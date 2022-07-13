Live coverage

Tour de France stage 11 Live - Pogacar faces biggest challenge so far in the High Alps

All the action as the stage finishes atop the 9% Col du Granon

Stage 11 profile

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

- Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 10 of the Tour de France

- Pogacar leads Jonas Vingegaard by 39 seconds

- Stage 11 climbs the Col du Galibier and ends atop the Col du Granon

Refresh

As the riders would say, it's a 'super fast' start to the stage.

The six chasers are at 30 seconds, with the peloton at 40 seconds.

No sprint up front with van Aert leading van der Poel over the line. 

There's a group of six chasers who are working together to catch van Aert and van der Poel. 

Several teams are trying to inspire a chase but the gap is rising.

It'll be fascinating to see if van Aert and van der Poel keep racing after the intermediate sprint.  

140km to go

The peloton has eased up, letting van Aert and van der Poel open a gap. 

It is up to 30 seconds. 

The gap is up to 25 seconds. 

The two are going away as the sprint nears.

WVA+MvdP lead the peloton by 15 seconds.

Behind Vlasov is chasing  after a mechanical problem. This is not the time to be off the back. 

Van Aert and van der Poel but other riders are chasing hard. 

And the first ridere to attack? 

Van Aert and his cyclocross rival Mathieu van der Poel. 

Race on!  

Allez! 

Race director Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and the stage begins.

The opening 45km are on flat valley roads. 

Interestingly, the intermediate sprint  comes early, in  Aiguebelle, after just 16.5km

Wout van Aert is at the front of the peloton ready to chase the points.

To prepare for the stage, read Alasdair Fotheringham's detailed preview, which has details of all the day's climbs and comments from  Eduardo Chozas, the Spanish stage victor that day in 1986, the only time the Tour has finished at the summit. 

Tour de France 2022 leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) readies for the days in the mountains ahead on stage 10

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It's definitely the hardest mountain stage so far of the 2022 Tour, after all, and equally unquestionably – together with the ascent to Alpe d'Huez the following day and the Hautacam in the third week – one of the three hardest of the entire race. If Pogacar gets through in yellow and without he or his team showing any weakness, the odds of him retaining it till Paris in 10 days time will be considerably higher.

No matter what happens on the Col du Granon in the Tour de France, to race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) or his closest pursuers Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), the Col du Granon already has its permanent place in the race's history.

The Col du Granon was where way back in 1986 the five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault wore the yellow jersey for the last day in his career. As such, the Col du Granon marked the end of a massive chapter in the sport.

They still have to ride 7km until the flag drops.

C'est parti! They're off. 

The riders face a short neutralised sector with the official start in 10 minutes.

The four jersey wearers plus stage winner Cort and the Combatif winner Bettiol line-up at the front of the start grid. 

The riders are about to ride out of Albertville.

Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Team Emirates squad was the last to sign on. 

We can confirm that all remaining riders signed on, including Rafa Majka, who tested positive for COVID-19 but was allowed to race on due to medics ruling he is not contagious.

CHTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL FRANCE JULY 10 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey competes passing through Pas de Morgins 1376m during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 9 a 1929km stage from Aigle to Chtel les portes du Soleil 1299m TDF2022 WorldTour on July 10 2022 in Chtel les portes du Soleil France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

(Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

We're five minutes from the official roll-out. 

To read our full stage report and see our photo gallery, click below.

Cort takes breakaway sprint to win Tour de France stage 10 at Megève

EF EducationEasypost teams Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen R cycles past Team BikeexchangeJayco teams Australian rider Nicholas Schultz to the finish line to win the 10th stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1481 km between Morzine and Megeve in the French Alps on July 12 2022 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Cort ands his EF teammates are last at sign-on and get a huge cheer. 

The Dane took a superb stage win in Megeve.

This is what the riders face today.

It's another hot day in the Alps with Jumbo-Visma even signing on in ice-vests. 

It's currently 31C in Albertville.

The riders are signing-on in Albertville for one of the biggest stages of the 2022 Tour de France. 

As always, Cyclingnews will have live updates of all the action and post-stage reaction, photographs and analysis.  

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the 2022 Tour de France.

