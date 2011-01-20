Trending

Tondo gains race lead with TT win

Serpa at 30 seconds in GC

Image 1 of 26

Juan Arrango (Colombia) took fourth on the stage

Juan Arrango (Colombia) took fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 26

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Charly Wegelius in his first race for UnitedHealthcare.

Charly Wegelius in his first race for UnitedHealthcare.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

New race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) relaxes on stage.

New race leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar) relaxes on stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

Stage four podium (L-r): Jorge Giacinti (Argentina), Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare)

Stage four podium (L-r): Jorge Giacinti (Argentina), Xavier Tondo (Movistar), Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

Walter Perez (Argentina)

Walter Perez (Argentina)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Stage winner and new leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar)

Stage winner and new leader Xavier Tondo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) powers to victory in the stage four time trial.

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) powers to victory in the stage four time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

Marco Arriagada (Chile) would finish fifth in the time trial.

Marco Arriagada (Chile) would finish fifth in the time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) rode to a stage win and the leader's jersey in the 19.5km time trial.

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) rode to a stage win and the leader's jersey in the 19.5km time trial.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 26

Matias Medici (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place result.

Matias Medici (Funvic - Pindamonhangaba) cracked the top-10 with an 8th place result.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 26

Chile'sLuis Mansilla put in a good ride to finish 6th in the stage four time trial.

Chile'sLuis Mansilla put in a good ride to finish 6th in the stage four time trial.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 26

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) finished 50 seconds off the pace in 11th place.

Leandro Messineo (Argentina) finished 50 seconds off the pace in 11th place.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 26

Josue Moyano (Argentina)

Josue Moyano (Argentina)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 26

Overnight race leader Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) finished 9th in the time trial and dropped to second on GC.

Overnight race leader Jose Serpa (Androni - Giocattoli) finished 9th in the time trial and dropped to second on GC.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 26

Mountains leader Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) in action during the time trial.

Mountains leader Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) in action during the time trial.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 26

David De Lay (AG2R La Mondiale) time trials to a 15th place finish.

David De Lay (AG2R La Mondiale) time trials to a 15th place finish.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 26

Ivan Basso (Liguigas - Cannondale) finished the time trial in 10th place, 45 seconds off Tondo's winning time.

Ivan Basso (Liguigas - Cannondale) finished the time trial in 10th place, 45 seconds off Tondo's winning time.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 26

Walter Perez (Argentina) en route to a 7th place finish.

Walter Perez (Argentina) en route to a 7th place finish.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 20 of 26

Jorge Giacinti (Argentina) came in second by 8 seconds.

Jorge Giacinti (Argentina) came in second by 8 seconds.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 21 of 26

Marco Arriagada (Chile) placed fifth

Marco Arriagada (Chile) placed fifth
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 22 of 26

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) tuned his time trial bike in the wind tunnel before the race, and it paid off with a third place on the stage.

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) tuned his time trial bike in the wind tunnel before the race, and it paid off with a third place on the stage.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 23 of 26

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on his way to the win in stage four.

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) on his way to the win in stage four.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 24 of 26

Xavier Tondo during his stage-winning performance

Xavier Tondo during his stage-winning performance
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 25 of 26

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey.

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 26 of 26

The stage four podium: Jorge Giacinti (Argentina), Xavier Tondo (Movistar) and Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare)

The stage four podium: Jorge Giacinti (Argentina), Xavier Tondo (Movistar) and Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Xavier Tondo (Movistar) blasted to victory and the overall race lead following the stage four time trial at the Tour de San Luis. The Spaniard won the 19.5 kms individual event in a time of 23:23, besting Argentina’s Jorge Giacinti (Team Argentina) in second and American Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) in third.

"It was difficult to get a perfect rhythm today because of the wind,” Tondo said. “I went with my intuition and saved some energy in some moments. When I came back to San Luis, I did my best because my teammates told me there were hard sections on the way back. It is my third professional win in the time trial. Every time trial is different and you never know what to expect.”

Tondo’s victory moved him into the overall race lead, surpassing the previous leader and stage two winner Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) by 30 seconds. Giacinti’s second place performance in the time trial moved him into third place overall at 34 seconds.

