Trending

Oram takes opening stage

Smith completes New Zealand one-two

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) New Zealand2:28:28
2Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand
3Roman Semyonov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5William Zellmer (USA) Team Specialized
6José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
7Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
8Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:11
9Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec0:00:18
10Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
11Anthony Morel (Fra) France
12Tyler Williams (USA) United States
13Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
14Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec
15Émile Jean (Can) Canada
16Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
17Charles Matte (Can) Québec
18Alex Darville (USA) United States
19Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
20George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
21Steve Arbault (Fra) France
22Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
24Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
25Olivier Delaney (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
26Benoît Lantagne (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
27David Benkoski (USA) Team Specialized
28Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala
29Dorian Javier Perrinjeffrey (USA) Team Specialized
30Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
31Micah Engle (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
32Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
33Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
34Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Québec
35Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
36Toshiki Omote (Jpn) Japan
37Adam De Vos (Can) Canada
38Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
39David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
40James Laberge (USA) Team Specialized
41Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
42Sean Lynch (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
43José Duran (Mex) Mexico
44Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand
45Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States
46Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
47Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
48Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
49Alex Jensen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
50Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
51Nicholas Roeder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
52Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
53Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
55Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56Leif Byrge-Liebig (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
57Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
58Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
59Kristopher Jorgenson (USA) United States
60David Goodman (USA) South Eastern Regional
61Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
62Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
63Torey Philipp (USA) Team Specialized
64Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
65Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
66David Onsow (Can) Canada
67Daniel Eaton (USA) Mid-South Regional
68Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
69Zach Semian (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
70Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
71Poompat Seehabuntong (Tha) Thailand
72Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
73Sergio Limogesblaise (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
74Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
75Jos Chalmers (USA) South Eastern Regional
76Brian Lark (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
77David Novak (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
78Christopher Putt (USA) Mid-South Regional
79Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
80Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
81Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
82Eric Reinert (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
83Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
84Jérémie Lavoie-Doyon (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
85Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
86William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
87Jess Neufeld (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
88Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
89Lucca Zeray (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
90Diego Andoval (Mex) Mexico
91Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
92Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
93James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
94Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
95Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
96Rogelio Rojas (Mex) Mexico
97Paul Kumm (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
98Genki Kubota (Jpn) Japan
99Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
100Marc-Antoine Labelle (Can) Attrium (Qc)
101Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
102Michael Reidenbach (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:00:33
103Shacquille Sinclair (Jam) South Eastern Regional
104Simon-Pierre Maltais (Can) Québec
105Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
106Tomas Barnet (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock0:00:37
107Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:00:41
108John Young Nesbit (USA) Medalists / Team Rothrock0:00:46
109Roberto Rodriguez (Mex) South Eastern Regional0:00:51
110Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:00:59
111Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:18
112Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)0:01:14
113Jason Massicotte (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:00:18
114Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:01:18
115Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique0:02:19
116Jatupong Panlerd (Tha) Thailand0:03:14
117Justin Zottl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:03:41
118Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:04:42
119Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:34
120Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:05:55
121Alexandre Tremblay (Can) Attrium (Qc)
122Vance Fletcher (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:58
123Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
124François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized0:07:42
125Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:08:26
126Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner0:10:36
127Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:12:36
128Owen Graves (USA) Mid-South Regional0:14:11
129Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
130Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional
131Ben Gabardi (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner0:16:48
132David Connolly (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:24:19

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States6pts
2Charles Matte (Can) Québec4
3Steve Arbault (Fra) France2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand6pts
2Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan4
3Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States2

KoM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Aguire (Mex) Mexico5pts
2Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France3
3Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec2

KoM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France5pts
2Tyler Williams (USA) United States3
3Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan2

KoM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand5pts
2Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
3Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France2

