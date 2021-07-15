Trending

Live coverage

Tour de France stage 18 - Live coverage

By

All the action on the final mountain stage of the race

Tour de France hub page

How to watch the Tour de France – live TV and streaming

Stage 17 - report, results, photos

Police raid Bahrain Victorious hotel at Tour de France

Luz Ardiden brings down curtain on 2021 Tour de France mountain stages - Preview

Tour de France stage 18

(Image credit: ASO)
Refresh

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. 

Stage 17 - report, results, photos

See more

The sign-on ceremony is underway in our start city of Pau (which has a history of Tour de France doping busts). Bahrain Victorious are due to be the third-to-last team to sign on, at 13:18 local time. 

We asked them if they are continuing in the race. They said: "Of course , why not, we will defend our positions."

The roll-out is coming up at 13:35 local time but there's nowhere else to start than with news of a raid on the Bahrain Victorious team hotel. 

We broke the story this morning, and the team have since issued a statement. We understand up to 50 police officers were present to search the team bus and riders' rooms. Click here for the full story

Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the Tour de France. Stage 18 today, and it's the last mountain stage of the race, although there will be one more major GC appointment to follow this in the form of the penultimate-day time trial. After yesterday's summit finish on the Col de Portet, today we're heading up to Luz Ardiden, and not before going up and down the mighty Col du Tourmalet.

Latest on Cyclingnews