Tour de Romandie 2021: Stage 5 time trial start times

The Tour de Romandie will come to a close in the stage 5 time trial, on a 16.9km course in Fribourg on Sunday. Michael Woods (Isreal Start-Up Nation) will be the last rider off the starting ramp as he leads the overall classification by 11 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 21 seconds over Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën).

Woods won the previous day's queen stage 4 after Thomas crashed in the two-up sprint at the summit finish at the Thyon ski resort. The Canadian was pleased with his stage victory but had all-but given up on the overall classification, indicating that his ability in the time trial wasn't strong enough to match the heavy-hitters in the discipline sitting behind him in the overall classification.

Also among the contenders for the overall title are Marc Soler (Movistar) at 33 seconds back, and Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) at 36 seconds back, among others.

Those in contention for the stage win include Ineos Grenadiers' Rohan Dennis, Thomas and Porte, who swept the podium in the opening prologue, and then there is time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

Claudio Imhof (Swiss National Team) will be the first rider off the starting ramp at 12:17 CET.

Don't miss Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour de Romandie stage 5 time trial and check back after the stage for the full results, report and gallery.