First year juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan2:28:28
2José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
3Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
4Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec0:00:18
5Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
6Anthony Morel (Fra) France
7Tyler Williams (USA) United States
8Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
9Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
10Alex Darville (USA) United States
11Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
12George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
13Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
14Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
15Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
16Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
17Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
18Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
19Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
20David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
21Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
22Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
23Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
24Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
25Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
26Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
27Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
28Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
30Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
31Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
32Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
33Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
34Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
35Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
36Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
37Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
38Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
39Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
40Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
41Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
42William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
43Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
44Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
45Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
46James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
47Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
48Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
49Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
50Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:00:33
52Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:00:59
53Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:18
54Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)0:01:14
55Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
56Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique0:02:19
57Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:04:42
58Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:34
59Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
60Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:05:58
61François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized0:07:42
62Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:08:26
63Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner0:10:36
64Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:12:36
65Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:14:11
66Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazakhstan7:25:35
2New Zealand0:00:07
3Team Specialized0:00:25
4Mexico
5Thailand
6Québec0:00:43
7United States
8France
9Canada
10Japan
11Guatemala
12Pro Chain / Team Turner
13Mid-South Regional
14ISCorp Cycling Team
15Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
16Attrium (Qc)
17Centre national de l'Atlantique
18Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
19Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
20Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
21South Eastern Regional
22Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
23Colavita-Baci U190:00:58

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) New Zealand2:28:18
2Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand0:00:01
3Roman Semyonov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:06
4Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:08
5William Zellmer (USA) Team Specialized0:00:10
6José Aguire (Mex) Mexico
7Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
8Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:21
9Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States0:00:24
10Charles Matte (Can) Québec0:00:26
11Steve Arbault (Fra) France0:00:27
12Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec0:00:28
13Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
14Anthony Morel (Fra) France
15Tyler Williams (USA) United States
16Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
17Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec
18Émile Jean (Can) Canada
19Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
20Alex Darville (USA) United States
21Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
22George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
23Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
25Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
26Olivier Delaney (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
27Benoît Lantagne (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
28David Benkoski (USA) Team Specialized
29Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua) Guatemala
30Dorian Javier Perrinjeffrey (USA) Team Specialized
31Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
32Micah Engle (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
33Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
34Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
35Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Québec
36Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
37Toshiki Omote (Jpn) Japan
38Adam De Vos (Can) Canada
39Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
40David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
41James Laberge (USA) Team Specialized
42Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
43Sean Lynch (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
44José Duran (Mex) Mexico
45Thanawut Sanikwathi (Tha) Thailand
46Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
47Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
48Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
49Alex Jensen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
50Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
51Nicholas Roeder (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
52Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
53Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
54Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
55Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56Leif Byrge-Liebig (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
57Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
58Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
59Kristopher Jorgenson (USA) United States
60David Goodman (USA) South Eastern Regional
61Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
62Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
63Torey Philipp (USA) Team Specialized
64Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
65Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
66David Onsow (Can) Canada
67Daniel Eaton (USA) Mid-South Regional
68Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
69Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
70Poompat Seehabuntong (Tha) Thailand
71Sergio Escutia (Mex) Mexico
72Sergio Limogesblaise (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
73Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
74Jos Chalmers (USA) South Eastern Regional
75Brian Lark (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
76David Novak (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
77Christopher Putt (USA) Mid-South Regional
78Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
79Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
80Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
81Eric Reinert (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
82Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
83Jérémie Lavoie-Doyon (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
84Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
85William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
86Jess Neufeld (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
87Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
88Lucca Zeray (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
89Diego Andoval (Mex) Mexico
90Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
91Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
92James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
93Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
94Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
95Rogelio Rojas (Mex) Mexico
96Paul Kumm (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
97Genki Kubota (Jpn) Japan
98Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
99Marc-Antoine Labelle (Can) Attrium (Qc)
100Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
101Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
102Jason Massicotte (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
103Michael Reidenbach (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:00:43
104Shacquille Sinclair (Jam) South Eastern Regional
105Simon-Pierre Maltais (Can) Québec
106Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
107Tomas Barnet (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock0:00:47
108Zach Semian (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:00:48
109Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:00:51
110John Young Nesbit (USA) Medalists / Team Rothrock0:00:56
111Roberto Rodriguez (Mex) South Eastern Regional0:01:01
112Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:01:09
113Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)0:01:24
114Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:01:28
115Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique0:02:29
116Jatupong Panlerd (Tha) Thailand0:03:24
117Justin Zottl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:03:51
118Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:04:52
119Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:44
120Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:06:05
121Alexandre Tremblay (Can) Attrium (Qc)
122Vance Fletcher (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:06:08
123Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U19
124François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized0:07:52
125Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:08:36
126Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner0:10:46
127Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:12:46
128Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:14:21
129Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional
130Owen Graves (USA) Mid-South Regional0:14:41
131Ben Gabardi (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner0:16:58
132David Connolly (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:24:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Oram (NZl) New Zealand30pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand30
3Roman Semyonov (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
4Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
5William Zellmer (USA) Team Specialized12
6José Aguire (Mex) Mexico10
7Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand8
8Matthew Lipscomb (USA) United States8
9Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan6
10Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec4
11Charles Matte (Can) Québec4
12Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan2
13Steve Arbault (Fra) France2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Boulanger (Fra) France10pts
2Dion Smith (NZl) New Zealand5
3José Aguire (Mex) Mexico5
4Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
5Tyler Williams (USA) United States3
6Tileqen Maidos (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
7Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) Québec2

