Brutt force: Russian rampages in Romandie

Katusha rider takes over GC lead after stage-long break

Image 1 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) won stage 1 of the Tour de Romandie after being in a break for nearly the entire stage.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) wins stage 1 and takes over the overall lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) in the leader's yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) alone in the lead on the finishing climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) soloed to victory after dropping his three breakaway companions.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 9

Stage 1 runner-up Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD) crosses the finish line in Leysin.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 9

The Tour de Romandie podium girls left their mark on new race leader Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) finishes alone to win a rainy, cold stage 1.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 9

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) takes over the GC lead at the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: AFP)

For the second straight day at the Tour de Romandie an unlikely figure took both the stage victory and top position on general classification. While unheralded Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the surprise prologue winner yesterday, today's honour went to Pavel Brutt (Katusha).

The 29-year-old Russian is no stranger to long-shot breakaways and while in the usual scenario the escape is neutralised by a vigilant peloton, today's opening road stage at the Tour de Romandie was hardly ordinary.

Brutt powered to a dramatic solo victory in Leysin after being part of a four-man break which formed just 6km into the 172.6km stage and stayed away through to the finish. On a cold, rainy day in Switzerland the Russian proved strongest of the break which shattered on the pair of category one climbs in the final 20km.

Brutt topped runner-up Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre-ISD) by 56 seconds while Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) finished in third place 19 seconds later.

The fourth man in the break, Australian road champion Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo), finished 1:23 behind Brutt atop the category one mountain.

Italy's Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) led in an elite selection of GC contenders 1:59 behind the Russian for fifth place.

Brutt's long day on the attack also moved him into the overall lead. The Katusha rider holds a one-minute advantage over Kvachuk while Samoilau holds third at 1:22.

Prologue winner and overnight race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished 39th on the day, 2:47 behind Brutt, and dropped to 31st overall.

"It was a very difficult stage because of its climbing and the weather conditions," said Brutt. "When we started, we were against a strong headwind and it was easy to accumulate seconds over the group. Then I decided to try the solo breakaway because I was feeling good and, finally, this splendid victory came.

"I don't think I'll be able to fight for the final general classification victory. I wanted to win a stage and I managed to, but I don't think my goal has to be the final victory. Anyway, I'm very happy with my second success [of the season]."

For much of the stage it appeared that the overall general classification battle would become a four-way contest between Brutt, Bobridge, Kvachuk and Samoilau as Euskaltel-Euskadi opted not to defend the leader's jersey.

Without a dedicated group of riders to set tempo, the escapees motored out to a 12-minute lead after 50km of racing. As the lead further grew to 13 minutes the BMC squad of 2006 Tour de Romandie champion Cadel Evans, however, assumed the pace-making duties to keep the quartet in check. Evans's teammates Danilo Wyss plus prologue runner-up Taylor Phinney did yeoman's work on the front which steadily reduced the gap.

Sky, Astana, Liquigas-Cannondale and eventually Euskaltel-Euskadi also contributed riders to the front of the peloton but the break still held a lead in excess of five minutes with 25km remaining.

On the penultimate climb, whose summit was positioned 22km from the finish, Kvachuk attacked and took maximum KOM points at the top. The break further re-shuffled on the descent as Kvachuk was brought back and Brutt and Samoilau leapt off the front.

Meanwhile, With 17km to go, BMC put five riders on the front of the peloton and set a furious tempo to make a final run at reducing the break's leading margin.

At the head of the race Brutt and Samoilau put time into their former breakaway companions and began the 8.5km climb to the finish together. As the duo climbed to the finish in Leysin, Brutt made his move with 4km remaining, dropping the Movistar rider and knocking out a steady tempo through to the end.

Kvachuk overtook Samoilau on the finishing ascent, while Bobridge managed to hold off by 36 seconds the advances of an elite selection of 22 riders containing the favoured GC contenders.

