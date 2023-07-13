Tour de France Stage 12 Live - Breakaway terrain

Refresh

Gogl gets a wheel change and he is given a tow by a race motorbike. Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and so the stage is underway! Allez!

There's a slight headwind at the start. While a puncture for Gogl of Alpecin will delay the start for a moment.

Tom Pidcock is one of the GC riders up front.

1km to the drop of the flag but there is already a fight for position.

3km to take off!

Radio Tour has confirmed that Fabio Jakobsen is the only non-starter today.

The four jersey wearers are tucked tight behind the race director car. Nobody want to lose position up front today.

On y va! It's time to race.

The riders are lone-up at the start. The flag is about to drop. The riders face a 10.4km neutralised ride to the official stage start.

Roanne is a stage start for the second time after 2008. At the finish of that day in Montluçon, Sylvain Chavanel claimed his maiden Tour win, while Roanne was the setting for Wout van Aert's time trial win in the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné, the day of Chris Froome’s horrific crash during training. That day arguably marked the generational change in the sport, with the rise of Tadej Pogacar, Van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Jonas Vingegaard and then Remco Evenepoel.

The riders have gathered outside the modern Le Scarabée event hall.

Missing from the sign on is Fabio Jakobsen who decided not to start today due to his crash injuries. Click below to read more about his abandon. Fabio Jakobsen abandons Tour de France due to stage 4 crash injuries (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Jumbo-Visma, the last team to sign on is Alpecin-Deceuninck of stage winner Jasper Philipsen.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sits 17 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Vingegaard admitted he is worried about early attacks from Pogacar and Vingegaard. Logic suggests both will wait for the Grand Colombier (17.4km at 7.1%) summit finish on Friday but who knows in modern day 'Full-gas' racing.

We expect attacks and breakaways to form on the brutal stage 10, with the hilly start meaning only those with great legs will make the move of the day. Expect Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech) to want retribution after falling just short on stage 10 and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) will surely want to try again. Neilson Powless and Magnus Cort could also both perform well on a stage like this for EF. T he former will also want to chase the 19 King of Mountains points available to extend his stint in the polka-dot jersey before the Alps.

The rolling terrain across the 168.8 kilometres will cross climbs of the Col de la Croix Montmain and the Col de la Croix Rosier for a first-time finish for the Tour in Belleville-en-Beaujolais. Like stage 11, Paris-Nice has found a regular stop in this village on the banks of the Rhône River, last in 2014.

Stage 12 takes the Tour through countryside dappled with vineyards that produce red and rosé wines. Roanne is to the west of the production of grapes that become Beaujolais, which hosted its only other occasion as a Tour stage start in 2008. That stage in the final week was won in a breakaway by Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel, and a breakaway could make its mark from Roanne again.

Ineos Grenadiers are on stage, with Egan Bernal getting a huge cheer. He could try to go in the attacks today.

The riders are currently signing on inside the Le Scarabée event venue.

After the quiet stage and then thrilling sprint finish and Jasper Philipsen’s fourth win in Moulins, we’re expecting a lot more attacks and perhaps even a GC battle today.