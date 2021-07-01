Tour de France stage 6 – Live coverage

Refresh

Caleb Ewan might be out of the Tour, and the likes of Sam Bennett, Pascal Ackermann, Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo didn't start, but there are still plenty of contenders for today's stage. Green jersey Mark Cavendish is chief among them after his stage 4 win.

Alpecin-Fenix will make a choice between stage 3 winner Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen before the stage. Sporza report Philipsen is the man for today.

Wout van Aert has told Het Nieuwsblad that he's going for it – "If I win, I get ten bonus seconds. And then the yellow might still be possible."

Arkéa-Samsic's Nacer Bouhanni has taken second and third places so far.

Former green jersey winners Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews will be in contention.

Arnaud Démare has yet to contest a sprint finish at this year's Tour.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Cees Bol (DSM), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), André Greipel (ISN), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Bryan Coquard (B&B) are also in contention.

Riders took COVID-19 tests after yesterday's time trial. Reports from Reuters cycling correspondent Julien Prétot suggest that they all came back negative. Covid tests on the #TDF2021 are negativeJuly 1, 2021 See more

Here's a look at the course map today. (Image credit: ASO)

There's little to write home about on today's stage, which starts at 13:55 CEST (12:55 BST). Just one category-four climb on the route along with the customary intermediate sprint. But hey, at least it's relatively short rather than 200km or more.

Cavendish is in green after his victory on stage 4 two days ago. Can he add to his points lead and win another stage today?

Châteauroux has hosted the Tour twice in recent memory. In 2008 and in 2011, Mark Cavendish took victory in bunch sprints. That 2008 win was the first of 31 so far at the Tour.

After yesterday's time trial and GC shakeup, it's another day for the sprinters today as the peloton take on a pan-flat 160km to Châteauroux.