Image 1 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie after being in a break for nearly the entire stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) wins stage 1 and takes over the overall lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) alone in the lead on the finishing climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) soloed to victory after dropping his three breakaway companions. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 9 Stage 1 runner-up Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD) crosses the finish line in Leysin. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 9 The Tour de Romandie podium girls left their mark on new race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha) (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) finishes alone to win a rainy, cold stage 1. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) takes over the GC lead at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP)

For the second straight day at the Tour de Romandie an unlikely figure took both the stage victory and top position on general classification. While unheralded Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the surprise prologue winner yesterday, today's honour went to Pavel Brutt (Katusha).

The 29-year-old Russian is no stranger to long-shot breakaways and while in the usual scenario the escape is neutralised by a vigilant peloton, today's opening road stage at the Tour de Romandie was hardly ordinary.

Brutt powered to a dramatic solo victory in Leysin after being part of a four-man break which formed just 6km into the 172.6km stage and stayed away through to the finish. On a cold, rainy day in Switzerland the Russian proved strongest of the break which shattered on the pair of category one climbs in the final 20km.

Brutt topped runner-up Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre-ISD) by 56 seconds while Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) finished in third place 19 seconds later.

The fourth man in the break, Australian road champion Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo), finished 1:23 behind Brutt atop the category one mountain.

Italy's Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) led in an elite selection of GC contenders 1:59 behind the Russian for fifth place.

Brutt's long day on the attack also moved him into the overall lead. The Katusha rider holds a one-minute advantage over Kvachuk while Samoilau holds third at 1:22.

Prologue winner and overnight race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 39th on the day, 2:47 behind Brutt, and dropped to 31st overall.

"It was a very difficult stage because of its climbing and the weather conditions," said Brutt. "When we started, we were against a strong headwind and it was easy to accumulate seconds over the group. Then I decided to try the solo breakaway because I was feeling good and, finally, this splendid victory came.

"I don't think I'll be able to fight for the final general classification victory. I wanted to win a stage and I managed to, but I don't think my goal has to be the final victory. Anyway, I'm very happy with my second success [of the season]."

For much of the stage it appeared that the overall general classification battle would become a four-way contest between Brutt, Bobridge, Kvachuk and Samoilau as Euskaltel-Euskadi opted not to defend the leader's jersey.

Without a dedicated group of riders to set tempo, the escapees motored out to a 12-minute lead after 50km of racing. As the lead further grew to 13 minutes the BMC squad of 2006 Tour de Romandie champion Cadel Evans, however, assumed the pace-making duties to keep the quartet in check. Evans's teammates Danilo Wyss plus prologue runner-up Taylor Phinney did yeoman's work on the front which steadily reduced the gap.

Sky, Astana, Liquigas-Cannondale and eventually Euskaltel-Euskadi also contributed riders to the front of the peloton but the break still held a lead in excess of five minutes with 25km remaining.

On the penultimate climb, whose summit was positioned 22km from the finish, Kvachuk attacked and took maximum KOM points at the top. The break further re-shuffled on the descent as Kvachuk was brought back and Brutt and Samoilau leapt off the front.

Meanwhile, With 17km to go, BMC put five riders on the front of the peloton and set a furious tempo to make a final run at reducing the break's leading margin.

At the head of the race Brutt and Samoilau put time into their former breakaway companions and began the 8.5km climb to the finish together. As the duo climbed to the finish in Leysin, Brutt made his move with 4km remaining, dropping the Movistar rider and knocking out a steady tempo through to the end.

Kvachuk overtook Samoilau on the finishing ascent, while Bobridge managed to hold off by 36 seconds the advances of an elite selection of 22 riders containing the favoured GC contenders.

