Tour de France organisers withdraw lawsuit against spectator who caused mass crash
By Cyclingnews
ASO will not take legal action against the 30-year-old spectator
Tour de France organisers ASO have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the woman who caused the mass crash on stage 1 of the race.
The woman, who was arrested by police in Brittany on Wednesday, was stood in the road holding a cardboard sign towards the end of Saturday's opener from Brest to Landerneau.
With Jumbo-Visma rider Tony Martin unable to take avoiding action, the German piled into the woman, sparking a mass pile-up.
Race deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault stated after the stage that ASO would sue the woman, saying, "We are suing this woman who behaved so badly. We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."
However, Reuters reported ahead of Thursday's stage 6 that ASO will not take legal action against the 30-year-old woman.
She faces charges of 'involuntarily causing injury' and a €1,500 fine for her role in causing the crash, which saw DSM rider Jasha Sütterlin abandon the race with a hand injury and Movistar's Marc Soler leave the race later on after suffering fractures to both elbows and a wrist. Eight other riders were seen by the race doctor and numerous others suffered minor injuries.
Soler said on Wednesday that he was considering legal action against the woman.
"I don't know what to do. I'm thinking of taking the spectator to court because that's an entire Tour canned and I feel very angry," he told La Vanguardia newspaper.
