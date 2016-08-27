The final podium at the Tour de l'Avenir (Image credit: jeep.vidon)

Neilson Powless soloed to win Saturday's final stage of the Tour de l'Avenir with a solo attack on the Col de la Croix de Fer. The 19-year-old from USA Cycling's U23 team held on to win by 9 seconds on Lucas Hamilton (Australia), with overall race winner David Gaudu (France)

"Just after the one-kilometer-to-go arch, I thought for sure I wasn't going to make it," Powless said. "The gap was at 15 seconds and my legs were hurting so hard that I could not even pedal around one of the switchback corners. I looked back with 800 meters to go and saw an Australian rider coming up. Fortunately, I didn't cramp up from there and made it."

Gaudu padded his overall victory over Edward Ravasi (Italy), taking the win by 24 seconds over eight stages. Adrien Costa (USA) was third at 1:23.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (United States Of America) 2:25:00 2 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) 0:00:09 3 David Gaudu (France) 0:00:16 4 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) 0:00:19 5 Edward Ravasi (Italy) 6 Michael Storer (Australia) 0:00:24 7 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) 0:00:48 8 Léo Vincent (France) 0:01:19 9 Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain) 0:01:22 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) 11 Jai Hindley (Australia) 0:01:25 12 Artem Nych (Russian Federation) 0:01:58 13 Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland) 0:02:10 14 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain) 15 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France) 0:03:20 16 Lennard Kämna (Germany) 0:03:31 17 Michal Schegel (Czech Republic) 0:03:34 18 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia) 19 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) 20 Nans Peters (France) 0:04:39 21 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 0:05:14 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium) 0:05:20 23 Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands) 24 Niklas Eg (Denmark) 0:06:24 25 Markus Freiberger (Austria) 0:06:25 26 Valentin Madouas (France) 0:07:02 27 Jan Maas (Netherlands) 28 Matteo Fabro (Italy) 0:07:04 29 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 0:07:15 30 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia) 0:08:46 31 Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco) 0:09:10 32 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain) 0:09:40 33 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark) 34 Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation) 0:09:58 35 Mathias Le Turnier (France) 0:10:06 36 Ole Forfang (Norway) 0:10:31 37 Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa) 0:10:38 38 Michal Paluta (Poland) 0:10:44 39 Stefan De Bod (South Africa) 0:10:47 40 Patrick Mueller (Switzerland) 0:10:52 41 Thomas Vereecken (Belgium) 0:11:38 42 Anders Skaarseth (Norway) 0:11:43 43 Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 0:11:50 44 Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) 45 Giovanni Carboni (Italy) 0:12:15 46 Nicholas Schultz (Australia) 0:13:13 47 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) 0:13:39 48 Daniel Lehner (Austria) 0:14:44 49 Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation) 0:15:17 50 Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg) 0:15:22 51 Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco) 0:17:02 52 Rei Onodera (Japan) 0:17:15 53 Jan Tschernoster (Germany) 0:17:16 54 Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland) 0:17:18 55 Gian Friesecke (Switzerland) 56 Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation) 0:17:20 57 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark) 58 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark) 59 Nico Denz (Germany) 60 Patrick Haller (Germany) 0:19:43 61 Benjamin Declercq (Belgium) 0:20:02 62 Piotr Konwa (Poland) 63 David Per (Slovenia) 64 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark) 65 James Knox (Great Britain) 66 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain) 67 Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation) 0:20:21 68 William Barta (United States Of America) 69 Logan Owen (United States Of America) 70 Lukas Spengler (Switzerland) 0:20:35 71 Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands) 72 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 0:22:02 73 Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) 74 Sepp Kuss (United States Of America) 75 Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) 76 Marek Sipos (Czech Republic) 0:22:30 77 Marcel Neuhauser (Austria) 0:25:03 78 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia) 79 Lukas Schlemmer (Austria) 80 Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia) 81 Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia) 82 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain) 83 Jon Bozic (Slovenia) 84 Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) 85 Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 86 Gorazd Per (Slovenia) 87 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain) 88 Remy Mertz (Belgium) 89 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 90 Jasper De Laat (Netherlands) 91 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) 92 Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan) 93 Matic Groselj (Slovenia) 94 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway) 95 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:25:56 96 Simone Consonni (Italy) 97 Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland) 98 Andreas Walzel (Austria) 0:26:05 99 Jan Kovar (Czech Republic) 0:26:59 100 German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 0:27:08 101 Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco) 0:27:24 102 Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg) 0:27:32 103 El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco) 0:28:55 104 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia) 105 Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic) 106 Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic) DNF Antonio Barac (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) DNF Adam Sekanina (Czech Republic)

Mountain 1 - La Toussuire - Les Sybelles, km. 32 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia) 15 pts 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) 13 3 Neilson Powless (United States Of America) 11 4 Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland) 9 5 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) 8 6 Niklas Eg (Denmark) 7 7 Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain) 6 8 Artem Nych (Russian Federation) 5

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Fer, km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (United States Of America) 20 pts 2 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) 17 3 David Gaudu (France) 15 4 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) 13 5 Edward Ravasi (Italy) 11 6 Michael Storer (Australia) 9 7 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) 8 8 Léo Vincent (France) 7 9 Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain) 6 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 7:16:58 2 France 0:02:57 3 Colombia 0:11:10 4 Spain 0:11:14 5 Russian Federation 0:13:32 6 Italy 0:17:40 7 United States Of America 0:18:42 8 Germany 0:24:03 9 Switzerland 0:28:22 10 Netherlands 0:30:59 11 Denmark 0:31:26 12 Belgium 0:35:02 13 South Africa 0:41:29 14 Centre Mondial du Cyclisme 0:42:10 15 Austria 0:44:14 16 Great Britain 0:44:29 17 Norway 0:45:19 18 Czech Republic 0:51:05

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (France) 23:31:51 2 Edward Ravasi (Italy) 0:00:24 3 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) 0:01:23 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) 0:02:46 5 Jai Hindley (Australia) 0:03:09 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) 0:04:16 7 Michael Storer (Australia) 0:04:50 8 Michal Schegel (Czech Republic) 0:05:15 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium) 0:06:39 10 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spain) 0:08:34 11 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) 0:09:51 12 Artem Nych (Russian Federation) 0:10:24 13 Matteo Fabro (Italy) 0:10:51 14 Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands) 0:13:29 15 Markus Freiberger (Austria) 0:16:09 16 Léo Vincent (France) 0:16:11 17 Patrick Mueller (Switzerland) 0:17:35 18 Neilson Powless (United States Of America) 0:19:34 19 Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation) 0:23:35 20 Anders Skaarseth (Norway) 0:25:39 21 Nans Peters (France) 0:26:11 22 Jan Maas (Netherlands) 0:28:06 23 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia) 0:28:27 24 Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain) 0:29:34 25 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia) 0:30:50 26 Nicholas Schultz (Australia) 0:30:54 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 0:32:36 28 Caio Godoy Ormenese (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 0:34:05 29 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia) 0:34:18 30 Lennard Kämna (Germany) 0:35:42 31 Valentin Madouas (France) 0:37:38 32 Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco) 0:39:15 33 Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation) 0:40:39 34 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France) 0:41:51 35 Thomas Vereecken (Belgium) 0:43:06 36 Mathias Le Turnier (France) 0:43:24 37 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spain) 0:43:49 38 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek (Denmark) 0:46:30 39 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) 0:46:43 40 Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland) 0:46:56 41 Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa) 0:47:01 42 Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 0:49:06 43 William Barta (United States Of America) 0:49:38 44 Mohcine El Kouraji (Morocco) 0:49:43 45 Daniel Lehner (Austria) 0:49:58 46 Niklas Eg (Denmark) 0:50:09 47 Ole Forfang (Norway) 0:50:42 48 Jan Tschernoster (Germany) 0:51:24 49 Stefan De Bod (South Africa) 0:52:18 50 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Denmark) 0:55:09 51 Michal Paluta (Poland) 0:57:04 52 Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) 1:01:51 53 Christofer Jurado (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 1:01:55 54 Nico Denz (Germany) 1:01:56 55 Logan Owen (United States Of America) 1:02:25 56 James Knox (Great Britain) 1:02:35 57 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cueruo (Colombia) 1:05:06 58 Jasper De Laat (Netherlands) 1:05:47 59 Gian Friesecke (Switzerland) 1:07:33 60 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 1:09:01 61 Giovanni Carboni (Italy) 1:09:31 62 Remy Mertz (Belgium) 1:10:06 63 El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco) 1:10:34 64 Piotr Konwa (Poland) 1:10:58 65 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spain) 1:11:14 66 Evgeny Zotov (Russian Federation) 1:11:52 67 Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia) 1:11:57 68 Martin Schaeppi (Switzerland) 1:12:10 69 Vladimir Tsoy (Kazakhstan) 1:13:20 70 Ivan Centrone (Luxembourg) 1:14:48 71 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) 1:15:22 72 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) 1:16:25 73 Benjamin Declercq (Belgium) 1:16:42 74 Sergey Rozin (Russian Federation) 1:17:31 75 Patrick Haller (Germany) 1:19:22 76 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark) 1:19:31 77 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 1:21:10 78 Marcel Neuhauser (Austria) 1:21:21 