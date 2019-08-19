Tour de l'Avenir: Hayter wins stage 3
Pidcock takes second ahead of Oldani
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|4:02:40
|2
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
|4
|Harold Tejada (Col) Colombia
|5
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|6
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|7
|Urko Berralde (Spa) Spain
|8
|Attila Valter (Hun) Hungary
|9
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) France
|10
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
|7:40:55
|2
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|3
|Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
|4
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
|0:00:24
|5
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|6
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|7
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:26
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:32
|10
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) France
|0:00:38
