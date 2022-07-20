Tour de France stage 17 Live - Mountain finish offers launch pad for Pogacar attacks

(Image credit: ASO)

Tour de France 2022 complete guide

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Tour de France stage 16 Live - Pogacar attacks Vingegaard in Pyrenees as Houle takes emotional win

Vingegaard: The harder the Tour de France, the better it is for me

Race Notes

-Hugo Houle wins stage 16 of Tour de France with solo attack in Pyrenees

-Stage 17 is the shortest road stage of the Tour at 129.5km but includes 3365m of climbing

-Jonas Vingegasard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2:22 in the overall classification, Geraint Thomas is third at 2:43

-Stage 17 ends on the Peyragudes altiport runway that featured in a James Bond movie