Trending

Live coverage

Tour de la Provence stage 1 - Live coverage

By published

Ganna carries overall lead into first road stage

Tour de la Provence 2022 race hub

Tour de la Provence 2022 preview

Report: Ganna cruises to prologue victory

Ethan Hayter surprised by fast start at Tour de la Provence

Tour of Oman: Mark Cavendish wins stage 2

Tour de la Provence stage 1

(Image credit: Tour de la Provence)
Refresh

The peloton is happy with the consitution of this break and the pace has relented accordingly. The leading sextet have pushed their buffer out to 3:20 in the opening kilometres.

Situation

Break:

Stéphane Rossetto (St-Michel-Auber 93), Tom Mainguenaud (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Viktor Verschaeve (Lotto Soudal), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hôtels-KTM), Tristan Delacroix and Jean Goubert (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur)

Peloton at 1:40

-143km

And then there were six. After a spirited chase, Rossetto joins the front group, which is now 1:40 clear of the peloton.

The five leaders already have a minute or so in hand on the peloton. Rossetto, meanwhile, is 15 seconds down, and not giving up on the idea of forming part of the day's early break. 

-147km

Stéphane Rossetto (St-Michel-Auber 93) missed that train as it rolled away but now he's running along the platform, ticking flapping in the wind, and he might just be able to jump aboard before it leaves the station.

After an early flurry of attacks, Tom Mainguenaud (Go Sport-Roubaix Lille Métropole), Viktor Verschaeve (Lotto Soudal), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hôtels-KTM), Tristan Delacroix and Jean Goubert (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur) have forced their way clear of the peloton and established a lead.

-152km

The flag drops and stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence is underway.

The temperature is a pleasant 15°C and the skies are clear over Istres. There isn't much wind either, but that might chance as the race passes through the Camargue later in the afternoon.

Elia Viviani came close to victory in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and he knows today is a chance to get off the mark in his second coming at Sky/Ineos. His Ineos team also has Ethan Hayter as an option, of course, depending on how the race splits. "It’s going to be a busy start to the season but as a sprinter, we like that. The more chances we have, the better it is. I had a few close calls in Valencia so hopefully today can be a good day," Viviani said before the start. 

"For sure it won’t be an easy day with the wind but it’s a good chance for a sprinter. To be honest, we have just one real helper at this race, Salva [Salvatore Puccio – ed.] So Salva is going to have a lot of work to do this weekend. But we help each other too. Today is easy in terms of tactics. It’s just the first part to control and then the wind will make the difference, so it will be a stressful day. We won’t be leading all the day. We just need to be ready for action."

Asked whether Ineos' goal was to defend Ganna's overall lead or win the stage, Viviani was clear: "Win the race today."

Elia Viviani Ineos Grenadiers 2022

(Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

General classification after prologue

1          Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:04

2          Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers            0:00:12

3          Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ     0:00:13

4          Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team     0:00:15

5          Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies     

6          Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team       0:00:17

7          Maciej Bodnar (Pol) TotalEnergies   

8          Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team      0:00:19

9          Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team          

10        Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team          0:00:20

11        Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM

12        Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-Up Nation  

13        Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team           0:00:22

14        Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM    

15        Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo      0:00:24

16        Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team     

17        Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team    

18        Raphael Parisella (Can) B&B Hotels-KTM  

19        Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies  0:00:25

20        Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ          

Today's start was very slightly delayed but the peloton is now in motion and making its way through the neutralised zone in Istres. The stage is 152km in length and the lone climb is the category 3 Col de la Vayède (2.34km at 3.7%), which comes after 28km.

Filippo Ganna did what Filippo Ganna does on the opening day of the Tour de la Provence, cruising to a dominant victory in the prologue time trial in Berre-L'Étang. His Ineos Grenadiers teammate Ethan Hayter impressed with second place there and another comrade, Elia Viviani, is among the favourites for today's flat stage to Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, which should lend itself to the sprinters. That said, the finale is on an exposed circuit on the coast with plenty of changes of direction. Splits and echelons are very much an occupational hazard on stage 1 of the Tour de la Provence. 

Latest on Cyclingnews