First year junior classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Marayhin (Kaz) Kazakhstan2:28:26
2José Aguire (Mex) Mexico0:00:02
3Setthawut Yordsuwan (Tha) Thailand
4Élliott Doyle (Can) Québec0:00:20
5Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Japan
6Anthony Morel (Fra) France
7Tyler Williams (USA) United States
8Andrew Dillman (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
9Gregory Daniel (USA) United States
10Alex Darville (USA) United States
11Romeo Daniel Quicibal Estrada (Gua) Guatemala
12George Hubbard (NZl) New Zealand
13Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
14Erik Volotzky (USA) Mid-South Regional
15Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Mid-South Regional
16Christopher Meacham (USA) Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
17Lambert Gatineau (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
18Kevin Lindlau (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
19Kevin Goulot (Fra) France
20David Fugère (Can) Attrium (Qc)
21Lucas Papillon (Fra) France
22Thomas Nicholson (NZl) New Zealand
23Nathan Labecki (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team
24Naoya Uchino (Jpn) Japan
25Olivier Hokmi (Can) Attrium (Qc)
26Luis Fernando Pop Laj (Gua) Guatemala
27Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner
28Kirill Prolubnikov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Nigel Ellsay (Can) Canada
30Colby Wait-Molyneux (USA) United States
31Marc Evers (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
32Samuel Gagnon (Can) Attrium (Qc)
33Brandon Etzl (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
34Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
35Johnny Quintal (Mex) Mexico
36Frédéric Cossette (Can) Québec
37Andrew Hodges (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
38Nicolas Masbourian-Parent (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
39Joseph Lupien (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
40Alexandre Pinard (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
41Kyle Torres (USA) Team Specialized
42William Richter (USA) South Eastern Regional
43Hamish Schreurs (NZl) New Zealand
44Adder Nfaarid Espinoza Mazariegos (Gua) Guatemala
45Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
46James Anderson (USA) Mid-South Regional
47Krisana Kaewprapa (Tha) Thailand
48Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) Japan
49Simon Trivett (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique
50Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51Timur Kazantsev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
52Matthew Hopkins (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:00:35
53Jasmin Houle (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:01:01
54Pierre Robitaille (Can) Attrium (Qc)0:01:16
55Erik Anderson (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:01:20
56Justin Mallet (Can) Centre national de l'Atlantique0:02:21
57Maxime Leboeuf (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:04:44
58Kaleb Koch (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team0:05:36
59Zachary Bender (USA) Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS0:05:57
60Theoren Loo (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:06:00
61François Vaillancourt (Can) Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized0:07:44
62Travis Samuel (Can) Planet Energy P/B Spidertech0:08:28
63Luke Haley (USA) Pro Chain / Team Turner0:10:38
64Alexandre Bourgeois (Can) Spidertech P/B Powerwatts0:12:38
65Christopher Calder (USA) Colavita-Baci U190:14:13
66Oshane Williams (Jam) South Eastern Regional

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazakhstan7:25:35
2New Zealand0:00:07
3Team Specialized0:00:25
4Mexico
5Thailand
6Québec0:00:43
7United States
8France
9Canada
10Japan
11Guatemala
12Pro Chain / Team Turner
13Mid-South Regional
14ISCorp Cycling Team
15Young Medalists / Team Rothrock
16Attrium (Qc)
17Centre national de l'Atlantique
18Espoirs Quilicot P/B Specialized
19Spidertech P/B Powerwatts
20Mid-Atlantic Development / Team Specialized Rising-STARS
21South Eastern Regional
22Planet Energy P/B Spidertech
23Colavita-Baci U190:00:58

Latest on Cyclingnews