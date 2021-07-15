Tour de France stage 18 - Live coverage

Refresh

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Stage 17 - report, results, photos

Unusual for something like this to happen in Pau. https://t.co/KXUuYWR81FJuly 15, 2021

The sign-on ceremony is underway in our start city of Pau (which has a history of Tour de France doping busts). Bahrain Victorious are due to be the third-to-last team to sign on, at 13:18 local time. We asked them if they are continuing in the race. They said: "Of course , why not, we will defend our positions."

The roll-out is coming up at 13:35 local time but there's nowhere else to start than with news of a raid on the Bahrain Victorious team hotel. We broke the story this morning, and the team have since issued a statement. We understand up to 50 police officers were present to search the team bus and riders' rooms. Click here for the full story.