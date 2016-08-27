Trending

Powless claims final Tour de l'Avenir stage

Gaudu wraps up overall victory

The final podium at the Tour de l'Avenir

(Image credit: jeep.vidon)

Neilson Powless soloed to win Saturday's final stage of the Tour de l'Avenir with a solo attack on the Col de la Croix de Fer. The 19-year-old from USA Cycling's U23 team held on to win by 9 seconds on Lucas Hamilton (Australia), with overall race winner David Gaudu (France)

"Just after the one-kilometer-to-go arch, I thought for sure I wasn't going to make it," Powless said. "The gap was at 15 seconds and my legs were hurting so hard that I could not even pedal around one of the switchback corners. I looked back with 800 meters to go and saw an Australian rider coming up. Fortunately, I didn't cramp up from there and made it."

Gaudu padded his overall victory over Edward Ravasi (Italy), taking the win by 24 seconds over eight stages. Adrien Costa (USA) was third at 1:23.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (United States Of America)2:25:00
2Lucas Hamilton (Australia)0:00:09
3David Gaudu (France)0:00:16
4Adrien Costa (United States Of America)0:00:19
5Edward Ravasi (Italy)
6Michael Storer (Australia)0:00:24
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)0:00:48
8Léo Vincent (France)0:01:19
9Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)0:01:22
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)
11Jai Hindley (Australia)0:01:25
12Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:01:58
13Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)0:02:10
14Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain)
15Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)0:03:20
16Lennard Kämna (Germany)0:03:31
17Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)0:03:34
18Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)
19Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)
20Nans Peters (France)0:04:39
21Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)0:05:14
22Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)0:05:20
23Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)
24Niklas Eg (Denmark)0:06:24
25Markus Freiberger (Austria)0:06:25
26Valentin Madouas (France)0:07:02
27Jan Maas (Netherlands)
28Matteo Fabro (Italy)0:07:04
29Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:07:15
30Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)0:08:46
31Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)0:09:10
32Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain)0:09:40
33Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark)
34Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)0:09:58
35Mathias Le Turnier (France)0:10:06
36Ole Forfang (Norway)0:10:31
37Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)0:10:38
38Michal Paluta (Poland)0:10:44
39Stefan De Bod (South Africa)0:10:47
40Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)0:10:52
41Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)0:11:38
42Anders Skaarseth (Norway)0:11:43
43Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:11:50
44Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)
45Giovanni Carboni (Italy)0:12:15
46Nicholas Schultz (Australia)0:13:13
47Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)0:13:39
48Daniel Lehner (Austria)0:14:44
49Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation)0:15:17
50Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)0:15:22
51Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)0:17:02
52Rei Onodera (Japan)0:17:15
53Jan Tschernoster (Germany)0:17:16
54Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland)0:17:18
55Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)
56Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)0:17:20
57Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)
58Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)
59Nico Denz (Germany)
60Patrick Haller (Germany)0:19:43
61Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)0:20:02
62Piotr Konwa (Poland)
63David Per (Slovenia)
64Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)
65James Knox (Great Britain)
66Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain)
67Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)0:20:21
68William Barta (United States Of America)
69Logan Owen (United States Of America)
70Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)0:20:35
71Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)
72Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:22:02
73Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)
74Sepp Kuss (United States Of America)
75Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
76Marek Sipos (Czech Republic)0:22:30
77Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)0:25:03
78Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia)
79Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)
80Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)
81Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)
82Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
83Jon Bozic (Slovenia)
84Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)
85Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
86Gorazd Per (Slovenia)
87Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)
88Remy Mertz (Belgium)
89Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
90Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)
91Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)
92Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan)
93Matic Groselj (Slovenia)
94Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)
95Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:25:56
96Simone Consonni (Italy)
97Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)
98Andreas Walzel (Austria)0:26:05
99Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)0:26:59
100German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:27:08
101Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco)0:27:24
102Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)0:27:32
103El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)0:28:55
104John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)
105Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)
106Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)
DNFAntonio Barac (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)
DNFAdam Sekanina (Czech Republic)

Mountain 1 - La Toussuire - Les Sybelles, km. 32
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)15pts
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)13
3Neilson Powless (United States Of America)11
4Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)9
5Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)8
6Niklas Eg (Denmark)7
7Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)6
8Artem Nych (Russian Federation)5

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Fer, km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (United States Of America)20pts
2Lucas Hamilton (Australia)17
3David Gaudu (France)15
4Adrien Costa (United States Of America)13
5Edward Ravasi (Italy)11
6Michael Storer (Australia)9
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)8
8Léo Vincent (France)7
9Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)6
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)5

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia7:16:58
2France0:02:57
3Colombia0:11:10
4Spain0:11:14
5Russian Federation0:13:32
6Italy0:17:40
7United States Of America0:18:42
8Germany0:24:03
9Switzerland0:28:22
10Netherlands0:30:59
11Denmark0:31:26
12Belgium0:35:02
13South Africa0:41:29
14Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:42:10
15Austria0:44:14
16Great Britain0:44:29
17Norway0:45:19
18Czech Republic0:51:05

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (France)23:31:51
2Edward Ravasi (Italy)0:00:24
3Adrien Costa (United States Of America)0:01:23
4Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)0:02:46
5Jai Hindley (Australia)0:03:09
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)0:04:16
7Michael Storer (Australia)0:04:50
8Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)0:05:15
9Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)0:06:39
10Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain)0:08:34
11Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)0:09:51
12Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:10:24
13Matteo Fabro (Italy)0:10:51
14Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)0:13:29
15Markus Freiberger (Austria)0:16:09
16Léo Vincent (France)0:16:11
17Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)0:17:35
18Neilson Powless (United States Of America)0:19:34
19Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)0:23:35
20Anders Skaarseth (Norway)0:25:39
21Nans Peters (France)0:26:11
22Jan Maas (Netherlands)0:28:06
23Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)0:28:27
24Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)0:29:34
25Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)0:30:50
26Nicholas Schultz (Australia)0:30:54
27Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)0:32:36
28Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:34:05
29John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)0:34:18
30Lennard Kämna (Germany)0:35:42
31Valentin Madouas (France)0:37:38
32Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco)0:39:15
33Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)0:40:39
34Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)0:41:51
35Thomas Vereecken (Belgium)0:43:06
36Mathias Le Turnier (France)0:43:24
37Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain)0:43:49
38Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark)0:46:30
39Lucas Hamilton (Australia)0:46:43
40Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)0:46:56
41Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa)0:47:01
42Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)0:49:06
43William Barta (United States Of America)0:49:38
44Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco)0:49:43
45Daniel Lehner (Austria)0:49:58
46Niklas Eg (Denmark)0:50:09
47Ole Forfang (Norway)0:50:42
48Jan Tschernoster (Germany)0:51:24
49Stefan De Bod (South Africa)0:52:18
50Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark)0:55:09
51Michal Paluta (Poland)0:57:04
52Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)1:01:51
53Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)1:01:55
54Nico Denz (Germany)1:01:56
55Logan Owen (United States Of America)1:02:25
56James Knox (Great Britain)1:02:35
57Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia)1:05:06
58Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)1:05:47
59Gian Friesecke (Switzerland)1:07:33
60Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)1:09:01
61Giovanni Carboni (Italy)1:09:31
62Remy Mertz (Belgium)1:10:06
63El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)1:10:34
64Piotr Konwa (Poland)1:10:58
65Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain)1:11:14
66Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation)1:11:52
67Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)1:11:57
68Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland)1:12:10
69Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan)1:13:20
70Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg)1:14:48
71Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)1:15:22
72Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)1:16:25
73Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)1:16:42
74Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation)1:17:31
75Patrick Haller (Germany)1:19:22
76Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)1:19:31
77Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)1:21:10
78Marcel Neuhauser (Austria)1:21:21
79Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)1:23:06
80Rei Onodera (Japan)1:23:25
81Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic)1:23:36
82Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)1:24:15
83Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)1:24:37
84Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)1:26:07
85Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)1:26:20
86Filippo Ganna (Italy)1:26:25
87Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)1:26:30
88Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)1:26:36
89Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)1:26:46
90Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)1:28:34
91Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)1:29:15
92Gorazd Per (Slovenia)1:29:23
93Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain)1:29:32
94Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)1:30:35
95Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic)1:30:37
96Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)1:31:17
97Lukas Schlemmer (Austria)1:33:26
98Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco)1:33:54
99David Per (Slovenia)1:33:58
100Marek Sipos (Czech Republic)1:38:34
101German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)1:38:55
102Matic Groselj (Slovenia)1:39:06
103Sepp Kuss (United States Of America)1:40:50
104Andreas Walzel (Austria)1:45:32
105Simone Consonni (Italy)1:54:56
106Jon Bozic (Slovenia)2:00:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)69pts
2Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)69
3Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)46
4David Gaudu (France)38
5Nico Denz (Germany)38
6Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)38
7Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark)33
8Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)27
9Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)26
10Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia)26
11John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)24
12Edward Ravasi (Italy)23
13Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland)21
14Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)20
15Michal Paluta (Poland)19
16Adrien Costa (United States Of America)16
17Michael Storer (Australia)16
18Jan Tschernoster (Germany)16
19Neilson Powless (United States Of America)15
20Ryan Gibbons (South Africa)15
21Nicholas Schultz (Australia)14
22Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)14
23Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia)14
24Jai Hindley (Australia)13
25Lucas Hamilton (Australia)13
26Christofer Jurado (Panama)12
27David Per (Slovenia)10
28Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)10
29Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands)10
30Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)9
31El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco)9
32Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)8
33Alex Aranburu Deba (Spain)8
34Logan Owen (United States Of America)8
35Benjamin Declercq (Belgium)8
36Matteo Fabbro (Italy)7
37Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)7
38Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)7
39Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)6
40Artem Nych (Russian Federation)6
41Léo Vincent (France)5
42Patrick Haller (Germany)5
43Ole Forfang (Norway)4
44Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)4
45Jan Maas (Netherlands)3
46Lennard Kämna (Germany)3
47Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan)1
48Rei Onodera (Japan)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Hamilton (Australia)49pts
2John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia)45
3Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia)44
4David Gaudu (France)43
5Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia)35
6Edward Ravasi (Italy)33
7Nicholas Schultz (Australia)32
8Neilson Powless (United States Of America)31
9Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia)28
10Adrien Costa (United States Of America)26
11Jai Hindley (Australia)25
12Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation)24
13Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain)23
14Michael Storer (Australia)18
15Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation)16
16Michal Schegel (Czech Republic)15
17Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain)14
18Ole Forfang (Norway)13
19Lennard Kämna (Germany)13
20Nico Denz (Germany)13
21Valentin Madouas (France)12
22Maximilian Schachmann (Germany)11
23Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium)11
24Patrick Mueller (Switzerland)11
25Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France)11
26Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)10
27David Per (Slovenia)9
28Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)9
29Anders Skaarseth (Norway)9
30Nans Peters (France)9
31Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland)9
32Vincenzo Albanese (Italy)8
33William Barta (United States Of America)8
34Léo Vincent (France)7
35Niklas Eg (Denmark)7
36Jasper De Laat (Netherlands)7
37Matteo Fabro (Italy)6
38Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland)6
39Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands)6
40Artem Nych (Russian Federation)5
41Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme)3
42Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway)3
43Jan Tschernoster (Germany)1
44James Knox (Great Britain)1
45Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia70:43:16
2France0:25:21
3Colombia0:31:23
4Russia0:32:07
5Italy0:59:58
6United States1:02:42
7Spain1:03:49
8Netherlands1:34:00
9Germany1:38:39
10Belgium1:41:49
11Switzerland1:54:44
12Denmark1:56:41
13Great Britain2:06:41
14Centre Mondial du Cyclisme2:11:09
15Austria2:18:09
16Morocco2:28:00
17Czech Republic2:33:02
18Norway2:38:54

