Live coverage
Tour de France stage 8 – Live coverage
All the action from the first mountain stage of the race
There's climbing from the off today with the Fôret d'Echallon, though it is uncategorised. It should be a nice springboard for the breakaway.
The riders are rolling out of Oyonnax now.
How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming
Don't miss a minute of the biggest race in the world
Tour de France stage hunt gets off to a complicated start for Simon Yates
Briton takes part in 29-rider breakaway but expends precious energy ahead of the Alps
We're 20 minutes away from the start of the stage now.
Jumbo-Visma have no hope of challenging for yellow in Paris any more, but they will try to take it from Mathieu van der Poel with Wout van Aert today. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be their GC leader going forward. Here's the squad warming up ahead of today's stage.
🇫🇷 #TDF2021 Uphill start = @tacx time🌪 pic.twitter.com/6TZXAHHnS9July 3, 2021
Thomas was briefly dropped on one of yesterday's climbs though, and said he was still struggling with his shoulder injury afterwards.
Carapaz, meanwhile, went on the attack for almost 15km but ended up taking no time at the finish.
We should see the first battle between Ineos Grenadiers and Tadej Pogačar today. The Slovenian is now the overwhelming favourite for Tour victory and with Roglič out of the GC picture, the combined efforts of Richard Carapaz and Geraint Thomas might be all that can stop him repeating.
Not the best weather at the start as teams sign on for the day.
It's raining here today in Oyonnax ☔️Il pleut à Oyonnax aujourd'hui ☔️#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/pHBEajTw1AJuly 3, 2021
Here's our report on yesterday's stage 7, which saw Primož Roglič fall out of overall contention.
Linus Gerdemann (2007), Frank Schleck (2009), Rui Costa (2013), and Julian Alaphilippe (2018) have all won in the town.
Today's final climb of the Col de la Colombière has also been a regular feature at the race, having been included on the route eight times since the turn of the millennium.
Today's stage runs 150 kilometres through the Alps to Le Grand-Bornard, a regular fixture at the Tour de France.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Tour de France, the first day in the Alps.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streamingDon't miss a minute of the biggest race in the world
-
Tour de France stage 8 – Live coverageAll the action from the first mountain stage of the race
-
Ultra-cyclist Jack Thompson aims to beat Tour de France peloton to Paris – starting 10 days lateThompson starts in Brest on Monday, aiming for 350km per day
-
Giro d'Italia Donne prize money falls short of promisesJust €8,000 for the overall winner after new organiser claimed prize pot had doubled
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart digs in for the Tour de France long haulStage 1 crash forces Giro d'Italia winner to switch to support role
-
Tour de France stage hunt gets off to a complicated start for Simon YatesBriton takes part in 29-rider breakaway but expends precious energy ahead of the Alps
-
Kasper Asgreen to ride the Specialized Aethos in Tour de France mountain stages'It doesn't really matter how fast or slow the bike is when you're inside the bunch' says Dane
-
Tour de France climbs into the Alps - PreviewBack-to-back days in the mountains await the Tour peloton
-
Ferrand Prevot and Flückiger prevail in Les Gets short track racesFinal preparations for Tokyo get underway in France
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.