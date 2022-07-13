Tour de France stage 11 Live - Pogacar faces biggest challenge so far in the High Alps

Refresh

As the riders would say, it's a 'super fast' start to the stage.

The six chasers are at 30 seconds, with the peloton at 40 seconds.

No sprint up front with van Aert leading van der Poel over the line.

There's a group of six chasers who are working together to catch van Aert and van der Poel.

Several teams are trying to inspire a chase but the gap is rising. It'll be fascinating to see if van Aert and van der Poel keep racing after the intermediate sprint.

140km to go The peloton has eased up, letting van Aert and van der Poel open a gap. It is up to 30 seconds.

The gap is up to 25 seconds. The two are going away as the sprint nears.

WVA+MvdP lead the peloton by 15 seconds. Behind Vlasov is chasing after a mechanical problem. This is not the time to be off the back.

Van Aert and van der Poel but other riders are chasing hard.

And the first ridere to attack? Van Aert and his cyclocross rival Mathieu van der Poel. Race on!

Allez! Race director Christian Prudhomme waves the flag and the stage begins.

The opening 45km are on flat valley roads. Interestingly, the intermediate sprint comes early, in Aiguebelle, after just 16.5km Wout van Aert is at the front of the peloton ready to chase the points.



To prepare for the stage, read Alasdair Fotheringham's detailed preview, which has details of all the day's climbs and comments from Eduardo Chozas, the Spanish stage victor that day in 1986, the only time the Tour has finished at the summit. Tour de France 2022 stage 11 preview - Tackling the rare summit finish of Col du Granon (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It's definitely the hardest mountain stage so far of the 2022 Tour, after all, and equally unquestionably – together with the ascent to Alpe d'Huez the following day and the Hautacam in the third week – one of the three hardest of the entire race. If Pogacar gets through in yellow and without he or his team showing any weakness, the odds of him retaining it till Paris in 10 days time will be considerably higher.

No matter what happens on the Col du Granon in the Tour de France, to race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) or his closest pursuers Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), the Col du Granon already has its permanent place in the race's history. The Col du Granon was where way back in 1986 the five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault wore the yellow jersey for the last day in his career. As such, the Col du Granon marked the end of a massive chapter in the sport.

🚩 Off we go! A big day ahead!!

They still have to ride 7km until the flag drops.

C'est parti! They're off. The riders face a short neutralised sector with the official start in 10 minutes.

The four jersey wearers plus stage winner Cort and the Combatif winner Bettiol line-up at the front of the start grid. The riders are about to ride out of Albertville.

Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Team Emirates squad was the last to sign on. We can confirm that all remaining riders signed on, including Rafa Majka, who tested positive for COVID-19 but was allowed to race on due to medics ruling he is not contagious. (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

We're five minutes from the official roll-out.

Magnus Cort ands his EF teammates are last at sign-on and get a huge cheer. The Dane took a superb stage win in Megeve.

This is what the riders face today. The Col du Granon and it's tough percentages will set the scene for a contest between the favourites for the Yellow Jersey! ⚔️Le Col du Granon et ses pourcentages sévères devraient être le théâtre d’une belle lutte entre les candidats au Maillot Jaune ! ⚔️#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/HevFp5lEEKJuly 13, 2022 See more

It's another hot day in the Alps with Jumbo-Visma even signing on in ice-vests. It's currently 31C in Albertville.

The riders are signing-on in Albertville for one of the biggest stages of the 2022 Tour de France. As always, Cyclingnews will have live updates of all the action and post-stage reaction, photographs and analysis.