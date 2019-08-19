Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Hayter wins stage 3

Pidcock takes second ahead of Oldani

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain4:02:40
2Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
3Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy
4Harold Tejada (Col) Colombia
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
6Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
7Urko Berralde (Spa) Spain
8Attila Valter (Hun) Hungary
9Clément Champoussin (Fra) France
10Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Belgium

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway7:40:55
2Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
3Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
4Stefano Oldani (Ita) Italy0:00:24
5Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
6Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
7Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:26
8Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
9Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland0:00:32
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) France0:00:38