79 Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) 1:23:06 80 Rei Onodera (Japan) 1:23:25 81 Pavel Camrda (Czech Republic) 1:23:36 82 Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) 1:24:15 83 Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg) 1:24:37 84 Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia) 1:26:07 85 Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland) 1:26:20 86 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 1:26:25 87 Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) 1:26:30 88 Lukas Spengler (Switzerland) 1:26:36 89 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain) 1:26:46 90 Jan Kovar (Czech Republic) 1:28:34 91 Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands) 1:29:15 92 Gorazd Per (Slovenia) 1:29:23 93 Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spain) 1:29:32 94 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway) 1:30:35 95 Michael Kukrle (Czech Republic) 1:30:37 96 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark) 1:31:17 97 Lukas Schlemmer (Austria) 1:33:26 98 Mounir Makhchoun (Morocco) 1:33:54 99 David Per (Slovenia) 1:33:58 100 Marek Sipos (Czech Republic) 1:38:34 101 German Nicolas Tivani (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 1:38:55 102 Matic Groselj (Slovenia) 1:39:06 103 Sepp Kuss (United States Of America) 1:40:50 104 Andreas Walzel (Austria) 1:45:32 105 Simone Consonni (Italy) 1:54:56 106 Jon Bozic (Slovenia) 2:00:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) 69 pts 2 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway) 69 3 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 46 4 David Gaudu (France) 38 5 Nico Denz (Germany) 38 6 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain) 38 7 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Denmark) 33 8 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) 27 9 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands) 26 10 Gasper Katrasnik (Slovenia) 26 11 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia) 24 12 Edward Ravasi (Italy) 23 13 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Poland) 21 14 Jasper De Laat (Netherlands) 20 15 Michal Paluta (Poland) 19 16 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) 16 17 Michael Storer (Australia) 16 18 Jan Tschernoster (Germany) 16 19 Neilson Powless (United States Of America) 15 20 Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) 15 21 Nicholas Schultz (Australia) 14 22 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) 14 23 Wilmar Paredes Zapata (Colombia) 14 24 Jai Hindley (Australia) 13 25 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) 13 26 Christofer Jurado (Panama) 12 27 David Per (Slovenia) 10 28 Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium) 10 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Netherlands) 10 30 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France) 9 31 El Mehdi Chokri (Morocco) 9 32 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) 8 33 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spain) 8 34 Logan Owen (United States Of America) 8 35 Benjamin Declercq (Belgium) 8 36 Matteo Fabbro (Italy) 7 37 Patrick Mueller (Switzerland) 7 38 Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation) 7 39 Michal Schegel (Czech Republic) 6 40 Artem Nych (Russian Federation) 6 41 Léo Vincent (France) 5 42 Patrick Haller (Germany) 5 43 Ole Forfang (Norway) 4 44 Sergey Luchshenko (Kazakhstan) 4 45 Jan Maas (Netherlands) 3 46 Lennard Kämna (Germany) 3 47 Galym Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) 1 48 Rei Onodera (Japan) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Hamilton (Australia) 49 pts 2 John Anderson Rodriguez Salazar (Colombia) 45 3 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Colombia) 44 4 David Gaudu (France) 43 5 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Colombia) 35 6 Edward Ravasi (Italy) 33 7 Nicholas Schultz (Australia) 32 8 Neilson Powless (United States Of America) 31 9 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Colombia) 28 10 Adrien Costa (United States Of America) 26 11 Jai Hindley (Australia) 25 12 Alexandr Vlasov (Russian Federation) 24 13 Alex Aranuru Deba (Spain) 23 14 Michael Storer (Australia) 18 15 Pavel Sivakov (Russian Federation) 16 16 Michal Schegel (Czech Republic) 15 17 Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) 14 18 Ole Forfang (Norway) 13 19 Lennard Kämna (Germany) 13 20 Nico Denz (Germany) 13 21 Valentin Madouas (France) 12 22 Maximilian Schachmann (Germany) 11 23 Harm Vanhoucke (Belgium) 11 24 Patrick Mueller (Switzerland) 11 25 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (France) 11 26 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain) 10 27 David Per (Slovenia) 9 28 Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation) 9 29 Anders Skaarseth (Norway) 9 30 Nans Peters (France) 9 31 Kilian Frankiny (Switzerland) 9 32 Vincenzo Albanese (Italy) 8 33 William Barta (United States Of America) 8 34 Léo Vincent (France) 7 35 Niklas Eg (Denmark) 7 36 Jasper De Laat (Netherlands) 7 37 Matteo Fabro (Italy) 6 38 Matthias Reutimann (Switzerland) 6 39 Lennard Hofstede (Netherlands) 6 40 Artem Nych (Russian Federation) 5 41 Jonathan Narvrez (Centre Mondial du Cyclisme) 3 42 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Norway) 3 43 Jan Tschernoster (Germany) 1 44 James Knox (Great Britain) 1 45 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Denmark) 1