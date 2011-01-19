Trending

Ferrari roars into Villa Mercedes

Serpa remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 19

The stage three podium topped by Androni-Giocattoli's Roberto Ferrari

The stage three podium topped by Androni-Giocattoli's Roberto Ferrari
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 19

Roberto Ferrari ( Androni - Giocattoli) celebrates his stage victory in Villa Mercedes.

Roberto Ferrari ( Androni - Giocattoli) celebrates his stage victory in Villa Mercedes.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 19

The sprinters come to the fore in the closing metres of stage three.

The sprinters come to the fore in the closing metres of stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Ivan Basso is all smiles after stage three.

Ivan Basso is all smiles after stage three.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Roberto Ferrari ( Androni - Giocattoli) wins his second stage in three days at the Tour de San Luis.

Roberto Ferrari ( Androni - Giocattoli) wins his second stage in three days at the Tour de San Luis.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Roberto Ferrari takes the sprint on stage 3

Roberto Ferrari takes the sprint on stage 3
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 19

Alejandro Marque (Ondo) rides in the breakaway

Alejandro Marque (Ondo) rides in the breakaway
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 19

Oscar Soliz (Bolivia)

Oscar Soliz (Bolivia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 19

Hernan Buenahora (Colombia)

Hernan Buenahora (Colombia)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 19

Jorge Giacinti (Argentina)

Jorge Giacinti (Argentina)
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 19

The breakaway group from stage three

The breakaway group from stage three
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 19

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) put in a late solo attack from the breakaway

Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare) put in a late solo attack from the breakaway
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 19

Eros Capecchi is in the climber's jersey

Eros Capecchi is in the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 14 of 19

Ivan Basso and Jose Serpa greet each other before the stage

Ivan Basso and Jose Serpa greet each other before the stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 15 of 19

Juan Arango and Edwin Avila have some fun before the start.

Juan Arango and Edwin Avila have some fun before the start.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 16 of 19

Riders took measures to help cool off during the excessively hot stage

Riders took measures to help cool off during the excessively hot stage
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 17 of 19

Mauricio Soler signs in

Mauricio Soler signs in
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 18 of 19

Jose Serpa, Xavier Tondo and Pablo Lastras at the head of the bunch

Jose Serpa, Xavier Tondo and Pablo Lastras at the head of the bunch
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 19 of 19

The breakaway group had no chance at staying clear today.

The breakaway group had no chance at staying clear today.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Roberto Ferrari gave Androni-Giocattoli its third consecutive victory at the Tour de San Luis winning the bunch sprint at the end of stage three. The Italian out-paced Argentine duo Marco Crespo (Funvic) and Maximiliano Richeze (D’Angelo & Antenucci).

Teammate, Jose Serpa maintained his overall race lead by four seconds  ahead of Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and 10 seconds ahead of Xavier Tondo (Movistar).

“I got on Richeze’s wheel because he is one of the fastest sprinters here,” said Ferrari who won stage one in similar fashion. “My team worked really hard for me and for Jose Serpa today. I’m really pleased to be able to win two stages this week.”

Androni-Giocattoli’s four domestiques Luca Solari, Jackson Rodriguez, Gairo Ermiti and Angel Vicioso put forth an outstanding performance throughout the 156 km stage from Buena Esperanza to Villa Mercedes, protecting its race leader and stage two winner Serpa. Upon reaching the five kilometres to go sign, the four workers then dropped Ferrari off in the best position possible, on Richeze’s wheel at the front of the peloton, where he blasted to the finish line for his second stage win this week.

“Today we had four riders that had to work very hard for their race leader, so congratulations to all of them for their efforts,” said Androni-Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio. “With 15 kilometers to go the team decided that it was time to work for Roberto and he said, “OK.”

Big break caught on the last leg

The 140 racers who are participating at the fifth annual Tour de San Luis lined up on the starting line in Buena Esperanza trying to seek as much shade as possible from the scorching 35C heat.

A group of 11 riders split off the front of the field some 30km into the stage. The opportunists included Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Richard Mascaranas (Team Uruguay), Walter Perez (Team Argentina), Alien Garcia (Team Cuba), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Simone Campagnaro (D’Angelo & Antenucci), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexandro Marque (Onda) and Jose Roldan (Andalucia-Caja Granada), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification 2:35 behind Serpa.

“We wanted to be represented in the break so that we didn’t have to chase and we wanted to sprint for Andrew Pinfold,” said Meier, a former Canadian National Champion.

“It took a lot of pressure off our guys so they could hang out and do there thing in the peloton. But, we didn’t gain that much of an advantage because when we tried to push the pace and go hard, they were speeding up behind.”

“The Andalucia rider was not too far behind in the GC and also everyone seemed keen to have a real bunch sprint today,” he added. “For a lot of guys, going in the break was a good place to put in hard training miles. It’s good for training, a good time to test your form and put in some good work.”

Mansilla won the two intermediate sprints offered at 45km and 104km during the stage and took the lead in the best sprinter competition.

The group’s lead fluctuated between one and one and half minutes for 100km. However, with 25 km to go the peloton closed down the gap in an effort to set up the sprinters for a bunch kick in Villa Mercedes. Meier attacked the group in one last-ditched effort to stay away. But his move was short lived and he was brought back with 10km to the finish line and the sprinters took over.
 

