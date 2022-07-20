Live coverage
Tour de France stage 17 Live - Mountain finish offers launch pad for Pogacar attacks
By Stephen Farrand published
129km stage in Pyrenees packed with four major climbs and runway finish
Race Notes
-Hugo Houle wins stage 16 of Tour de France with solo attack in Pyrenees
-Stage 17 is the shortest road stage of the Tour at 129.5km but includes 3365m of climbing
-Jonas Vingegasard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2:22 in the overall classification, Geraint Thomas is third at 2:43
-Stage 17 ends on the Peyragudes altiport runway that featured in a James Bond movie
The climbs are not high but are historic in the Tour and always inspire some intense racing.
This is what the riders face today.
Another difficult day on the roads of the #TDF2022 with a finish in Peyragudes that promises fireworks! ⛰Une nouvelle journée difficile sur la route du #TDF2022 avec une arrivée à Peyragudes qui promet d'être mouvementée ! ⛰
Today's stage starts in Saint-Gaudens in the Haute-Garonne, on the plain between Pau and Toulouse.
It is 28C as the riders line-up for the roll out.
Israel Premier Tech are the last team to sign on after Hugo Houle's stage win yesterday.
The Canadian gets a special cheer for his emotional victory.
Is this today's stage winner? Well, he seems in a good mood.
🇫🇷 @ThibautPinot en grande condition avant le départ !
The loss of Majka means Pogacar has just three teammates to help him challenge Jonas Vingegaard.
They are Mikkel Bjerg, Marc Hirschi and Brandon McNulty.
"Unfortunately Rafal Majka will not start stage 17 of the Tour de France today," the team said.
Dr. Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director) explained more:
"Majka sustained a strain injury to his thigh after some mechanical trouble on stage 16 when his chain broke.
"This resulted in a high-grade partial thickness tear of his right quadriceps muscle, and unfortunately due to the muscle damage is unable to ride."
UAE Team Emirates are one of the last teams to sign on but in some breaking news, the team confirms that Rafa Majka will not start.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing on and preparing for the second of three intense days in the Pyrenees.
Today's stage is short at just 129.7km but it includes 4 major climbs and a mountain finish that ends on the Peyragudes altiport.
Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 17 of the 2022 Tour de France.
