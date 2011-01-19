Image 1 of 19 The stage three podium topped by Androni-Giocattoli's Roberto Ferrari (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 19 Roberto Ferrari ( Androni - Giocattoli) celebrates his stage victory in Villa Mercedes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 The sprinters come to the fore in the closing metres of stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Ivan Basso is all smiles after stage three. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Roberto Ferrari ( Androni - Giocattoli) wins his second stage in three days at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Roberto Ferrari takes the sprint on stage 3 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 19 Alejandro Marque (Ondo) rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 19 Oscar Soliz (Bolivia) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 19 Hernan Buenahora (Colombia) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 19 Jorge Giacinti (Argentina) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 19 The breakaway group from stage three (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 19 Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) put in a late solo attack from the breakaway (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 19 Eros Capecchi is in the climber's jersey (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 19 Ivan Basso and Jose Serpa greet each other before the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 19 Juan Arango and Edwin Avila have some fun before the start. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 19 Riders took measures to help cool off during the excessively hot stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 19 Mauricio Soler signs in (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 19 Jose Serpa, Xavier Tondo and Pablo Lastras at the head of the bunch (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 19 The breakaway group had no chance at staying clear today. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Roberto Ferrari gave Androni-Giocattoli its third consecutive victory at the Tour de San Luis winning the bunch sprint at the end of stage three. The Italian out-paced Argentine duo Marco Crespo (Funvic) and Maximiliano Richeze (D’Angelo & Antenucci).

Teammate, Jose Serpa maintained his overall race lead by four seconds ahead of Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and 10 seconds ahead of Xavier Tondo (Movistar).

“I got on Richeze’s wheel because he is one of the fastest sprinters here,” said Ferrari who won stage one in similar fashion. “My team worked really hard for me and for Jose Serpa today. I’m really pleased to be able to win two stages this week.”

Androni-Giocattoli’s four domestiques Luca Solari, Jackson Rodriguez, Gairo Ermiti and Angel Vicioso put forth an outstanding performance throughout the 156 km stage from Buena Esperanza to Villa Mercedes, protecting its race leader and stage two winner Serpa. Upon reaching the five kilometres to go sign, the four workers then dropped Ferrari off in the best position possible, on Richeze’s wheel at the front of the peloton, where he blasted to the finish line for his second stage win this week.

“Today we had four riders that had to work very hard for their race leader, so congratulations to all of them for their efforts,” said Androni-Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio. “With 15 kilometers to go the team decided that it was time to work for Roberto and he said, “OK.”

Big break caught on the last leg

The 140 racers who are participating at the fifth annual Tour de San Luis lined up on the starting line in Buena Esperanza trying to seek as much shade as possible from the scorching 35C heat.

A group of 11 riders split off the front of the field some 30km into the stage. The opportunists included Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Richard Mascaranas (Team Uruguay), Walter Perez (Team Argentina), Alien Garcia (Team Cuba), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Simone Campagnaro (D’Angelo & Antenucci), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexandro Marque (Onda) and Jose Roldan (Andalucia-Caja Granada), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification 2:35 behind Serpa.

“We wanted to be represented in the break so that we didn’t have to chase and we wanted to sprint for Andrew Pinfold,” said Meier, a former Canadian National Champion.

“It took a lot of pressure off our guys so they could hang out and do there thing in the peloton. But, we didn’t gain that much of an advantage because when we tried to push the pace and go hard, they were speeding up behind.”

“The Andalucia rider was not too far behind in the GC and also everyone seemed keen to have a real bunch sprint today,” he added. “For a lot of guys, going in the break was a good place to put in hard training miles. It’s good for training, a good time to test your form and put in some good work.”

Mansilla won the two intermediate sprints offered at 45km and 104km during the stage and took the lead in the best sprinter competition.

The group’s lead fluctuated between one and one and half minutes for 100km. However, with 25 km to go the peloton closed down the gap in an effort to set up the sprinters for a bunch kick in Villa Mercedes. Meier attacked the group in one last-ditched effort to stay away. But his move was short lived and he was brought back with 10km to the finish line and the sprinters took over.



