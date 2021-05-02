Tour de Romandie stage 5: Live coverage

Refresh

Anyway, that's your preamble. To really get your bearings, here's what happened yesterday . It was insane.

Otherwise, the main interest in today's stage is the battle for the overall title, with the GC contenders setting off at the top of the bill.

Woods leads the race but Thomas, in second place at 11 seconds, will be the favourite. Even Woods has given himself little hope of staying in yellow, while third-placed Ben O'Connor will surely be looking to hang onto the podium.

Thomas, second on the opening prologue, could also be in the mix for the stage win, especially with the incentive of going for GC, and Ineos also have Richie Porte, third in that prologue, in fourth overall at 36 seconds - just three seconds behind Marc Soler (Movistar) on GC.