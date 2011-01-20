Tondo gains race lead with TT win
Serpa at 30 seconds in GC
Xavier Tondo (Movistar) blasted to victory and the overall race lead following the stage four time trial at the Tour de San Luis. The Spaniard won the 19.5 kms individual event in a time of 23:23, besting Argentina’s Jorge Giacinti (Team Argentina) in second and American Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) in third.
"It was difficult to get a perfect rhythm today because of the wind,” Tondo said. “I went with my intuition and saved some energy in some moments. When I came back to San Luis, I did my best because my teammates told me there were hard sections on the way back. It is my third professional win in the time trial. Every time trial is different and you never know what to expect.”
Tondo’s victory moved him into the overall race lead, surpassing the previous leader and stage two winner Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) by 30 seconds. Giacinti’s second place performance in the time trial moved him into third place overall at 34 seconds.
"The next two stages will be very complicated but I think my team is really strong, we have good riders for the flat terrain and riders for the mountains too,” Tondo said. “Even if the other riders want to attack, my team is strong enough. The problem will be my legs and not knowing how they might react after four days of racing. It is complicated but we are in a good position.”
Italian teams look for redemption in the mountains
Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) put forth a respectable time trial performance but it was not enough to stop his Spanish rival, Tondo, from taking the lead in the overall classification. According to Serpa’s directeur sportif Gianni Savio, the Italian team will try and take back the leader’s jersey during the mountainous stages five on the Merlo ascent and six on La Carolina.
"I think Serpa made a good time trial, the top ten,” Savio said. “I was surprised, many compliments to Xavier Tondo for his spectacular ride today. Serpa is still in second and we will try to attack Tondo in the mountains. Maybe Tondo was very good today but will pay something for his effort in tomorrow’s stage.”
Two-time Giro d’Italia winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) announced that he would be using the Tour de San Luis as a training race and pointed to his teammate Eros Capecchi as the team’s go-to man for the overall classification. Capecchi placed second in stage two and held onto the runner up position overall rankings until the time trial, where he lost over a minute to the new overall race leader Tondo. He will no doubt want to make up the difference in the mountains during the next two stages.
Fans go wild for home-town favourites
Racers flew through the downtown San Luis main street in pursuit of the highest placing possible in stage four’s individual time trial. Arguably the number one favourite to win the event was Giacinti, who had won the time trial stage in 2009 and the overall race in 2007.
"I feel very good this week because it is one of my main goals to win this race,” Giacinti said. “I’m in top form right now. I trained a lot with my time trial bike for this event because that is where I could make some time. I think I will be good on the climbs in the next two stages. I will take this one day at a time.”
Other notable contenders on the country’s national team included Alfredo Lucero, who won the overall event in 2008. His teammate Josue Moyano was sitting fourth overall before the start of the stage, but slid a few places in the race standings following the time trial. Last year’s overall sprint classification winner Walter Perez opened the event with the fastest mid-race split at 13:36 and managed to hold onto a top ten placing
American holds the fastest time until the very end
Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) was the 15th rider to embark on the short but decisive time trial and ended up sitting in the hot seat with the fastest time of 23:38 for nearly the entire event.
"I was really happy to be in the lead today,” Zwizanski said. “Unfortunately the top guys are battling it out and of course they are going to go fast. But I was happy with my new equipment and the team support during the time trial today was great.”
The flat out-and-back parcours suited the time trial specialist, however, his performance came as a surprise, having arrived at the Tour de San Luis from the cold winter months of North America.
"I was happy for this performance because it is January and I did the best I could for this time of year,” Zwizanski said. “It was windy and a good course for me. There was a lot of head wind on the way out and I think I was about two minutes faster on the way back because of that tail wind. It was a good course.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|0:23:23
|2
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:08
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:15
|4
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:00:23
|5
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:00:25
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:00:32
|7
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:33
|8
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:40
|9
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|11
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:50
|12
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:51
|13
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:56
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:10
|15
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:16
|17
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|18
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:01:17
|19
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:01:19
|20
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:27
|21
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|22
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|23
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|24
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|25
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:01:30
|26
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:33
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:34
|28
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:38
|29
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:41
|30
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:42
|31
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:01:43
|32
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:01:47
|33
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:01:52
|34
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:58
|35
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:02:01
|36
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:02:03
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|38
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:08
|39
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:02:12
|40
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:02:13
|41
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:02:20
|42
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|43
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:02:28
|44
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:30
|45
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:36
|46
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:02:38
|47
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|48
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|49
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:02:45
|50
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|51
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:02:47
|52
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|53
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:48
|54
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:50
|55
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|56
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:52
|57
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:54
|58
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|0:02:55
|59
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|0:02:57
|60
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:03
|61
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|0:03:10
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:12
|63
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:15
|64
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:16
|65
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|66
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:03:19
|67
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:03:22
|68
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:23
|69
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:03:24
|70
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:03:26
|71
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:03:27
|72
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:28
|73
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|74
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|75
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:03:29
|76
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:03:35
|77
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|78
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|0:03:38
|79
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|80
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|81
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:42
|82
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|83
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:45
|84
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|85
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|86
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|0:03:52
|87
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:54
|88
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|0:03:55
|90
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:56
|91
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:58
|92
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|93
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:03:59
|94
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:00
|95
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:02
|96
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|0:04:03
|97
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:04:04
|98
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|99
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|100
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:04:05
|101
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:13
|102
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:04:14
|103
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:04:16
|104
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:04:20
|105
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:04:25
|106
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:04:38
|107
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|0:04:41
|108
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|109
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|0:04:49
|110
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:55
|111
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:59
|112
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|0:05:09
|113
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:14
