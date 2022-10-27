Tour de France Femmes 2023 - Stage 8 preview
Sunday, July 30, 2023: Pau to Pau, 22km
Stage 8: Pau to Pau
Date: July 30, 2023
Distance: 22km
Stage timing:
Stage type: Individual time trial
New to the Tour de France Femmes, and a highly requested addition, the race will culminate with an individual time trial on July 30. Stage 8 will take place in Pau and the peloton will race a 22km individual time trial to close out the event where the overall champion will be crowned.
