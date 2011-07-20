Oram takes opening stage
Smith completes New Zealand one-two
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand
|2:28:28
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Roman Semyonov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|William Zellmer (USA) Team Specialized
|6
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|7
|Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
|8
|Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:11
|9
|Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec
|0:00:18
|10
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Anthony Morel (Fra) France
|12
|Tyler Williams (USA) United States
|13
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|14
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec
|15
|Émile Jean (Can) Canada
|16
|Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
|17
|Charles Matte (Can) Québec
|18
|Alex Darville (USA) United States
|19
|Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
|20
|George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
|21
|Steve Arbault (Fra) France
|22
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
|23
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|24
|Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
|25
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|26
|Benoît Lantagne (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|27
|David Benkoski (USA) Team Specialized
|28
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala
|29
|Dorian Javier Perrinjeffrey (USA) Team Specialized
|30
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
|31
|Micah Engle (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|32
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|33
|Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|34
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Québec
|35
|Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|36
|Toshiki Omote (Jpn) Japan
|37
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canada
|38
|Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
|39
|David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|40
|James Laberge (USA) Team Specialized
|41
|Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
|42
|Sean Lynch (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|43
|José Duran (Mex) Mexico
|44
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand
|45
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|46
|Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
|47
|Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|48
|Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|49
|Alex Jensen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|50
|Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
|51
|Nicholas Roeder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|52
|Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|53
|Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
|54
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|55
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|57
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
|58
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
|59
|Kristopher Jorgenson (USA) United States
|60
|David Goodman (USA) South Eastern Regional
|61
|Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|62
|Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|63
|Torey Philipp (USA) Team Specialized
|64
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|65
|Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
|66
|David Onsow (Can) Canada
|67
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Mid-South Regional
|68
|Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
|69
|Zach Semian (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|70
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
|71
|Poompat Seehabuntong (Tha) Thailand
|72
|Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
|73
|Sergio Limogesblaise (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|74
|Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|75
|Jos Chalmers (USA) South Eastern Regional
|76
|Brian Lark (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|77
|David Novak (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|78
|Christopher Putt (USA) Mid-South Regional
|79
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|80
|Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|81
|Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|82
|Eric Reinert (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|83
|Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|84
|Jérémie Lavoie-Doyon (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|85
|Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
|86
|William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
|87
|Jess Neufeld (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|88
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
|89
|Lucca Zeray (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|90
|Diego Andoval (Mex) Mexico
|91
|Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
|92
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|93
|James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
|94
|Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
|95
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
|96
|Rogelio Rojas (Mex) Mexico
|97
|Paul Kumm (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|98
|Genki Kubota (Jpn) Japan
|99
|Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|100
|Marc-Antoine Labelle (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|101
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|102
|Michael Reidenbach (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:00:33
|103
|Shacquille Sinclair (Jam) South Eastern Regional
|104
|Simon-Pierre Maltais (Can) Québec
|105
|Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|106
|Tomas Barnet (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|0:00:37
|107
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:00:41
|108
|John Young Nesbit (USA) Medalists / Team Rothrock
|0:00:46
|109
|Roberto Rodriguez (Mex) South Eastern Regional
|0:00:51
|110
|Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:00:59
|111
|Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:18
|112
|Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|0:01:14
|113
|Jason Massicotte (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:00:18
|114
|Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:01:18
|115
|Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|0:02:19
|116
|Jatupong Panlerd (Tha) Thailand
|0:03:14
|117
|Justin Zottl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:03:41
|118
|Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:04:42
|119
|Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|120
|Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:05:55
|121
|Alexandre Tremblay (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|122
|Vance Fletcher (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|123
|Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|124
|François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|0:07:42
|125
|Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:08:26
|126
|Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|0:10:36
|127
|Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:12:36
|128
|Owen Graves (USA) Mid-South Regional
|0:14:11
|129
|Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|130
|Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional
|131
|Ben Gabardi (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|0:16:48
|132
|David Connolly (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:24:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|6
|pts
|2
|Charles Matte (Can) Québec
|4
|3
|Steve Arbault (Fra) France
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
|6
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|3
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|5
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
|3
|3
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
|5
|pts
|2
|Tyler Williams (USA) United States
|3
|3
|Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|pts
|2
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2:28:28
|2
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|3
|Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
|4
|Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec
|0:00:18
|5
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Anthony Morel (Fra) France
|7
|Tyler Williams (USA) United States
|8
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
|10
|Alex Darville (USA) United States
|11
|Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
|12
|George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|14
|Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
|15
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
|16
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|17
|Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|18
|Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|19
|Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
|20
|David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|21
|Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
|22
|Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|24
|Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
|25
|Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|26
|Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
|27
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|28
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
|30
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
|31
|Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|32
|Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|33
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|34
|Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
|35
|Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
|36
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
|37
|Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|38
|Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|39
|Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|40
|Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|41
|Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
|42
|William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
|43
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
|44
|Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
|45
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|46
|James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
|47
|Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
|48
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
|49
|Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|50
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:00:33
|52
|Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:00:59
|53
|Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:18
|54
|Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|0:01:14
|55
|Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|56
|Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|0:02:19
|57
|Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:04:42
|58
|Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|59
|Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|60
|Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:05:58
|61
|François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|0:07:42
|62
|Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:08:26
|63
|Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|0:10:36
|64
|Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:12:36
|65
|Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:14:11
|66
|Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kazakhstan
|7:25:35
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Specialized
|0:00:25
|4
|Mexico
|5
|Thailand
|6
|Québec
|0:00:43
|7
|United States
|8
|France
|9
|Canada
|10
|Japan
|11
|Guatemala
|12
|Pro Chain / Team Turner
|13
|Mid-South Regional
|14
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|15
|Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|16
|Attrium (Qc)
|17
|Centre national de l'Atlantique
|18
|Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|19
|Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|20
|Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|21
|South Eastern Regional
|22
|Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|23
|Colavita-Baci U19
|0:00:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand
|2:28:18
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:01
|3
|Roman Semyonov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:06
|4
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:08
|5
|William Zellmer (USA) Team Specialized
|0:00:10
|6
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|7
|Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
|8
|Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:21
|9
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|0:00:24
|10
|Charles Matte (Can) Québec
|0:00:26
|11
|Steve Arbault (Fra) France
|0:00:27
|12
|Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec
|0:00:28
|13
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
|14
|Anthony Morel (Fra) France
|15
|Tyler Williams (USA) United States
|16
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|17
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec
|18
|Émile Jean (Can) Canada
|19
|Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
|20
|Alex Darville (USA) United States
|21
|Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
|22
|George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
|24
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|25
|Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
|26
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|27
|Benoît Lantagne (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|28
|David Benkoski (USA) Team Specialized
|29
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala
|30
|Dorian Javier Perrinjeffrey (USA) Team Specialized
|31
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
|32
|Micah Engle (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|33
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|34
|Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|35
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Québec
|36
|Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|37
|Toshiki Omote (Jpn) Japan
|38
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canada
|39
|Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
|40
|David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|41
|James Laberge (USA) Team Specialized
|42
|Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
|43
|Sean Lynch (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|44
|José Duran (Mex) Mexico
|45
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand
|46
|Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
|47
|Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|48
|Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|49
|Alex Jensen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|50
|Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
|51
|Nicholas Roeder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|52
|Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|53
|Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
|54
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|55
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|57
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
|58
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
|59
|Kristopher Jorgenson (USA) United States
|60
|David Goodman (USA) South Eastern Regional
|61
|Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|62
|Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|63
|Torey Philipp (USA) Team Specialized
|64
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|65
|Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
|66
|David Onsow (Can) Canada
|67
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Mid-South Regional
|68
|Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
|69
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
|70
|Poompat Seehabuntong (Tha) Thailand
|71
|Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
|72
|Sergio Limogesblaise (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|73
|Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|74
|Jos Chalmers (USA) South Eastern Regional
|75
|Brian Lark (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|76
|David Novak (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|77
|Christopher Putt (USA) Mid-South Regional
|78
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|79
|Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|80
|Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|81
|Eric Reinert (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|82
|Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|83
|Jérémie Lavoie-Doyon (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|84
|Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
|85
|William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
|86
|Jess Neufeld (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|87
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
|88
|Lucca Zeray (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|89
|Diego Andoval (Mex) Mexico
|90
|Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
|91
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|92
|James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
|93
|Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
|94
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
|95
|Rogelio Rojas (Mex) Mexico
|96
|Paul Kumm (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|97
|Genki Kubota (Jpn) Japan
|98
|Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|99
|Marc-Antoine Labelle (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|100
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|101
|Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|102
|Jason Massicotte (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|103
|Michael Reidenbach (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:00:43
|104
|Shacquille Sinclair (Jam) South Eastern Regional
|105
|Simon-Pierre Maltais (Can) Québec
|106
|Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|107
|Tomas Barnet (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|0:00:47
|108
|Zach Semian (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:00:48
|109
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:00:51
|110
|John Young Nesbit (USA) Medalists / Team Rothrock
|0:00:56
|111
|Roberto Rodriguez (Mex) South Eastern Regional
|0:01:01
|112
|Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:01:09
|113
|Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|0:01:24
|114
|Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:01:28
|115
|Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|0:02:29
|116
|Jatupong Panlerd (Tha) Thailand
|0:03:24
|117
|Justin Zottl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:03:51
|118
|Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:04:52
|119
|Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:44
|120
|Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:06:05
|121
|Alexandre Tremblay (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|122
|Vance Fletcher (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|123
|Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|124
|François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|0:07:52
|125
|Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:08:36
|126
|Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|0:10:46
|127
|Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:12:46
|128
|Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:14:21
|129
|Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional
|130
|Owen Graves (USA) Mid-South Regional
|0:14:41
|131
|Ben Gabardi (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|0:16:58
|132
|David Connolly (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:24:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Oram (NZl) New Zealand
|30
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
|30
|3
|Roman Semyonov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|4
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|5
|William Zellmer (USA) Team Specialized
|12
|6
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|10
|7
|Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
|8
|8
|Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
|8
|9
|Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|6
|10
|Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec
|4
|11
|Charles Matte (Can) Québec
|4
|12
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
|2
|13
|Steve Arbault (Fra) France
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
|10
|pts
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
|5
|3
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|5
|4
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|5
|Tyler Williams (USA) United States
|3
|6
|Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|7
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2:28:26
|2
|José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:02
|3
|Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
|4
|Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec
|0:00:20
|5
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
|6
|Anthony Morel (Fra) France
|7
|Tyler Williams (USA) United States
|8
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|9
|Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
|10
|Alex Darville (USA) United States
|11
|Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
|12
|George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|14
|Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
|15
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
|16
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|17
|Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|18
|Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|19
|Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
|20
|David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|21
|Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
|22
|Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|24
|Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
|25
|Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|26
|Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
|27
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|28
|Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
|30
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
|31
|Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|32
|Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|33
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|34
|Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
|35
|Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
|36
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
|37
|Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|38
|Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|39
|Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|40
|Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|41
|Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
|42
|William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
|43
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
|44
|Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
|45
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|46
|James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
|47
|Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
|48
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
|49
|Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|50
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|52
|Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:00:35
|53
|Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:01:01
|54
|Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)
|0:01:16
|55
|Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:01:20
|56
|Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
|0:02:21
|57
|Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:04:44
|58
|Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|59
|Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|0:05:57
|60
|Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:06:00
|61
|François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|0:07:44
|62
|Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|0:08:28
|63
|Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
|0:10:38
|64
|Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|0:12:38
|65
|Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
|0:14:13
|66
|Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kazakhstan
|7:25:35
|2
|New Zealand
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Specialized
|0:00:25
|4
|Mexico
|5
|Thailand
|6
|Québec
|0:00:43
|7
|United States
|8
|France
|9
|Canada
|10
|Japan
|11
|Guatemala
|12
|Pro Chain / Team Turner
|13
|Mid-South Regional
|14
|ISCorp Cycling Team
|15
|Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
|16
|Attrium (Qc)
|17
|Centre national de l'Atlantique
|18
|Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
|19
|Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
|20
|Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
|21
|South Eastern Regional
|22
|Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
|23
|Colavita-Baci U19
|0:00:58
