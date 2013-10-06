Trending

Debusschere wins Tour de l'Eurométropole

Degenkolk sprints to victory on final stage

Brief Results
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:26:29
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
8Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun

Final general classification
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol15:39:04
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:09
4Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
5Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:15
6Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:18
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:19
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

