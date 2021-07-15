Live coverage
Tour de France stage 18 - Live coverage
All the action on the final mountain stage of the race
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action.
Unusual for something like this to happen in Pau. https://t.co/KXUuYWR81FJuly 15, 2021
The sign-on ceremony is underway in our start city of Pau (which has a history of Tour de France doping busts). Bahrain Victorious are due to be the third-to-last team to sign on, at 13:18 local time.
We asked them if they are continuing in the race. They said: "Of course , why not, we will defend our positions."
The roll-out is coming up at 13:35 local time but there's nowhere else to start than with news of a raid on the Bahrain Victorious team hotel.
We broke the story this morning, and the team have since issued a statement. We understand up to 50 police officers were present to search the team bus and riders' rooms. Click here for the full story.
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of the Tour de France. Stage 18 today, and it's the last mountain stage of the race, although there will be one more major GC appointment to follow this in the form of the penultimate-day time trial. After yesterday's summit finish on the Col de Portet, today we're heading up to Luz Ardiden, and not before going up and down the mighty Col du Tourmalet.
