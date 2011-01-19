Ferrari roars into Villa Mercedes
Serpa remains in leader's jersey
Roberto Ferrari gave Androni-Giocattoli its third consecutive victory at the Tour de San Luis winning the bunch sprint at the end of stage three. The Italian out-paced Argentine duo Marco Crespo (Funvic) and Maximiliano Richeze (D’Angelo & Antenucci).
Teammate, Jose Serpa maintained his overall race lead by four seconds ahead of Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and 10 seconds ahead of Xavier Tondo (Movistar).
“I got on Richeze’s wheel because he is one of the fastest sprinters here,” said Ferrari who won stage one in similar fashion. “My team worked really hard for me and for Jose Serpa today. I’m really pleased to be able to win two stages this week.”
Androni-Giocattoli’s four domestiques Luca Solari, Jackson Rodriguez, Gairo Ermiti and Angel Vicioso put forth an outstanding performance throughout the 156 km stage from Buena Esperanza to Villa Mercedes, protecting its race leader and stage two winner Serpa. Upon reaching the five kilometres to go sign, the four workers then dropped Ferrari off in the best position possible, on Richeze’s wheel at the front of the peloton, where he blasted to the finish line for his second stage win this week.
“Today we had four riders that had to work very hard for their race leader, so congratulations to all of them for their efforts,” said Androni-Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio. “With 15 kilometers to go the team decided that it was time to work for Roberto and he said, “OK.”
Big break caught on the last leg
The 140 racers who are participating at the fifth annual Tour de San Luis lined up on the starting line in Buena Esperanza trying to seek as much shade as possible from the scorching 35C heat.
A group of 11 riders split off the front of the field some 30km into the stage. The opportunists included Christian Meier (UnitedHealthcare), Richard Mascaranas (Team Uruguay), Walter Perez (Team Argentina), Alien Garcia (Team Cuba), Luis Mansilla (Team Chile), Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia), Simone Campagnaro (D’Angelo & Antenucci), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexandro Marque (Onda) and Jose Roldan (Andalucia-Caja Granada), who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification 2:35 behind Serpa.
“We wanted to be represented in the break so that we didn’t have to chase and we wanted to sprint for Andrew Pinfold,” said Meier, a former Canadian National Champion.
“It took a lot of pressure off our guys so they could hang out and do there thing in the peloton. But, we didn’t gain that much of an advantage because when we tried to push the pace and go hard, they were speeding up behind.”
“The Andalucia rider was not too far behind in the GC and also everyone seemed keen to have a real bunch sprint today,” he added. “For a lot of guys, going in the break was a good place to put in hard training miles. It’s good for training, a good time to test your form and put in some good work.”
Mansilla won the two intermediate sprints offered at 45km and 104km during the stage and took the lead in the best sprinter competition.
The group’s lead fluctuated between one and one and half minutes for 100km. However, with 25 km to go the peloton closed down the gap in an effort to set up the sprinters for a bunch kick in Villa Mercedes. Meier attacked the group in one last-ditched effort to stay away. But his move was short lived and he was brought back with 10km to the finish line and the sprinters took over.
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|3:19:49
|2
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|3
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|4
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|5
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|7
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|8
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|9
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|10
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|11
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|12
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|14
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|15
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|16
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|17
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|18
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|19
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|20
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|24
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|25
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|26
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|27
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|28
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|29
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|30
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|31
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|32
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|33
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|34
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|35
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|36
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|37
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|38
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|39
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|40
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|41
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|42
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|43
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|44
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|45
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|46
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|48
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|49
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|51
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|52
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|53
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|54
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|55
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|56
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|57
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|58
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|59
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|61
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|63
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|65
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|66
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|67
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|68
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|69
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|70
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|71
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|72
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|73
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|74
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|75
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|76
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|77
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|78
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|79
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|80
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|81
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|82
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|83
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|84
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|85
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|86
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|87
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|88
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|89
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|90
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|91
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|92
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|93
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|95
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|96
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|97
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|98
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|99
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|100
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|101
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|104
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|105
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|106
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|107
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|108
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:00:22
|109
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:00:37
|110
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|111
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:00:39
|112
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|113
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:41
|114
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|115
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|116
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|117
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:01:08
|118
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:25
|119
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|120
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|121
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|122
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|123
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|124
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:01:44
|125
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:09
|126
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:05:11
|127
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:08:02
|128
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|129
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|DNF
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|DNF
