Bruins busts up the prologue
Dutchwoman to start stage 1 as first race leader
Cervélo TestTeam's Regina Bruins took the victory in the prologue of the 10-stage Tour de l'Aude in Gruissan, France, and as a result is now the first leader of the 2010 race. The rider from the Netherlands finished the 3.9km prologue in four minutes and 48 seconds, just ahead of Linda Villumsen. Marianne Vos, currently first in the UCI ranking, took the third spot just ahead of Bruins' teammate Emma Pooley.
"It was a very good result today," said Egon Van Kessel, Sports Director of Cervélo TestTeam. "We had three riders in the top ten. These results were important and very good for our morale going into the rest of the Tour."
"I was not worried about Regina's performance, I knew she could make it. Last year, she was second here and this year, she made it to the top. For tomorrow's stage we will have to think a bit about our tactics. The Tour de l'Aude is long and we should not use to much energy at the beginning."
Tomorrow's stage two will take the riders around Rieux Minervois. The 117km course includes slight uphill and downhill stretches.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:48
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:04
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:05
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:08
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:09
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:09
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:11
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:11
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:13
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:13
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:14
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:15
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:15
|17
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:17
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:17
|19
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:18
|20
|Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:19
|21
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:19
|22
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|0:00:19
|23
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:20
|25
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:00:20
|26
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:20
|27
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:00:20
|28
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:21
|29
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:00:21
|30
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:22
|31
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:23
|32
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:23
|33
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:23
|34
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:23
|35
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:24
|36
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:00:24
|37
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:24
|38
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:25
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:25
|40
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:26
|41
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:00:26
|42
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:26
|43
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|0:00:26
|44
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:27
|45
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:27
|46
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:00:27
|47
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:27
|48
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:28
|49
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:00:28
|50
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|0:00:29
|51
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:29
|52
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|53
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:29
|54
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:30
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:30
|56
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:30
|57
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:31
|58
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:31
|59
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:00:31
|60
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:32
|61
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|62
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:33
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:33
|64
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:00:33
|65
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:35
|66
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|67
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|0:00:35
|68
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:00:35
|69
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:35
|70
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:35
|71
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:36
|72
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:36
|73
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:37
|74
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:37
|75
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:38
|76
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:38
|77
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:38
|78
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:00:39
|79
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:39
|80
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:39
|81
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:39
|82
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:39
|83
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:00:40
|84
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:40
|85
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:41
|86
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:42
|87
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|88
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:43
|89
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:44
|90
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:44
|91
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:45
|92
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:45
|93
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:46
|94
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:46
|95
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:47
|96
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:48
|97
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:48
|98
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:48
|99
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:49
|100
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:53
|101
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:56
|102
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:01
|103
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:06
|104
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:13
|105
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:53
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:08
|4
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:13
|5
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:17
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:20
|8
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:00:21
|9
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:22
|11
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:25
|12
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:26
|13
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:28
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|15
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:30
|16
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|17
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:31
|18
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:32
|20
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:33
|21
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:34
|22
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:37
|23
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:39
|24
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:40
|25
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|26
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:41
|27
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:42
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:43
|29
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:01
|30
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|11
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:40
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:10
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:47
|6
|US National Team
|7
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:49
|8
|Leontien.nl
|0:00:52
|9
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:53
|10
|TIBCO
|0:00:56
|11
|Team Valdarno
|12
|German National Team
|13
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:59
|14
|Noris Cycling
|0:01:05
|15
|MTN
|0:01:10
|16
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:16
|17
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:01:21
|18
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:48
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:04
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:05
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:08
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:09
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:09
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:11
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:11
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:13
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:13
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:14
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:15
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:15
|17
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:17
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:17
|19
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:18
|20
|Eneritz Iturriagae (Spa) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:19
|21
|Luise Keller (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:19
|22
|Katharine Carrol (USA) US National Team
|0:00:19
|23
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|24
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:20
|25
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) US National Team
|0:00:20
|26
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:20
|27
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO
|0:00:20
|28
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:21
|29
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Team Valdarno
|0:00:21
|30
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:22
|31
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:23
|32
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:23
|33
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:23
|34
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:23
|35
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:24
|36
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) US National Team
|0:00:24
|37
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:24
|38
|Elizabeth Hatch (USA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:25
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:25
|40
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:26
|41
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:00:26
|42
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:26
|43
|Kristin Mac Grath (USA) US National Team
|0:00:26
|44
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:27
|45
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:27
|46
|Cashandra Slingerland (RSA) MTN
|0:00:27
|47
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:27
|48
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:28
|49
|Carmen Small (USA) US National Team
|0:00:28
|50
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO
|0:00:29
|51
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:29
|52
|Paulina Brzezna (Pol) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|53
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:29
|54
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:30
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:30
|56
|Anriette Schoeman (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:30
|57
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:31
|58
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:31
|59
|Marta Vila Josana Andreu (Spa) Team Valdarno
|0:00:31
|60
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:32
|61
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|62
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:33
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:33
|64
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) MTN
|0:00:33
|65
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:35
|66
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|67
|Lylanie Lauwrens (RSA) MTN
|0:00:35
|68
|Robyn De Groot (RSA) MTN
|0:00:35
|69
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:35
|70
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:35
|71
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:36
|72
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:36
|73
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:37
|74
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:37
|75
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:38
|76
|Eugenie Mermillod (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:38
|77
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:38
|78
|Mara Abbot (USA) US National Team
|0:00:39
|79
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:39
|80
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:39
|81
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:39
|82
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:39
|83
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO
|0:00:40
|84
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:40
|85
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:41
|86
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:42
|87
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|88
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:43
|89
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:44
|90
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:44
|91
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:45
|92
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:45
|93
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:46
|94
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:46
|95
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:47
|96
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:48
|97
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:48
|98
|Amanda Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:00:48
|99
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:00:49
|100
|Erika Vilunaite (Ltu) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:53
|101
|Carly Hibberd (Aus) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:56
|102
|Laura Bozzolo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:01
|103
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:06
|104
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:13
|105
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:53
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:08
|4
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:13
|5
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:17
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:20
|8
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|0:00:21
|9
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:22
|11
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:25
|12
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:26
|13
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:28
|14
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|15
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:30
|16
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) German National Team
|17
|Franziska Merten (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:31
|18
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Martina Zwick (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:32
|20
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:33
|21
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:34
|22
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:00:37
|23
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:39
|24
|Serena Mensa (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:40
|25
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|26
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:00:41
|27
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:00:42
|28
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|0:00:43
|29
|Eleonora Suelotto (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:01
|30
|Saneila Biagi (Ita) Team Valdarno
|0:01:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|4
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|11
|7
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|9
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|7
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|5
|12
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|13
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|2
|15
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:14:40
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:10
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:00:47
|6
|US National Team
|7
|Vienne Futuroscope
|0:00:49
|8
|Leontien.nl
|0:00:52
|9
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:53
|10
|TIBCO
|0:00:56
|11
|Team Valdarno
|12
|German National Team
|13
|Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:59
|14
|Noris Cycling
|0:01:05
|15
|MTN
|0:01:10
|16
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|0:01:16
|17
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|0:01:21
|18
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|0:01:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy