Tour de l'Avenir: Mader wins stage 8
Pogacar keeps race lead
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|2:11:24
|2
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:15
|3
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|8
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|9
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|11
|Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway
|12
|Felix Gall (Aut) Austria
|13
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|14
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|16
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|0:00:20
|17
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|18
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
|19
|João Almeida (Por) Portugal
|20
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|0:00:25
|21
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:27
|22
|Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:00:33
|23
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:40
|24
|Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|25
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|26
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:00:46
|27
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:50
|28
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:00:53
|30
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain
|0:00:56
|31
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|32
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia
|0:01:25
|33
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
|0:01:45
|34
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:01
|35
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:03
|36
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|37
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria
|38
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia
|0:02:12
|39
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|40
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:14
|41
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:23
|42
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France
|0:02:25
|43
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
|0:02:27
|44
|Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland
|45
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda
|46
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:29
|47
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
|48
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:32
|49
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway
|0:02:48
|50
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany
|0:02:54
|51
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:21
|52
|Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal
|0:03:24
|53
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia
|54
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
|0:03:32
|55
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:03:50
|56
|Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:04:04
|57
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
|58
|Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium
|59
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|60
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|61
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|62
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands
|63
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|64
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|0:04:17
|65
|Ian Garrison (USA) USA
|0:04:30
|66
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:31
|67
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France
|0:04:46
|68
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain
|0:05:26
|69
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
|70
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland
|71
|Cameron Beard (USA) USA
|72
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|73
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia
|74
|Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:05:37
|75
|Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:06:29
|76
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:06:43
|77
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:46
|78
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:50
|79
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
|80
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:07:08
|81
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany
|0:07:22
|82
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria
|83
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:24
|84
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia
|0:07:28
|85
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia
|0:07:49
|86
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France
|0:08:13
|87
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|88
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|89
|Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
|90
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|91
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
|92
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway
|0:09:13
|93
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|94
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|95
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:10:39
|96
|Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland
|97
|David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador
|98
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|99
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|100
|Anton Popov (Rus) Russia
|101
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
|102
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|103
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|104
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|105
|Alan Riou (Fra) France
|106
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
|107
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway
|108
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA
|109
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|0:11:09
|110
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|111
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark
|0:11:11
|112
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
|113
|Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:11:59
|114
|Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|115
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|116
|Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|117
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|118
|Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia
|119
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|120
|Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|121
|Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|122
|André Ramalho (Por) Portugal
|123
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|124
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|125
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia
|0:12:56
|126
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|0:13:25
|127
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:15:33
|128
|Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
|129
|Conor Schunk (USA) USA
|0:15:59
|130
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland
|0:17:08
|131
|Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:19:40
|DNF
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Florian Dufour (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|DNF
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Netherlands
|DNF
|Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Slovenia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|10
|pts
|2
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|6
|3
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|pts
|2
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|10
|3
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|8
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|7
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|6
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|5
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|4
|8
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|3
|9
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|2
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|13
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|11
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|9
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|8
|6
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|7
|7
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|6
|8
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|10
|pts
|2
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|9
|3
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|8
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|7
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|6
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Colombia
|2
|Italy
|3
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|4
|Norway
|5
|Switzerland
|6
|Netherlands
|7
|SPA
|8
|Austria
|9
|Germany
|10
|Russian Federation
|11
|Denmark
|12
|Luxembourg
|13
|Belgium
|14
|France
|15
|Great Britain
|16
|Australia
|17
|Ecuador
|18
|United States of America
|19
|Ireland
|20
|Portugal
|21
|Poland
|22
|Slovenia
|23
|Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|24
|Pays De La Loire
|25
|Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|21:04:35
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|0:00:07
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:12
|4
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:30
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:31
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|7
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|0:00:32
|8
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|0:00:40
|9
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|0:00:51
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Portugal
|0:01:02
|11
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|0:01:07
|12
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|13
|Tobias S. Foss (Nor) Norway
|0:01:12
|14
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|0:01:19
|15
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:01:23
|16
|Felix Gall (Aut) Austria
|0:01:26
|17
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:29
|18
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|0:01:30
|19
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
|0:01:31
|20
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|0:01:32
|21
|Franklin Archibold (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:01:37
|22
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:38
|23
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:04
|24
|Gordian Banzer (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:25
|25
|Hafetab Weldu (Eth) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:02:31
|26
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|0:02:32
|27
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Russia
|0:03:24
|28
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Italy
|29
|Jens Van Den Dool (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:43
|30
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Australia
|0:03:54
|31
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|0:03:57
|32
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:27
|33
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:04:35
|34
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France
|0:05:04
|35
|Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Spain
|0:05:16
|36
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|0:05:24
|37
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|0:05:40
|38
|Marcel Neuhauser (Aut) Austria
|0:05:46
|39
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Norway
|0:05:51
|40
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:27
|41
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|0:07:28
|42
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Russia
|0:07:31
|43
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Great Britain
|0:07:43
|44
|Jaka Primozic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:02
|45
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:08:06
|46
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:08:28
|47
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:08:39
|48
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|0:08:40
|49
|Johannes Schinnagel (Ger) Germany
|0:08:51
|50
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
|0:08:56
|51
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|0:08:59
|52
|Piotr Pekala (Pol) Poland
|0:09:19
|53
|Marcelo Salvador (Por) Portugal
|0:09:24
|54
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|0:09:48
|55
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
|0:10:41
|56
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Spain
|0:10:49
|57
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
|0:10:52
|58
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
|0:10:56
|59
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|0:11:00
|60
|Ian Garrison (USA) USA
|0:11:02
|61
|Marlon Gaillard (Fra) France
|0:11:22
|62
|Wilson Haro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:11:31
|63
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|0:11:45
|64
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:11:49
|65
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:11:58
|66
|Santiago Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:12:15
|67
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|0:12:44
|68
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:12:47
|69
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
|0:13:07
|70
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|0:13:34
|71
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:36
|72
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:13:49
|73
|Cameron Beard (USA) USA
|0:13:59
|74
|Dimitri Bussard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:14:00
|75
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Colombia
|0:14:20
|76
|Alan Riou (Fra) France
|0:14:29
|77
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:49
|78
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Australia
|0:15:20
|79
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Ireland
|0:15:25
|80
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|0:16:18
|81
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|0:16:33
|82
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|0:16:43
|83
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
|0:16:44
|84
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Russia
|0:16:51
|85
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|0:16:54
|86
|Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:17:36
|87
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:18:15
|88
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Denmark
|0:18:17
|89
|Thomas Vereecken (Bel) Belgium
|0:19:11
|90
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Spain
|0:19:35
|91
|Adam Hartley (GBr) Great Britain
|0:20:19
|92
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:20:48
|93
|André Ramalho (Por) Portugal
|0:21:14
|94
|Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
|0:21:44
|95
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|0:21:59
|96
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:22:22
|97
|Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Germany
|0:22:23
|98
|Emilien Jeanniere (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:23:07
|99
|Léo Boileau (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:23:47
|100
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Belgium
|0:23:51
|101
|Clément Didier (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:23:57
|102
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|0:24:02
|103
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:24:18
|104
|Florian Kierner (Aut) Austria
|0:24:56
|105
|Tyler Stites (USA) USA
|0:25:18
|106
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) France
|0:26:37
|107
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|0:26:45
|108
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|0:26:48
|109
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
|0:27:15
|110
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Rwanda
|0:27:58
|111
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:29:16
|112
|Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:29:59
|113
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Australia
|0:31:03
|114
|Valentin Bricaud (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:31:48
|115
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|0:32:42
|116
|David Villareal (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:34:02
|117
|Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland
|0:34:04
|118
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Norway
|0:34:20
|119
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:35:41
|120
|Antoine Debons (Swi) Switzerland
|0:35:52
|121
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Norway
|0:37:18
|122
|Dmitrii Markov (Rus) Russia
|0:38:10
|123
|Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
|0:40:00
|124
|Ayumu Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|0:43:14
|125
|Conor Schunk (USA) USA
|0:43:35
|126
|Anton Popov (Rus) Russia
|0:43:49
|127
|Emile Brenans (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:44:20
|128
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|0:52:08
|129
|Nik Cemazar (Slo) Slovenia
|1:05:08
|130
|Christian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Germany
|1:12:23
|131
|Jordan A Cardenas Villavicencio (Ecu) Ecuador
|1:14:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|88
|pts
|2
|Max Kanter (Ger) Germany
|82
|3
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|76
|4
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|67
|5
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|53
|6
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) France
|51
|7
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|41
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Italy
|40
|9
|Magnus Bak Klaris (Den) Denmark
|38
|10
|Andreas Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|32
|11
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|32
|12
|Alan Riou (Fra) France
|31
|13
|Pit Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|29
|14
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|28
|15
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) Poland
|26
|16
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) Italy
|25
|17
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Great Britain
|25
|18
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|23
|19
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|22
|20
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Switzerland
|22
|21
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Luxembourg
|22
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|20
|23
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|24
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|18
|25
|Zeke Mostov (USA) USA
|18
|26
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|18
|27
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|16
|28
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|14
|29
|Barnabas Peak (Hun) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|14
|30
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|31
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|12
|32
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Spain
|12
|33
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|34
|Ziga Horvat (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|35
|Ian Garrison (USA) USA
|10
|36
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Japan
|10
|37
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|9
|38
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|9
|39
|Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Luxembourg
|9
|40
|Julian Mertens (Bel) Belgium
|8
|41
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|7
|42
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) Ireland
|7
|43
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|7
|44
|Markus Wildauer (Aut) Austria
|6
|45
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Poland
|6
|46
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|6
|47
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Ireland
|5
|48
|Romain Guillot (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|5
|49
|Florian Stork (Ger) Germany
|4
|50
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Portugal
|4
|51
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|4
|52
|Darragh O'Mahony (Irl) Ireland
|4
|53
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Belgium
|3
|54
|Benjamin Brkic (Aut) Austria
|3
|55
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|2
|56
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Italy
|1
|57
|Michel Ries (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|58
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|1
|59
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Portugal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Colombia
|40
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|31
|3
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) Colombia
|28
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Slovenia
|28
|5
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Netherlands
|27
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) USA
|22
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Switzerland
|15
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Russia
|14
|9
|Clement Champoussin (Fra) France
|11
|10
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Colombia
|11
|11
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Spain
|9
|12
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Australia
|8
|13
|Antonijo Barac (Cro) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|8
|14
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|15
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|7
|16
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Denmark
|7
|17
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Denmark
|6
|18
|Masaki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|6
|19
|Damien Touze (Fra) France
|5
|20
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Denmark
|5
|21
|Sven Burger (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|22
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|3
|23
|Szymon Tracz (Pol) Poland
|3
|24
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Ireland
|2
|25
|Thomas Denis (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|2
|26
|Joris Vincent (Fra) Pays De La Loire
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colombia
|62:32:18
|2
|Italy
|0:00:21
|3
|Switzerland
|0:02:47
|4
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:03:14
|5
|Norway
|0:03:25
|6
|Netherlands
|0:06:21
|7
|Austria
|0:06:33
|8
|Denmark
|0:06:56
|9
|Russian Federation
|0:07:19
|10
|Spain
|0:07:22
|11
|France
|0:07:41
|12
|Germany
|0:09:48
|13
|Belgium
|0:10:00
|14
|Australia
|0:10:58
|15
|Luxembourg
|0:11:12
|16
|Portugal
|0:14:25
|17
|Great Britain
|0:16:19
|18
|United States of America
|0:17:09
|19
|Ireland
|0:23:54
|20
|Slovenia
|0:27:26
|21
|Ecuador
|0:28:40
|22
|Poland
|0:34:27
|23
|Auvergne - Rhone-Alpes
|0:39:21
|24
|Pays De La Loire
|0:50:15
|25
|Japan
|1:22:36
