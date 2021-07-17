Bonnamour awarded Tour de France prize for most aggressive rider in 2021 race
By Laura Weislo
B&B Hotels p/b KTM rider spent hundreds of kilometres off the front to earn 'super-combatif' prize
Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) was voted as the most aggressive rider of the 2021 Tour de France, winning the €20,000 prize for 'super-combatif' after a vote from the French jury.
Bonnamour, 26, made the breakaway on six different occasions, with his best placing of fifth on stage 9 in Tignes and again in Saint-Gaudens on stage 16.
The Frenchman finished the stage 20 time trial in 22nd place in the standings as well, the highest ranking of any of the three non-WorldTour squads, although he is more than an hour behind race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
Bonnamour beat out riders like Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), the most combative rider on stages 7 and 19 and winner of both from the breakaway, as well as frequent escapees Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
Bonnamour succeeds Marc Hirschi, winner of the combativity prize in 2020. Other winners of the award include Alaphilippe, Dan Martin, Warren Barguil, and Peter Sagan.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.