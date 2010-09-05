Trending

Tour de l'Avenir past winners

1961-2009

Tour de l'Avenir
2009Romain Sicard (Fra) France A
2008Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgian National Team
2007Bauke Mollema (Ned) Danish National Team
2006Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Cofidis
2005Lars Bak (Den) Rabobank
2004Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Vlaanderen - T Interim
2003Egoi Martinez (Spa) Carvalhelhos - Boavista
2002Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2001Denis Menchov (Rus) iBanesto.com
2000Iker Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
1999Unai Osa (Spa)
1998Christophe Rinero (Fra) Casino
1997Laurent Roux (Fra) TVM
1996David Etxebarria (Spa) ONCE
1995Emmanuel Magnien (Fra) Castorama
1994Angel Casero (Spa) Banesto
1993Thomas Davy (Fra) Castorama
1992Hervé Garel (Fra) RMO

Tour of the European Community
1990Johan Bruyneel (Bel) Toshiba
1989Pascal Lino (Fra) RMO
1988Laurent Fignon (Fra) France
1987Marc Madiot (Fra) France
1986Miguel Indurain (Spa) System U

Grand Prix de l'Avenir (Paris-Vierzon-Thiers)
1985Martin Ramirez (Col) Cafe de Colombia
1984Charly Mottet (Fra) Renault
1983Olaf Ludwig (DDR) East Germany
1982Greg Lemond (USA)
1981Pascal Simon (Fra)
1980Alfonso Florez (Col)
1979Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (URS) USSR
1978Serguei Soukhoroutchenkov (URS) USSR
1977Eddy Schepers (Bel) Belgium
1976Sven-Åke Nilsson (Swe)
1974Enrique Martinez Heredia (Spa)
1973Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1972Fedor Den Hertog (Ned) Netherlands
1971Régis Ovion (Fra) France
1970Marcel Duchemin (Fra) France

Tour de l'Avenir
1969Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Netherlands
1968Jean-Pierre Boulard (Fra) France
1967Christian Robini (Fra) France
1966Mino Denti (Ita) Italy
1965Mariano Diaz (Spa) Spain
1964Felice Gimondi (Ita) Italy
1963André Zimmermann (Fra) France
1962Antonio Gomez Del Moral (Spa) Spain
1961Guido De Rosso (Ita) Italy

Latest on Cyclingnews