Full Results 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 4:27:41 2 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:56 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:15 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:23 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:59 6 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 11 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 12 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 19 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:17 27 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:29 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 29 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 30 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:36 31 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 33 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:02:46 38 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 39 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 41 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:03 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:07 50 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 51 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:03:15 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:23 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:28 56 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 60 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:38 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 65 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 66 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:15 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 68 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:20 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:21 74 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 75 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:46 77 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:31 78 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 80 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 81 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 83 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 86 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 87 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 88 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 91 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:53 94 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:05:59 95 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:49 96 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:14 97 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 99 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 100 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:44 104 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:46 105 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:21 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:23 107 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 108 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:28 109 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 110 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 112 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:07 113 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 114 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:16 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:31 116 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:42 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 118 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 119 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:13 121 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 122 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:16 123 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:11:22 124 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:50 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:13:06 126 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:54 128 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:00 130 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 131 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 132 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:19 133 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:16:52 134 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 136 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 138 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 139 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 140 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 142 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 143 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 144 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 145 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 146 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 148 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 149 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 150 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:17:11 DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana DNS Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana DNS Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Mountain 1 - Mont-Pèlerin (Cat. 2) 62.5km 1 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 3 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Pillon (Cat. 1) 150.1km 1 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 12 pts 2 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 8 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 4 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 3 - Leysin (Cat. 1) 168.1 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 12 pts 2 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 8 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 6 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Sprint 1 - Semsales, 77.2km 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 pts 2 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Le Rosex, 158.4km 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 3 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Teams 1 Lampre - ISD 13:28:03 2 Movistar Team 0:00:21 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:33 4 Katusha Team 0:01:19 5 Geox-TMC 0:01:39 6 Leopard Trek 0:01:46 7 Sky Procycling 0:02:09 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 9 BMC Racing Team 0:02:36 10 HTC-Highroad 0:03:09 11 Team RadioShack 0:03:27 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:30 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:48 14 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:53 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:59 17 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:48 18 Team Europcar 0:07:50 19 Pro Team Astana 0:08:07 20 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:30

General classification after stage 1 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 4:31:26 2 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:01:00 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:22 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:31 5 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:04 6 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:09 11 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:02:10 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 15 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:02:11 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:02:13 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:14 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:02:16 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:21 22 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 23 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:31 25 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:02:35 26 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:02:38 27 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 28 Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:39 29 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:02:40 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:02:41 31 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:42 32 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:02:43 33 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 36 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:49 37 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:02:51 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:53 39 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:02 41 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:03 42 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 43 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 44 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 45 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:03:09 46 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:11 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:13 48 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:14 50 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 51 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:03:18 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:25 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:03:29 55 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:03:32 56 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:03:39 60 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:42 63 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:48 64 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:52 65 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 66 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 67 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack 0:04:18 68 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:04:19 69 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:20 70 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:23 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:26 72 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:27 73 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:29 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 75 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 76 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:55 77 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:05:27 78 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:33 79 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:34 80 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:35 81 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:36 82 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:05:37 83 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:05:38 85 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 87 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:39 89 Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek 0:05:40 90 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:41 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:02 93 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:06:10 94 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:06:20 95 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:57 96 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:14 97 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:17 98 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:18 99 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:21 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 101 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:07:30 103 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:07:42 104 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:53 105 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:08:33 106 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:34 107 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:08:35 108 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:37 109 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:08:39 110 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:41 112 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:19 113 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:29 114 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:38 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:44 116 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:50 117 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:58 119 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:00 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:13 121 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:16 122 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:29 123 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 124 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 125 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:12 126 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:13:16 127 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:59 128 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:03 129 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:08 130 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:12 131 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:18 132 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:32 133 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:47 134 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:16:51 135 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:54 136 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:16:55 137 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:56 138 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 139 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:58 140 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:00 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 144 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:03 145 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:04 146 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 147 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:17:05 148 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:17:08 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 150 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:17 151 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:17:23

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 24 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 22 3 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 22 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint classificaton 1 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 3 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 4 4 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4

Young rider classification 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:32:57 2 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:50 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC 0:01:04 4 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:11 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:31 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:21 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:55 11 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:03:56 12 Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:05 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:06 14 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:04:39 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:46 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:06:11 17 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:48 18 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:58 19 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:41 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:16 21 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:23 22 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:32 23 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:33 24 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:15:37