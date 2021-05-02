Trending

Tour de Romandie 2021: Stage 5 time trial start times

First rider off at 12:17 CET, Michael Woods last rider off at 14:40 CET

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) during Étoile de Bessèges - Tour du Gard 2021
The Tour de Romandie will come to a close in the stage 5 time trial, on a 16.9km course in Fribourg on Sunday. Michael Woods (Isreal Start-Up Nation) will be the last rider off the starting ramp as he leads the overall classification by 11 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 21 seconds over Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën).

Woods won the previous day's queen stage 4 after Thomas crashed in the two-up sprint at the summit finish at the Thyon ski resort. The Canadian was pleased with his stage victory but had all-but given up on the overall classification, indicating that his ability in the time trial wasn't strong enough to match the heavy-hitters in the discipline sitting behind him in the overall classification.

Also among the contenders for the overall title are Marc Soler (Movistar) at 33 seconds back, and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) at 36 seconds back, among others.

Those in contention for the stage win include Ineos Grenadiers' Rohan Dennis, Thomas and Porte, who swept the podium in the opening prologue, and then there is time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Claudio Imhof (Swiss National Team) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 12:17 CET. 

Tour de Romandie stage 5 time trial start times
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team 12:17:00
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 12:18:00
3Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:19:00
4Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 12:20:00
5Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12:21:00
6Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team 12:22:00
7Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team 12:23:00
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 12:24:00
9Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis 12:25:00
10Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team 12:26:00
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 12:27:00
12Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 12:28:00
13Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 12:29:00
14Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 12:30:00
15Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:31:00
16Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12:32:00
17Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 12:33:00
18Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12:34:00
19Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 12:35:00
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 12:36:00
21Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 12:37:00
22Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 12:38:00
23Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 12:39:00
24Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team 12:40:00
25Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12:41:00
26Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 12:42:00
27Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 12:43:00
28Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 12:44:00
29Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 12:45:00
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech 12:46:00
31Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12:47:00
32Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team 12:48:00
33Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12:49:00
34Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo 12:50:00
35Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 12:51:00
36Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 12:52:00
37Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 12:53:00
38Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 12:54:00
39Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 12:55:00
40Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 12:56:00
41Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 12:57:00
42Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 12:58:00
43Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12:59:00
44Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:00:00
45Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:01:00
46Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:02:00
47Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13:03:00
48Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 13:04:00
49Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13:05:00
50Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 13:06:00
51Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 13:07:00
52Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:08:00
53Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 13:09:00
54Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:10:00
55Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:11:00
56Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13:12:00
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team 13:13:00
58Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM 13:14:00
59Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:15:00
60Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 13:16:00
61Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:17:00
62Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:18:00
63Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 13:19:00
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 13:20:00
65Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13:21:00
66Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13:22:00
67Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 13:23:00
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 13:24:00
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 13:25:00
70Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 13:26:00
71Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 13:27:00
72Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team 13:28:00
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 13:29:00
74Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos 13:30:00
75Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo 13:31:00
76Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:32:00
77Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13:33:00
78Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 13:34:00
79Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 13:35:00
80Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 13:36:00
81Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team 13:37:00
82Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13:38:00
83Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13:39:00
84Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13:40:00
85Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 13:41:00
86Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:42:00
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 13:43:00
88Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 13:44:00
89Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13:45:00
90Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:46:00
91Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13:47:00
92Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 13:48:00
93Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13:49:00
94Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13:50:00
95Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 13:51:00
96Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 13:52:00
97Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:53:00
98Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 13:54:00
99Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:55:00
100Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 13:56:00
101Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13:57:00
102Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13:58:00
103Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13:59:00
104Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 14:00:00
105Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:02:00
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 14:04:00
107Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:06:00
108Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 14:08:00
109Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:10:00
110Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:12:00
111Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:14:00
112Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:16:00
113Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 14:18:00
114Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 14:20:00
115Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:22:00
116Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 14:24:00
117Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 14:26:00
118Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 14:28:00
119Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 14:30:00
120Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 14:32:00
121Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 14:34:00
122Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 14:36:00
123Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:38:00
124Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 14:40:00