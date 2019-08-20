Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Healy wins stage 5

Hulgaard and Jorgensen take second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Healy (Irl) World Cycling Centre4:03:26
2Morten Hulgaard (Den) Denmark0:00:02
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA0:00:05
4Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:01:31
5Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
6Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
7Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
8Tilen Finkšt (Slo) Slovenia0:01:32
9Patrick Haller (Ger) Germany
10Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) France

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Guglielmi (Fra) France15:42:00
2Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy0:00:01
3Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway0:00:41
4Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway0:00:42
5Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
6Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy0:01:05
7Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:01:06
8Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
9Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain0:01:07
10Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland0:01:13