Full Results
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli3:19:49
2Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
3Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
4Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
5Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
7Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
8Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
9Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
10Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
11Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
12Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
14Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
15Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
16Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
17Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
18Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
19Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
20Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
24Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
25Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
26Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
27Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
28Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
29Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
30Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
31Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
32Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
33Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
34Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
35Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
36Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
37Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
38Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
39Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
40Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
41Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
42Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
43Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
44Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
45Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
46David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
48Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
49Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
51Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
52Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
53Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
54Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
55Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
56Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
57Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
58Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
59Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
61Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
63Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
64Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
65Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
66Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
67Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
68Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
69Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
70Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
71Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
72Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
73Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
74Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
75Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
76Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
77Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
78David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
79Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
80Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
81David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
82Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
83Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
84Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
85Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
86Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
87Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
88Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
89Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
90Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
91Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
92Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
93Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
94Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
95Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
96Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
97Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
98Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
99Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
100Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
101Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
104Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
105Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
106Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
107Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
108Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:00:22
109Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:00:37
110Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
111Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:00:39
112Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
113Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:41
114Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
115Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
116Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
117Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:01:08
118Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:01:25
119Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
120Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
121Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
122Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
123Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
124Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:01:44
125Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:00:09
126Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:05:11
127Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:08:02
128Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
129Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
DNFJorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
DNFLuis Delgado (Chi) Chile

Sprint 1 - La Angelina, 45.2km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay2
3Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina1

Sprint 2 - Lavaisse, 103.9km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay2
3Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba1

Teams
1Argentina9:59:27
2D'Angelo & Antenucci
3Ag2R La Mondiale
4De Rosa-Flaminia
5Endura Racing
6Cuba
7Movistar
8Colombia
9Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:00:09
10Liquigas-Cannondale
11Androni-Giocattoli
12Andalucia-Caja Granada
13Chile
14Onda
15Unitedhealthcare0:00:18
16Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
17Uruguay
18Brasil0:00:27
19Ecuador0:00:50
20Bolivia0:00:57

General classification after stage 3
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli12:12:07
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar0:00:10
4Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:00:24
5Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina0:00:36
6Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:00:44
7Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:01:03
8Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:01:10
9Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
10Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing0:01:30
11Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:01:33
12Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia0:01:39
13David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
14Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia0:02:05
15Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:02:18
16Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia0:02:19
17Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda0:02:30
18Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:35
19Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:40
20Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:02:43
21Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:02:44
23Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
24Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia0:03:07
25Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:03:16
26Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
27Felix Baron (Col) Colombia0:03:24
28Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:03:26
29Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:45
30Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:03:46
31Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil0:03:50
32Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:03:56
33Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare0:04:01
34Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda0:04:05
35Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare0:04:06
36Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:04:13
37Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:04:23
38Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina0:04:30
39David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
40Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina0:04:32
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:04:33
43Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay0:04:36
44Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:04:39
45Jose Medina (Chi) Chile0:05:10
46Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:13
47Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:23
48Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:34
49Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:05:49
50Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:06:10
51Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:06:11
52Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile0:06:16
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:20
54Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador0:06:26
55Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:06:28
56Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar0:06:32
57Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
58Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia0:06:45
59Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:06:46
60Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:06:50
61Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:06:55
62Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:07:19
63Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:20
64Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
65Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:07:29
66Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
67Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
68Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
69Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
70Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:07:31
71Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
72Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:07:57
73Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:08:01
74Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay0:08:36
75Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar0:08:47
76Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:08:52
77Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia0:08:57
78Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:09:07
79Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:09:08
80Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
81Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:09:19
82Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador0:09:40
83Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay0:10:01
84Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:14
85Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina0:10:16
86Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
87Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:10:22
88Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:10:24
89Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada0:10:26
90Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia0:10:29
91Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:10:42
92Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar0:10:50
93Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba0:11:03
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:27
95Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:11:28
96Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:12:06
97Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:24
98Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay0:12:52
99Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:12:55
100Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:13:05
101Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci0:13:06
102Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
103Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
104Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda0:13:15
105Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
107Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
108Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
110Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil0:13:22
111Bruno Lima (Por) Onda0:14:02
112Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
113Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:14:04
114Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay0:14:17
115Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay0:14:45
116Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:14:54
117Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
118Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
119Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:14:58
120Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia0:16:06
121Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil0:16:30
122Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:16:39
123Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia0:17:01
124Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia0:19:26
125Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil0:19:39
126Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile0:21:52
127Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:27:24
128Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador0:28:41
129Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay0:33:02

Mountains classification
1Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6
4Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile6
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar4
6Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada3
7Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia3
8Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3
9Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina2
10Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina2
11Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci1

Sprint classification
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile10pts
2Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay9
3Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina6
4Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing1
7Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina1
8Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina1
9Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba1
10Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba1

U23 classification
1Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
3Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
4Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
5Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
7Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia

Teams classification
1Argentina36:38:16
2Colombia0:03:08
3Endura Racing0:04:37
4Andalucia-Caja Granada0:04:38
5Movistar0:06:01
6Androni-Giocattoli0:06:54
7Chile0:07:15
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:23
9Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:08:29
10AG2R La Mondiale0:08:58
11Andalucia-Caja Granada0:09:50
12Cuba0:11:35
13Onda0:12:00
14Ecuador0:12:32
15Unitedhealthcare0:13:41
16De Rosa-Flaminia0:14:22
17Uruguay0:15:03
18Bolivia0:15:10
19Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:22:55
20Brasil0:23:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews