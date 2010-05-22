Image 1 of 21 The jersey wearers - Abbot (United States), Swart (MTN), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) signs on. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 Anriete Schoeman (Lotto Ladies Team) signing on. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) leads on the first descent of the day. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) made the first attack of the day. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) made the first attack of the day. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) leads through a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) is a previous winner of this race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) protected her overall lead in stage 8. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Cervelo Test Team were attentive at the front of the peloton to help Emma Pooley to keep the yellow jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 Cervelo Test Team were attentive at the front of the peloton to help Emma Pooley to keep the yellow jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 The bunch is led by riders from Cervelo Test Team and United States National Team. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 The leader of the points competition Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 Carla Ryan with team-mate and race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 The bunch on the climb from Couiza, past the distinctive red soil. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 World Road Champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 The break was three Nederland Bloeit riders and Emma Johansson. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 De Vocht and Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) lead over a bridge in the closing kilometres. Their lead over the bunch was diminishing. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 A sweet victory for Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 Stage winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) receives the applause of the crowds in Limoux after her victory. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed victory in a six-strong sprint on Stage 8. The Dutch rider held off Ina Yoko-Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) to claim victory on the stage.

The six riders finished just four seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group of race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam).

Nederland Bloeit worked hard throughout the 112 kilometre stage, trying to force a split early in the stage. Cervelo sport director Egon van Kessel was pleased with how his riders controlled the breakaway.

“The race started with a very technical downhill with Team Nederland Bloiet, around Marianne Vos, trying their hardest to split the group,” said van Kessel. “Though there was a successful break away our team controlled the entire race in a quiet and confident style working together with Team USA and at the end with HTC-Columbia as well.”

Pooley maintains her 4:42 minute lead over Mara Abbot (US National Team) heading into the final stage. Pooley’s team-mate Claudia Häusler is confident her team will defend her title on the 90.5 kilometre stage in Carcassonne.

“We have a comfortable lead in the overall with Emma and we want to bring the yellow jersey home again tomorrow,” said Häusler. “We are totally motivated which makes it a lot of fun to ride in this race. I’m really pleased to race for Emma and looking forward to tomorrow’s final stage.”

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:42:57 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 5 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 6 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 7 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:04 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 9 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 10 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 14 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 15 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 16 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 19 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 20 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 21 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 22 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 23 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 24 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 25 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 26 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 27 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 28 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 29 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 30 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 31 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 32 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 33 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 34 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 35 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 36 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 37 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 38 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 39 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 40 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 41 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 42 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:05:06 43 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:16 44 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 45 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 46 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 47 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 48 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 49 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 50 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 51 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 52 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 53 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:08:46 54 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:10:17 55 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 56 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 57 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 58 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 59 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 60 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 61 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 62 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 63 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 64 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 65 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 66 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 67 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:14:17 68 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 69 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 70 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 71 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 72 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 73 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 74 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:23:58 75 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 76 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 77 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN DNS Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women DNS Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl DNF Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope

Points 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 40 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 34 3 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 30 4 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 26 5 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 23 6 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 20 7 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 18 8 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 9 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 14 10 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 12 11 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 10 12 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 9 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 14 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 7 15 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 6 16 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 5 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 4 18 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 3 19 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 2 20 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 1

Sprint 1 - D118 Axat, 18.5km 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 2 4 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 1

Sprint 2 - D118 Quillan, 30.5km 1 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 3 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 2 4 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 1

Sprint 3 - D51 Saint Hilaire, 96km 1 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 5 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 2 4 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Font de Razouls (Cat. 1) 63.3km 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 5 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 5 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 1

Mountain 2 - D529 Col de Villardebelle (Cat. 3) 73km 1 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Teams 1 Safi - Pasta Zara 8:08:59 2 Nederland Bloeit 3 Lotto Ladies Team 4 Noris Cycling 0:00:04 5 MTN 6 Cervelo Test Team 7 HTC Columbia Women 0:05:02 8 Leontien.nl 0:06:16 9 Fenixs - Petrogradets 10 US National Team 0:10:17 11 Team Valdarno 12 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 13 Redsun Cycling Team 0:12:28 14 TIBCO 0:14:13 15 Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:16:25 16 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:16:29 17 German National Team

General classification after stage 8 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 21:11:29 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:04:42 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:05:39 4 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:51 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:07:04 6 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:48 7 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:07:54 8 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:46 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:08:56 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:10:36 11 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:10:42 12 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:11:10 13 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:12:06 14 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:12:18 15 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:14:16 16 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:14:32 17 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:17:52 18 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:26:57 19 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:38:29 20 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:39:39 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:47:53 22 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:51:22 23 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:52:11 24 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:54:12 25 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:54:48 26 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:55:00 27 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:55:03 28 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:55:55 29 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:57:35 30 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:59:34 31 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1:01:54 32 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:03:28 33 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:04:42 34 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:06:24 35 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:06:26 36 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:08:06 37 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 1:08:23 38 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 1:12:56 39 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:13:12 40 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 1:13:42 41 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 1:15:26 42 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:15:42 43 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 1:16:21 44 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:17:22 45 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 1:19:54 46 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:21:29 47 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1:25:15 48 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:26:04 49 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 1:26:49 50 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 1:28:52 51 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 1:29:30 52 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 1:30:19 53 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:33:38 54 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:34:33 55 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 1:36:41 56 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1:37:28 57 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 1:40:11 58 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:41:14 59 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:43:05 60 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 1:45:55 61 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:50:09 62 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:50:21 63 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 1:50:23 64 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 1:50:55 65 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:52:28 66 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:53:13 67 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:54:05 68 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:55:16 69 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:56:03 70 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:59:32 71 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2:01:56 72 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 2:03:09 73 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 2:10:18 74 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 2:10:49 75 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 2:12:21 76 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2:21:19 77 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 2:21:24

Points classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 154 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 119 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 113 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 106 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 91 6 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 86 7 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 63 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 59 9 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 58 10 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 58 11 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 54 12 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 54 13 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 52 14 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 47 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 45 16 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 43 17 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 42 18 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 40 19 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 37 20 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 36 21 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 35 22 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 34 23 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 30 24 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 28 25 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 27 26 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 26 27 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 28 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 16 29 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 15 30 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 13 31 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 12 32 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 12 33 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 11 34 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 10 35 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 8 36 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 8 37 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 38 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 7 39 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 6 40 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 6 41 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 4 42 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 3 43 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 2 44 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1 45 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 1

Sprint classification 1 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 37 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 15 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 14 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 5 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 11 6 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 10 7 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 9 8 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 9 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 5 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 5 11 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 5 12 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 5 13 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 4 14 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 4 15 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 16 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 17 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 3 18 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 2 19 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 2 20 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 21 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 1 22 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 1 23 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1 24 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 1 25 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1

Mountains classification 1 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 68 pts 2 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 51 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 24 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 17 5 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 15 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 13 7 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 12 8 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 12 9 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 10 10 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 10 11 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 6 12 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 5 13 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 3 14 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 2 16 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 2 17 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 1

Young rider classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 21:20:15 2 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:18:11 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:26 4 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:46:02 5 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:48:49 6 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:55:56 7 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 1:04:56 8 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 1:06:56 9 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 1:17:18 10 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 1:27:55 11 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 1:28:42 12 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 1:34:19 13 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 1:41:35 14 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 1:43:42 15 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 1:44:27 16 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 1:45:19 17 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 1:50:46 18 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 2:01:32 19 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 2:12:33