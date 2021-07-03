Tour de France stage 8 – Live coverage

Refresh

There's climbing from the off today with the Fôret d'Echallon, though it is uncategorised. It should be a nice springboard for the breakaway.

The riders are rolling out of Oyonnax now.

We're 20 minutes away from the start of the stage now.

Jumbo-Visma have no hope of challenging for yellow in Paris any more, but they will try to take it from Mathieu van der Poel with Wout van Aert today. Meanwhile, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be their GC leader going forward. Here's the squad warming up ahead of today's stage. 🇫🇷 #TDF2021 Uphill start = @tacx time🌪 pic.twitter.com/6TZXAHHnS9July 3, 2021 See more

Thomas was briefly dropped on one of yesterday's climbs though, and said he was still struggling with his shoulder injury afterwards. Carapaz, meanwhile, went on the attack for almost 15km but ended up taking no time at the finish.

We should see the first battle between Ineos Grenadiers and Tadej Pogačar today. The Slovenian is now the overwhelming favourite for Tour victory and with Roglič out of the GC picture, the combined efforts of Richard Carapaz and Geraint Thomas might be all that can stop him repeating.

Not the best weather at the start as teams sign on for the day. It's raining here today in Oyonnax ☔️Il pleut à Oyonnax aujourd'hui ☔️#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/pHBEajTw1AJuly 3, 2021 See more

Here's our report on yesterday's stage 7, which saw Primož Roglič fall out of overall contention.

Linus Gerdemann (2007), Frank Schleck (2009), Rui Costa (2013), and Julian Alaphilippe (2018) have all won in the town. Today's final climb of the Col de la Colombière has also been a regular feature at the race, having been included on the route eight times since the turn of the millennium.

Today's stage runs 150 kilometres through the Alps to Le Grand-Bornard, a regular fixture at the Tour de France. (Image credit: ASO)