"The next two stages will be very complicated but I think my team is really strong, we have good riders for the flat terrain and riders for the mountains too,” Tondo said. “Even if the other riders want to attack, my team is strong enough. The problem will be my legs and not knowing how they might react after four days of racing. It is complicated but we are in a good position.”

Italian teams look for redemption in the mountains

Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocattoli) put forth a respectable time trial performance but it was not enough to stop his Spanish rival, Tondo, from taking the lead in the overall classification. According to Serpa’s directeur sportif Gianni Savio, the Italian team will try and take back the leader’s jersey during the mountainous stages five on the Merlo ascent and six on La Carolina.

"I think Serpa made a good time trial, the top ten,” Savio said. “I was surprised, many compliments to Xavier Tondo for his spectacular ride today. Serpa is still in second and we will try to attack Tondo in the mountains. Maybe Tondo was very good today but will pay something for his effort in tomorrow’s stage.”

Two-time Giro d’Italia winner Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) announced that he would be using the Tour de San Luis as a training race and pointed to his teammate Eros Capecchi as the team’s go-to man for the overall classification. Capecchi placed second in stage two and held onto the runner up position overall rankings until the time trial, where he lost over a minute to the new overall race leader Tondo. He will no doubt want to make up the difference in the mountains during the next two stages.

Fans go wild for home-town favourites

Racers flew through the downtown San Luis main street in pursuit of the highest placing possible in stage four’s individual time trial. Arguably the number one favourite to win the event was Giacinti, who had won the time trial stage in 2009 and the overall race in 2007.

"I feel very good this week because it is one of my main goals to win this race,” Giacinti said. “I’m in top form right now. I trained a lot with my time trial bike for this event because that is where I could make some time. I think I will be good on the climbs in the next two stages. I will take this one day at a time.”

Other notable contenders on the country’s national team included Alfredo Lucero, who won the overall event in 2008. His teammate Josue Moyano was sitting fourth overall before the start of the stage, but slid a few places in the race standings following the time trial. Last year’s overall sprint classification winner Walter Perez opened the event with the fastest mid-race split at 13:36 and managed to hold onto a top ten placing

American holds the fastest time until the very end

Scott Zwizanski (UnitedHealthcare) was the 15th rider to embark on the short but decisive time trial and ended up sitting in the hot seat with the fastest time of 23:38 for nearly the entire event.

"I was really happy to be in the lead today,” Zwizanski said. “Unfortunately the top guys are battling it out and of course they are going to go fast. But I was happy with my new equipment and the team support during the time trial today was great.”

The flat out-and-back parcours suited the time trial specialist, however, his performance came as a surprise, having arrived at the Tour de San Luis from the cold winter months of North America.

"I was happy for this performance because it is January and I did the best I could for this time of year,” Zwizanski said. “It was windy and a good course for me. There was a lot of head wind on the way out and I think I was about two minutes faster on the way back because of that tail wind. It was a good course.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar0:23:23
2Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:00:08
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:15
4Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:00:23
5Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:25
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:00:32
7Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:00:33
8Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:40
9Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
10Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
11Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:00:50
12Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:00:51
13Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:00:56
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:10
15David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:01:16
17Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
18Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:01:17
19Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:01:19
20Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:01:27
21Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
22Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
23Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
24Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
25Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:01:30
26Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare0:01:33
27Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:01:34
28Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:01:38
29Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:01:41
30Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:01:42
31Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:01:43
32Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:01:47
33Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:01:52
34Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:01:58
35Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:02:01
36Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:02:03
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
38David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:08
39Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:02:12
40Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:02:13
41Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:02:20
42Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:02:22
43Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:02:28
44Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:30
45Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:02:36
46Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:02:38
47Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
48Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
49Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:02:45
50Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
51Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:02:47
52Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
53Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:02:48
54Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:50
55Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
56Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:52
57Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:02:54
58Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:02:55
59Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:02:57
60Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:03:03
61Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar0:03:10
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:12
63Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:15
64Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:16
65Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
66Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:03:19
67Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:03:22
68Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:23
69Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:03:24
70Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:03:26
71Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:03:27
72Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:03:28
73Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
74Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
75Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:03:29
76Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:03:35
77Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
78Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:03:38
79Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
80Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
81Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:03:42
82Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
83Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:45
84Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
85Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
86Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda0:03:52
87Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:03:54
88Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Celio Sousa (Por) Onda0:03:55
90Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil0:03:56
91Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:58
92Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
93Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:03:59
94David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:04:00
95Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:04:02
96Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:04:03
97Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:04:04
98Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
99Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
100Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:04:05
101Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:04:13
102Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:04:14
103Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:16
104Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:04:20
105Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:04:25
106Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:04:38
107Bruno Lima (Por) Onda0:04:41
108Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
109Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil0:04:49
110Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:04:55
111Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:04:59
112Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil0:05:09
113Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:05:14
114Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:05:21
115Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia0:05:23
116Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:05:24
117Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:05:35
118Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:05:36
119Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:05:40
120Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:44
121Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:05:48
122Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:00
123Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:06:02
124Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:06:09
125Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:06:15
126Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:06:35
127Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:39
128Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:06:44
129Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:48

