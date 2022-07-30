Live coverage
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift stage 7 Live - Into the mountains
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action as the crucial final weekend kicks off with three big climbs
Race notes
- Race heads into the mountains on final weekend
- 127km stage features three major climbs, including the Grand Ballon
- Vos in yellow jersey ahead of pivotal stage for the overall contenders
The riders are on the start line and we'll be underway any minute.
It's been an action-packed Tour de France Femmes so far, but things only intensify from here. It's the final weekend, and we're heading into the mountains.
Sunday's final stage summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles is sure to be a spectacular finale but today's stage stands alongside it in stature, and is being dubbed by many as the 'queen stage' of the race. There are three major category-1 climbs on the menu today, finishing with the Grand Ballon and a dip to the line.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes
