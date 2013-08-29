Trending

Yates twins finish 1-2 for Great Britain

Fernandez remains in Tour de l'Avenir leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain1:42:53
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) France
4Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy0:00:17
5Toms Skujins (Lat) Latvia
6Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
7Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Germany
8Jeffery Perrin (USA) United States
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Belgium0:00:20
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Denmark0:00:22

General classification after stage 5
1Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Spain15:05:40
2Adam Yates (GBr) Great Britain0:01:03
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Austria0:01:30
4Gavin Mannion (USA) United States0:01:42
5Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Colombia0:01:44
6Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Centre Mondial du Cyclisme0:01:46
7Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:01:54
8Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:58
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Italy0:02:04
10Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia0:02:48

Latest on Cyclingnews