Tour de Romandie Féminin 2025
249.69km of racing over 3 stages with 3,356m of elevation gain
The 2025 edition of the Tour de Romandie Féminin will deliver 249.69km of racing over 3 stages with 3,356m of elevation gain, starting with a race against the clock to start opening up the gaps on the overall from the very first day. The key mountain stage is then on day two of the racing with a punchy day of racing around an Aigle loop to close out the proceedings on Sunday.
Stage 1: Huémoz – Villars-sur-Ollon ITT
An uphill slope across the 4.39km opening individual time trial adds 295m of elevation gain as riders work their way through from the ski area of Huémoz to the scenic views of Villars-sur-Ollon.
Stage 2: Conthey – La Tzoumaz
The second day of racing from Conthey starts off relatively flat, the exception being when it loops twice past the category 3 Chamoson climb. The bulk of the 1,657m of climbing is in the final 13km of the 123.2km stage, with the category 1 summit finish of La Tzoumaz likely to deliver the most crucial GC moment of the tour.
Stage 3: Aigle
The flattest part of the 122.1km final stage, which starts and finishes in Aigle, comes as the race loops north through Vionnaz, Noville and Roche but that flatter profile doesn't last given the 1,404m of vertical ascent on the agenda. The climbs aren't long but they regularly punctuate the terrain, with the five category 3 ascents beginning just a little before the race hits the 50km mark. The last of the climbs, Antagnes, then tops out at around 10km to go, but there is another gradual uphill toward the final finish line in Aigle.
