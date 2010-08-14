Trending

Tour de l'Ain past winners

1986-2009

Past winners
2009Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2008Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Columbia
2007John Gadret (Fra) AG2r Prévoyance
2006Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R Prevoyance
2005Carl Naibo (Fra) Bretagne-Jean Floc'h
2004No race
2003Axel Merckx (Bel) Lotto-Domo
2002Christophe Oriol (Fra)
2001Ivailo Gabrovski (Bul)
2000Serguei Yakovlev (Kaz)
1999Grzegorz Gwiazdowski (Pol)
1998Cristian Gasperoni (Ita)
1997Bobby Julich (USA)
1996David Delrieu / Amateur (Fra)
1995Emmanuel Hubert (Fra)
1994Lylian Lebreton (Fra)
1993Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
1986Patrice Esnault (Fra)

