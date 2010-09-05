Tour de l'Avenir past winners
1961-2009
|2009
|Romain Sicard (Fra) France A
|2008
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgian National Team
|2007
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Danish National Team
|2006
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Cofidis
|2005
|Lars Bak (Den) Rabobank
|2004
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Vlaanderen - T Interim
|2003
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Carvalhelhos - Boavista
|2002
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2001
|Denis Menchov (Rus) iBanesto.com
|2000
|Iker Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1999
|Unai Osa (Spa)
|1998
|Christophe Rinero (Fra) Casino
|1997
|Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM
|1996
|David Etxebarria (Spa) ONCE
|1995
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
|1994
|Angel Casero (Spa) Banesto
|1993
|Thomas Davy (Fra) Castorama
|1992
|Hervé Garel (Fra) RMO
|1990
|Johan Bruyneel (Bel) Toshiba
|1989
|Pascal Lino (Fra) RMO
|1988
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) France
|1987
|Marc Madiot (Fra) France
|1986
|Miguel Indurain (Spa) System U
|1985
|Martin Ramirez (Col) Cafe de Colombia
|1984
|Charly Mottet (Fra) Renault
|1983
|Olaf Ludwig (DDR) East Germany
|1982
|Greg Lemond (USA)
|1981
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1980
|Alfonso Florez (Col)
|1979
|Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (URS) USSR
|1978
|Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (URS) USSR
|1977
|Eddy Schepers (Bel) Belgium
|1976
|Sven-Åke Nilsson (Swe)
|1974
|Enrique Martinez Heredia (Spa)
|1973
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1972
|Fedor Den Hertog (Ned) Netherlands
|1971
|Régis Ovion (Fra) France
|1970
|Marcel Duchemin (Fra) France
|1969
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Netherlands
|1968
|Jean-Pierre Boulard (Fra) France
|1967
|Christian Robini (Fra) France
|1966
|Mino Denti (Ita) Italy
|1965
|Mariano Diaz (Spa) Spain
|1964
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Italy
|1963
|André Zimmermann (Fra) France
|1962
|Antonio Gomez Del Moral (Spa) Spain
|1961
|Guido De Rosso (Ita) Italy
