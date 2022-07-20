Live coverage

Tour de France stage 17 Live - Mountain finish offers launch pad for Pogacar attacks

129km stage in Pyrenees packed with four major climbs and runway finish

The profile of stage 17 of the Tour de France

Race Notes

-Hugo Houle wins stage 16 of Tour de France with solo attack in Pyrenees

-Stage 17 is the shortest road stage of the Tour at 129.5km but includes 3365m of climbing 

-Jonas Vingegasard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2:22 in the overall classification, Geraint Thomas is third at 2:43

-Stage 17 ends on the Peyragudes altiport runway that featured in a James Bond movie

The climbs are not high but are historic in the Tour and always inspire some intense racing.  

This is what the riders face today. 

Today's stage starts in Saint-Gaudens in the Haute-Garonne, on the plain between Pau and Toulouse. 

It is 28C as the riders line-up for the roll out.  

Israel Premier Tech are the last team to sign on after Hugo Houle's stage win yesterday. 

The Canadian gets a special cheer for his emotional victory.

FOIX FRANCE JULY 19 Hugo Houle of Canada and Team Israel Premier Tech celebrates at podium as Most Combative Rider Prize winner during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 16 a 1785km stage from Carcassonne to Foix TDF2022 WorldTour on July 19 2022 in Foix France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Is this today's stage winner? Well, he seems in a good mood. 

The loss of Majka means Pogacar has just three teammates to help him challenge Jonas Vingegaard.

They are Mikkel Bjerg, Marc Hirschi and Brandon McNulty.

Tour de France 2022 - 109th Edition - 13th stage Bourg d'Oisans - Saint Etienne 193 km - 15/07/2022 - Brandon McNulty (USA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

"Unfortunately Rafal Majka will not start stage 17 of the Tour de France today," the team said. 

Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director) explained more: 

"Majka sustained a strain injury to his thigh after some mechanical trouble on stage 16 when his chain broke. 

"This resulted in a high-grade partial thickness tear of his right quadriceps muscle, and unfortunately due to the muscle damage is unable to ride."

UAE Team Emirates teams Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar R is congratulated by UAE Team Emirates teams Polish rider Rafal Majka L after winning the 6th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 2199 km between Binche in Belgium and Longwy in northern France on July 7 2022 Photo by GONZALO FUENTES POOL AFP Photo by GONZALO FUENTESPOOLAFP via Getty Images

UAE Team Emirates are one of the last teams to sign on but in some breaking news, the team confirms that Rafa Majka will not start.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on and preparing for the second of three intense days in the Pyrenees.   

Today's stage is short at just 129.7km but it includes 4 major climbs and a mountain finish that ends on the Peyragudes  altiport.

The profile of stage 17 of the Tour de France

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 17 of the 2022 Tour de France.