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Argentina1:11:40
2Chile0:00:45
3UnitedHealthcare0:01:33
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
5Movistar0:02:30
6Colombia0:03:05
7Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:14
8Endura Racing0:04:11
9AG2R La Mondiale0:04:30
10Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:35
11Androni-Giocattoli0:04:58
12D'Angelo & Antenucci0:05:21
13Cuba0:05:49
14Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:08:24
15Bolivia0:08:31
16De Rosa-Flaminia0:08:34
17Ecuador0:08:36
18ONDA0:09:03
19Uruguay0:09:18
20Brazil0:10:17

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar12:35:40
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:30
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:00:34
4Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:59
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:04
6Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:01:10
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:01:44
8Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:52
9Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:28
10David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
11Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:03:07
12Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:03:10
13Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:03:13
14Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:48
15Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:04:10
16Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:04:33
17David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:42
18Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:04:46
19Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:55
20Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:05:07
21Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:05:12
24Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:05:15
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:17
26Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:05:24
27Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:05:31
28Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:05:33
29Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:05:51
30Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:05:53
31Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:06:07
32Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:06:18
33Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:06:19
34Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:06:23
35Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:06:25
36Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:30
37Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:06:38
38Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
39Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:41
40Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:06:43
41Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:07:01
42Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:07:09
43Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:07:11
44Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:07:33
45Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:07:44
46Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:07:48
47Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:07:58
48Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:08:02
49Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:08:09
50David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing0:08:20
51Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:08:36
52Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare0:08:52
53Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:08:55
54Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:09:03
55Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:09:07
56Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
57Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia0:09:17
58Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:22
59Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:09:30
60Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:09:36
61Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador0:09:44
62Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:09:53
63Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:10:13
64Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
65Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:10:22
66Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:28
67Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:10:49
68Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:11:04
69Celio Sousa (Por) Onda0:11:14
70Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:25
71Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
72Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:11:26
73Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:11:30
74Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:11:32
75Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:12:24
76Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:12:25
77Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
78Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:12:46
79Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:13:13
80Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:22
81Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:27
82Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:13:30
83Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:13:42
84Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:14:00
85Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:14:06
86Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:14:19
87Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia0:14:21
88Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:14:31
89Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:14:38
90Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:14:44
91Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
92Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:14:48
93Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
94Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:14:59
95Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:15:26
96Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar0:15:53
97Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay0:15:54
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:55
99Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:56
100Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar0:16:06
101Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:08
102Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:16:09
103Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:16:12
104Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:16:14
105Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:16:18
106Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:16:37
107Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:16:39
108Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda0:16:57
109Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:17:07
110Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:17:09
111Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:17:18
112Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:17:43
113Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil0:18:01
114Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:18:18
115Bruno Lima (Por) Onda0:18:33
116Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:19:49
117Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:20:16
118Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
119Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:20:28
120Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:21:20
121Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:21:23
122Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:21:32
123Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:22:45
124Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:23:13
125Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:23:25
126Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil0:24:38
127Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:33:14
128Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:37:19
129Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:39:07

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
4Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile6
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar4
6Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada3
7Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3
8Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia3
9Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina2
10Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina2
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile10pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay9
3Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina6
4Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing1
7Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1
8Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina1
9Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba1
10Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
3Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
5Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
7Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Argentina37:49:56
2Colombia0:06:13
3Chile0:08:00
4Movistar0:08:31
5Endura Racing0:08:48
6Andalucia-Caja Granada0:09:13
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:15
8Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:11:43
9Androni-Giocattoli0:11:52
10AG2R La Mondiale0:13:28
11D'Angelo & Antenucci0:15:11
12UnitedHealthcare0:15:14
13Cuba0:17:24
14ONDA0:21:03
15Ecuador0:21:08
16De Rosa-Flaminia0:22:56
17Bolivia0:23:41
18Uruguay0:24:21
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:31:19
20Brazil0:34:07

Latest on Cyclingnews