Full Results 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 3:19:49 2 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 3 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 4 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 5 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 7 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 8 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 9 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 10 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 11 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 12 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 14 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 15 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 16 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 17 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 18 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 19 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 20 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 21 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 24 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 25 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 26 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 27 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 28 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 29 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 30 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 31 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 32 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 33 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 34 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 35 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 36 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 37 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 38 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 39 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 40 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 41 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 42 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 43 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 44 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 45 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 46 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 48 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 49 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 51 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 52 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 53 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 54 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 55 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 56 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 57 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 58 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 59 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 61 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 63 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 65 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 66 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 67 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 68 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 69 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 70 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 71 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 72 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 73 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 74 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 75 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 76 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 77 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 78 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 79 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 80 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 81 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 82 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 83 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 84 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 85 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 86 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 87 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 88 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 89 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 90 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 91 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 92 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 93 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 95 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 96 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 97 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 98 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 99 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 100 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 101 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 104 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 105 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 106 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 107 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 108 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:00:22 109 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:00:37 110 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 111 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:00:39 112 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 113 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:41 114 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 115 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 116 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 117 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:01:08 118 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:25 119 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 120 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 121 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 122 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 123 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 124 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:01:44 125 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:09 126 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:05:11 127 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:08:02 128 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 129 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia DNF Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador DNF Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile

Sprint 1 - La Angelina, 45.2km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 2 3 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint 2 - Lavaisse, 103.9km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 2 3 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 1

Teams 1 Argentina 9:59:27 2 D'Angelo & Antenucci 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 4 De Rosa-Flaminia 5 Endura Racing 6 Cuba 7 Movistar 8 Colombia 9 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:09 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Androni-Giocattoli 12 Andalucia-Caja Granada 13 Chile 14 Onda 15 Unitedhealthcare 0:00:18 16 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 17 Uruguay 18 Brasil 0:00:27 19 Ecuador 0:00:50 20 Bolivia 0:00:57

General classification after stage 3 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 12:12:07 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 0:00:10 4 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:24 5 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina 0:00:36 6 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:00:44 7 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:03 8 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:01:10 9 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 10 Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing 0:01:30 11 Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:01:33 12 Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:01:39 13 David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 14 Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia 0:02:05 15 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:02:18 16 Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:02:19 17 Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda 0:02:30 18 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:35 19 Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:40 20 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:02:43 21 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:02:44 23 Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 24 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:03:07 25 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:03:16 26 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 27 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 0:03:24 28 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:03:26 29 Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:45 30 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:46 31 Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil 0:03:50 32 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:03:56 33 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:01 34 Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda 0:04:05 35 Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:06 36 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:04:13 37 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:04:23 38 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 0:04:30 39 David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing 40 Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina 0:04:32 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:04:33 43 Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:36 44 Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:39 45 Jose Medina (Chi) Chile 0:05:10 46 Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:13 47 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:23 48 Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:34 49 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:49 50 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:06:10 51 Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:06:11 52 Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile 0:06:16 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:20 54 Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:26 55 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:06:28 56 Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar 0:06:32 57 Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia 58 Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia 0:06:45 59 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:06:46 60 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:06:50 61 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:06:55 62 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:07:19 63 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:20 64 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 65 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:07:29 66 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 67 Celio Sousa (Por) Onda 68 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare 69 Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba 70 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:07:31 71 Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 72 Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:07:57 73 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:01 74 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:36 75 Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar 0:08:47 76 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:08:52 77 Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia 0:08:57 78 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:09:07 79 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:09:08 80 Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia 81 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:09:19 82 Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:09:40 83 Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:01 84 Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador 0:10:14 85 Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina 0:10:16 86 Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay 87 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:10:22 88 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:10:24 89 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 0:10:26 90 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia 0:10:29 91 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:10:42 92 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar 0:10:50 93 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba 0:11:03 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:27 95 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:11:28 96 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:12:06 97 Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:24 98 Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay 0:12:52 99 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:12:55 100 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:13:05 101 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 0:13:06 102 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar 103 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar 104 Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda 0:13:15 105 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 107 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 108 Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil 0:13:22 111 Bruno Lima (Por) Onda 0:14:02 112 Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 113 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:14:04 114 Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay 0:14:17 115 Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay 0:14:45 116 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:14:54 117 Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare 118 Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 119 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:14:58 120 Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia 0:16:06 121 Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil 0:16:30 122 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:16:39 123 Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia 0:17:01 124 Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia 0:19:26 125 Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil 0:19:39 126 Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile 0:21:52 127 Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:27:24 128 Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador 0:28:41 129 Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay 0:33:02

Mountains classification 1 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 3 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 4 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 6 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar 4 6 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 3 7 Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 8 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 9 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 10 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 2 11 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci 1

Sprint classification 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 pts 2 Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay 9 3 Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina 6 4 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 1 7 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 1 8 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 1 9 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 1 10 Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 1

U23 classification 1 Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Felix Baron (Col) Colombia 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 4 Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina 5 Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada 7 Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia