Tour de la Provence: Mads Pedersen makes it two for two on stage 1

By Jackie Tyson
published

Lidl-Trek rider extends his lead on rainy stage to Martigues

Image 1 of 9
Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Axel Zingle of France and Team Cofidis during the 8th Tour de la Provence 2024 Stage 1 a 1572km stage from AixenProvence to Martigues on February 09 2024 in Martigues France
Mads Pedersen wins stage 1 of Tour de la Provence(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Petersen (Lidl-Trek) scored a second victory in two days at Tour de la Provence  and retained the race lead. He stormed through the puddles of a wet finish in Martigues to win the bunch sprint ahead of Axel Zingle (Cofidis). 

Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ) finished third.

The Lidl-Trek squad remained patient across on the rain-soaked stage 1, which saw a breakaway of six riders stay away for 142km of the 157.2km route. 

Because of the inclement weather conditions across the region, the finish times were taken five kilometres before the finish line in Martigues and no time bonuses.

Results

