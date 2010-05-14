Trending

Bruins busts up the prologue

Dutchwoman to start stage 1 as first race leader

Image 1 of 16

2009 Champion, Claudia H

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 16

Happy teammates, Regina Bruins and Emma Pooley (Cervelo Test Team) after the podium ceremony.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 16

Teammates, Marianne Vos and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 16

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) approaches the finish line to take third place, seven seconds slower than Bruins.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 16

German time trial Champion and previous leader in the Tour de l'Aude, Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) starts.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 16

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) powered away from the start ramp.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 16

Emma Johansson (Redsun Cycling Team) was tenth, 11 seconds back.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 16

Irene Van Den Broek (Leontien.nl) gasps for breath after her prologue effort.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 16

Regina Bruins (Cervelo Test Team) approaches the finish line in Gruissan.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 16

Madeleine Sandig (Noris Cycling) waiting to climb onto the start ramp.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 16

A 'busy' handlebar set up on Vikki Whitelaw's Pinarello time trial bike.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 16

Erika Vilunaite (Fenixs - Petrogradets) with 500 metres to go.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 16

Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women) finished sixth in the time trial.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 16

Mara Abbott (USA) returned to European racing in National Team colours.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 16

Nadia Triquet-Claude (Vienne Futuroscope) was second rider the start ramp in 2010.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 16

It was a case of pairs on the podium today - Evelyn Stevens and Linda Villumsen were there for HTC - Columbia Women.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervélo TestTeam's Regina Bruins took the victory in the prologue of the 10-stage Tour de l'Aude in Gruissan, France, and as a result is now the first leader of the 2010 race. The rider from the Netherlands finished the 3.9km prologue in four minutes and 48 seconds, just ahead of Linda Villumsen. Marianne Vos, currently first in the UCI ranking, took the third spot just ahead of Bruins' teammate Emma Pooley.

"It was a very good result today," said Egon Van Kessel, Sports Director of Cervélo TestTeam. "We had three riders in the top ten. These results were important and very good for our morale going into the rest of the Tour."

"I was not worried about Regina's performance, I knew she could make it. Last year, she was second here and this year, she made it to the top. For tomorrow's stage we will have to think a bit about our tactics. The Tour de l'Aude is long and we should not use to much energy at the beginning."

Tomorrow's stage two will take the riders around Rieux Minervois. The 117km course includes slight uphill and downhill stretches.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:04:48
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:00:04
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:05
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:07
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:08
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:09
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:09
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:09
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:11
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:11
11Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:11
12Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:13
13Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:13
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:14
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:00:15
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:15
17Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:17
18Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:17
19Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:18
20Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:19
21Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women0:00:19
22Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team0:00:19
23Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:19
24Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:20
25Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team0:00:20
26Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:20
27Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO0:00:20
28Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:21
29Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno0:00:21
30Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:22
31Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:23
32Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO0:00:23
33Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:23
34Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team0:00:23
35Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:24
36Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team0:00:24
37Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:24
38Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:25
39Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:25
40Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:26
41Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:00:26
42Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:00:26
43Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team0:00:26
44Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:27
45Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:27
46Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN0:00:27
47Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:27
48Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:28
49Carmen Small (USA) US National Team0:00:28
50Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO0:00:29
51Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:29
52Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:29
53Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO0:00:29
54Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:30
55Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:30
56Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:30
57Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:31
58Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:31
59Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno0:00:31
60Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:32
61Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:32
62Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:33
63Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:33
64Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN0:00:33
65Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:35
66Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:35
67Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN0:00:35
68Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN0:00:35
69Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:35
70Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team0:00:35
71Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:00:36
72Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:36
73Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:00:37
74Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:37
75Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:38
76Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:38
77Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:38
78Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team0:00:39
79Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:39
80Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:39
81Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team0:00:39
82Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:39
83Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO0:00:40
84Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:40
85Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:41
86Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:42
87Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:42
88Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:43
89Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:44
90Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:44
91Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:45
92Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:45
93Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:46
94Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:46
95Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:47
96Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:48
97Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:48
98Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO0:00:48
99Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:00:49
100Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:53
101Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:56
102Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:01
103Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:06
104Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:13
105Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:14

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:53
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:04
3Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:08
4Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:13
5Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:14
6Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:17
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women0:00:20
8Carla Swart (RSA) MTN0:00:21
9Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
10Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:22
11Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:25
12Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:26
13Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:28
14Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
15Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:30
16Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
17Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team0:00:31
18Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team0:00:32
20Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:33
21Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:34
22Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:00:37
23Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:39
24Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:40
25Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
26Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:00:41
27Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:00:42
28Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling0:00:43
29Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:01
30Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno0:01:08

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team30pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women24
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
4Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team17
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit14
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women11
7Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women9
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team8
9Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team7
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team6
11Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women5
12Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4
13Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl2
15Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team0:14:40
2HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
3Nederland Bloeit0:00:10
4Redsun Cycling Team0:00:43
5Safi - Pasta Zara0:00:47
6US National Team
7Vienne Futuroscope0:00:49
8Leontien.nl0:00:52
9Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:53
10TIBCO0:00:56
11Team Valdarno
12German National Team
13Lotto Ladies Team0:00:59
14Noris Cycling0:01:05
15MTN0:01:10
16Gauss RDZ Ormu0:01:16
17S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox0:01:21
18Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion0:01:36

