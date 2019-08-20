Tour de l'Avenir: Healy wins stage 5
Hulgaard and Jorgensen take second and third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Healy (Irl) World Cycling Centre
|4:03:26
|2
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Denmark
|0:00:02
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) USA
|0:00:05
|4
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:31
|5
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
|6
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|7
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|8
|Tilen Finkšt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:32
|9
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Germany
|10
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) France
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefano Guglielmi (Fra) France
|15:42:00
|2
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy
|0:00:01
|3
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:00:41
|4
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:42
|5
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
|6
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
|0:01:05
|7
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|0:01:06
|8
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:07
|10
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy