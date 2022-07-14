Tour de France stage 12 Live - All the action from the stage to L'Alpe d'Huez

Refresh

The gap is up to 1:20. The six are gone!

The six up front are: Oliveira, Perez, Goossens, Louvel and Schönberger and Powless.

Five chasers join Powless up front. They lead by 25 seconds. The peloton seems to have eased. Van Aert is not there and so has a more defensive role today for Jumbo.

Steven Kruijswijk is delayed and needs help from his team car. but he gets going again.

Crash in the peloton!

The first climb is the Col du Galibier but it is preceded by the gradual the Col du Lautaret. It is perfect for a break to form.

160km to go We can expect Wout van Aert to be up front in the early kilometres. The intermediate sprints comes after 11.8km in Le Monêtier-les-Bains and he wants to score more points for the green jersey.

Powless has a gap but other riders are chasing him. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neilson Powless is also attacking on the climb out of Briancon.

159 riders started the stage. That's the same number who finished yesterday's stage.

Warren Barguil is the first to attack. Wawa is inspired to attack again.

Here we go! Christian Prudhomme drops the flag and they're off!

Despite the hot weather across Europe, a rain shower came before the start, leaving the roads wet on the ride out of Briancon.

Pogacar made it clear he is not nervous about the stage to come. "I think they’re more nervous than me, I'm not nervous at all," he said. "I like to attack and I hope for the good legs."

Tadej Pogacar spoke briefly to Eurosport before the start and seems bullish. “The Tour de France is not over. I feel good, had a good night’s sleep, saw (my partner) Urska and she gave me a lot energy. I think I’m ready to fight," he said, firing a warning shot to his rivals. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

The riders face 4.6km of neutralised riding. Then the flag will drop.

Ooops, Nairo Quintana needs a bike stage, even in the neutralised sector. The peloton will wait for him.

This is the stage profile. (Image credit: ASO)

C'est Parti! The riders roll out for the start of the 165km stage.

The other riders move up and the clock ticks down to the start.

One minute to roll out!

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) also lines-up in the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

3 minutes to roll out! The other jersey wearers also line-up on the front. Vingegaard is in yellow today and has yellow touches to his Cervelo bike.

Tadej Pogacar eventually arrives and quickly heads to the start line. He is no longer in the leader's yellow jersey but is wearing the best young rider's white jersey and so has a special place on the front of the gird. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Next up at the sign-on is UAE but they are running a little late.

Nairo Quintana is also on stage and is a real threat today too, even if he went on the attack on stage 11 on the Col du Granon.

Next up is Arkea-Samsic and the Combatif of stage 11 Warren Barguil. He won near Briancon, on the Izoard, in the polka-dots back in 2017 and was also the last French rider to win on Bastille Day when he won a second stage in Foix, again in 2017. (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Next to sign-on are Ineos Grenadiers. Will Thomas and Adam Yates go on the attack today? Well, Thomas has already won on the Alpe, back in 2018, when he was wearing yellow too. What about Pidcock going in the break and winning today? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Next up is Groupama-FDJ and David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot also get a huge cheer. "Allez Thibaut!!!" the crowd cheers. A stage win from the break would be huge for Pinot, the Tour and for France. (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Next on stage is Team DSM and team leader Romain Bardet. He gets a huge cheer from the crowd. Could he win today on L'Alpe d'Huez? That would be magnifique!

The team are signing on one by one on the podium. There are a lot of worried looks as the riders realise they face a tough stage in the mountains.

Today is the second consecutive mountain finish in the high Alps and is also Bastille Day in France. Will France celebrate a big stage win? Or will Pogacar try to take back time on Vingegaard? We will find out in about five hours. (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Image)

This is today's stage. (Image credit: ASO)

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are signing-on in Briancon. It's going to be another hot and aggressive day of racing.