Tour de l'Avenir: Mader wins stage 8

Pogacar keeps race lead

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland2:11:24
2Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia0:00:15
3Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
6Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
7Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
8Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
9Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
11Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway
12Felix Gall (Aut) Austria
13Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
14Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
15Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
16Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy0:00:20
17Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
18Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
19João Almeida (Por) Portugal
20Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway0:00:25
21Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain0:00:27
22Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:00:33
23Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium0:00:40
24Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
25Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
26Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:00:46
27Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland0:00:50
28Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
29Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:00:53
30Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain0:00:56
31Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia0:01:00
32Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia0:01:25
33Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy0:01:45
34Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:01
35Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands0:02:03
36Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
37Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria
38Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia0:02:12
39Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
40Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands0:02:14
41Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium0:02:23
42Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France0:02:25
43Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria0:02:27
44Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland
45Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda
46Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:29
47Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
48Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:32
49Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway0:02:48
50Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany0:02:54
51Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland0:03:21
52Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal0:03:24
53Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia
54Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain0:03:32
55Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:03:50
56Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:04:04
57Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
58Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium
59Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
60Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
61Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
62Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands
63Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
64Max Kanter (Ger) Germany0:04:17
65Ian Garrison (USA) USA0:04:30
66Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:04:31
67Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France0:04:46
68Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain0:05:26
69Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
70Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland
71Cameron Beard (USA) USA
72Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
73Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia
74Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:05:37
75Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:06:29
76Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium0:06:43
77Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:06:46
78Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:50
79Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
80Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:07:08
81Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany0:07:22
82Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria
83Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands0:07:24
84Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia0:07:28
85Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia0:07:49
86Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France0:08:13
87Damien Touze (Fra) France
88Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
89Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
90Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
91Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
92Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway0:09:13
93Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
94Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
95Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:10:39
96Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland
97David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador
98Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
99Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
100Anton Popov (Rus) Russia
101Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
102Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
103Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
104Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
105Alan Riou (Fra) France
106Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
107Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway
108Tyler Stites (USA) USA
109Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy0:11:09
110Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
111Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark0:11:11
112Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
113Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:11:59
114Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
115Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
116Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire
117Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire
118Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia
119Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
120Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
121Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
122André Ramalho (Por) Portugal
123Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
124Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
125Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia0:12:56
126Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland0:13:25
127Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia0:15:33
128Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
129Conor Schunk (USA) USA0:15:59
130Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland0:17:08
131Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador0:19:40
DNFDylan Sunderland (Aus) Australia
DNFFlorian Dufour (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
DNFJarno Mobach (Ned) Netherlands
DNFMarceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland
DNFIzidor Penko (Slo) Slovenia

Sprint 1 - Albertville 25.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Kanter (Ger) Germany10pts
2Damien Touze (Fra) France6
3Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland4

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland12pts
2Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia10
3Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia8
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia7
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia6
6Clement Champoussin (Fra) France5
7Brandon McNulty (USA) USA4
8Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia3
9Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark2
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland1

KOM 1 - Col des Saises 66.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia15pts
2Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia13
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia11
4Brandon McNulty (USA) USA9
5Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia8
6Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy7
7Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan6
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland5

KOM 2 - Montee de Crest-Voland Cohennoz 81.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland10pts
2Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia9
3Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia8
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia7
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia6
6Clement Champoussin (Fra) France5

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Colombia
2Italy
3Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
4Norway
5Switzerland
6Netherlands
7SPA
8Austria
9Germany
10Russian Federation
11Denmark
12Luxembourg
13Belgium
14France
15Great Britain
16Australia
17Ecuador
18United States of America
19Ireland
20Portugal
21Poland
22Slovenia
23Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
24Pays De La Loire
25Japan

General Classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia21:04:35
2Brandon McNulty (USA) USA0:00:07
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:00:12
4Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland0:00:30
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia0:00:31
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
7Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy0:00:32
8Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark0:00:40
9Clement Champoussin (Fra) France0:00:51
10João Almeida (Por) Portugal0:01:02
11Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia0:01:07
12Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
13Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway0:01:12
14Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy0:01:19
15Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:01:23
16Felix Gall (Aut) Austria0:01:26
17Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium0:01:29
18Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia0:01:30
19Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany0:01:31
20Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain0:01:32
21Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:01:37
22Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain0:01:38
23Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway0:02:04
24Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland0:02:25
25Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:02:31
26Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark0:02:32
27Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia0:03:24
28Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
29Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands0:03:43
30Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia0:03:54
31Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia0:03:57
32Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland0:04:27
33Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:04:35
34Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France0:05:04
35Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain0:05:16
36Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia0:05:24
37Florian Stork (Ger) Germany0:05:40
38Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria0:05:46
39Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway0:05:51
40Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:27
41Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium0:07:28
42Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia0:07:31
43Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain0:07:43
44Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia0:08:02
45Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg0:08:06
46Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands0:08:28
47Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:08:39
48Max Kanter (Ger) Germany0:08:40
49Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany0:08:51
50Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria0:08:56
51Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark0:08:59
52Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland0:09:19
53Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal0:09:24
54Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands0:09:48
55Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal0:10:41
56Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain0:10:49
57Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain0:10:52
58Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland0:10:56
59Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia0:11:00
60Ian Garrison (USA) USA0:11:02
61Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France0:11:22
62Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador0:11:31
63Damien Touze (Fra) France0:11:45
64Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador0:11:49
65Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:11:58
66Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:12:15
67Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark0:12:44
68Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg0:12:47
69Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria0:13:07
70Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium0:13:34
71Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:13:36
72Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda0:13:49
73Cameron Beard (USA) USA0:13:59
74Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland0:14:00
75Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia0:14:20
76Alan Riou (Fra) France0:14:29
77Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands0:14:49
78Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia0:15:20
79Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland0:15:25
80Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy0:16:18
81Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium0:16:33
82Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy0:16:43
83Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland0:16:44
84Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia0:16:51
85Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland0:16:54
86Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:17:36
87Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:18:15
88Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark0:18:17
89Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium0:19:11
90Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain0:19:35
91Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain0:20:19
92Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:20:48
93André Ramalho (Por) Portugal0:21:14
94Zeke Mostov (USA) USA0:21:44
95Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland0:21:59
96Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:22:22
97Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany0:22:23
98Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:23:07
99Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:23:47
100Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium0:23:51
101Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:23:57
102Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland0:24:02
103Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan0:24:18
104Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria0:24:56
105Tyler Stites (USA) USA0:25:18
106Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France0:26:37
107Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan0:26:45
108Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland0:26:48
109Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy0:27:15
110Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda0:27:58
111Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain0:29:16
112Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:29:59
113Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia0:31:03
114Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:31:48
115Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal0:32:42
116David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador0:34:02
117Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland0:34:04
118Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway0:34:20
119Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:35:41
120Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland0:35:52
121Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway0:37:18
122Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia0:38:10
123Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia0:40:00
124Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan0:43:14
125Conor Schunk (USA) USA0:43:35
126Anton Popov (Rus) Russia0:43:49
127Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:44:20
128Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire0:52:08
129Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia1:05:08
130Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany1:12:23
131Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador1:14:15

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Touze (Fra) France88pts
2Max Kanter (Ger) Germany82
3Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal76
4Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia67
5Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland53
6Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France51
7Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium41
8Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy40
9Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark38
10Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark32
11Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain32
12Alan Riou (Fra) France31
13Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg29
14Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy28
15Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland26
16Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy25
17Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain25
18Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands23
19Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia22
20Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland22
21Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg22
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark20
23Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia19
24Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark18
25Zeke Mostov (USA) USA18
26Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland18
27Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire16
28Brandon McNulty (USA) USA14
29Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme14
30Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland12
31Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia12
32Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain12
33Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands10
34Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia10
35Ian Garrison (USA) USA10
36Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan10
37Clement Champoussin (Fra) France9
38Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia9
39Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg9
40Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium8
41Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain7
42Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland7
43Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan7
44Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria6
45Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland6
46Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland6
47Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland5
48Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes5
49Florian Stork (Ger) Germany4
50Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal4
51Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands4
52Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland4
53Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium3
54Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria3
55Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes2
56Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy1
57Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg1
58Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme1
59Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia40pts
2Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia31
3Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia28
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia28
5Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands27
6Brandon McNulty (USA) USA22
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland15
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia14
9Clement Champoussin (Fra) France11
10Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia11
11Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain9
12Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia8
13Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme8
14Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands7
15Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy7
16Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark7
17Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark6
18Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan6
19Damien Touze (Fra) France5
20Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark5
21Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands5
22Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy3
23Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland3
24Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland2
25Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire2
26Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colombia62:32:18
2Italy0:00:21
3Switzerland0:02:47
4Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:03:14
5Norway0:03:25
6Netherlands0:06:21
7Austria0:06:33
8Denmark0:06:56
9Russian Federation0:07:19
10Spain0:07:22
11France0:07:41
12Germany0:09:48
13Belgium0:10:00
14Australia0:10:58
15Luxembourg0:11:12
16Portugal0:14:25
17Great Britain0:16:19
18United States of America0:17:09
19Ireland0:23:54
20Slovenia0:27:26
21Ecuador0:28:40
22Poland0:34:27
23Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes0:39:21
24Pays De La Loire0:50:15
25Japan1:22:36