|114
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:21
|115
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|0:05:23
|116
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:05:24
|117
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:35
|118
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:05:36
|119
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:40
|120
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:44
|121
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:48
|122
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:06:00
|123
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:06:02
|124
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:06:09
|125
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:06:15
|126
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:06:35
|127
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:39
|128
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:06:44
|129
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Argentina
|1:11:40
|2
|Chile
|0:00:45
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:33
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|5
|Movistar
|0:02:30
|6
|Colombia
|0:03:05
|7
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:14
|8
|Endura Racing
|0:04:11
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:30
|10
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:04:35
|11
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:04:58
|12
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:05:21
|13
|Cuba
|0:05:49
|14
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:08:24
|15
|Bolivia
|0:08:31
|16
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:08:34
|17
|Ecuador
|0:08:36
|18
|ONDA
|0:09:03
|19
|Uruguay
|0:09:18
|20
|Brazil
|0:10:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|12:35:40
|2
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:30
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:34
|4
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:00:59
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:04
|6
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:10
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:44
|8
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:01:52
|9
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:28
|10
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|11
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:03:07
|12
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:10
|13
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:03:13
|14
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:48
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:04:10
|16
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:33
|17
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:04:42
|18
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:04:46
|19
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:04:55
|20
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:05:07
|21
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:12
|24
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:05:15
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:17
|26
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:24
|27
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:05:31
|28
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:05:33
|29
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:05:51
|30
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:05:53
|31
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:06:07
|32
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:18
|33
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:06:19
|34
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:06:23
|35
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:06:25
|36
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:06:30
|37
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:06:38
|38
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|39
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:41
|40
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:06:43
|41
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:01
|42
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:09
|43
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:07:11
|44
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:07:33
|45
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:07:44
|46
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:07:48
|47
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|0:07:58
|48
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:08:02
|49
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:08:09
|50
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:20
|51
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:08:36
|52
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|0:08:52
|53
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:08:55
|54
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:09:03
|55
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:09:07
|56
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|57
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|0:09:17
|58
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:22
|59
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:09:30
|60
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:09:36
|61
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:09:44
|62
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|0:09:53
|63
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:10:13
|64
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|65
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:10:22
|66
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:28
|67
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:10:49
|68
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:11:04
|69
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|0:11:14
|70
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:25
|71
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|72
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:11:26
|73
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:11:30
|74
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:11:32
|75
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:12:24
|76
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:25
|77
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|78
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:12:46
|79
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:13:13
|80
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:22
|81
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:27
|82
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:13:30
|83
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:13:42
|84
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:00
|85
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:06
|86
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:14:19
|87
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|0:14:21
|88
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:14:31
|89
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:38
|90
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:14:44
|91
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|92
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:14:48
|93
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|94
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:14:59
|95
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:26
|96
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|0:15:53
|97
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:54
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:55
|99
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:56
|100
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|0:16:06
|101
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:08
|102
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:16:09
|103
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:16:12
|104
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:16:14
|105
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:16:18
|106
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:16:37
|107
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:16:39
|108
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|0:16:57
|109
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:17:07
|110
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:17:09
|111
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:17:18
|112
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:17:43
|113
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|0:18:01
|114
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:18:18
|115
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|0:18:33
|116
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:19:49
|117
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:16
|118
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|119
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:20:28
|120
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:21:20
|121
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:21:23
|122
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:21:32
|123
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:22:45
|124
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:23:13
|125
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:23:25
|126
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|0:24:38
|127
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:33:14
|128
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:37:19
|129
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:39:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|4
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|6
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|4
|6
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|8
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|9
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|10
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|2
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|9
|3
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|6
|4
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|1
|7
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|8
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|9
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|1
|10
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|3
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|4
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|7
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Argentina
|37:49:56
|2
|Colombia
|0:06:13
|3
|Chile
|0:08:00
|4
|Movistar
|0:08:31
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:08:48
|6
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:09:13
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:15
|8
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:11:43
|9
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:11:52
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:28
|11
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:15:11
|12
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:15:14
|13
|Cuba
|0:17:24
|14
|ONDA
|0:21:03
|15
|Ecuador
|0:21:08
|16
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:22:56
|17
|Bolivia
|0:23:41
|18
|Uruguay
|0:24:21
|19
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:31:19
|20
|Brazil
|0:34:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy