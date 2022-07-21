Live coverage

Tour de France stage 18 Live - Can Pogacar crack Vingegaard on the last mountain finish?

Hautacam offers last chance for 2021 winner to take back time before the time trial

The profile of stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France

Race notes

-Stage 18 from Lourdes to Hautacam is 143.2km long

-Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2:18, with Geraint Thomas third at 4:56.

Stage 18 is the last mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France

The flag drops the stage starts! 

The road climbs straight away and there are attacks.

140 riders start the stage. 

Also missing is Chris Froome, who announced he has COVID-19 just before the roll out.

PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES FRANCE JULY 08 Christopher Froome of United Kingdom and Team Israel Premier Techcrosses the finish line during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 7 a 1763km stage from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles 1141m TDF2022 WorldTour on July 08 2022 in Planche des Belles Filles France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders face a short 3.1km neutralised sector. 

C'est Parti! 

The riders roll out of Lourdes. 

It's time for the pre-tace fist-pumps.

Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar show respect

The riders are starting to line-up for the roll out. 

After losing Rafa Majka before Thursday's stage, Pogacar has just three teammates: 

Marc Hirschi, Mikkel Bjerg and Brandon McNulty. 

Tour de France 2022 - 109th Edition - 13th stage Bourg d'Oisans - Saint Etienne 193 km - 15/07/2022 - Brandon McNulty (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

It's going to be tough but i'm going to give my all," Pogacar says when it is pointed out today is his last chance to pull back time on Vingegaard. 

Tadej Pogacar leads Jonas Vingegaard

The sign-on podium is in the centre of Lourdes and several riders will be looking for a miracle today.

They include Tadej Pogacar, who is on stage now.

UAE Team Emirates teams Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the best young riders white jersey awaits the start of the 13th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1926 km between Le Bourg dOisans in the French Alps and SaintEtienne in central France on July 15 2022 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

It's currently 28C in Lourdes but cooler at the Hautacam finish, which was above the clouds earlier this morning.   

Jonas Vingegaard is on stage with his Jumbo-Visma teammates. The Dane is eating a ice lolly to try to stay cool.  

JumboVisma teams Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium with the overall leaders yellow jersey after the 16th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1785 km between Carcassonne and Foix in southern France on July 19 2022 Photo by AnneChristine POUJOULAT AFP Photo by ANNECHRISTINE POUJOULATAFP via Getty Images

We're 15 minutes from the start of the stage.

This is today's stage. It includes the mighty Aubisque, the Col de Spandelles and then the finish at Hautacam. 

Groupama-FDJ are on stage next. They will be hoping that David Gaudu can keep fighting for a top-five place overall. 

Nairo Quintana is only 4 seconds ahead of him in fourth and so the two will be locked in their own race on the climb to Hautacam.

SERRE CHEVALIER FRANCE JULY 13 David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ crosses the finish line during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 11 a 1517km stage from Albertville to Col de Granon Serre Chevalier 2404m TDF2022 WorldTour on July 13 2022 in Col de GranonSerre Chevalier France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos is next on stage. They still have a full team of eight riders despite some illness. 

They again wear yellow helmets during the stage as leaders of the team classification.

LONGWY FRANCE JULY 07 LR Patrick Konrad of Austria and Team Bora Hansgrohe Filippo Ganna of Italy and Dylan Van Baarle of Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 6 a 2199km stage from Binche to Longwy 377m TDF2022 WorldTour on July 07 2022 in Longwy France Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Erviti is the first Movistar rider to catch COVID-19 during the 2022 Tour de France. It is only the second time in his long career as a domestique and road captain that he has failed to finish a Grand Tour. He has started 28 Grand Tours and only failed to finish the 2012 Tour de France. 

It is the first time Caruso has abandoned a Grand Tour after completing 15 three-week races.

Sadly two more riders are out of the Tour due to COVID-19. Movistar team announced that their road captain Imanol Erviti tested positive for the virus this morning. 

Damiano Caruso also headed home after struggling in the Pyrenees, with Bahrain Victorious revealing he was also positive for COVID-19.

It's a huge final day in the Pyrenees and so much could happen on the three big climbs of the stage. 

As always, we'll have full live coverage of all the action.

As we get up to speed, the riders are signing on in Lourdes, ready for this final mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France.

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 18 of the 2022 Tour de France.

