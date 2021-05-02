Live coverage
Tour de Romandie stage 5: Live coverage
All the action from the final time trial
Anyway, that's your preamble. To really get your bearings, here's what happened yesterday. It was insane.
Otherwise, the main interest in today's stage is the battle for the overall title, with the GC contenders setting off at the top of the bill.
Woods leads the race but Thomas, in second place at 11 seconds, will be the favourite. Even Woods has given himself little hope of staying in yellow, while third-placed Ben O'Connor will surely be looking to hang onto the podium.
Thomas, second on the opening prologue, could also be in the mix for the stage win, especially with the incentive of going for GC, and Ineos also have Richie Porte, third in that prologue, in fourth overall at 36 seconds - just three seconds behind Marc Soler (Movistar) on GC.
There aren't many time trial specialists among the early starters. We'll likely have to wait for Stefan Bissegger (EF-Nippo) at 12:50 for our first true benchmark, and four-time TT world champ Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) sets off just after the rising Swiss star. Other candidates include current world champion Filippo Ganna and his predecessor and Ineos Grenadiers teammate Rohan Dennis, European champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), and French champion Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Imhof is off. The final stage of the Tour de Romandie is underway.
Riders will take on the course in reverse order of the general classification, setting off at one-minute intervals up to the top-20, who'll be separated by two minutes. Overall leader Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is the last rider down the ramp at 14:40.
We're almost ready to go. Claudio Imhof (Swiss national team) is the first rider off the start ramp at 12:17 local time, so in just a few minutes.
Shock horror, it's not raining today.
H-2 : Chrono final Fribourg Qui voyez-vous s'imposer aujourd'hui ?#TDR2021 #TDRnonstop #pournepasenperdreuneseconde pic.twitter.com/t9xXT3BpmiMay 2, 2021
Hello there and welcome along for the grand finale of the Tour de Romandie. We have a 16.19km individual time trial in Fribourg to decide the final destination of the leader's yellow jersey.
