Vos victorious on penultimate stage to Limoux
Pooley remains in overall lead
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed victory in a six-strong sprint on Stage 8. The Dutch rider held off Ina Yoko-Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) to claim victory on the stage.
The six riders finished just four seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group of race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam).
Nederland Bloeit worked hard throughout the 112 kilometre stage, trying to force a split early in the stage. Cervelo sport director Egon van Kessel was pleased with how his riders controlled the breakaway.
“The race started with a very technical downhill with Team Nederland Bloiet, around Marianne Vos, trying their hardest to split the group,” said van Kessel. “Though there was a successful break away our team controlled the entire race in a quiet and confident style working together with Team USA and at the end with HTC-Columbia as well.”
Pooley maintains her 4:42 minute lead over Mara Abbot (US National Team) heading into the final stage. Pooley’s team-mate Claudia Häusler is confident her team will defend her title on the 90.5 kilometre stage in Carcassonne.
“We have a comfortable lead in the overall with Emma and we want to bring the yellow jersey home again tomorrow,” said Häusler. “We are totally motivated which makes it a lot of fun to ride in this race. I’m really pleased to race for Emma and looking forward to tomorrow’s final stage.”
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:42:57
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|5
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|6
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|7
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:04
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|10
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|15
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|16
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|19
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|20
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|21
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|22
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|23
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|24
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|25
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|26
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|28
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|29
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|30
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|31
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|32
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|33
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|34
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|35
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|36
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|37
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|38
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|41
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|42
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:05:06
|43
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:16
|44
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|45
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|46
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|47
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|48
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|50
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|51
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|52
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|53
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:08:46
|54
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:10:17
|55
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|56
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|57
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|58
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|59
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|60
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|61
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|62
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|63
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|64
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|65
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|66
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|67
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:14:17
|68
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|69
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|70
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|71
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|72
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|73
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|74
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:23:58
|75
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|76
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|77
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|DNS
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|DNS
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|DNF
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|34
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|30
|4
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|26
|5
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|23
|6
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|20
|7
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|18
|8
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|9
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|14
|10
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|12
|11
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|10
|12
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|9
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|14
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|7
|15
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|6
|16
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|5
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|18
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|19
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|20
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|2
|4
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|4
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|1
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|5
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|1
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|8:08:59
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Lotto Ladies Team
|4
|Noris Cycling
|0:00:04
|5
|MTN
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|7
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:05:02
|8
|Leontien.nl
|0:06:16
|9
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|10
|US National Team
|0:10:17
|11
|Team Valdarno
|12
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|13
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:12:28
|14
|TIBCO
|0:14:13
|15
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:16:25
|16
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:16:29
|17
|German National Team
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|21:11:29
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:04:42
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:51
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:07:04
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:48
|7
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:07:54
|8
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:46
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:56
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:10:36
|11
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:10:42
|12
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:11:10
|13
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:12:06
|14
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:12:18
|15
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:16
|16
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:14:32
|17
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:17:52
|18
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:26:57
|19
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:38:29
|20
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:39:39
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:47:53
|22
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:51:22
|23
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:52:11
|24
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:54:12
|25
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:54:48
|26
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:55:00
|27
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:55:03
|28
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:55:55
|29
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:57:35
|30
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:59:34
|31
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1:01:54
|32
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:03:28
|33
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:04:42
|34
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:06:24
|35
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:06:26
|36
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:08:06
|37
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|1:08:23
|38
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|1:12:56
|39
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:13:12
|40
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:13:42
|41
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|1:15:26
|42
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:15:42
|43
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|1:16:21
|44
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:17:22
|45
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:19:54
|46
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:21:29
|47
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|1:25:15
|48
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:26:04
|49
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:26:49
|50
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:28:52
|51
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|1:29:30
|52
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|1:30:19
|53
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:33:38
|54
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:34:33
|55
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|1:36:41
|56
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:37:28
|57
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|1:40:11
|58
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:41:14
|59
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:43:05
|60
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1:45:55
|61
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:50:09
|62
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:50:21
|63
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|1:50:23
|64
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|1:50:55
|65
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:52:28
|66
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:53:13
|67
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:54:05
|68
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:55:16
|69
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:56:03
|70
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:59:32
|71
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2:01:56
|72
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|2:03:09
|73
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|2:10:18
|74
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|2:10:49
|75
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|2:12:21
|76
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2:21:19
|77
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|2:21:24
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|154
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|119
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|113
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|106
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|91
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|86
|7
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|63
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|59
|9
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|58
|10
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|58
|11
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|54
|12
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|54
|13
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|52
|14
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|45
|16
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|43
|17
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|42
|18
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|40
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|20
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|21
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|35
|22
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|34
|23
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|30
|24
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|28
|25
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|27
|26
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|27
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|16
|29
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|15
|30
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|13
|31
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|12
|32
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|12
|33
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|11
|34
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|10
|35
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|8
|36
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|8
|37
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|38
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|7
|39
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|6
|40
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|6
|41
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|4
|42
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|43
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|2
|44
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|45
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|1
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|37
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|5
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|11
|6
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|8
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|9
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|5
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|5
|11
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|4
|14
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|17
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|18
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|2
|19
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|2
|20
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|21
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1
|22
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1
|23
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1
|24
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|1
|25
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1
|1
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|68
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|51
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|24
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|17
|5
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|15
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|7
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|12
|8
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|9
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|11
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|12
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|5
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|3
|14
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|2
|16
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|2
|17
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|21:20:15
|2
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:18:11
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:26
|4
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:46:02
|5
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:48:49
|6
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:55:56
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|1:04:56
|8
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|1:06:56
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|1:17:18
|10
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|1:27:55
|11
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|1:28:42
|12
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|1:34:19
|13
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|1:41:35
|14
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|1:43:42
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|1:44:27
|16
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|1:45:19
|17
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|1:50:46
|18
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|2:01:32
|19
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|2:12:33
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|63:46:43
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:13:08
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:44:22
|4
|US National Team
|1:20:04
|5
|Redsun Cycling Team
|2:07:39
|6
|Leontien.nl
|2:17:33
|7
|Noris Cycling
|2:26:59
|8
|TIBCO
|2:32:36
|9
|Team Valdarno
|2:47:37
|10
|Lotto Ladies Team
|2:53:53
|11
|MTN
|2:58:47
|12
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|3:06:56
|13
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|3:32:09
|14
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|3:36:14
|15
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|3:54:23
|16
|German National Team
|4:14:51
|17
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|4:17:54