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Chile
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|3
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|2
|3
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|1
|1
|Argentina
|9:59:27
|2
|D'Angelo & Antenucci
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|4
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|5
|Endura Racing
|6
|Cuba
|7
|Movistar
|8
|Colombia
|9
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:09
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Androni-Giocattoli
|12
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|13
|Chile
|14
|Onda
|15
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:18
|16
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|17
|Uruguay
|18
|Brasil
|0:00:27
|19
|Ecuador
|0:00:50
|20
|Bolivia
|0:00:57
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|12:12:07
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:10
|4
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:24
|5
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:36
|6
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:00:44
|7
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:03
|8
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:01:10
|9
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|10
|Iker Camaño (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:01:30
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:01:33
|12
|Juan E. Arango (Col) Colombia
|0:01:39
|13
|David De Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|14
|Jonathan Millan (Col) Colombia
|0:02:05
|15
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:02:18
|16
|Patxi Vila (Spa) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:02:19
|17
|Alexandro Marque (Spa) Onda
|0:02:30
|18
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:35
|19
|Matias Medici (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:40
|20
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:02:43
|21
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:02:44
|23
|Jose Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|24
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:03:07
|25
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:03:16
|26
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|27
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|0:03:24
|28
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|0:03:26
|29
|Byron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:45
|30
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:03:46
|31
|Renato Seabra (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:50
|32
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:56
|33
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:01
|34
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Onda
|0:04:05
|35
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:06
|36
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:04:13
|37
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:23
|38
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:30
|39
|David Clarke (GBr) Endura Racing
|40
|Leandro Messineo (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:32
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:33
|43
|Nestor Pias (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:36
|44
|Tiego Gasparoto (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:39
|45
|Jose Medina (Chi) Chile
|0:05:10
|46
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:13
|47
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:23
|48
|Adelio Silva (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:34
|49
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:49
|50
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:06:10
|51
|Adrian Palomares (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:06:11
|52
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) Chile
|0:06:16
|53
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:20
|54
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:26
|55
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|0:06:28
|56
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Movistar
|0:06:32
|57
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Bolivia
|58
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Bolivia
|0:06:45
|59
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:46
|60
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:50
|61
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:06:55
|62
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:07:19
|63
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:20
|64
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|65
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:07:29
|66
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|67
|Celio Sousa (Por) Onda
|68
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Unitedhealthcare
|69
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|70
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:31
|71
|Sebastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|72
|Lucas Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:07:57
|73
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:01
|74
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:36
|75
|Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar
|0:08:47
|76
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:08:52
|77
|Horacio Gallardo (Bol) Bolivia
|0:08:57
|78
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:07
|79
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:09:08
|80
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Colombia
|81
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:09:19
|82
|Ramico Calpa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:09:40
|83
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) Uruguay
|0:10:01
|84
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:14
|85
|Mauro Richeze (Arg) Argentina
|0:10:16
|86
|Jorge Soto (Uru) Uruguay
|87
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:10:22
|88
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:10:24
|89
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:10:26
|90
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|0:10:29
|91
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:10:42
|92
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar
|0:10:50
|93
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Cuba
|0:11:03
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:27
|95
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:11:28
|96
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:12:06
|97
|Jacobo Guarneri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:24
|98
|Gustavo A. Miño (Par) Paraguay
|0:12:52
|99
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:12:55
|100
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:05
|101
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|0:13:06
|102
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar
|103
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar
|104
|Ion Pardo (Spa) Onda
|0:13:15
|105
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|107
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|108
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Daizon Mendez (Bra) Brasil
|0:13:22
|111
|Bruno Lima (Por) Onda
|0:14:02
|112
|Gairo Ermiti (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|113
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:14:04
|114
|Nemesio Garcia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:17
|115
|Jose L. Miraglia (Uru) Uruguay
|0:14:45
|116
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:14:54
|117
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|118
|Steffen Rodachla (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|119
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:14:58
|120
|Cristian Benenati (Ita) De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:16:06
|121
|Cristian Rosa (Bra) Brasil
|0:16:30
|122
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:16:39
|123
|Arlex Castro (Col) Colombia
|0:17:01
|124
|Yamil Montaño (Bol) Bolivia
|0:19:26
|125
|Felipe Delai (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:39
|126
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Chile
|0:21:52
|127
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:27:24
|128
|Luis Calispa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:28:41
|129
|Jose Luis Arroyo (Par) Paraguay
|0:33:02
|1
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|4
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|6
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Movistar
|4
|6
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|9
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|10
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|2
|11
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) D'Angelo & Antenucci
|1
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|pts
|2
|Richard Mascarañas (Uru) Uruguay
|9
|3
|Juan Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|6
|4
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|1
|7
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|8
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|1
|9
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|1
|10
|Marco Crespo (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|1
|1
|Josue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Felix Baron (Col) Colombia
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|4
|Cristian Martinez (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Nerz Dominik (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Caja Granada
|7
|Piter Campero (Bol) Bolivia
|1
|Argentina
|36:38:16
|2
|Colombia
|0:03:08
|3
|Endura Racing
|0:04:37
|4
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:04:38
|5
|Movistar
|0:06:01
|6
|Androni-Giocattoli
|0:06:54
|7
|Chile
|0:07:15
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:23
|9
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:08:29
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:58
|11
|Andalucia-Caja Granada
|0:09:50
|12
|Cuba
|0:11:35
|13
|Onda
|0:12:00
|14
|Ecuador
|0:12:32
|15
|Unitedhealthcare
|0:13:41
|16
|De Rosa-Flaminia
|0:14:22
|17
|Uruguay
|0:15:03
|18
|Bolivia
|0:15:10
|19
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:22:55
|20
|Brasil
|0:23:50
