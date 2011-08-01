Ramsey escapes for Tour de Nez victory
Bahati, Vennell take podium spots
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|1:31:56
|2
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:00:41
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissel)
|4
|Alexander Candelario (KBS)
|5
|Ricardo Escuela
|0:01:07
|6
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:01:08
|7
|Daniel Holloway (KBS)
|0:01:12
|8
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:18
|9
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|0:01:19
|10
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:20
|11
|Jonathan Mumford (KBS)
|0:01:48
|12
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:02:02
|13
|Roman Kilun (Ouch Presented by Max)
|14
|Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|15
|Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)
|16
|Maxim Jenkins (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|17
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|18
|Sam Bassetti (ALA Cycling Team p/b Lombardi)
|19
|Jesse Anthony (Team Type 1)
|0:02:07
|20
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|21
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|22
|Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|23
|Evan Huffman (Cal Giant/Specialized)
|24
|Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling Team p/b Lombardi)
|25
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|26
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
|0:02:10
|27
|Kevin Mullervy (team exergy)
|28
|Logan Loader (Ride Clean P/B Patentit.com)
|29
|Lucas Binder (Cal Cycling)
|30
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
|31
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth)
|32
|Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNS
|Rob Brandt (Great Basin Imaging / Kinetic)
|DNS
|Dylan Seguin (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNS
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|DNS
|Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNS
|Matt Rossman
|DNS
|John Piasta (All Sport-Team Swift)
|DNS
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly)
|DNF
|Benjamin Swedberg (Cal Giant/Specialized)
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nicholas Oliver (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Micah Herman (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic C)
|DNF
|Bradley Gehrig (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|DNF
|Josh Rennie (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (team exergy)
|DNF
|Charles Hutcheson (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HA)
|DNF
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Mark Shimahara (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Luke Ramseth (Adventures Edge)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy