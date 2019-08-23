Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Evans wins stage 8

Foss retakes race lead with fifth place on micro mountain stage

Results

1Alexander Evans (Aus) Australia1:05:39
2Michael Ries (Lux) Luxembourg0:00:12
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:00:24
4Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA0:00:36
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:00:42
6Jhojan Garcia Sosa (Col) Colombia0:01:04
7Jon Agirre (Spa) Spain0:01:23
8Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:01:25
9Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:01:28
10Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) France0:01:40

General classification after stage 8
1Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway22:39:37
2Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA0:00:23
3Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:00:41
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:00:58
5Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium0:01:38
6Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:02:20
7Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Belgium0:02:35
8Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany0:03:30
9Urko Berralde (Spa) Spain0:04:19
10Michael Ries (Lux) Luxembourg

