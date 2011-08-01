Trending

Ramsey escapes for Tour de Nez victory

Bahati, Vennell take podium spots

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)1:31:56
2Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:00:41
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissel)
4Alexander Candelario (KBS)
5Ricardo Escuela0:01:07
6Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:01:08
7Daniel Holloway (KBS)0:01:12
8Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:18
9Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:01:19
10Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:20
11Jonathan Mumford (KBS)0:01:48
12Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:02:02
13Roman Kilun (Ouch Presented by Max)
14Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/S)
15Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)
16Maxim Jenkins (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
17Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
18Sam Bassetti (ALA Cycling Team p/b Lombardi)
19Jesse Anthony (Team Type 1)0:02:07
20Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
21Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
22Patrick Briggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
23Evan Huffman (Cal Giant/Specialized)
24Andrew Goessling (ALA Cycling Team p/b Lombardi)
25Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
26Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/S)0:02:10
27Kevin Mullervy (team exergy)
28Logan Loader (Ride Clean P/B Patentit.com)
29Lucas Binder (Cal Cycling)
30Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
31Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth)
32Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNSRob Brandt (Great Basin Imaging / Kinetic)
DNSDylan Seguin (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNSQuinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
DNSChristopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNSMatt Rossman
DNSJohn Piasta (All Sport-Team Swift)
DNSSergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly)
DNFBenjamin Swedberg (Cal Giant/Specialized)
DNFMichael Jasinski (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFNicholas Oliver (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNFMicah Herman (Great Basin Imaging/Kinetic C)
DNFBradley Gehrig (Jamis-Sutter Home)
DNFSterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFJoshua Carling (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
DNFJosh Rennie (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFConor Mullervy (team exergy)
DNFCharles Hutcheson (XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HA)
DNFJohn Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFMichael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFPaul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFMark Shimahara (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFLuke Ramseth (Adventures Edge)