Full Results
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team4:27:41
2Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:56
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:15
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:23
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:59
6Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
11Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
12Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
19Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:17
27Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:29
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
29Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC
30Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:36
31Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
33Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:02:46
38Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
39Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
41Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:03
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:07
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
51Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:03:15
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:23
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:28
56Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
60Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:38
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
64David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
65Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team
66Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:15
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
68Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
69David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
71Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:20
73Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:21
74Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
75Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack
76Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:46
77José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:31
78Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
79Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
81Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
82Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
83Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
84Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
86Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek
87Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
88Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
91Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
92Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:53
94Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:05:59
95Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:49
96Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:14
97Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
100Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
101Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
102Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:44
104Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:46
105Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:21
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:23
107Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
108Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:28
109Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
110Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
112Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:07
113Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
114Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:16
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:31
116Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:42
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
118Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
119Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
120Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:13
121Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:16
123Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:11:22
124Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:50
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:13:06
126Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
127Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:54
128Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:00
130Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
131Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
132Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:19
133Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:16:52
134Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
136Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
138Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
140Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
142Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
143Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC
144Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
145Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
146Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
147Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
148Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
149Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
150Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:17:11
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNSRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
DNSNicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard

Mountain 1 - Mont-Pèlerin (Cat. 2) 62.5km
1Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team8pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6
3Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Pillon (Cat. 1) 150.1km
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD12pts
2Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team8
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 3 - Leysin (Cat. 1) 168.1
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team12pts
2Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD8
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team6
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Sprint 1 - Semsales, 77.2km
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6pts
2Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Le Rosex, 158.4km
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
3Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Teams
1Lampre - ISD13:28:03
2Movistar Team0:00:21
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:33
4Katusha Team0:01:19
5Geox-TMC0:01:39
6Leopard Trek0:01:46
7Sky Procycling0:02:09
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
9BMC Racing Team0:02:36
10HTC-Highroad0:03:09
11Team RadioShack0:03:27
12Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:30
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:48
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:53
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:59
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:48
18Team Europcar0:07:50
19Pro Team Astana0:08:07
20Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:30

General classification after stage 1
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team4:31:26
2Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:00
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:22
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:31
5Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:04
6Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
8Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:09
11Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Leopard Trek0:02:10
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
15Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:02:11
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
17Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:02:13
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:14
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:02:16
21Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:21
22Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
23John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:31
25Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:02:35
26Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:02:38
27David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
28Rui Alberto Faria Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:39
29Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:02:40
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:41
31Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:42
32Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:02:43
33Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
34Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
36Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:49
37Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:02:51
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:53
39Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:02
41Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:03
42Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
43Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
44Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
45Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:03:09
46Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:11
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:13
48Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:14
50Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
51Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:03:18
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:25
54Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:03:29
55David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:03:32
56Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:03:39
60Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:42
63Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:48
64Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:52
65Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
66David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
67Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team RadioShack0:04:18
68Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:04:19
69Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:20
70Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:23
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:26
72Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:27
73Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:29
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
75Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
76Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:55
77Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:05:27
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:33
79Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:34
80Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:35
81Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:36
82Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:05:37
83Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:05:38
85José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
87Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:39
89Brice Feillu (Fra) Leopard Trek0:05:40
90Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:41
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:02
93Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:06:10
94Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:06:20
95Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:57
96Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:14
97Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:17
98Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:18
99Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:21
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
101Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
102Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:07:30
103Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:07:42
104Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:53
105Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:08:33
106Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:34
107Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:08:35
108Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:37
109Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:39
110Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:41
112Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:19
113Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:29
114Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:38
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:44
116Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:50
117Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:58
119Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:00
120Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:13
121Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:16
122Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:29
123Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
124Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
125Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:12
126Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:13:16
127Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:59
128Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:03
129Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:08
130Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:12
131Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:18
132Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:32
133Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:47
134Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:16:51
135Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:54
136Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:16:55
137Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:56
138Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
139Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:58
140Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:00
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
144Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:03
145Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:04
146Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
147Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:17:05
148Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:17:08
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
150Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:17
151Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:17:23

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD24pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team22
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team22
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint classificaton
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team6pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
3Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD4
4Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4

Young rider classification
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:32:57
2Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:50
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Geox-TMC0:01:04
4Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:11
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:31
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:21
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:55
11Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:03:56
12Jesús Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:05
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:06
14Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:04:39
15Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:46
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:06:11
17Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:48
18Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:58
19Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:41
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:16
21Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:23
22Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:32
23Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:33
24Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC0:15:37

Teams classification
1Lampre - ISD13:39:41
2Movistar Team0:00:16
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:17
4Katusha Team0:01:14
5Leopard Trek0:01:28
6Geox-TMC0:01:32
7Sky Procycling0:01:57
8AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
9BMC Racing Team0:02:14
10HTC-Highroad0:02:39
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:05
12Team RadioShack0:03:06
13Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
15Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:40
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:01
17Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:37
18Team Europcar0:07:46
19Pro Team Astana0:07:54
20Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:22

