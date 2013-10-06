Debusschere wins Tour de l'Eurométropole
Degenkolk sprints to victory on final stage
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:26:29
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|1
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15:39:04
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:09
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:15
|6
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:19
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
