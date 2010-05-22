Trending

Vos victorious on penultimate stage to Limoux

Pooley remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 21

The jersey wearers - Abbot (United States), Swart (MTN), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women).

The jersey wearers - Abbot (United States), Swart (MTN), Brooke Miller (Tibco), Pooley (Cervelo Test Team), Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 21

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) signs on.

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) signs on.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 21

Anriete Schoeman (Lotto Ladies Team) signing on.

Anriete Schoeman (Lotto Ladies Team) signing on.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 21

Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) leads on the first descent of the day.

Ludivine Henrion (Redsun Cycling Team) leads on the first descent of the day.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 21

Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) made the first attack of the day.

Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) made the first attack of the day.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 21

Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) made the first attack of the day.

Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) made the first attack of the day.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 21

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) leads through a corner.

Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Ladies Team) leads through a corner.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 21

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) is a previous winner of this race.

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) is a previous winner of this race.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 21

Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit)

Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 21

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) protected her overall lead in stage 8.

Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) protected her overall lead in stage 8.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 21

Cervelo Test Team were attentive at the front of the peloton to help Emma Pooley to keep the yellow jersey.

Cervelo Test Team were attentive at the front of the peloton to help Emma Pooley to keep the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 21

Cervelo Test Team were attentive at the front of the peloton to help Emma Pooley to keep the yellow jersey.

Cervelo Test Team were attentive at the front of the peloton to help Emma Pooley to keep the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 21

The bunch is led by riders from Cervelo Test Team and United States National Team.

The bunch is led by riders from Cervelo Test Team and United States National Team.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 21

The leader of the points competition Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the bunch.

The leader of the points competition Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 21

Carla Ryan with team-mate and race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch.

Carla Ryan with team-mate and race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 21

The bunch on the climb from Couiza, past the distinctive red soil.

The bunch on the climb from Couiza, past the distinctive red soil.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 21

World Road Champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) in the bunch.

World Road Champion Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno) in the bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 21

The break was three Nederland Bloeit riders and Emma Johansson.

The break was three Nederland Bloeit riders and Emma Johansson.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 21

De Vocht and Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) lead over a bridge in the closing kilometres. Their lead over the bunch was diminishing.

De Vocht and Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) lead over a bridge in the closing kilometres. Their lead over the bunch was diminishing.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 21

A sweet victory for Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco).

A sweet victory for Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 21

Stage winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) receives the applause of the crowds in Limoux after her victory.

Stage winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) receives the applause of the crowds in Limoux after her victory.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) claimed victory in a six-strong sprint on Stage 8. The Dutch rider held off Ina Yoko-Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco) to claim victory on the stage.

The six riders finished just four seconds ahead of the yellow jersey group of race leader Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam).

Nederland Bloeit worked hard throughout the 112 kilometre stage, trying to force a split early in the stage. Cervelo sport director Egon van Kessel was pleased with how his riders controlled the breakaway.

“The race started with a very technical downhill with Team Nederland Bloiet, around Marianne Vos, trying their hardest to split the group,” said van Kessel. “Though there was a successful break away our team controlled the entire race in a quiet and confident style working together with Team USA and at the end with HTC-Columbia as well.”

Pooley maintains her 4:42 minute lead over Mara Abbot (US National Team) heading into the final stage. Pooley’s team-mate Claudia Häusler is confident her team will defend her title on the 90.5 kilometre stage in Carcassonne.

“We have a comfortable lead in the overall with Emma and we want to bring the yellow jersey home again tomorrow,” said Häusler. “We are totally motivated which makes it a lot of fun to ride in this race. I’m really pleased to race for Emma and looking forward to tomorrow’s final stage.”

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:42:57
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
5Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
6Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
7Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:04
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
9Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
14Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
15Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
16Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
19Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
20Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
21Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
22Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
23Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
24Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
25Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
26Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
27Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
28Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
29Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
30Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
31Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
32Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
33Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
34Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
35Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
36Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
37Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
38Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
39Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
40Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
41Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
42Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:05:06
43Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:06:16
44Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
45Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
46Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
47Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
48Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
49Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
50Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
51Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
52Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
53Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:08:46
54Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:10:17
55Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
56Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
57Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
58Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
59Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
60Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
61Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
62Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
63Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
64Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
65Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
66Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
67Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:14:17
68Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
69Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
70Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
71Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
72Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
73Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
74Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO0:23:58
75Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
76Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
77Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
DNSEvelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
DNSMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
DNFJenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope

Points
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit40pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women34
3Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO30
4Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team26
5Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu23
6Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara20
7Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl18
8Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16
9Carla Swart (RSA) MTN14
10Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope12
11Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara10
12Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling9
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team8
14Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets7
15Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara6
16Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno5
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team4
18Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope3
19Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team2
20Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl1

Sprint 1 - D118 Axat, 18.5km
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO2
4Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit1

Sprint 2 - D118 Quillan, 30.5km
1Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit2
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team1

Sprint 3 - D51 Saint Hilaire, 96km
1Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit5pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team2
4Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit1

Mountain 1 - Col de Font de Razouls (Cat. 1) 63.3km
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team8pts
2Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit5
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
5Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope1

Mountain 2 - D529 Col de Villardebelle (Cat. 3) 73km
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team3pts
2Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit2
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Teams
1Safi - Pasta Zara8:08:59
2Nederland Bloeit
3Lotto Ladies Team
4Noris Cycling0:00:04
5MTN
6Cervelo Test Team
7HTC Columbia Women0:05:02
8Leontien.nl0:06:16
9Fenixs - Petrogradets
10US National Team0:10:17
11Team Valdarno
12Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
13Redsun Cycling Team0:12:28
14TIBCO0:14:13
15Gauss RDZ Ormu0:16:25
16S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:16:29
17German National Team

General classification after stage 8
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team21:11:29
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:04:42
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:05:39
4Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:51
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:07:04
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:07:48
7Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:07:54
8Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:46
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:56
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:10:36
11Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:10:42
12Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:11:10
13Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:12:06
14Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:12:18
15Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:14:16
16Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:14:32
17Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:17:52
18Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:26:57
19Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:38:29
20Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:39:39
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:47:53
22Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:51:22
23Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:52:11
24Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:54:12
25Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:54:48
26Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:55:00
27Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:55:03
28Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:55:55
29Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:57:35
30Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:59:34
31Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1:01:54
32Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:03:28
33Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:04:42
34Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling1:06:24
35Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:06:26
36Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl1:08:06
37Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO1:08:23
38Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN1:12:56
39Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:13:12
40Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope1:13:42
41Carmen Small (USA) US National Team1:15:26
42Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:15:42
43Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN1:16:21
44Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara1:17:22
45Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team1:19:54
46Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:21:29
47Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women1:25:15
48Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1:26:04
49Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team1:26:49
50Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team1:28:52
51Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO1:29:30
52Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team1:30:19
53Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl1:33:38
54Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:34:33
55Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team1:36:41
56Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1:37:28
57Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team1:40:11
58Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling1:41:14
59Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl1:43:05
60Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO1:45:55
61Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:50:09
62Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:50:21
63Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox1:50:23
64Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno1:50:55
65Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:52:28
66Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:53:13
67Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:54:05
68Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling1:55:16
69Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:56:03
70Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:59:32
71Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu2:01:56
72Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO2:03:09
73Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team2:10:18
74Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno2:10:49
75Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets2:12:21
76Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2:21:19
77Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN2:21:24

Points classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit154pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women119
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team113
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team106
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit91
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team86
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope63
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling59
9Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu58
10Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl58
11Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team54
12Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team54
13Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team52
14Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women47
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu45
16Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO43
17Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO42
18Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit40
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team37
20Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team36
21Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women35
22Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara34
23Carmen Small (USA) US National Team30
24Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team28
25Carla Swart (RSA) MTN27
26Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit26
27Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
28Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling16
29Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara15
30Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO13
31Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team12
32Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team12
33Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team11
34Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team10
35Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling8
36Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara8
37Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
38Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets7
39Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno6
40Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara6
41Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox4
42Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope3
43Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team2
44Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1
45Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl1

Sprint classification
1Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO37pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit15
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team14
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit13
5Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team11
6Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women10
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit9
8Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
9Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling5
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO5
11Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team5
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team5
13Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team4
14Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team4
15Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team3
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
17Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team3
18Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women2
19Carmen Small (USA) US National Team2
20Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
21Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl1
22Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO1
23Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1
24Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team1
25Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu1

Mountains classification
1Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team68pts
2Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team51
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team24
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit17
5Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team15
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team13
7Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women12
8Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit12
9Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl10
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team10
11Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
12Carmen Small (USA) US National Team5
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling3
14Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope2
16Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu2
17Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO1

Young rider classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit21:20:15
2Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:18:11
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:26
4Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:46:02
5Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:48:49
6Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:55:56
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope1:04:56
8Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets1:06:56
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling1:17:18
10Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team1:27:55
11Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team1:28:42
12Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl1:34:19
13Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion1:41:35
14Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team1:43:42
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara1:44:27
16Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu1:45:19
17Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team1:50:46
18Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team2:01:32
19Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara2:12:33

Teams classification
1Cervelo Test Team63:46:43
2Nederland Bloeit0:13:08
3HTC Columbia Women0:44:22
4US National Team1:20:04
5Redsun Cycling Team2:07:39
6Leontien.nl2:17:33
7Noris Cycling2:26:59
8TIBCO2:32:36
9Team Valdarno2:47:37
10Lotto Ladies Team2:53:53
11MTN2:58:47
12Safi - Pasta Zara3:06:56
13S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox3:32:09
14Fenixs - Petrogradets3:36:14
15Gauss RDZ Ormu3:54:23
16German National Team4:14:51
17Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion4:17:54

 

Latest on Cyclingnews