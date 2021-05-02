Tour de Romandie 2021: Stage 5 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews
First rider off at 12:17 CET, Michael Woods last rider off at 14:40 CET
The Tour de Romandie will come to a close in the stage 5 time trial, on a 16.9km course in Fribourg on Sunday. Michael Woods (Isreal Start-Up Nation) will be the last rider off the starting ramp as he leads the overall classification by 11 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 21 seconds over Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën).
Woods won the previous day's queen stage 4 after Thomas crashed in the two-up sprint at the summit finish at the Thyon ski resort. The Canadian was pleased with his stage victory but had all-but given up on the overall classification, indicating that his ability in the time trial wasn't strong enough to match the heavy-hitters in the discipline sitting behind him in the overall classification.
Also among the contenders for the overall title are Marc Soler (Movistar) at 33 seconds back, and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) at 36 seconds back, among others.
Those in contention for the stage win include Ineos Grenadiers' Rohan Dennis, Thomas and Porte, who swept the podium in the opening prologue, and then there is time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).
Claudio Imhof (Swiss National Team) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 12:17 CET.
Don't miss Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour de Romandie stage 5 time trial and check back after the stage for the full results, report and gallery.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Swiss National Team
|12:17:00
|2
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:18:00
|3
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:19:00
|4
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|12:20:00
|5
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:21:00
|6
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|12:22:00
|7
|Cyrille Thiery (Swi) Swiss National Team
|12:23:00
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12:24:00
|9
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
|12:25:00
|10
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|12:26:00
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|12:27:00
|12
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|12:28:00
|13
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|12:29:00
|14
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|12:30:00
|15
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12:31:00
|16
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12:32:00
|17
|Charlie Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|12:33:00
|18
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12:34:00
|19
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|12:35:00
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|12:36:00
|21
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|12:37:00
|22
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|12:38:00
|23
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|12:39:00
|24
|Matthias Reutimann (Swi) Swiss National Team
|12:40:00
|25
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12:41:00
|26
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|12:42:00
|27
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|12:43:00
|28
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|12:44:00
|29
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|12:45:00
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|12:46:00
|31
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12:47:00
|32
|Joel Suter (Swi) Swiss National Team
|12:48:00
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12:49:00
|34
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-Nippo
|12:50:00
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|12:51:00
|36
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|12:52:00
|37
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|12:53:00
|38
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|12:54:00
|39
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|12:55:00
|40
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|12:56:00
|41
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|12:57:00
|42
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|12:58:00
|43
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|12:59:00
|44
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:00:00
|45
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:01:00
|46
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:02:00
|47
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13:03:00
|48
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:04:00
|49
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|13:05:00
|50
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|13:06:00
|51
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|13:07:00
|52
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:08:00
|53
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:09:00
|54
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:10:00
|55
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:11:00
|56
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|13:12:00
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:13:00
|58
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|13:14:00
|59
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:15:00
|60
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|13:16:00
|61
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:17:00
|62
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:18:00
|63
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|13:19:00
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|13:20:00
|65
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13:21:00
|66
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:22:00
|67
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|13:23:00
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|13:24:00
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|13:25:00
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|13:26:00
|71
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|13:27:00
|72
|Mathias Fluckiger (Swi) Swiss National Team
|13:28:00
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|13:29:00
|74
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Team Qhubeka Assos
|13:30:00
|75
|Julien El Fares (Fra) EF Education-Nippo
|13:31:00
|76
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:32:00
|77
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13:33:00
|78
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|13:34:00
|79
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|13:35:00
|80
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|13:36:00
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Swiss National Team
|13:37:00
|82
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13:38:00
|83
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13:39:00
|84
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:40:00
|85
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:41:00
|86
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|13:42:00
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|13:43:00
|88
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|13:44:00
|89
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:45:00
|90
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:46:00
|91
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:47:00
|92
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|13:48:00
|93
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13:49:00
|94
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|13:50:00
|95
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|13:51:00
|96
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|13:52:00
|97
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:53:00
|98
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|13:54:00
|99
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:55:00
|100
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|13:56:00
|101
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13:57:00
|102
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13:58:00
|103
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|13:59:00
|104
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|14:00:00
|105
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:02:00
|106
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:04:00
|107
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:06:00
|108
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|14:08:00
|109
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:10:00
|110
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:12:00
|111
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:14:00
|112
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:16:00
|113
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|14:18:00
|114
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|14:20:00
|115
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:22:00
|116
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:24:00
|117
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|14:26:00
|118
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|14:28:00
|119
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14:30:00
|120
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:32:00
|121
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:34:00
|122
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|14:36:00
|123
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:38:00
|124
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|14:40:00
