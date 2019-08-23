Tour de l'Avenir: Evans wins stage 8
Foss retakes race lead with fifth place on micro mountain stage
Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Australia
|1:05:39
|2
|Michael Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:00:12
|3
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) France
|0:00:24
|4
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA
|0:00:36
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:00:42
|6
|Jhojan Garcia Sosa (Col) Colombia
|0:01:04
|7
|Jon Agirre (Spa) Spain
|0:01:23
|8
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:25
|9
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
|0:01:28
|10
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) France
|0:01:40
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|22:39:37
|2
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA
|0:00:23
|3
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:41
|4
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) France
|0:00:58
|5
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:38
|6
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|0:02:20
|7
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:35
|8
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
|0:03:30
|9
|Urko Berralde (Spa) Spain
|0:04:19
|10
|Michael Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
