Tour de la Provence: Mads Pedersen makes it two for two on stage 1

Mads Petersen (Lidl-Trek) scored a second victory in two days at Tour de la Provence and retained the race lead. He stormed through the puddles of a wet finish in Martigues to win the bunch sprint ahead of Axel Zingle (Cofidis).

Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ) finished third.

The Lidl-Trek squad remained patient across on the rain-soaked stage 1, which saw a breakaway of six riders stay away for 142km of the 157.2km route.

Because of the inclement weather conditions across the region, the finish times were taken five kilometres before the finish line in Martigues and no time bonuses.

Results

