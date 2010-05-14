Image 1 of 16 2009 Champion, Claudia H (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 16 Happy teammates, Regina Bruins and Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) after the podium ceremony. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 16 Teammates, Marianne Vos and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 16 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) approaches the finish line to take third place, seven seconds slower than Bruins. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 16 German time trial Champion and previous leader in the Tour de l'Aude, Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) starts. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 16 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered away from the start ramp. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 16 Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was tenth, 11 seconds back. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 16 Irene Van Den Broek (Leontien.nl) gasps for breath after her prologue effort. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 16 Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) approaches the finish line in Gruissan. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 16 Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling) waiting to climb onto the start ramp. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 16 A 'busy' handlebar set up on Vikki Whitelaw's Pinarello time trial bike. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 16 Erika Vilunaite (Fenixs - Petrogradets) with 500 metres to go. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 16 Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) finished sixth in the time trial. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 16 Mara Abbott (USA) returned to European racing in National Team colours. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 16 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Vienne Futuroscope) was second rider the start ramp in 2010. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 16 It was a case of pairs on the podium today - Evelyn Stevens and Linda Villumsen were there for HTC - Columbia Women. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervélo TestTeam's Regina Bruins took the victory in the prologue of the 10-stage Tour de l'Aude in Gruissan, France, and as a result is now the first leader of the 2010 race. The rider from the Netherlands finished the 3.9km prologue in four minutes and 48 seconds, just ahead of Linda Villumsen. Marianne Vos, currently first in the UCI ranking, took the third spot just ahead of Bruins' teammate Emma Pooley.

"It was a very good result today," said Egon Van Kessel, Sports Director of Cervélo TestTeam. "We had three riders in the top ten. These results were important and very good for our morale going into the rest of the Tour."

"I was not worried about Regina's performance, I knew she could make it. Last year, she was second here and this year, she made it to the top. For tomorrow's stage we will have to think a bit about our tactics. The Tour de l'Aude is long and we should not use to much energy at the beginning."

Tomorrow's stage two will take the riders around Rieux Minervois. The 117km course includes slight uphill and downhill stretches.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:48 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:04 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:05 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:07 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:08 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:09 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:09 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:09 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:11 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:11 11 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:11 12 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:13 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:13 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:14 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:15 16 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:15 17 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:17 18 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:17 19 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:18 20 Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:19 21 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:19 22 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 0:00:19 23 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:19 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:00:20 25 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:00:20 26 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:20 27 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 0:00:20 28 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:21 29 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:21 30 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:22 31 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:23 32 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:00:23 33 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:23 34 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:23 35 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:24 36 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:00:24 37 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:24 38 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:25 39 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:25 40 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:26 41 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:00:26 42 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:26 43 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 0:00:26 44 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:27 45 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:27 46 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:00:27 47 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:27 48 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:28 49 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:00:28 50 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 0:00:29 51 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:29 52 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:29 53 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 0:00:29 54 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:30 55 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:30 56 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:30 57 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:31 58 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:31 59 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:00:31 60 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:32 61 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:32 62 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:33 63 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:33 64 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:00:33 65 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:35 66 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:35 67 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:00:35 68 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:00:35 69 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:35 70 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:00:35 71 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:00:36 72 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:36 73 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:00:37 74 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:37 75 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:38 76 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:38 77 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:38 78 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:00:39 79 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:39 80 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:39 81 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 0:00:39 82 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:39 83 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:00:40 84 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:40 85 Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:41 86 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:42 87 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:42 88 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:43 89 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:44 90 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:44 91 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:45 92 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:45 93 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:46 94 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:46 95 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:47 96 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:48 97 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:48 98 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:00:48 99 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:00:49 100 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:53 101 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:56 102 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:01 103 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:06 104 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:13 105 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:14

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:53 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:08 4 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:13 5 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:14 6 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:17 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:20 8 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:00:21 9 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 10 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:22 11 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:25 12 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:26 13 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:28 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 15 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:30 16 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 17 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:00:31 18 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:00:32 20 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:33 21 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:34 22 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:37 23 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:39 24 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:40 25 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 26 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:41 27 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:42 28 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:43 29 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:01 30 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:08

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 30 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 24 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 17 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 11 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 9 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 6 11 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 12 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 2 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 0:14:40 2 HTC Columbia Women 0:00:06 3 Nederland Bloeit 0:00:10 4 Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:43 5 Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:47 6 US National Team 7 Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:49 8 Leontien.nl 0:00:52 9 Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:53 10 TIBCO 0:00:56 11 Team Valdarno 12 German National Team 13 Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:59 14 Noris Cycling 0:01:05 15 MTN 0:01:10 16 Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:16 17 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:01:21 18 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:01:36

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:04:48 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:04 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:05 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:07 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:08 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:09 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:09 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:09 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:11 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:11 11 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:11 12 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:13 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:13 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:14 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:15 16 Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:15 17 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:17 18 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:17 19 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:18 20 Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:19 21 Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:19 22 Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team 0:00:19 23 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:19 24 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:00:20 25 Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team 0:00:20 26 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:20 27 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO 0:00:20 28 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:21 29 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno 0:00:21 30 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:22 31 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:23 32 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:00:23 33 Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:23 34 Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:23 35 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:24 36 Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team 0:00:24 37 Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:24 38 Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:25 39 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:25 40 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:26 41 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:00:26 42 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:26 43 Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team 0:00:26 44 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:27 45 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:27 46 Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN 0:00:27 47 Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:27 48 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:28 49 Carmen Small (USA) US National Team 0:00:28 50 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO 0:00:29 51 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:29 52 Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:29 53 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO 0:00:29 54 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:30 55 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:30 56 Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:30 57 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:31 58 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:31 59 Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno 0:00:31 60 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:32 61 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:32 62 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:33 63 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:33 64 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN 0:00:33 65 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:35 66 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:35 67 Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN 0:00:35 68 Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN 0:00:35 69 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:35 70 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 0:00:35 71 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:00:36 72 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:36 73 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:00:37 74 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:37 75 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:38 76 Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:38 77 Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:38 78 Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team 0:00:39 79 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:39 80 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:39 81 Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team 0:00:39 82 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:39 83 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO 0:00:40 84 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:40 85 Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:41 86 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:42 87 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:42 88 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:43 89 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:44 90 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:44 91 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:45 92 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:45 93 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:46 94 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:46 95 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:47 96 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:48 97 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:48 98 Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO 0:00:48 99 Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:00:49 100 Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:53 101 Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:56 102 Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:01 103 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:06 104 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:13 105 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:14

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:04:53 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:04 3 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:08 4 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:13 5 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:14 6 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:17 7 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:20 8 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 0:00:21 9 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 10 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:22 11 Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 0:00:25 12 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 0:00:26 13 Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:28 14 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 15 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:30 16 Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team 17 Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team 0:00:31 18 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team 0:00:32 20 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 0:00:33 21 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:34 22 Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:00:37 23 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:39 24 Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:40 25 Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 26 Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 0:00:41 27 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 0:00:42 28 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:43 29 Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 0:01:01 30 Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno 0:01:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 30 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 24 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 4 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 17 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 11 7 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 9 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 8 9 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 7 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 6 11 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 5 12 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 2 15 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 1