32 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:06:18 33 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:06:19 34 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:06:23 35 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:06:25 36 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:30 37 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:06:38 38 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 39 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:41 40 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:06:43 41 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:07:01 42 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:07:09 43 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:07:11 44 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:33 45 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:07:44 46 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:07:48 47 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:07:58 48 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:08:02 49 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:08:09 50 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:20 51 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:08:36 52 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 0:08:52 53 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:08:55 54 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:09:03 55 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:09:07 56 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 57 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 0:09:17 58 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:22 59 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:09:30 60 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:09:36 61 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 0:09:44 62 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:09:53 63 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:13 64 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 65 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:10:22 66 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:28 67 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:10:49 68 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:11:04 69 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 0:11:14 70 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:25 71 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 72 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:11:26 73 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:11:30 74 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:11:32 75 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:12:24 76 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:12:25 77 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 78 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:46 79 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:13:13 80 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:22 81 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:13:27 82 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:13:30 83 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:13:42 84 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:14:00 85 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:14:06 86 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:14:19 87 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 0:14:21 88 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:14:31 89 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:14:38 90 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:14:44 91 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 92 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:14:48 93 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 94 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:14:59 95 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:26 96 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 0:15:53 97 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 0:15:54 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:55 99 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:56 100 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 0:16:06 101 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:08 102 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:16:09 103 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:16:12 104 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:16:14 105 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:16:18 106 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:16:37 107 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:16:39 108 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 0:16:57 109 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:17:07 110 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:17:09 111 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:17:18 112 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:17:43 113 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 0:18:01 114 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:18:18 115 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 0:18:33 116 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:19:49 117 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:20:16 118 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 119 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:20:28 120 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:21:20 121 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:21:23 122 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:21:32 123 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:22:45 124 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:23:13 125 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:23:25 126 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 0:24:38 127 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:33:14 128 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:37:19 129 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:39:07

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 4 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 6 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 4 6 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 3 7 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 8 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 9 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 10 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 2 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 9 3 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 6 4 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 1 7 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1 8 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 1 9 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 1 10 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 3 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 7 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia