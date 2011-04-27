Brutt force: Russian rampages in Romandie
Katusha rider takes over GC lead after stage-long break
For the second straight day at the Tour de Romandie an unlikely figure took both the stage victory and top position on general classification. While unheralded Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the surprise prologue winner yesterday, today's honour went to Pavel Brutt (Katusha).
The 29-year-old Russian is no stranger to long-shot breakaways and while in the usual scenario the escape is neutralised by a vigilant peloton, today's opening road stage at the Tour de Romandie was hardly ordinary.
Brutt powered to a dramatic solo victory in Leysin after being part of a four-man break which formed just 6km into the 172.6km stage and stayed away through to the finish. On a cold, rainy day in Switzerland the Russian proved strongest of the break which shattered on the pair of category one climbs in the final 20km.
Brutt topped runner-up Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre-ISD) by 56 seconds while Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) finished in third place 19 seconds later.
The fourth man in the break, Australian road champion Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo), finished 1:23 behind Brutt atop the category one mountain.
Italy's Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) led in an elite selection of GC contenders 1:59 behind the Russian for fifth place.
Brutt's long day on the attack also moved him into the overall lead. The Katusha rider holds a one-minute advantage over Kvachuk while Samoilau holds third at 1:22.
Prologue winner and overnight race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 39th on the day, 2:47 behind Brutt, and dropped to 31st overall.
"It was a very difficult stage because of its climbing and the weather conditions," said Brutt. "When we started, we were against a strong headwind and it was easy to accumulate seconds over the group. Then I decided to try the solo breakaway because I was feeling good and, finally, this splendid victory came.
"I don't think I'll be able to fight for the final general classification victory. I wanted to win a stage and I managed to, but I don't think my goal has to be the final victory. Anyway, I'm very happy with my second success [of the season]."
For much of the stage it appeared that the overall general classification battle would become a four-way contest between Brutt, Bobridge, Kvachuk and Samoilau as Euskaltel-Euskadi opted not to defend the leader's jersey.
Without a dedicated group of riders to set tempo, the escapees motored out to a 12-minute lead after 50km of racing. As the lead further grew to 13 minutes the BMC squad of 2006 Tour de Romandie champion Cadel Evans, however, assumed the pace-making duties to keep the quartet in check. Evans's teammates Danilo Wyss plus prologue runner-up Taylor Phinney did yeoman's work on the front which steadily reduced the gap.
Sky, Astana, Liquigas-Cannondale and eventually Euskaltel-Euskadi also contributed riders to the front of the peloton but the break still held a lead in excess of five minutes with 25km remaining.
On the penultimate climb, whose summit was positioned 22km from the finish, Kvachuk attacked and took maximum KOM points at the top. The break further re-shuffled on the descent as Kvachuk was brought back and Brutt and Samoilau leapt off the front.
Meanwhile, With 17km to go, BMC put five riders on the front of the peloton and set a furious tempo to make a final run at reducing the break's leading margin.
At the head of the race Brutt and Samoilau put time into their former breakaway companions and began the 8.5km climb to the finish together. As the duo climbed to the finish in Leysin, Brutt made his move with 4km remaining, dropping the Movistar rider and knocking out a steady tempo through to the end.
Kvachuk overtook Samoilau on the finishing ascent, while Bobridge managed to hold off by 36 seconds the advances of an elite selection of 22 riders containing the favoured GC contenders.
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:27:41
|2
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:56
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:23
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:59
|6
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|12
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|19
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:17
|27
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:29
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|29
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|30
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:36
|31
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:02:46
|38
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|41
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:03
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:07
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|51
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:03:15
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:23
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:28
|56
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:38
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|65
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|66
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:15
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|68
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:20
|73
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:21
|74
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|75
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|77
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|78
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|86
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|87
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|88
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|91
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:53
|94
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:05:59
|95
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:49
|96
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:14
|97
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|99
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|100
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:44
|104
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:46
|105
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:21
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:23
|107
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|108
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:28
|109
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|110
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:31
|112
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:07
|113
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|114
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:16
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:31
|116
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:42
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|118
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|119
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|121
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:16
|123
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:11:22
|124
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:13:06
|126
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|128
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:00
|130
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|131
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|132
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|133
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:16:52
|134
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|136
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|138
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|139
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|140
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|142
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|143
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|144
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|145
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|146
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|148
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|149
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|150
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:11
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNS
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|DNS
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|3
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|12
|pts
|2
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|4
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|8
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|13:28:03
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:33
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:19
|5
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:39
|6
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:46
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:09
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|0:03:09
|11
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:27
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:30
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:53
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:59
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:48
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:07:50
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|0:08:07
|20
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:30
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:31:26
|2
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:00
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:22
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:31
|5
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:04
|6
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:09
|11
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:02:10
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|15
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:11
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:13
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:14
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:02:16
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:21
|22
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|25
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:02:35
|26
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:02:38
|27
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:39
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:40
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:41
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:42
|32
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:02:43
|33
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|34
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|36
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|37
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:02:51
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:53
|39
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:02
|41
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:03
|42
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|43
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|44
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:03:09
|46
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:11
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|48
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:14
|50
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|51
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:03:18
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:03:29
|55
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:32
|56
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:39
|60
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:42
|63
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:48
|64
|Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:52
|65
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|66
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|67
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
|0:04:18
|68
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:04:19
|69
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:20
|70
|Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:26
|72
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:27
|73
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:29
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|75
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|77
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:27
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:33
|79
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:34
|80
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:35
|81
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:36
|82
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:37
|83
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:38
|85
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:39
|89
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
|0:05:40
|90
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:41
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:02
|93
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:06:10
|94
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:06:20
|95
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:57
|96
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:14
|97
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:17
|98
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:18
|99
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:21
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|101
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:07:30
|103
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:07:42
|104
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:53
|105
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:33
|106
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:34
|107
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:35
|108
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:37
|109
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:08:39
|110
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:41
|112
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:19
|113
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:29
|114
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:38
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:44
|116
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:50
|117
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|118
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:58
|119
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:00
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|121
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|122
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:29
|123
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|124
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|125
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:12
|126
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:13:16
|127
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|128
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|129
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:08
|130
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:12
|131
|Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:18
|132
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:32
|133
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:47
|134
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:51
|135
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:54
|136
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:16:55
|137
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:56
|138
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|139
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:58
|140
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:00
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|144
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:03
|145
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:04
|146
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|147
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|148
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:17:08
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:17
|151
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:23
|1
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|24
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|3
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|4
|4
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:32:57
|2
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:50
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
|0:01:04
|4
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:11
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:31
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:21
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:55
|11
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:56
|12
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:05
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:06
|14
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:04:39
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:46
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:11
|17
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:48
|18
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:08:58
|19
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:41
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:16
|21
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:23
|22
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:32
|23
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:33
|24
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:15:37
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|13:39:41
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:17
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|5
|Leopard Trek
|0:01:28
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:01:32
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:57
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|10
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:39
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:05
|12
|Team RadioShack
|0:03:06
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|15
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:40
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:01
|17
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:37
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:07:46
|19
|Pro Team Astana
|0:07:54
|20
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:22
